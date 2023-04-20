ລູກຊາຍທ່ານຮຸນ ເຊັນ ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີກຳປູເຈຍ ຖືກເລື່ອນຊັ້ນຂຶ້ນເປັນນາຍພົນສີ່ດາວ

ລູກຊາຍກົກຂອງທ່ານຮຸນ ເຊນ ຜູ້ນຳກຳປູເຈຍ ໄດ້ຖືກເລື່ອນຊັ້ນຂຶ້ນເປັນນາຍພົນ ສີ່ດາວ ໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ ​ເປັ​ນຮ່ອງຮອຍອີກຢ່າງນຶ່ງຂອງແຜນການທີ່ຈະ​ໃຫ້ທ່ານສືບ​ທອດຕຳ​ແໜ່ງຂອງພໍ່ຂອງທ່ານ.

ທ່ານຮຸນ ເຊນ ໄດ້ຊຸກຍູ້ຢ່າງເປີດເຜີຍ​ໃຫ້ທ່ານຮຸນ ມາເນັດ ໃຫ້​ເປັນ​ຜູ້ນຳພາລາດ​ຊະອານາຈັກແຫ່ງນັ້ນໃນອານາຄົດ.

ທ່ານຮຸນ ມາເນັດ ຜູ້ທີ່ເປັນຜູ້ບັນຊາການທະຫານໄດ້ຮັບຍົດສີ່ດາວຢູ່ໃນພິທີ ທີ່ເຂົ້າ ຮ່ວມໂດຍຫລາຍກວ່າ 1,000 ຄົນ ທີ່ເປັນພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອະວຸໂສທາງທະຫານ.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ທ່ານທີ ບານ ຜູ້ທີ່ເປັນປະທານຂອງພິທີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ການເລື່ອນຊັ້ນຂອງທ່ານຮຸນ ມາເນັດ ສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງທ່ານ ໃນ​ການ​ຮັບ​ໃຊ້ປະເທດ, ກອງທັບ ແລະປະຊາຊົນກຳປູເຈຍ.”

ທ່ານຮຸນ ມາເນັດ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສຶກສາຢູ່ໃນປະເທດອັງກິດ ແລະສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜູນ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການໂດຍພັກທີ່ປົກຄອງປະ​ເທດໃຫ້ ເປັນນາ ຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີໃນອານາຄົດ ແລະໄດ້ເປັນທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັນດີຢູ່ໃນສື່ສັງຄົມ ຫວ່າງບໍ່ເທົ່າ ໃດເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານມີ​ຊື່​ສຽງ​ໃນສາທາລະນະຊົນ.

ຜູ້ທີ່​ມີອາຍຸໄດ້ 45 ປີ ທ່ານນີ້ຍັງໄດ້ມີການພົບປະດ້ານການທູດກັບ ບັນດານັກ ການເມືອງອະວຸໂສຫລາຍກວ່າແຕ່ກ່ອນ, ອີງຕາມດັດ​ຊະ​ນີ ດ້ານ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ໃນ​ເອ​ເຊຍ ຂອງສະຖາບັນໂລອີ (Lowy Institute).

ໃນປີ 2022 ທ່ານໄດ້ພົບປະບັນດາຜູ້ນຳໂລກ, ຮອງຜູ້ນຳ ແລະບັນດາລັດ ຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດ 10 ຄົນເມື່ອທຽບໃສ່ກັບສອງຄົນໃນປີ 2019 ອີງ​ຕາມສະຖາບັນກ່າວ.

ທ່ານຈະລົງແຂ່ງຂັນເອົາບ່ອນນັ່ງໃນສະພາ ເວລາກຳປູເຈຍເປີດ​ໃຫ້​ມີການປ່ອນບັດ ໃນເດືອນກໍລະກົດປີນີ້ ອີງຕາມບັນທຶກຂອງພັກອົງການຂ່າວຝຣັ່ງ (AFP) ໄດ້​ເຫັນ.

ທ່ານຮຸນ ເຊນ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ປົກຄອງປະເທດມາເປັນເວລາ 38 ປີ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ ຮອງຮອຍຊໍ້າແລ້ວຊໍ້າອີກວ່າຈະລາອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ ແຕ່ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່່ານ ຈະລົງສະໝັກເປັນນາ​ຍົກລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີອີກໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.

Cambodian leader Hun Sen's eldest son was officially promoted to the rank of four-star general Thursday, in another sign of plans for him to succeed his father.

Hun Sen has publicly backed Hun Manet to lead the kingdom in the future.

Hun Manet, who is commander of the army, received the four-star rank at a ceremony attended by more than 1,000 senior military officials.

Defense minister Tea Banh, who presided over the ceremony, said Hun Manet's promotion reflected his efforts "to serve the nation, military and Cambodian people."

Hun Manet — who was educated in Britain and the United States — has been officially backed by the ruling party as a future prime minister and has been active on social media in recent months to increase his public profile.

The 45-year-old has also had more diplomatic meetings with senior political figures than before, according to the Lowy Institute's Asia Power Index.

In 2022 he met 10 world leaders, deputy leaders and foreign ministers, compared with only two in 2019, the institute said.

He will run for a parliamentary seat when Cambodia goes to the polls in July this year, according to a party document seen by AFP.

Hun Sen, who has ruled the country for 38 years, has repeatedly hinted at stepping down but has said he will run for office again in the coming election.