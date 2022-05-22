ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານ​ຈາກ​ເກາະ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ​ແມ່ນ​ຍັງ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ທຳ​ຄວາມ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ ການ​ຍິງ​ກັນ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຄາ​ລິ​ຟໍ​ເນຍ ເຊິ່ງ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ. ຕຳຫຼວດ​ເວົ້າ​ກວ່າ​ມື​ປືນ​ໄດ້​ຍິງ 6 ຄົນ​ໃນ​ໂບດ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ​ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ໄມ​ຄ໌ ໂອ​ຊຸ​ລ​ລີ​ວານ (Mike O’Sullivan) ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ, ເຊິ່ງ​ພຸດ​ທະ​ສອນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

Story: ໃນ​ໝູ່​ບ້ານ ລາ​ກູ​ນາ ວູດ​ສ໌ ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫງົບ​ສຸກທາງ​ພ​າກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອ​ງ​ລັດ​ຄາ​ລິ​ຟໍ​ເນຍ, ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ແລະ ອີກ 5 ຄົນ​ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຟື້ນ​ຕົວ​ຈາກບາດ​ແຜ​ຂອງ​ລູກ​ປືນ.

ທ່ານ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ບານ​ສ໌, ຕຳຫຼວດ​ເມືອງ ອໍ​ເຣັ​ນ​ຈ໌ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ບຸກ​ຄົນທີ່ໄດ້​ທຳ​ການກໍ່ອາ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ​ທີ່​ໂຫດ​ຮ້າຍ​ແມ່ນ​ທ້າວ ເດ​ວິດ ຊູ, ອາ​ຍຸ 68 ປີ, ຈາກ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ ລາ​ສ ເວ​ກັ​ສ.”

ຜູ້​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ​ທຸກ​ຄົນ​ມີ​ສາຍ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ. ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ, ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ 4 ຄົນ ແລະ ແມ່​ຍິງ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ນັ້ນ, ມີ​ອາ​ຍຸ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່ 66 ຫາ 92 ປີ.

ມັນ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງກວ່ານີ້, ຖ້າບໍ່​ເປັນ​ຍ້ອນ​ນາຍ​ແພດ​ໝໍ ຈອນ ເຊັງ (John Cheng), ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຊ່ວຍ​ຢຸດ​ມື​ປືນ. ທ່ານ ເຊັງ ຖືກ​ຍິງ ແລະ ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຄາ​ທີ່.

ທ່ານ ທອດ ສ​ປິດ​ເຊີ, ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ເຂດ​ເມືອງ ອໍ​ເຣັນ​ຈ໌ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ສະຫຼະ​ຕົນ​ເອງ ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ​ຈຶ່ງ​ມີ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.”

ຕຳຫຼວດ​ເມືອງ​ອໍ​ເຣັ​ນ​ຈ໌ ທ່ານ ດອນ ບານ​ສ໌ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ຊີ​ວິດຫຼາຍ​ສິບ​ຄົນ.

ທ່ານ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ບານ​ສ໌ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ດ​ຣ. ເຊັງ ແມ່ນ​ວິ​ລະ​ບູ​ລຸດ​ໃນ​ເຫດ​ການ​ນີ້.”

ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ ລອ​ສ ແອນ​ເຈີ​ລິ​ສ ໄດ້​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາວ່າ ​ເປັນ​ມື​ປືນ​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ໃນ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ.

ຕຳຫຼວດ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ທ້າວ ຊູ ມີ​ແຮງ​ກະ​ຕຸ້ນ​ຈາກ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ ແລະ ຄວາມ​ກຽດ​ຊັງ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ແລະ ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ. ເຫດ​ການນີ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ຄົນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ການເປັນ​ເອ​ກະ​ລາດ ​ຂອງ​ເກາະ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຈາກ​ຈີນ. ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ​ ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ຂອງ​ໂບດ ​ນິ​ກາຍ​ເພ​ຣ​ສ​ໄຍທີ​ຣຽນ ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ​ໄດ້​ຈັດ​ງານ​ລ້ຽງ​ອາ​ຫານ​ທ່ຽງ ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ມື​ປືນ​ໄດ້​ຍິງ​ໃສ່.

ທ້າວ ຊູ ບໍ່​ໄດ້ເປັນ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ຂອງ​ໂບດ​ນັ້ນ, ແຕ່​ຜູ້​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ ລອ​ສ ແອນ​ເຈ​ລິ​ສ, ​ນາງ ຮິ​ແລ​ຣີ ວູ, ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ງານ​ຕ່າງໆ​ໃນ​ອະ​ດີ​ດ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ເປັນ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່ໆ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັບ​ຄົນ​ແປກ​ໜ້າ.

ນາງ ຮິ​ແລ​ຣີ ວູ, ຜູ້​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານ​ຊາວ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ​ມັນ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຄົນ​ທັກ​ທາຍ​ຢູ່​ໜ້າ​ປະ​ຕູ, ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ເຫັນ​ໄດ້​ຊັດ​ວ່າ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ທັກ​ທາຍ​ລາວ ແລະ ໄດ້​ຖາມ​ສະ​ບາຍ​ດີ​ລາວ ແລະ ຮັບ​ປະ​ກັນ​ວ່າ​ລາວ​ຮູ້​ສຶກ​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັບ ແລະ ຖືກ​ເຊື້ອ​ເຊີນ. ສຳ​ລັບ​ລາວ​ທີ່​ກໍ່​ອາ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ​ແນວນີ້​ມັນ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ບໍ່​ມີ​ແຮງຫຼາຍ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ຮູ້​ຈັກ​ຊິ​ເຮັດ​ຫຍັງ.”

ຊຸມ​ຊົນ​ໃນ​ລັດ​ຄາ​ລິ​ຟໍ​ເນຍ​ແຫ່ງນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ບ້ານ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານ​ຊາວ​ເອ​ເຊຍຫຼາຍ​ຄົນ, ລວມ​ທັງ​ຄົນຈີນ​ຈາກ​ຈີນ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໃຫຍ່ ແລະ ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ. ມັນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ ບໍ່​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ທາງ​ກາ​ນ​ເມືອງ​ນຳ​ກັນ.

ທ່ານ ພອ​ລ ຢາງ, ຈາກ​ສະ​ພາ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ​ໃນ​ເມືອງ ອໍ​ເຣັນ​ຈ໌ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ແຕ່​ມັນ​ບໍ່​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ​ໃນ​ເລື່ອງ​ທີ່​ວ່າ ບາງ​ຄົນ​ສາ​ມາດ​ເອົາ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ສຸດ​ໄປ, ຂ້າ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ບໍ​ລິ​ສຸດ, ຍ້ອນ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ຢາກ​ຈະ​ສະ​ແດງ​ການ​ຢືນ​ຢັດ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ. ມັນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ທາງ​ທີ່​ມັນຈະເປັນ​ທີ່ຍອມ​ຮັບ​ໄດ້​, ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຢ່າງ​ແນ່ນອນ.”

ທ້າວ ຊູ ຕອນນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ຖືກ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂໍ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ຄາດ​ຕະ​ກຳ ແລະ ອາ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ​ອື່ນໆ.

In the peaceful neighborhood of Laguna Woods in Southern California, one man is dead and five others are recovering from gunshot wounds.

“The individual involved in this heinous crime is David Chou, 68, of Las Vegas.

All the victims have ties to Taiwan. Police say the injured, four men and one woman, range in age from 66 to 92.

It could have been much worse, if not for physician John Cheng, who helped to stop the gunman. Cheng was shot and died at the scene.

“He sacrificed himself so that others could live.”

Possibly saving dozens of lives, says Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes.

“Doctor Cheng is a hero in this incident.”

Taiwan officials in Los Angeles confirmed the alleged gunman was born in Taiwan.

Police say Chou was motivated by politics and hatred of Taiwan and its people. This incident comes at a time when some in Taiwan favor the island’s independence from China. Authorities say members of the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church were having a lunch banquet when the gunman opened fire.

Chou was not a member of the church, but Los Angeles resident Hilary Wu, who attended services in the past, says it’s a place that welcomes strangers.

“There’s usually a greeter at the door, so obviously we (would have) greeted him and said hi to him and made sure that he felt welcome and invited. For him to carry out a crime like this is really … I feel very powerless. I don’t know what to do.”

This California community is home to many Asian immigrants, including ethnic Chinese from Mainland China and Taiwan. There are political disagreements.

“But it doesn’t justify the fact that some people can simply take an innocent life away, kill innocent people, just because they want to express their (political) stance. There’s no way that’s acceptable, absolutely not.”

Chou is now charged with murder and other crimes.