ພວກພະຍາກອນ​ອາກາດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຄາ​ລີ​ຟໍ​ເນ​ຍ ຍັງຕົກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງ

ຕໍ່​ການ​ໄໝ້ລາມ​ຂອງ​ໄຟ​ປ່າ ຍ້ອນ​ລົມແຮງ ​ແລະ​ລະດັບ​ຄວາມ​ຊື່ນ​ທີ່​ຕ່ຳ​ນັ້ນ ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ລົມ​ ​

ແມ່ນ​ບໍ່​ຄວນ​ຈະແຮງ​ເທົ່າ ກັບຄວາມ​ແຮງ​ຂອງ​ລົມ​ໃນ​ສັບປະດາ​ທີ່​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້ ຕອນ​ທີ່​ໄຟ​ປ່າ

​ໄດ້​ໄໝ້ລາມ​ໃນ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ຈຸດ ​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ.

ອົງການພະຍາກອນອາກາດ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ລົ​ມ​ແຮງສຸດ ນັ້ນ​ສາມາດ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ແຮງ​

ເຖິງ 60 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ​ຕໍ່​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ ຈົນ​ເຖິງ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ມື້​ນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ມັນ​ແຮງ​ພໍໆ​ກັບ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ນະຄອນ

​ລອສ​ແອ​ນ​ເຈີ​ລິສ ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ເຊີນ ​ໃນ​ສັບປະດາ​ທີ່​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້.

ລົມ​ຊານນຕາ ອານາ ​ໄດ້​ຊ່ອຍ​ໃຫ້​ໄຟ​ປ່າ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່​ແລະ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ສຸດ ​ໃນ​ປະຫວັດ ສາດ​ລັດ

ຄາ​ລີ​ຟໍ​ເນຍ ​ໃນເນື້ອ​ທີ່​ຂອງ 160 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ ​ທາງ​ພາກ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ນະ ຄອນລອສ​ແອ​ນ​

ເຈີ​ລິສ.

​ໃນ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ ​ໄຟ ທໍ​ມັສ ​ໄດ້​ເຜົາ​ໄໝ້ ຫຼາຍ​ກວ່າ 930 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ​ມົນທົນ ​ແລະ​ໄດ້​ທຳ

ລາຍຕືກອາຄານ 800 ຫຼັງ ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ຊັນ​ຕາ ບາ​ຣບາຣາ ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່ ມັນ​ໄດ້​ເລີ່​ມຂຶ້ນ ​ໃນ​ນຶ່ງ​

ອາທິດແລ້ວ​ນີ້. ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ລະງັບ​ປະມານ 20 ​ເປີ​ເຊັນ ຂອງ​ໄຟ​ປ່າ

​ໃນ​ແລງ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້.

Forecasters say southern California remains at risk of rapidly spreading wildfires due to gusty winds and extremely low humidity, but that the winds should be nowhere near as strong as they were last week when multiple fires exploded across the region.