ກຳປູເຈຍ ແນເປົ້າທີ່ຈະຫຼຸດຜ່ອນ ການເພິ່ງພາອາໄສ ສະກຸນເງິນ ໂດລາ ສະຫະລັດ

ທະນາຄານແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງ ກຳປູເຈຍ ແມ່ນກຳລັງແນເປົ້າເພື່ອຫຼຸດຜ່ອນການກາງຕໍ່ອາໄສເງິນໂດ ລາໃນປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ ດ້ວຍການນຳສະເໜີສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລ ແລະ ການຢຸດການໃຊ້ເງິນໃບ 1 ໂດລາ, 2 ໂດລາ ແລະ 5 ໂດລາ ຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜູນສະກຸນເງິນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ຂອງປະເທດ ຄືເງິນ ຣຽລ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ລູກ ຮັ້ນ (Luke Hunt) ມີລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງ ພະນົມເປັນ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ກຳປູເຈຍ ໄດ້ນຳໃຊ້ລະບົບສອງສະກຸນເງິນ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ກຳລັງສັນຕິພາບຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາ ຊາດ ໄດ້ໄປຮອດປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ ເພື່ອຄວບຄຸມການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນປີ 1993, ໂດຍນຳເອົາເງິນໂດ ລາສະຫະລັດໄປນຳເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຖືກໝູນໃຊ້ໄປກັບສະກຸນເງິນ ຣຽລ ຂອງທ້ອງຖິ່ນ.

ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ, ທະນາຄານກາງເວົ້າວ່າ ການຮຽກຮ້ອງສຳລັບສະກຸນເງິນ ຣຽລ ໄດ້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນສະ ເລ່ຍ 16 ເປີເຊັນຕໍ່ປີ ສຳລັບສອງທົດສະວັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ແລະ ເຊື່ອວ່າການໝູນໃຊ້ເງິນໂດລາໜ້ອຍລົງ ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນມີການຄວບຄຸມເສດຖະກິດຂອງ ກຳປູເຈຍ ໄດ້ຫຼາຍກວ່າເກົ່າ.

ໃບເງິນນ້ອຍ ແລະ ໃຫຍ່ນັບຈາກ 100 ຫາ 100,000 ຣຽລ, ຫຼື ປະມານ 25 ໂດລາສະຫະລັດ, ໄດ້ຖືກນຳສະເໜີຄຽງຂ້າງສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລອັນທຳອິດຂອງ ກຳປູເຈຍ ຄື ບາກອງ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການໝູນໃຊ້ເງິນໂດລາ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຫຼຸດລົງຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ.

ສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລ ບາກອງ ໄດ້ເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ການຈ່າຍເງິນລະຫວ່າງ ທະນາຄານດັ້ງເດີມກັບ ສະ ຖາບັນການເງິນອື່ນໆໃນໂທລະສັບສະຫຼາດ ແລະ ຄອມພິວເຕີ.

ທີ່ສຳຄັນ, ລັດຖະບານແມ່ນຫວັງວ່າ ບາກອງ ຈະນຳເອົາ “ປະຊາກອນທີ່ບໍ່ໃຊ້ທະນາຄານ” ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນປະມານ 70 ເປີເຊັນຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ກຳປູເຈຍ ຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ຄ່ອຍໃຊ້ທະນາຄານນັ້ນເຂົ້າມາໃນລະບົບທະນາຄານ.

ບາກອງ ຍັງໄດ້ແນເປົ້າໃສ່ການອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ທະນາຄານກາງປາບປາມການຟອກເງິນ ແລະ ເສດ ຖະກິດມືດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ສະໜອງຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງໃຫ້ສະກຸນເງິນ ຣຽລ ທີ່ປາສະຈາກເງິນໂດລາສະຫະລັດ.

ທ່ານ ເດວິດ ທັອດເທັນ, ນັກວິເຄາະການເງິນຈາກບໍລິສັດທີ່ປຶກສາຕະຫຼາດໃໝ່ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ບາກອງ ຈະອຳນວຍຄວາມສະດວກໃນການຈ່າຍເງິນທີ່ໄວ, ຖືກກວ່າ ແລະ ປອດໄພກວ່າ ລະຫວ່າງລູກຄ້າຈາກສະຖາບັນການເງິນທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນ.

ທ່ານ ເດວິດ ທັອດເທັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຄວາມຄິດທີ່ຢູ່ເບື້ອງຫຼັງສິ່ງນີ້ກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ມັນຈະອຳນວຍການຄວບ ຄຸມດ້ານການເງິນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ, ສະນັ້ນປະຊາຊົນ ກຳປູເຈຍ ຈຶ່ງຈະລົງທະບຽນສຳລັບການບໍລິການດ້ານການເງິນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ. ນັ້ນຈະຊ່ວຍພັດ ທະນາການຄ້າທາງອີເລັກໂທຣນິກ ແລະ ໃນໄລຍະຍາວ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າຫວັງວ່າ ມັນຈະສະໜັບສະໜູນການຮັບເອົາສະກຸນເງິນ ຣຽລ ແລະ ຈະມາແທນທີ່ເງິນ ໂດ ລາ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນທີ່ສຸດສຳລັບການໂອນເງິນທຸກປະເພດໃນ ກຳປູເຈຍ.”

ເງິນມີປະຫວັດທີ່ພິເສດໃນ ກຳປູເຈຍ, ເຊິ່ງຕອນນີ້ແມ່ນກຳລັງຖືກວາງສະແດງໃນຫໍພິພິຕະພັນໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ພະນົມເປັນ.

ສະກຸນເງິນ ຣຽລ ໄດ້ຖືກນຳສະເໜີລຸນຫຼັງການປະກາດເອກະລາດໃນປີ 1953.

ພາຍໃຕ້ການປົກຄອງຂອງ ຂະເໝນແດງ ໃນປີ 1975 ຫາ 79, ເງິນໄດ້ຖືກປະຖິ້ມ, ທະນາຄານໄດ້ຖືກລົບລ້າງ ແລະ ທະນາຄານແຫ່ງຊາດ ກຳປູເຈຍ ໄດ້ຖືກທຳລາຍໃນຂະນະທີ່ຜູ້ນຳຂະເໝນແດງ ທ່ານ ປົນ ປົດ ໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມບັງຄັບການປະຕິຮູບສັງຄົມຊາວນາຕໍ່ຄົນ ກຳປູເຈຍ, ຈົນສົ່ງຜົນໃຫ້ເກີດການຂ້າລ້າງເຜົ່າພັນທີ່ໄດ້ສັງຫານຊີວິດຂອງປະຊາຊົນປະມານ 2 ລ້ານຄົນ.

ເສດຖະກິດສອງສະກຸນເງິນ ຍັງໄດ້ລະນຶກເຖິງວັນທີ່ ກຳປູເຈຍ ຖືກພິຈາລະນາວ່າ ເປັນເສດຖະກິດທີ່ຢູ່ໃນສະຖານະພາບທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງຫຼາຍ, ດີ້ນຮົນທີ່ຈະຟື້ນຟູຄືນ ຫຼັງຈາກສົງຄາມ 30 ປີ ທີ່ໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດລົງໃນປີ 1998.

ທ່ານ ເບຣັນແດັນ ເລເລີ, ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການອົງການ Earst & Young ໃນ ກຳປູເຈຍ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທະ ນາຄານແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງ ກຳປູເຈຍ ໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມປະຫຼາດໃຈດ້ວຍການກາຍເປັນທະນາຄານກາງແຫ່ງທຳອິດໃນພາກພື້ນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບເອົາສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລ.

ທ່ານຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ບາກອງ ຍັງຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນ ກຳປູເຈຍ ຜູ້ທີ່ເຮັດວຽກໃນຕົວເມືອງສົ່ງເງິນກັບໄປແຂວງຕ່າງໆດ້ວຍອັດຕາທີ່ຖືກກວ່າ. ເງິນເກືອບ 60 ຕື້ໂດລາໄດ້ຖືກໂອນພາຍໃນປະເທດຜ່ານການຈ່າຍເງິນທີ່ມີທາງເລືອກແຕກຕ່າງກັນໃນປີ 2019.

ທ່ານ ເບຣັນແດັນ ເລເລີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ສະນັ້ນ, ມັນເປັນຄວບຄືບໜ້າທີ່ສຳຄັນຫຼາຍສຳລັບເສດຖະ ກິດ ກຳປູເຈຍ. ສິ່ງທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະບັນລຸກັບ ບາກອງ ແມ່ນການນຳເອົາເງິນທຸກສະກຸນ, ການບໍລິການ, ແອັບພລີເຄຊັ້ນ ແລະ ອື່ນໆ, ການຈ່າຍເງິນທາງອີເລັກໂທຣນິກ, ກະເປົາເງິນອີເລັກ ໂທຣນິກ ມາເປັນການບໍລິການດຽວທີ່ທະນາຄານກາງຄື, ທະນາຄານກາງແຫ່ງກຳປູເຈຍ, ສາມາດ ຄວບຄຸມຜ່ານເທັກໂນໂລຈີບັນທຶກຂໍ້ມູນ. ເທັກໂນໂລຈີບັນທຶກຂໍ້ມູນດັ່ງກ່າວ ໂດຍພື້ນຖານແລ້ວແມ່ນຄືກັບບັນຊີທີ່ມັນບັນທຶກການໂອນເງິນທຸກໆຄັ້ງ ແລະ ມັນຈະອຳນວຍຄວາມສະດວກໃນການໂອນເງິນທັນທີ, ທັງສຳລັບການຈ່າຍ ຄ່າສິນຄ້າ ແລະ ບໍລິການ ແຕ່ພ້ອມກັນນັ້ນຍັງແມ່ນສຳລັບການໂອນເງິນຈາກບັນຊີນຶ່ງຫາອີກບັນຊີນຶ່ງ.”

ນອກຈາກຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຮີບດ່ວນ ກໍແມ່ນສະຖານະຂອງເສດຖະກິດ ກຳປູເຈຍ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຍອມແພ້ໃຫ້ໂຣກລະບາດ COVID-19 ແລະ ການຖອນຂອງເອກະສິດການຄ້າບາງອັນໂດຍສະຫະພາບ ຢູໂຣບ ຍ້ອນປະຫວັດສິນທິມະນຸດຂອງປະເທດນັ້ນ.

ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຄວາມຄາດຫວັງແມ່ນສູງທີ່ວ່າສະກຸນເງິນ ບາກອງ ແລະ ການກັບມາເປັນລະບົບສະກຸນເງິນດຽວ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນສະກຸນເງິນໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນນັ້ນ, ຈະທຳການຍົກລະດັບໃຫ້ເສດຖະກິດດ້ວຍການເປີດການທະນາຄານຕໍ່ປະຊາກອນສ່ວນຫຼາຍ.

The National Bank of Cambodia is aiming to reduce the country’s dependency on the U.S. dollar with the introduction of digital currencies and the phasing out of small-denomination U.S. dollar bills – $1, $2 and $5 notes – in favor of Cambodia’s local currency, the riel.

Cambodia has run a dual-currency system since United Nations peacekeepers arrived to oversee elections in 1993, bringing with them U.S. dollars, which circulated in tandem with the local riel.

However, the central bank says demand for the riel has increased an average of 16% a year for last two decades and believes fewer U.S. dollars circulating will give it greater control over the Cambodian economy.

Small- and large-denomination notes ranging from 100 to 100,000 riel, or about $25, have been introduced alongside Cambodia’s first digital currency, Bakong, as the number of U.S. dollars in circulation is reduced.

Bakong is aimed at enabling payments between traditional banks and other financial institutions on smart phones and computers.



Importantly, the government is hoping Bakong will bring the “unbanked population” – the roughly 70% of all Cambodians who rarely use a bank -- into the banking system.



Bakong is also aimed at allowing the central bank to crack down on money laundering and the black economy while providing stability for the riel in the absence of the U.S. dollars.

David Totten, a financial analyst with Emerging Markets Consulting, said Bakong would facilitate faster, cheaper and more secure payments between clients from different financial institutions.

“The idea behind that is that it will facilitate more financial inclusion, so more Cambodians will sign up for financial services. That will facilitate development of e-commerce and, in the longer term, it is hoped that that will encourage adoption of the riel and eventual replacement of the U.S. dollars for all financial transactions in Cambodia.”

Money has a unique history in Cambodia, which is on show at the Money Museum in Phnom Penh.

The riel was introduced following independence in 1953.

Under the 1975-’79 Khmer Rouge rule, money was abandoned, banks abolished and the National Bank of Cambodia blown up as Khmer Rouge leader Pol Pot tried to force a utopian agrarian society onto Cambodians, resulting in a genocide that claimed about 2 million lives.

A dual-currency economy also recalls the days when Cambodia was seen as an economic basket case, struggling to rebuild after a 30-year war that ended in 1998.

Brendan Lalor, a director with Ernst & Young in Cambodia, said the National Bank of Cambodia had raised eyebrows by becoming the first central bank in the region to embrace a digital currency.

He also says Bakong will enable Cambodians who work in the cities to send money back to the provinces at cheaper rates. Almost $60 billion was transferred within the country through different payment options in 2019.

“So, a very important development for the Cambodian economy. What they’re trying to achieve with Bakong is to effectively bring all the currencies, platforms, the apps, etc. e-payments, e-wallets onto one platform that the central bank, the NBC, can control through the blockchain technology. Blockchain is basically like a ledger it records all transactions and that will facilitate instantaneous transactions, both for the payments of goods and services but also for transferring from one account to another.”

Adding to a sense of urgency is the state of the Cambodian economy, which has buckled under the COVID-19 pandemic and the withdrawal of some trade perks by the European Union because of the country’s human rights record.

Analysts said expectations were high that Bakong and a return to a single, locally based physical currency, will give the economy a lift by opening banking to most of the population.