ພວກພະຍາກອນອາກາດ ກ່າວວ່າ ພາກໃຕ້ຂອງລັດຄາລີຟໍເນຍ ຍັງຕົກຢູ່ໃນຄວາມສ່ຽງ
ຕໍ່ການໄໝ້ລາມຂອງໄຟປ່າ ຍ້ອນລົມແຮງ ແລະລະດັບຄວາມຊື່ນທີ່ຕ່ຳນັ້ນ ແຕ່ວ່າລົມ
ແມ່ນບໍ່ຄວນຈະແຮງເທົ່າ ກັບຄວາມແຮງຂອງລົມໃນສັບປະດາທີ່ແລ້ວນີ້ ຕອນທີ່ໄຟປ່າ
ໄດ້ໄໝ້ລາມໃນຫຼາຍໆຈຸດ ໃນທົ່ວຂົງເຂດ.
ອົງການພະຍາກອນອາກາດແຫ່ງຊາດກ່າວວ່າ ລົມແຮງສຸດ ນັ້ນສາມາດມີຄວາມແຮງ
ເຖິງ 60 ກິໂລແມັດຕໍ່ຊົ່ວໂມງ ຈົນເຖິງວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ຊຶ່ງມັນແຮງພໍໆກັບຂົງເຂດນະຄອນ
ລອສແອນເຈີລິສ ໄດ້ປະເຊີນ ໃນສັບປະດາທີ່ແລ້ວນີ້.
ລົມຊານນຕາ ອານາ ໄດ້ຊ່ອຍໃຫ້ໄຟປ່າທີ່ໃຫຍ່ແລະຮ້າຍແຮງສຸດ ໃນປະຫວັດ ສາດລັດ
ຄາລີຟໍເນຍ ໃນເນື້ອທີ່ຂອງ 160 ກິໂລແມັດ ທາງພາກເໜືອຂອງນະ ຄອນລອສແອນ
ເຈີລິສ.
ໃນອັນທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ໄຟ ທໍມັສ ໄດ້ເຜົາໄໝ້ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 930 ກິໂລແມັດມົນທົນ ແລະໄດ້ທຳ
ລາຍຕືກອາຄານ 800 ຫຼັງ ໃນເຂດຊັນຕາ ບາຣບາຣາ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ ມັນໄດ້ເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ໃນນຶ່ງ
ອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້. ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ໄດ້ມີການລະງັບປະມານ 20 ເປີເຊັນ ຂອງໄຟປ່າ
ໃນແລງວັນຈັນວານນີ້.
Forecasters say southern California remains at risk of rapidly spreading wildfires due to gusty winds and extremely low humidity, but that the winds should be nowhere near as strong as they were last week when multiple fires exploded across the region.
The National Weather Service says peak gusts could reach about 60 kilometers per hour through Thursday. That is half as strong as the area around Los Angeles saw last week.
The Santa Ana winds have helped build one of the largest and most destructive fires in California's history in an area about 160 kilometers northwest of Los Angeles.
The so-called Thomas Fire has burned more than 930 square kilometers and destroyed 800 buildings in Santa Barbara County since it started a week ago. Authorities say the blaze was 20 percent contained as of late Monday.
Cal Fire official Tim Chavez said at a briefing late Monday the last time the same area burned in a wildfire was 1964, so the fuel there is more than 50 years old.
More than 6,300 personnel are involved in fighting the Thomas Fire, and more have been able to focus their efforts there after crews made major progress in bringing several much smaller fires under control in recent days.
The fires have forced more than 200,000 people to evacuate their homes. Authorities have been handing out face masks to help protect people from smoke inhalation, and a number of schools have been closed.
President Donald Trump responded to the fires Friday by issuing a federal declaration of a state of emergency for California, paving the way for federal agencies to help coordinate relief efforts.
Fires are not uncommon in southern California this time of year as the region experiences a mix of strong winds and dry vegetation.
In October, wildfires that broke out in northern California killed 44 people and destroyed 8,900 homes and other buildings.
