ການແຂ່ງຂັນເຮືອມັງກອນ ຂອງກຳປູເຈຍ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຄວາມປິຕິຍິນດີ ໃນການກັບຄືນມາອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ

ຊາວກຳປູເຈຍ ກຳລັງພາກັນສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງການແຂ່ງຂັນເຮືອມັງກອນຄືນ​ອີກ ໃນງານບຸນ​ຊ່ວງ​ເຮືອຂອງປີນີ້ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ໄດ້ຫາຍໄປໃນໄລຍະສາມປີ ໂດຍຫວັງວ່າ ງານແຂ່ງຂັນໄລຍະສາມວັນຈະກະຕຸ້ນເສດຖະກິດທີ່ຍັງຟືດເຄືອງຢູ່ນັ້ນພາຍ ຫຼັງຈາກການລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19.

ບຸນຊ່ວງ​ເຮືອທີ່ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ສັດຕະວັດທີ 12 ເມື່ອພະຣາຊາຂອງອັງກໍ ໄດ້ນຳສົ່ງກອງທັບເຮືອຣາຊະວົງໃນຊ່ວງຕົ້ນລະດູຂອງການຫາປາ ອັນເປັນຂີດໝາຍຂອງການສິ້ນສຸດລະດູລົມມໍລະສຸມ ທີ່ນຳມາຊຶ່ງອາກາດທີ່ເຢັນແລະແຫ້ງ ແລະເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂອງການເກັບກ່ຽວ. ແຕ່ໃນແບບຂອງສັດຕະຫວັດທີ 21 ກໍໄດ້ປະສົບກັບໂສກນາດຕະກຳ.

ບຸນດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຖືກຍົກເລີກມາໄດ້ຫຼາຍປີຫຼັງຈາກປີ 2010 ມາ ເມື່ອເຫດການຢຽບກັນຕາຢູ່ທີ່ຂົວແຄບໆແຫ່ງນຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ 347 ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນຊ່ວງເຮືອມັງກອນ ເມື່ອສາມປີຄັ້ງຫຼ້າສຸດ ກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກຈັດຍ້ອນໄພແຫ້ງ ແລ້ງ, ການລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ແລະຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພ ໃນລະຫວ່າງກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຂອງພາກພື້ນຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງພະນົມເປັນ.

ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍຕາມ ຂົວໃໝ່ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກສ້າງ​ຂຶ້ນແທນຂົວເກົ່າທີ່ໄດ້ເອົາຊີວິດຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນນັ້ນ ຫາກໍໄດ້ເປີດບໍລິການ ແລະ ທ່ານອານຢາ ມິນໂກ ຜູ້ຈັດການໂຄງການ ທີ່ຈົດຈຳຄືນແຫ່ງເຫດການຢຽບກັນຕາຍເມື່ອ 13 ປີກ່ອນ ກ່າວວ່າ ຊາວກຳປູເຈຍ ຫວັງວ່າ ບຸນປີນີ້ ຈະນຳມາຊຶ່ງການເລີ້ມຕົ້ນໃໝ່.

Cambodians are celebrating the return of dragon boat races to this year’s water festival after a three-year absence, hoping the three-day event will bolster an economy still struggling in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival dates to the 12th century, when Angkor kings deployed the royal navy at the start of the fishing season, marking the end of the monsoon, cooler dry weather, and the start of harvesting. But the 21st century version has been blighted by tragedy.

It was canceled for several years after 2010 when a stampede on a narrow bridge left 347 people dead, and in the last three years dragon boat races were not held because of drought, the COVID-19 pandemic and security concerns during regional leadership summits in Phnom Penh.

However, a new bridge replacing the structure that claimed hundreds of lives has just opened and Anya Minko, a project manager who remembers the night of the stampede 13 ago, says Cambodians are hopeful this year’s festival will herald a new beginning.