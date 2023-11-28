ຊາວກຳປູ​ເຈຍ​ ກໍາລັງພາກັນ​ສະ​ເຫຼີ​ມສະຫຼອງ ​ການກັບ​ຄືນ​ມາ​ ໃນ​ການ​ແຂ່ງຂັນ​ເຮືອ​ມັງກອນ​ ໃນ​ໂອກາດ​ບຸນ​ຊ່ວງເຮືອ​ປີ​ນີ້​ ພາຍຫຼັງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຫາຍ​ສາບ​ສູນ​ໄປ​ເປັນ​ເວລາ 3 ປີ ທ່າມກາງ​ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ຈະ​ຊຸກຍູ້​ຂະ​ແໜງ​ການທ່ອງ ທ່ຽວ ​ແລະ​ເສດຖະກິດ​ທີ່ກໍາລັງ​ປະສົບ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ​ໃນ​ການ​ຟື້ນ​ຟູ ລຸນ​ຫຼັງ ການລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດ​ໂຄ​ວິດ-19. ລຸກ ຮັນທ໌ (Luke Hunt) ມີລາຍງານ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດ.

ງານບຸນສາມມື້ ທີ່ເລີ້ມຈັດຂຶ້ນຕັ້ງແຕ່ຊ່ວງສັດຕະວັດທີ 12, ໃນເວລາທີ່ກະສັດຂອງອັງກໍ ສົ່ງກອງທັບເຮືອຣາດຊະວົງ ໃນການເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂອງລະດູການຫາປາ, ເຊິ່ງມັນຍັງເປັນຈຸດສິ້ນສຸດຂອງລະດູລົມມໍລະສຸມ, ອາກາດເຢັນລົງ ແລະການເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂອງການເກັບກ່ຽວ ເມື່ອຄູ່ຜົວເມຍໄດ້ແຕ່ງງານແລະລະດູການທ່ອງທ່ຽວ ໄດ້ດໍາເນີນການ.

ງານ​ບຸນຊ່ວງເຮືອໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຍົກ​ເລີກ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຫຼາຍ​ປີ ລຸນ​ຫຼັງເຫດ​ການ​ແລ່ນຢຽບ​ກັນ​ຕາຍ​ຢູ່ເທິງ​ຂົວ​ທີ່​ໜ້າ​ເສົ້າ ອັນໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດຮອດ 347 ຄົນໃນ​ປີ 2010. ໃນ​ບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດປີ​ມາ​ນີ້, ງານ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ເຮືອຊ່ວງ​ມັງ​ກອນຍັງ​ຖືກ​ປະ​ຖິ້ມທ່າມ ກາງ​ໄພ​ແຫ້ງ​ແລ້ງ, ການ​ແຜ່​ລະ​ບາດ​ຂອງ​ພະ​ຍາດ​ໂຄວິດ-19 ແລະ ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດຂອງຜູ້ນຳ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ​ຢູ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງ​ພະ​ນົມ​ເປັນ.

ການທ່ອງທ່ຽວ ຍັງໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບຈາກການປາບປາມທາງດ້ານການເມືອງທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນເດືອນກໍລະກົດເສື່ອມເສຍ, ແລະບັນຫາຕ່າງໆເຊັ່ນການຄ້າມະນຸດ ແລະການຫລອກລວງທາງອອນໄລນ໌ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຕໍານິໂດຍບັນດາຜູ້ນໍາທາງທຸລະກິດທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວມີຄວາມຢ້ານກົວ, ໂດຍສະເພາະ ບັນ ດານັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວຈີນ.

​ແນວ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ຕາມ, ຂົວ​ແຫ່ງ​ໃໝ່​ທີ່ສ້າງ​ຂຶ້ນແທນ ຂົວ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເອົາ​ຊີວິດຫຼາຍ​ຮ້ອຍ​ຄົນ ​ໄດ້​ເປີດໃຊ້​ແລ້ວ ​ແລະ ທ່ານນາງອັນຢາ ມິນໂກ (Anya Minko) ຜູ້​ຈັດການ​ໂຄງການ​ອາຍຸ 29 ປີ ທີ່​ຈື່​ຈຳ​ຄືນ​ນັ້ນ​ເມື່ອ 13 ປີ​ກ່ອນໄດ້ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ບຸນຊ່ວງເຮືອຂອງ​ປີ​ນີ້​ຈະ​ມີ​ການ​ເລີ່​ມຕົ້ນ​ໃໝ່

ທ່ານນາງອັນຢາ ມິນໂກ, ຜູ້ຈັດການໂຄງການກ່າວວ່າ:

"ພວກເຮົາທຸກຄົນໄດ້ຜ່ານຊ່ວງເວລາຂອງພະຍາດໂຄວິດ ແລະ ກຳປູເຈຍ ໄດ້ຈັດກິດຈະກຳໃຫຍ່ໆຫຼາຍອັນເຊັ່ນ: ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດອາຊຽນ ແລະການແຂ່ງຂັນບຸນຊ່ວງເຮືອໃນປີແລ້ວນີ້ ເຊິ່ງເປັນສ່ວນໜຶ່ງທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງງານບຸນຊ່ວງ ເຮືອກໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກຍົກເລີກ. ສະນັ້ນ, ຫຼັງຈາກເວລາທີ່ຍາວນານ 4 ປີ ໃນທີ່ສຸດພວກເຮົາກໍມີການແຂ່ງຂັນເຮືອອີກຄັ້ງ, ແລະແມ່ນແລ້ວ ສິ່ງດີໆກຳລັງຈະເຂົ້າມາ.”

ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດກ່າວວ່າ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100,000 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກຄ້າມະນຸດເຂົ້າໄປໃນກໍາປູເຈຍ ເຊິ່ງເປັນບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຂົາຖືກບັງຄັບໃຫ້ດໍາເນີນການຫຼອກລວງທາງອອນລາຍ.

​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຈັດ​ງານ​ບຸນ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມີ​ເຮືອ 338 ລຳ ​ຈາກ​ທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດ​ກຳປູ​ເຈຍ ​ໄດ້ພາກັນ​ລົງທະບຽນ ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ການ​ແຂ່ງຂັນດັ່ງກ່າວ, ​ແລະ​ຈະ​ແຂ່ງຂັນ​ໃນ​ໄລຍະຫຼາຍກວ່າ 1,700 ​ແມັດ ​ຢູ່ຕົງເລສາບ ເຊິ່ງຕິດຈອດກັບແມ່ນໍ້າຂອງທາງດ້ານໜ້າຂອງພະຣາດຊະວັງ.​

ຜູ້​ຊົມ​ຫຼາຍ​ຮ້ອຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້ມາ​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ກັນ​ຢູ່​ນະຄອນຫຼວງ​ພະນົມ​ເປັນ​ເປັນ​ເວລາ 3 ວັນ​ຂອງ​ງານ​ບຸນດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້.

ການຫຼີ້ນການພະນັນຕາມທ້ອງຖະໜົນແມ່ນເປັນທີ່ນິຍົມຫຼາຍ, ຮ້ານບາ ແລະຮ້ານອາຫານຕ່າງໆ ຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ຄາດວ່າຈະມີການຄ້າຂາຍເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ເຊິ່ງຄວາມປອດໄພກໍ່ຍັງເຄັ່ງຄັດຢູ່ ໂດຍເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດຕ້ອງໄດ້ລະວັງເລື້ອງອາຊະຍາກຳເລັກໆນ້ອຍໆ, ການປຸ້ນຈີ້ ແລະໂຈນລັກຈົກກະເປົາ ທີ່ຈະເອົາປຽບຝູງຊົນຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ນີ້.

ທ່ານຈູມ ໂຊວີ (Chum Chhorvy) ອາຍຸ 35 ປີ ເຊິ່ງເປັນຄົນພາຍເຮືອ ແລະເປັນຫົວໜ້າທີມ ທີ່ໄດ້ຝຶກຊ້ອມຢ່າງໜັກ ສຳລັບການແຂ່ງຂັນໃນປີນີ້.

ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ:

"ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມີຄວາມດີໃຈທີ່ປະຊາຊົນຈາກ 25 ແຂວງ, ລວມທັງນະຄອນຫຼວງ, ຈະມາເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນ ຢູ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງພະນົມເປັນຢ່າງມີຄວາມສຸກ ເພື່ອສະເຫຼີມ ສະຫຼອງງານບຸນຮ່ວມກັນ."

ໃນຫຼາຍປີກ່ອນ ບຸນຊ່ວງເຮືອຈະດຶງດູດເອົາປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 1 ລ້ານຄົນ ເຂົ້າມາຢູ່ແຄມແມ່ນໍ້າຂອງພະນົມເປັນ. ແນວໃດກໍ່ຕາມ, ຄວາມປອດໄພ ແລະ ເຫດການແຕກຕື່ນຢູ່ເທິງຂົວ ໄດ້ຜັກດັນໃຫ້ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນໄປຮ່ວມງານແຂ່ງຂັນຊ່ວງເຮືອຢູ່ບັນດາແຂວງຕ່າງໆ.

ທ່ານເຈດ ສາຣີ (Jade Sary) ອາຍຸ 67 ປີ, ຜູ້ເຄີຍຜ່ານການແຂ່ງຂັນມາກ່ອນ, ຄາດວ່າຈະມີການບັນທຶກໂຕເລກຂອງຈໍານວນເຮືອທີ່ເຂົ້າມາແຂ່ງຂັນ ແລະກ່າວວ່າ ການກະກຽມໃນທົ່ວນະຄອນຫຼວງ ແມ່ນສໍາເລັດແລ້ວ.

ທ່ານເຈດ ສາຣີ, ໂຄສົກຂອງໝູ່ບ້ານກ່າວວ່າ:

“ປີນີ້ ຈະໃຫຍ່ກວ່າ ແລະ ດີກວ່າໃນຫຼາຍໆປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ໂດຍສະເພາະການຈູດດອກໄມ້ໄຟ.”

ທ່ານຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວອີກວ່າ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕໍາຫຼວດຍັງຈະອອກບັນທຶກໂຕເລກ ແລະກໍາໜົດເງື່ອນໄຂທີ່ເຂັ້ມງວດຕໍ່ຜູ້ຂາຍຕາມຖະຫນົນທີ່ມັກຈະສ້າງກໍາໄລງາມໃນຊ່ວງງານບຸນ.

ກຳປູ​ເຈຍ​ຍັງຄາດຫວັງຢາກ​ດຶງ​ດູດ​ບັນດານັກ​ລົງທຶນ​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ ​ແລະບຸນ​ຊ່ວງ​ເຮືອ​ໃນປີ​ນີ້ ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ເຮືອ​ມັງກອນ​ຈະເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ລັດຖະບານ​ມີ​ໂອກາດ​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ນີ້ ​ໃນ​ສະພາບ​ທີ່​ດີ​ກວ່າ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານມາ.

Cambodians are celebrating the return of dragon boat races at this year’s Water Festival after a three-year absence amid hopes it will bolster the tourism industry and an economy struggling to recover in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Luke Hunt reports.

The three-day festival dates to the 12th century, when Angkor kings would deploy the royal navy at the start of the fishing season. It also marks the end of the monsoon, cooler weather and the start of harvesting, when couples get married and the tourist season gets underway.

The Water festival was canceled for several years after a tragic bridge stampede left 347 people dead in 2010. In recent years the festival’s dragon boat races were also abandoned amid drought, the COVID-19 pandemic and regional leadership summits in Phnom Penh.

Tourism has also been hurt by a political crackdown that marred July elections, and such issues as human trafficking and online scam compounds are blamed by business leaders for frightening off tourists, in particular Chinese tourists.

However, a new bridge replacing the structure that claimed hundreds of lives has just opened and Anya Minko, a 29-year-old project manager who remembers that night 13 years ago, said this year’s festival will herald a new beginning.

Anya Minko is a project manager who works in Cambodia’s education sector.

Anya Minko, project manager, female in English

“We all went through COVID and Cambodia held a few big events such as the ASEAN summit and last year the boat races – which are an important part of the Water Festival – were also canceled. So, after four long years, we finally have the boat races again, and yeah, good things are coming.”

The United Nations says more than 100,000 people have been trafficked into Cambodia where they are forced to operate fraudulent online scams.

Festival organizers say 338 boats from across Cambodia have registered for the races, and will compete over a 1,700-meter course on the Tonle Sap Lake where it meets the Mekong River in front of the Royal Palace.

Hundreds of thousands of spectators have converged on Phnom Penh for three days of festivities.

Street gambling is popular and local bars and restaurants expect a boost in trade, but security is also tight, with police wary of petty criminals, pickpockets and bag-snatchers out to take advantage of the large crowds.

Thirty-five year old Chum Chhorvy is an oarsman and team leader who has trained hard for this year’s races.

Chum Chhorvy, team leader, male in Khmer

“I'm delighted that people from 25 provinces, including the capital, will happily gather here in Phnom Penh to celebrate the festival together.”

In previous years the Water Festival would attract more than 1 million people onto Phnom Penh’s waterfront. However, security and the bridge stampede had prompted authorities to encourage people to attend boat races in the provinces.

Jade Sary, a 67-year-old veteran of racing, expects a record number of competing boats and says preparations across the capital are complete.

Jade Sary, village spokesman, male in Khmer

“This year will be bigger and better than previous years. Especially the fireworks.”

He also says police will also turn out in record numbers and impose strict conditions on street vendors who usually turn a handsome profit during the festival.

Cambodia is also desperate to attract foreign investors and this year’s Water Festival and the return of dragon boat racing will afford the government a chance to show this country in a better light than it has been.