ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີການາດາ ທ່ານຈັສຕິນ ທຣູໂດ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ອຳ​ນາດສຸກເສີນ ເພື່ອຍຸ​ຕິການປະທ້ວງ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ນະຄອນຫຼວງຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເປັນ​ອຳ​ມະ​ພາດ ແລະສະ​ກັດ​ກັ້ນການຂ້າມຊາຍແດນໃນການປະທ້ວງ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ການ​ຈຳກັດຮັດ​ແຄບ​ກ່ຽວກັບໂຄວິດ-19 ຂອງປະເທດ.

ທ່ານທຣູໂດ ໄດ້ປະກາດໃນການ​ກ່າວ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສຕໍ່ປະເທດຊາດໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ປະຊຸມທາງອອນລາຍນ໌ ກັບບັນດາເຈົ້າ​ແຂວງຂອງການາດາ.

ທ່ານທຣູໂດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ການປິດກັ້ນເຫລົ່ານີ້​ແມ່ນຜິດກົດໝາຍ ແລະຖ້າຫາກທ່ານຍັງພາກັນເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມຢູ່ນັ້ນ ເວລາກັບຄືນເມືອບ້ານແມ່ນດຽວນີ້.”

ການປະທ້ວງ “ຂະບວນ​ລົດເສລີພາບ” ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນໂດຍຄົນຂັບລົດບັນທຸກການາດາ ຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ເຫັນ

ພ້ອມກັບການສັກຢາວັກຊີນກັນໂຄວິດ-19 ແລະຄຳສັ່ງໃຫ້ກັກ​ຕົວຢູ່ໃນບ້ານເຮືອນໂດຍລັດຖະບານ. ນັບແຕ່ນັ້ນມາການປະທ້ວງໄດ້ດຶງດູດເອົາຜູ້ຄົນ ທີ່ພາກັນໂກດແຄ້ນ ຕໍ່​ຂໍ້ຈຳກັດອື່ນໆ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ໂຣກລະບາດ ພ້ອມທັງນະໂຍບາຍ ຂອງລັດຖະບານທ່ານທຣູໂດ.

ທ່ານທຣູໂດ ໄດ້ປະ​ກາດໃຊ້ກົດໝາຍພາວະສຸກເສີນປີ 1988 ຊຶ່ງອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ ລັດຖະບານກາງ ສາ​ມາດ​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ຫຼື​ຍົກ​ເລີກ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ຂອວແຂວງຕ່າງໆໃນການາດາ​ໄດ້.

Canada’s Trudeau Invokes Emergency Powers to Stop Protests



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked emergency powers to stop demonstrations that have paralyzed the capital and blocked border crossings in protest over the country’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Trudeau made the announcement in an address to the nation Monday after meeting virtually with the leaders of Canada’s provinces.

“These blockades are illegal, and if you are still participating, the time to go home is now,” Trudeau said.

The "Freedom Convoy" protests were started by Canadian truckers who opposed a COVID-19 vaccinate-or-quarantine mandate by the government. The demonstrations have since attracted protesters angry about other pandemic restrictions as well as the policies of Trudeau's administration.