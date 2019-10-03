ຜູ້ພິພາກສາຂອງກຳປູເຈຍ ໄດ້ອອກຄຳສັ່ງ ໃຫ້ທຳການສືບສວນສອບສວນໃໝ່ ອະດີດນັກຂ່າວຂອງວິທະຍຸເອເຊຍເສລີ ສອງຄົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າ ທຳການສອດແນມ.
ຜູ້ພິພາກສາປະຈຳສານນະຄອນພະນົມເປັນ ທ່ານ ອິມ ວັນນາກ ໄດ້ມີກຳນົດທີ່ຈະອອກຄຳຕັດສິນ ໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ສຳລັບຄະດີຢ້ອນຄືນຫຼັງໄປໃນປີ 2017 ຂອງທ່ານ ອຸ່ນ ຈິນ ແລະ ທ່ານ ແຢງ ໂສເທຍຣິນ ໃນເວລານັ້ນ ພວກເຂົາທັງສອງໄດ້ຖືກຈັບກຸມ ແລະຖືກຕັ້ງຂໍ້ຫາວ່າ ກຳລັງກໍ່ຄວາມເສຍຫາຍ ດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດ ຍ້ອນການສະໜອງຂໍ້ມູນໃຫ້ແກ່ຕ່າງປະເທດ.
ແຕ່ຜູ້ພິພາກສາວັນນາກ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ບໍ່ມີຫຼັກຖານພຽງພໍ ຈາກເຄື່ອງອີເລັກໂທຣນິກ ທີ່ໄດ້ຍຶດມາຈາກພວກເຂົາທັງສອງ ເພື່ອທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ທ່ານສາມາດພິຈາລະນາຕັດສິນໄດ້.
ທ່ານ ແຢງ ໂສເທຍຣິນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຮູ້ສຶກອຸກໃຈ ຍ້ອນການອອກຄຳສັງໃຫ້ສືບສວນສອບສວນໃໝ່ ໂດຍຜູ້ພິພາກສາ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ມັນຈະສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບໃນທາງລົບ ຕໍ່ເສລີພາບ ຂອງທ່ານ ແລະທ່ານ ອຸ່ນ ຈິນ.
ວິທະຍຸເອເຊຍເສລີ ຫຼືເອີ້ນຫຍໍ້ວ່າ RFA ແມ່ນອົງການສື່ມວນຊົນ ລາຍງານຂ່າວທາງວິທະຍຸ ແລະໂທລະພາບ ທີ່ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ບໍລິສັດແມ່ ກໍຄືອົງການສື່ມວນຊົນໂລກຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຫຼືເອີ້ນຫຍໍ້ວ່າ USAGM ຊຶ່ງຍັງກຳກັບນຳ ອົງການຂ່າວ ສຽງອາເມຣິກາ. RFA ໄດ້ປິດສຳນັກງານຂອງຕົນໃນນະຄອນພະນົມເປັນ ໃນປີ 2017 ບໍ່ດົນກ່ອນໜ້າການຈັບກຸມ ທ່ານອຸ່ນ ຈິນ ແລະ ທ່ານຢຽງ ໂສເທຍຣິນ ທ່າມກາງການປາບປາມຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ຂອງລັດຖະບານ ຕໍ່ສື່ມວນຊົນອິດສະຫລະ. ສະຖານີວິທະຍຸ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 30 ແຫ່ງ ໄດ້ຖືກທາງການຖອນ ໃບອະນຸຍາດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະໜັງສືພິມ Cambodia Daily ທີ່ເປັນໜັງສືພິມອິດສະຫລະ ກໍໄດ້ຖືກບັງຄັບໃຫ້ປິດລົງເຊັ່ນກັນ;
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ຂ້າງລຸ່ມນີ້
A Cambodian judge ordered a new investigation of two former Radio Free Asia journalists accused of espionage.
Judge Im Vannak of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court had been scheduled to issue a verdict Thursday in the case of Uon Chhin and Yeang Sothearin, which dates back to 2017, when they were arrested and charged with undermining national security by providing information to a foreign state.
But Judge Vannak said there was insufficient evidence from the electronic equipment seized from the pair for him to render a verdict.
Yeang Sothearin told reporters he was frustrated by the judge's order for a new investigation, saying it will impact negatively on his and Uon Chhin's freedom.
Radio Free Asia is a radio and television news outlet whose parent organization is the U.S. Agency for Global Media, which also oversees the Voice of America. RFA shut down its Phnom Penh bureau in 2017, shortly before the arrests of Uon Chhin and Yeang Sothearin, amid a massive government crackdown on independent media. More than 30 radio stations had their licenses revoked and the independent newspaper Cambodia Daily was forced to shut down