ຜູ້​ພິ​ພາກ​ສາ​ຂອງ​ກຳ​ປູ​ເຈຍ ໄດ້​ອອກ​ຄຳ​ສັ່ງ ໃຫ້​ທຳ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ສອບ​ສວນ​ໃໝ່ ອະ​ດີດ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຂອງ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍຸ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ເສ​ລີ ສອງ​ຄົນ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າ ທຳ​ການ​ສອດ​ແນມ.

ຜູ້​ພິ​ພາກ​ສາປະ​ຈຳສານ​ນະ​ຄອ​ນ​ພະ​ນົມ​ເປັນ ທ່ານ ອິມ ວັນ​ນາກ ໄດ້​ມີ​ກຳ​ນົດທີ່ຈະ​ອອກ​ຄຳ​ຕັດ​ສິນ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ມື້ນີ້ ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຄະ​ດີ​ຢ້ອນ​ຄືນຫຼັງ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ປີ 2017 ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ອຸ່ນ ຈິນ ແລະ ທ່ານ ແຢງ ໂສ​ເ​ທຍ​ຣິນ ໃນ​ເ​ວ​ລານັ້ນ ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ກຸມ ແລະ​ຖືກ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂໍ້​ຫາ​ວ່າ ກຳ​ລັງ​ກໍ່​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ ດ້ານ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ຍ້ອນ​ການ​ສະ​ໜອງ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ.

ແຕ່​ຜູ້​ພິ​ພາກ​ສາ​ວັນ​ນາກ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ບໍ່​ມີຫຼັກ​ຖານ​ພຽງ​ພໍ ຈາກ​ເຄື່ອງ​ອີ​ເລັກ​ໂທ​ຣ​ນິກ ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຍຶດ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ທັງ​ສອງ ​ເພື່ອທີ່​ຈະ​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານ​ສາ​ມາດພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໄດ້.

ທ່ານ ແຢງ ໂສ​ເທຍ​ຣິນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານຮູ້​ສຶກ​ອຸກ​ໃຈ ຍ້ອນ​ການ​ອອກ​ຄຳ​ສັງໃຫ້​ສືບ​ສວນ​ສອບ​ສວນ​ໃໝ່ ໂດຍຜູ້ພິ​ພາກ​ສາ ໂດຍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ຈະ​ສົ່ງ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ໃນ​ທາງ​ລົບ ຕໍ່​ເສ​ລີ​ພາບ ຂອງທ່ານ ແລະ​ທ່ານ ອຸ່ນ ຈິນ.

ວິ​ທະ​ຍຸ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ເສ​ລີ ຫຼືເອີ້ນ​ຫຍໍ້​ວ່າ RFA ແມ່ນ​ອົງ​ການ​ສື່ມ​ວນ​ຊົນ ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂ່າວ​ທາງວິ​ທະ​ຍຸ ແລະ​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ແມ່ ກໍ​ຄື​ອົງ​ການສື່ມວນ​ຊົນ​ໂລກ​ຂອງ​ສ​ະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຫຼື​ເອີ້ນ​ຫຍໍ້​ວ່າ USAGM ຊຶ່ງ​ຍັງ​ກຳ​ກັບ​ນຳ ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ ສຽງ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ. RFA ໄດ້​ປິດ​ສຳ​ນັກ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ພະ​ນົມ​ເປັນ ໃນ​ປີ 2017 ບໍ່​ດົນ​ກ່ອນ​ໜ້າການ​ຈັບ​ກຸມ ທ່ານ​ອຸ່ນ ຈິນ ແລະ ທ່ານ​ຢຽງ ໂສ​ເທຍ​ຣິນ ທ່າມ​ກາງ​ການ​ປາບ​ປາມ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ໃຫຍ່ຂອງລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ​ຕໍ່​ສື່ມວນ​ຊົນ​ອິດ​ສະ​ຫລະ. ສະ​ຖາ​ນີ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍຸ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 30 ແຫ່ງ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ທາງ​ການ​ຖອນ​ ໃບ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ແລະ​ໜັງ​ສື​ພິມ Cambodia Daily ທີ່​ເປັນ​ໜັງ​ສື​ພິມ​ອິດ​ສະ​ຫລະ ກໍ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຫ້​ປິດ​ລົງ​ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ;

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ຢູ່​ຂ້າງ​ລຸ່ມນີ້

A Cambodian judge ordered a new investigation of two former Radio Free Asia journalists accused of espionage.



Judge Im Vannak of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court had been scheduled to issue a verdict Thursday in the case of Uon Chhin and Yeang Sothearin, which dates back to 2017, when they were arrested and charged with undermining national security by providing information to a foreign state.



But Judge Vannak said there was insufficient evidence from the electronic equipment seized from the pair for him to render a verdict.



Yeang Sothearin told reporters he was frustrated by the judge's order for a new investigation, saying it will impact negatively on his and Uon Chhin's freedom.



Radio Free Asia is a radio and television news outlet whose parent organization is the U.S. Agency for Global Media, which also oversees the Voice of America. RFA shut down its Phnom Penh bureau in 2017, shortly before the arrests of Uon Chhin and Yeang Sothearin, amid a massive government crackdown on independent media. More than 30 radio stations had their licenses revoked and the independent newspaper Cambodia Daily was forced to shut down

