ກຳປູເຈຍ ໃຊ້ເຄື່ອງຈຳລອງ ເຫດການຈິງ ໃນການຝຶກຊ້ອມ ໃຫ້ຊ່າງເຕັກນິກ ທຳລາຍ ລະເບີດ

ຫ້ອງທົດລອງນ້ອຍແຫ່ງນຶ່ງໃນປະເທດ ກຳປູເຈຍ ແມ່ນກຳລັງ ພັດທະນາເຄື່ອງເທັກ

ໂນໂລຈີທີ່ສຳຄັນບາງຢ່າງ ໃນຂະແໜງຂອງການ ທຳລາຍລະເບີດ. ຜະລິດຕະພັນ

ສ້າງພາບເໝືອນໂລກຄວາມຈິງ ແລະ ພາບສາມມິຕິທີ່ຖືກພັດທະນາໂດຍກຸ່ມສາກົນນຳ

ໜ້າໂດຍຊາວ ກຳປູ ເຈຍ ໄດ້ແນເປົ້າໃສ່ການປະຕິວັດໃນການຝຶກສອນພວກເກັບກູ້

ລະເບີດ. ມູນນິທິ ມະນຸດສະທຳ Golden West ແມ່ນກຳລັງເຮັດວຽກກັບມະຫາວິທະ

ຍາໄລໃຫຍ່ຕ່າງໆເຊັ່ນ ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ MIT ແລະ Villanova ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍຫັນປ່ຽນ

ມູນເຊື້ອ ທີ່ຈິບຫາຍວາຍວອດຂອງລະເບີດບໍ່ທັນແຕກໃນ ກຳປູເຈຍ ໃຫ້ກາຍເປັນ

ແຫຼ່ງຊັບພະຍາກອນຂອງຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານ ແລະເປັນທີ່ນັບຖື ຂອງໂລກ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ

David Boyle ມີລາຍງານ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ.

ທີ່ງານ Ravens Challenge, ເຊິ່ງເປັນງານວາງສະແດງການທຳລາຍລະເບີດທີ່ໃຫຍ່

ທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກນັ້ນ, ກອງກຳລັງຂອງປະເທດໄທ ໄດ້ຝຶກຊ້ອມການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕ່າງໆ

ທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຮັບມືມາ ເປັນເວ ລາຫຼາຍກວ່ານຶ່ງທົດສະວັດ ໃນຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງ ທີ່ຂົມຂື່ນ

ກັບພວກກະບົດແບ່ງແຍກດິນແດນ ໃນພາກໃຕ້ຂອງປະເທດ.

ໃນການເຮັດວຽກກັບກຸ່ມຕຳຫຼວດ SWAT ນັ້ນ, ຊ່າງເຕັກນິກທຳລາຍລະເບີດຕ້ອງຈັດ

ການກັບລູກປືນຂອງສັດຕູ ແລະກັບລະເບີດຕາມທາງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເພື່ອໄປປົດຄະນວນ

ລະເບີດເຄມີຈຳລອງ.

ມັນແມ່ນການຝຶກຊ້ອມທີ່ປະເມີນຄ່າບໍ່ໄດ້, ແຕ່ການຝຶກຊ້ອມນີ້ແມ່ນຍາກ ທີ່ຈະປະສານ

ງານກັນ, ເປັນຂະບວນການທີ່ໃຊ້ເວລາຫຼາຍ, ແລະມີເວ ລາຈຳກັດໃນການວາງແຜນ

ອີງຕາມຄວາມເອື້ອຍອຳນວຍ ຂອງພື້ນທີ່ ​ທີ່ຢູ່ອ້ອມຮອບ.

ທ່ານ Allen Tan ຈາກມູນນິທິມະນຸດສະທຳ Golden West ກ່າວ ວ່າ “ແລະ ສະນັ້ນ

ສິ່ງຂອງພວກນີ້ຈະຖືກປົນກັບສິ່ງຕ່າງໆຄືກ້ອນ ດິນຈີ່.”

ດັ່ງນັ້ນບັນດານັກປະດິດ ກຳປູເຈຍ ແມ່ນກຳລັງຄິດຄົ້ນຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ການທຳລາຍລະເບີດ

ເປັນເໝືອນກັບເລື່ອງຈິງ.

ທ່ານ Allen Tan ກ່າວວ່າ "ແລະ ນັ້ນແມ່ນອັນຕະລາຍແບບປົກກະຕິທີ່ EOD ຫຼື

ການທຳລາຍວັດຖຸລະເບີດອາດເກີດຂຶ້ນ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນພວກເຮົາຈຶ່ງສ້າງເຫດການນີ້ຂຶ້ນ

ມາ.”

ໃນໂລກນີ້, ເຫດການທີ່ຊັບຊ້ອນແມ່ນຖືກສ້າງຂຶ້ນພາຍໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດນາທີ.

ທ່ານ Allen Tan ກ່າວວ່າ “ສຳລັບຫຼາຍຄົນ ມັນອາດເບິ່ງຄືວິດີໂອ ເກມເທົ່ານັ້ນ.

ແຕ່ສິ່ງທ້າທາຍໃຫຍ່ຢ່າງນຶ່ງໃນການທຳລາຍວັດຖຸລະ ເບີດນັ້ນແມ່ນພາບເຫດການ,

ແມ່ນບໍ່? ເຈົ້າຈະສ້າງພາບເຫດການທີ່ຊ່າງທຳລາຍລະເບີດຈະໄປປະສົບດ້ວຍ

ຕົນເອງຂຶ້ນມາຄືນໄດ້ແນວໃດ?”

ໃນການທຳລາຍວັດຖຸລະເບີດນັ້ນ, ຄວາມສາມາດທີ່ຈະທຳການປະເມີນ ຄວາມສ່ຽງ

ຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ ທີ່ມັນຈະຊ່ວຍໃນການຕັດສິນໃຈ ເຊັ່ນວ່າຈະ ເຄື່ອນຍ້າຍລະເບີດກ່ອນ

ປົດຄະນວນມັນກ່ອນ ຫຼືບໍ່ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນສຳຄັນຫຼາຍ.

ຄືກັບເຄື່ອງຈຳລອງການບິນ, ຊອຟແວເຫດການຄວາມເປັນຈິງຈະເຮັດ ໃຫ້ຜູ້ເຂົ້າອົບຮົມ

ສາມາດຝຶກຊ້ອມ ໃນການຄຸ້ມຄອງສະຖານະການຢ່າງ ກວ້າງຂວາງ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບັນດາ

ຜູ້ຊີ້ນຳສາມາດທີ່ຈະປັບພາບເຫດການ ຕ່າງໆໄດ້ຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ ໃນເວລາທີ່ກົນລະຍຸດ

ຂອງສັດຕູມີການປ່ຽນ ແປງ.

ໃນໂຄງການທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບທຶນຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຈາກກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດນັ້ນ, ມູນນິທິ

Golden West ກໍຍັງໄດ້ພັດທະນາກາຕູນຊີວິດຈິງ ທີ່ສະແດງ ໃຫ້ເຫັນການເຮັດວຽກຢູ່

ພາຍໃນລະເບີດທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນ ໃນຂອບເຂດ ໂລກຄວາມເປັນຈິງ.

ການຝຶກອົບຮົມ ກ່ຽວກັບ ໂລກຄວາມເປັນຈິງແມ່ນປະກອບດ້ວຍ ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຂອງ

ຮ່າງກາຍ.

ລະເບີດຈຳລອງທີ່ຜະລິດຈາກພາບ 3 ມິຕິ, ແມ່ນຖືກຜະລິດຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງ ທົດລອງທີ່ນະ

ຄອນຫຼວງ ພະນົມເປັນ, ເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກນັກຮຽນສາມາດ ສຳພັດການເຂົ້າໃຈ ກ່ຽວກັບ

ກົນໄກໄດ້.

ທ່ານ Edwin Faigmane ໄດ້ຝຶກສອນເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຮັກສາສັນຕິພາບ ຂອງອົງການສະ

ຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໃນເຂດທີ່ມີຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງຮ້າຍແຮງ ທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກ ແລະ ກ່າວວ່າຜະ

ລິດຕະພັນຂັ້ນສຸດຍອດຂອງ ກຳປູເຈຍ ພວກນີ້ແມ່ນມີໂອກາດທີ່ດີທີ່ຈະໄດ້ໃຊ້.

ທ່ານ Edwin Faigmane ຈາກກຸ່ມເກັບກູ້ລະເບີດ Mine Action ໃນ ກຳປູເຈຍ ໄດ້

ກ່າວວ່າ “ລອງເອົາ, ຍົກຕົວຢ່າງ, ສະຖານະການຂອງ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຮັກສາສັນຕິພາບ

ກຳປູເຈຍ ເດີນທາງໄປປະເທດ ຊູດານໃຕ້. ເຄື່ອງຈຳລອງພາບສາມມິຕິ ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້

ເຂົາເຈົ້າຮູ້ສຶກ, ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າມີປະສົບການ, ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າເຫັນສິ່ງອ້ອມ

ຮອບດ້ວຍຕົວເຂົາເຈົ້າເອງ ແລະ ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າກຽມພ້ອມຄວາມຄິດຂອງເຂົາ

ເຈົ້າ ດັ່ງນັ້ນເມື່ອເຂົາເຈົ້າໄປຮອດປະເທດ ຊູດານໃຕ້ ແທ້, ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະຮູ້ເຖິງສິ່ງທີ່

ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະສາມາດຄາດເດົາໄດ້.”

ກັບໄປທີ່ງານວາງສະແດງ Ravens Challenge, ນັກນະວັດຕະກຳໃໝ່ຂອງ

ກຳປູເຈຍ ພວກນີ້ແມ່ນກຳລັງສ້າງຄວາມສົນໃຈຢ່າງຍິ່ງ.

A small lab in Cambodia is developing some big tech in the field of bomb disposal. The augmented and virtual reality products developed by Cambodian led international teams aim to revolutionize how de-miners are trained. Golden West Humanitarian Foundation is working with big universities such as MIT and Villanova to help turn a devastating legacy of unexploded ordnance in Cambodia into a source of global expertise and respect. David Boyle has this report.



At Ravens Challenge, the world's biggest bomb disposal expo,Thai forces practice fighting threats they have battled for more than a decade in a bitter conflict against southern separatist insurgents.



Working with SWAT teams, bomb disposal techs have to negotiate enemy fire and booby traps on their way to disarm a mock chemical weapon.



It's invaluable practice, but these drills are hard to coordinate, resource intensive, and limited to scenarios that nearby terrain permits.



((Allen Tan, Golden West Humanitarian Foundation)) - Male in English))

"And so these will be mixed in among things like bricks."



So Cambodian innovators are taking bomb disposal virtual.



((Allen Tan - Male in English))

"And so that's a typical hazard that EOD, or explosive ordinance disposal, could come across. So as we built this scene…"



In this world, complex scenarios are built in minutes.



(( Allen Tan, Golden West Humanitarian Foundation, in English))

"To a lot of people it might just look like video games. But one of the big challenges in explosive ordinance disposal is the scenarios, right? How do you recreate the scenario that a bomb disposal technician will find themselves in?"



In EOD, the ability to make rapid risks assessments that inform decisions such as whether to move a bomb before diffusing it are critical.



Like a flight simulator, the virtual reality software allows trainees to practice managing a vast number of situations while instructors can quickly adapt scenarios as enemy tactics change.



Through the U.S. Department of State funded program, Golden West is also developing augmented reality animations that show the inner workings of different bombs in real world scale.



The virtual training is complemented with physical aides.



3D printed replicas of the bombs, manufactured inside the Phnom Penh lab, give students a tactile understanding of the mechanisms.



Edwin Faigmane has trained UN peacekeepers in the world's worst conflict zones and says these cutting edge Cambodian products have big potential.



((Edwin Faigmane, Mine Action in Cambodia, in English))

"Let's take, for example, the situation of a Cambodian Peacekeeper going to South Sudan. Virtual reality would let them feel, would let them experience, would let them see the surroundings for themselves and let them prepare their mind so when they actually get into South Sudan, they know what they can expect."



Back at the Ravens Challenge, these Cambodian innovations are really turning heads.