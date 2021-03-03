ກຳປູເຈຍ ເນລະເທດ ນັກຂ່າວຊາວຈີນຄົນນຶ່ງ ຍ້ອນການນຳເອົາເລື້ອງ ການຂາຍຢາວັກຊີນ ລົງໃນສື່ສັງຄົມ

ລັດຖະບານຂອງກຳປູເຈຍ ໄດ້ເນລະເທດນັກຂ່າວຊາວຈີນຄົນນຶ່ງໃນຖານພິມ ເຜີຍແຜ່ ໃນສິ່ງທີ່ທາງການຖືວ່າເປັນ “ຂ່າວປອມ” ກ່ຽວກັບແຜນການສະເໜີໃຫ້ຢາວັກຊີນກັນໂຄວິດ-19 ໂດຍມີ “ຄ່າບໍລິການ.”

ທ້າວເຊີນ ກາຍດົງ ອາຍຸ 52 ປີ ເປັນບັນນາທິການຂອງໜັງສືພິມ Angkor Today ມາຕັ້ງແຕ່ປີ 2015 ໄດ້ຖືກເນລະເທດເມື່ອອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ໄດ້ນຳເອົາເລື້ອງລາວລົງ ເມື່ອວັນທີ 23 ເດືອນກຸມພາ ກ່ຽວກັບພົນລະເມືອງຊາວຈີນ ທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນກຳປູເຈຍທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຂໍ້ຄວາມຈາກບຸກຄົນທີ່ບໍ່ລະບຸຊື່ ໂດຍສະເໜີໃຫ້ຢາວັກຊີນກັນໂຄວິດ-19 ໃນລາຄາ 120 ໂດລາ. Angkor Today ໃນເມື່ອກ່ອນມີຊື່ວ່າ Angkor Times ໄດ້ພິມເຜີຍແຜ່ລາຍງານຂ່າວຢູ່ໃນເຟສບຸກ ແລະວີແຊັຕ ອັນເປັນລະບົບສື່ມວນຊົນທີ່ຊາວຈີນນິຍົມໃຊ້ກັນ.

ຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ຈັບກຸມ ທ້າວ ເຊີນ ກາຍດົງ ໃນວັນທີ 24 ກຸມພາ ຢູ່ໃນແຂວງ ສຽມຣຽບ ທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັນດີ ຄື ນະຄອນວັດ ຫຼື Angkor Wat.

ເລື້ອງລາວຂອງທ້າວເຊີນ ກາຍດົງ ໄດ້ອອກມາໃນຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ລັດຖະບານຂອງກຳປູເຈຍ ມີຄວາມອ່ອນໄຫວຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ກ່ຽວກັບປະສິດທິພາບຂອງຢາວັກຊີນກັນໂຄວິດ-19 ຊີໂນຟາຣມ໌ ທີ່ຜະລິດໂດຍຈີນນັ້ນ ຊຶ່ງໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ໄດ້ຖືກສັກໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກພະນັກງານທີ່ຢູ່ແຖວໜ້າ. ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອະດີດພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານຄົນນຶ່ງ ແລະຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜຸນພັກຄົນນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ຖືກຈັບກຸມເມື່ອອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ໃນຖານນຳຄຳເຫັນຕ່າງໆ ກ່ຽວກັບຢາວັກຊີນຂອງຈີນລົງໃນສື່ສັງຄົມ.

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ປະຕິບັດກົດໝາຍຂອງກຳປູເຈຍແລະເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງກະຊວງ ສາທາລະນະສຸກ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ຂໍ້ກ່າວອ້າງຂອງ Angkor Today ທີ່ວ່າ ຢາວັກຊີນຂອງຊີໂນຟາຣມ໌ ແມ່ນສຳລັບຂາຍ ແຕ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ລາຍລະອຽດໃດໆຕື່ມຂອງການສືບສວນສອບສວນໃນຂໍ້ກ່າວອ້າງດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ຕື່ມ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

The Cambodian government has deported a Chinese journalist for publishing what authorities deemed “fake news” about a purported scheme offering COVID-19 vaccine for a “service fee.”

Shen Kaidong, 52, the editor of Angkor Today since 2015, was deported last week after posting a February 23 story about Chinese nationals in Cambodia receiving anonymous text messages offering a COVID-19 vaccine for $120. Angkor Today, previously named the Angkor Times, publishes news stories on Facebook and WeChat, the popular Chinese social media platform.

Police arrested Shen Kaidong February 24 in Siem Reap province, best known for the Angkor Wat [[ https://whc.unesco.org/en/list/668/ ]] temple complex.

Shen Kaidong’s story came at a time of increased Cambodian government sensitivity about the efficacy of the Chinese-made Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, which is currently being given to frontline workers. A former opposition party official and a party supporter were arrested last week for posting comments about the Chinese vaccine on social media.

Cambodian law enforcement officers and Health Ministry officials denied the Angkor Today allegations that doses of the Sinopharm were for sale but did not provide any details of an investigation into the claim.