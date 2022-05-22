ບັນດາຜູ້ຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານຈາກເກາະໄຕ້ຫວັນແມ່ນຍັງພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະທຳຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຍິງກັນໃນພາກໃຕ້ຂອງລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ ເຊິ່ງຜູ້ຊາຍຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ. ຕຳຫຼວດເວົ້າກວ່າມືປືນໄດ້ຍິງ 6 ຄົນໃນໂບດໄຕ້ຫວັນເມື່ອວັນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ໄມຄ໌ ໂອຊຸລລີວານ (Mike O’Sullivan) ມີລາຍງານ, ເຊິ່ງພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
Story: ໃນໝູ່ບ້ານ ລາກູນາ ວູດສ໌ ທີ່ສະຫງົບສຸກທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ, ຜູ້ຊາຍຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະ ອີກ 5 ຄົນແມ່ນກຳລັງຟື້ນຕົວຈາກບາດແຜຂອງລູກປືນ.
ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ບານສ໌, ຕຳຫຼວດເມືອງ ອໍເຣັນຈ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ “ບຸກຄົນທີ່ໄດ້ທຳການກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກຳທີ່ໂຫດຮ້າຍແມ່ນທ້າວ ເດວິດ ຊູ, ອາຍຸ 68 ປີ, ຈາກນະຄອນ ລາສ ເວກັສ.”
ຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍທຸກຄົນມີສາຍພົວພັນກັບໄຕ້ຫວັນ. ຕຳຫຼວດເວົ້າວ່າ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນຜູ້ຊາຍ 4 ຄົນ ແລະ ແມ່ຍິງຄົນນຶ່ງນັ້ນ, ມີອາຍຸຕັ້ງແຕ່ 66 ຫາ 92 ປີ.
ມັນອາດຈະຮ້າຍແຮງກວ່ານີ້, ຖ້າບໍ່ເປັນຍ້ອນນາຍແພດໝໍ ຈອນ ເຊັງ (John Cheng), ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍຢຸດມືປືນ. ທ່ານ ເຊັງ ຖືກຍິງ ແລະ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດຄາທີ່.
ທ່ານ ທອດ ສປິດເຊີ, ໄອຍະການປະຈຳເຂດເມືອງ ອໍເຣັນຈ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ “ທ່ານໄດ້ເສຍສະຫຼະຕົນເອງ ສະນັ້ນຄົນອື່ນໆຈຶ່ງມີຊີວິດຕໍ່ໄປ.”
ຕຳຫຼວດເມືອງອໍເຣັນຈ໌ ທ່ານ ດອນ ບານສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນອາດຈະເປັນການຊ່ວຍຊີວິດຫຼາຍສິບຄົນ.
ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ບານສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ “ດຣ. ເຊັງ ແມ່ນວິລະບູລຸດໃນເຫດການນີ້.”
ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄຕ້ຫວັນໃນນະຄອນ ລອສ ແອນເຈີລິສ ໄດ້ຢືນຢັນຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າ ເປັນມືປືນໄດ້ເກີດໃນໄຕ້ຫວັນ.
ຕຳຫຼວດເວົ້າວ່າ ທ້າວ ຊູ ມີແຮງກະຕຸ້ນຈາກການເມືອງ ແລະ ຄວາມກຽດຊັງໄຕ້ຫວັນ ແລະ ປະຊາຊົນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ເຫດການນີ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນເວລາທີ່ຄົນຈຳນວນນຶ່ງໃນໄຕ້ຫວັນ ສະໜັບສະໜູນການເປັນເອກະລາດ ຂອງເກາະດັ່ງກ່າວຈາກຈີນ. ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ເວົ້າວ່າ ສະມາຊິກຂອງໂບດ ນິກາຍເພຣສໄຍທີຣຽນ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ໄດ້ຈັດງານລ້ຽງອາຫານທ່ຽງ ເວລາທີ່ມືປືນໄດ້ຍິງໃສ່.
ທ້າວ ຊູ ບໍ່ໄດ້ເປັນສະມາຊິກຂອງໂບດນັ້ນ, ແຕ່ຜູ້ອາໄສຢູ່ນະຄອນ ລອສ ແອນເຈລິສ, ນາງ ຮິແລຣີ ວູ, ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມງານຕ່າງໆໃນອະດີດເວົ້າວ່າ ມັນເປັນສະຖານທີ່ໆຕ້ອນຮັບຄົນແປກໜ້າ.
ນາງ ຮິແລຣີ ວູ, ຜູ້ຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານຊາວໄຕ້ຫວັນກ່າວວ່າ “ປົກກະຕິມັນຈະມີຄົນທັກທາຍຢູ່ໜ້າປະຕູ, ສະນັ້ນເຫັນໄດ້ຊັດວ່າພວກເຮົາໄດ້ທັກທາຍລາວ ແລະ ໄດ້ຖາມສະບາຍດີລາວ ແລະ ຮັບປະກັນວ່າລາວຮູ້ສຶກຖືກຕ້ອນຮັບ ແລະ ຖືກເຊື້ອເຊີນ. ສຳລັບລາວທີ່ກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກຳແນວນີ້ມັນເຮັດໃຫ້ບໍ່ມີແຮງຫຼາຍ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ຮູ້ຈັກຊິເຮັດຫຍັງ.”
ຊຸມຊົນໃນລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍແຫ່ງນີ້ແມ່ນບ້ານຂອງຜູ້ຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານຊາວເອເຊຍຫຼາຍຄົນ, ລວມທັງຄົນຈີນຈາກຈີນແຜ່ນດິນໃຫຍ່ ແລະ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ. ມັນມີຄວາມ ບໍ່ເຫັນພ້ອມທາງການເມືອງນຳກັນ.
ທ່ານ ພອລ ຢາງ, ຈາກສະພາການຄ້າໄຕ້ຫວັນໃນເມືອງ ອໍເຣັນຈ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ “ແຕ່ມັນບໍ່ຍຸຕິທຳໃນເລື່ອງທີ່ວ່າ ບາງຄົນສາມາດເອົາຊີວິດຂອງຜູ້ບໍລິສຸດໄປ, ຂ້າຄົນທີ່ບໍລິສຸດ, ຍ້ອນພວກເຂົາຢາກຈະສະແດງການຢືນຢັດທາງການເມືອງຂອງພວກເຂົາ. ມັນບໍ່ມີທາງທີ່ມັນຈະເປັນທີ່ຍອມຮັບໄດ້, ບໍ່ໄດ້ຢ່າງແນ່ນອນ.”
ທ້າວ ຊູ ຕອນນີ້ແມ່ນຖືກຕັ້ງຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາກ່ຽວກັບການຄາດຕະກຳ ແລະ ອາຊະຍາກຳອື່ນໆ.
In the peaceful neighborhood of Laguna Woods in Southern California, one man is dead and five others are recovering from gunshot wounds.
“The individual involved in this heinous crime is David Chou, 68, of Las Vegas.
All the victims have ties to Taiwan. Police say the injured, four men and one woman, range in age from 66 to 92.
It could have been much worse, if not for physician John Cheng, who helped to stop the gunman. Cheng was shot and died at the scene.
“He sacrificed himself so that others could live.”
Possibly saving dozens of lives, says Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes.
“Doctor Cheng is a hero in this incident.”
Taiwan officials in Los Angeles confirmed the alleged gunman was born in Taiwan.
Police say Chou was motivated by politics and hatred of Taiwan and its people. This incident comes at a time when some in Taiwan favor the island’s independence from China. Authorities say members of the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church were having a lunch banquet when the gunman opened fire.
Chou was not a member of the church, but Los Angeles resident Hilary Wu, who attended services in the past, says it’s a place that welcomes strangers.
“There’s usually a greeter at the door, so obviously we (would have) greeted him and said hi to him and made sure that he felt welcome and invited. For him to carry out a crime like this is really … I feel very powerless. I don’t know what to do.”
This California community is home to many Asian immigrants, including ethnic Chinese from Mainland China and Taiwan. There are political disagreements.
“But it doesn’t justify the fact that some people can simply take an innocent life away, kill innocent people, just because they want to express their (political) stance. There’s no way that’s acceptable, absolutely not.”
Chou is now charged with murder and other crimes.
ເບິ່ງຄວາມເຫັນ
ໂຫລດຄວາມເຫັນ ຕື່ມອີກ