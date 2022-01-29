ໂຮງແຮມໃນລັດ ຄາລິຟໍເນຍ ໃຊ້ຫຸ່ນຍົນ ເພື່ອເຮັດວຽກບໍລິການ

ຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກໃນການຕື່ມວຽກງານບໍລິການຫຼາຍຕຳແໜ່ງໃນ ສະຫະ ລັດ ໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ແມ່ນກຳລັງເຮັດໃຫ້ໂຮງແຮມທັງຫຼາຍຟ້າວຝັ່ງທີ່ຈະສະໜອງການບໍລິການຢູ່ຕາມຫ້ອງ. ແຕ່ດ້ວຍການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ທີ່ວ່ອງໄວໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງ ແລະ ເທັກໂນໂລຈີສູງໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງ ໂຮງແຮມ ອາເມຣິກັນ ບາງແຫ່ງ ແມ່ນກຳລັງຊອກ ຫາວິທີ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ແອນເຈລີນາ ແບກດາຊາຣີອານ (Angelina Bagdasaryan) ມີລາຍງານ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບ ຕໍ່ໄປ.

ນີ້ແມ່ນຫຸ່ນຍົນ ຣີເລ (Relay Robot). ຕອນນີ້ມັນເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ໂຮງແຮມ ຣາດີສສັນ ໃນເມືອງ ຊັນນີເວລ ລັດ ຄາລິຟໍເນຍ, ຍ້ອນການຂາດແຄນພະນັກງານທີ່ມີສາເຫດມາຈາກ ໂຄວິດ-19. ຫຸ່ນຍົນດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນການປາກົດຕົວທີ່ໜ້າຍິນດີ.

ທ່ານ ອາເລັກສ໌ ມາຕີເນສ, ຜູ້ຈັດການທົ່ວໄປຂອງໂຮງແຮມ ຣາດິສສັນ ຊັນນີເວລ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນມີແຂກຜູ້ທີ່ມັກມັນ, ເລື່ອງທີ່ວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າສາມາດນຳເອົາວັດຖຸຕ່າງໆສົ່ງໄປໃຫ້ ແລະ ບໍ່ຕ້ອງໄດ້ມີການຕິດຕໍ່ພົວພັນກັບມະນຸດ.”

ການບໍລິການຢູ່ຫ້ອງພື້ນຖານທີ່ຖືກຈັດ​ແຈງໂດຍພະນັກງງານຕອນນີ້ແມ່ນຖືກຈັດໂດຍຫຸ່ນຍົນພວກນີ້.

ທ່ານ ສຕີຟ ຄາຊິນສ໌, ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານໃຫຍ່ບໍລິສັດ ຊາວີໂອກ (Savioke) ກ່າວວ່າ “ເວລາທີ່ເຈົ້າໄດ້ຮັບການບໍລິການນຳສົ່ງໂດຍຫຸ່ນຍົນ, ເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ລົບກວນຄົນ. ຄືທ່ານຮູ້, ເວລາທີ່ພວກເຮົາຄິດວ່າ ໂອ, ຂ້ອຍຄວນໂທຫາພະແນກຕ້ອນຮັບບໍ່ ຫຼື ຂ້ອຍຕ້ອງໄດ້ໄປເອົາມັນ ດ້ວຍຕົນເອງ? ບາງເທື່ອ, ຖ້າເຈົ້າຮູ້ສຶກວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າຫຍຸ້ງ ຫຼື ບາງຢ່າງ, ເຈົ້າອາດເວົ້າວ່າ: ຄັນຊັ້ນ, ຂ້ອຍຊິຖ້າ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າຫຍຸ້ງໂພດ, ແລະ ມັນຈະໃຊ້ເວລາດົນໂພດ. ເວລາທີ່ຫຸ່ນຍົນມາ, ມັນມາໄວຫຼາຍ, ປົກກະຕິຈະແມ່ນໃນປະມານ 5 ຫາ 6 ນາທີ. ມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ຂໍເງິນທິບ, ເຈົ້າບໍ່ຕ້ອງນຸ່ງເຄື່ອງດີໆມາຮັບມັນ, ເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ລົບກວນໃຜ.”

ທ່ານ ສຕີຟ ຄາຊິນສ໌ ແມ່ນຜູ້ບໍລິຫານໃຫຍ່ ແລະ ຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງບໍລິສັດທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ຊາວີໂອກ ທີ່ຜະລິດຫຸ່ນຍົນພວກນີ້. ລາວເວົ້າວ່າສິ່ງທີ່ຍາກທີ່ສຸດກໍແມ່ນການສອນໃຫ້ຫຸ່ນຍົນພວກນີ້ໃຊ້ລິບ.

ທ່ານ ສຕີຟ ຄາຊິນສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເຈົ້າຕ້ອງໄດ້ໂທຫາບໍລິສັດລິບໃຫ້ມາຫາ ແລະ ປັບປ່ຽນຕຶກເພື່ອທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ມັນເຮັດວຽກ ແລະ ນັ້ນຈະໃຊ້ເງິນ ແລະ ເວລາຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ. ສະນັ້ນ, ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຮັດເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ກໍແມ່ນ ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເພີ່ມແນວກົດປຸ່ມນ້ອຍໆໃຫ້ຫຸ່ນຍົນຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ສະນັ້ນມັນຈຶ່ງສາມາດກົດປຸ່ມດ້ວຍຕົນເອງ.”

ນີ້ແມ່ນວິທີມັນເຮັດວຽກ: ເຊັນເຊີພິເສດໃນຫຸ່ນຍົນສາມາດເລືອກປຸ່ມທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ, ຫຼີກລ່ຽງທຸກສິ່ງກີດຂວາງທີ່ມັນອາດປະເຊີນຢູ່ພື້ນດິນ ແລະ ໃນທີ່ສຸດກໍໄປຮອດຈຸດໝາຍປາຍທາງ. ເວລາທີ່ມັນໄດ້ຈອດຢ່າງປອດໄພຢູ່ໜ້າປະຕູຫ້ອງ, ລູກຄ້າຈະໄດ້ຮັບຂໍ້ຄວາມ.

ທ່ານ ສຕີຟ ຄາຊິນສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເວລາເຈົ້າມີຫຸ່ນຍົນໃນທີມຂອງເຈົ້າ, ມັນຈະບໍ່ກັບບ້ານ. ສະນັ້ນ, ມັນຈະຢູ່ຫັ້ນຕະຫຼອດ, ມັນເຮັດວຽກຕະຫຼອດ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ. ມັນບໍ່ຄືກັບເຈົ້າຕ້ອງເຮັດວຽກສາມເທື່ອຕໍ່ມື້ ບວກກັບທ້າຍອາທິດ. ຫຸ່ນຍົນແມ່ນຫວ່າງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ ທີ່ເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການມັນ. ສະນັ້ນ, ພະນັກ ງານຈຶ່ງມັກມັນ ເພາະວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງສາມາດຕັ້ງໃຈເຮັດວຽກ ທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຄວນທີ່ຈະເຮັດ.”

ໃນລັດ ຄາລິຟໍເນຍ, ຫຸ່ນຍົນແມ່ນບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ໃຫ້ການບໍລິການ ຢູ່ຫ້ອງໂຮງແຮມ ແລະ ສົ່ງອາຫານເທົ່ານັ້ນ,​ ມັນຍັງລາດຕະເວນຕາມຖະໜົນ. ຫຸ່ນຍົນຕຳຫຼວດພວກນີ້ເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ສວນສາທາລະນະ ລອສ ແອນເຈີລິສ.

ແຕ່ວ່າບັນດານັກອອກແບບຫຸ່ນຍົນ ຢາກທີ່ຈະຮັບປະກັນ ຕໍ່ບັນດາລູກຄ້າວ່າ ເຄື່ອງຈັກທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນ ຈະບໍ່ມາແທນຄົນໃນອຸດສາຫະກຳ.

ເຂົາເຈົ້າມີແຕ່ຢາກເຮັດໃຫ້ຊີວິດຂອງປະຊາຊົນງ່າຍຂຶ້ນໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງ ແລະ ປອດໄພຂຶ້ນ ເວລາທີ່ຄວາມປອດໄພແມ່ນບັນຫາໃຫຍ່.

The current difficulty in filling many service jobs in the U.S. is leaving hotels scrambling to provide room service. But with a bit of ingenuity and a little high-tech help some American hotels are finding a way. Angelina Bagdasaryan has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.

This is the Relay Robot. It now works at the Radisson Hotel in Sunnyvale, California, because of staff shortages caused by COVID-19. The robot is a welcome presence.

“There are guests who like that – the fact that they can have items delivered and not have any contact with a human being.”

Basic room service that would have been handled by staff is now handled by these robots.

“When you get a delivery from a robot, you are not bothering a person. You know, when we think – ‘Oh, should I call the front desk, or should I just go get it myself? Sometimes, if you had the sense that they’re busy or something, you might say: ‘Well, I’ll wait, they are too busy, and it’ll take too long… When robots come, they come very fast – usually in around 5-6 minutes; they don’t ask for a tip, you don’t need to get dressed for them, you’re not bothering anybody.

Steve Cousins is CEO and founder of a company called Savioke that produces these robots. He says the trickiest bit was to teach the robots to use an elevator.

“You have to get the elevator company to come out and modify the building in order for it to work – and that takes a lot of money and time. So, what we’ve done recently is

we added a little button-pusher to our robot, so that it can push the buttons by itself.”

Here’s how it works: special sensors in the robot can pick the right button, avoid any obstacles it may face on the floor and finally arrive at its destination. Once it’s safely parked in front of the room door, the customer gets a message.

“When you have a robot on your team, it doesn’t go home. So, it’s always there, it’s available 24/7. It’s not like you have to have three shifts a day plus the weekends; the robots are available whenever you need them. So, the staff loves it because they can focus on the job they’re supposed to be doing!”

In California, robots are not only doing room service at hotels and delivering food, they also patrol the streets. These police robots work in the Los Angeles parks.

Yet robot designers want to reassure customers that the machines will not replace people in the industry.

They merely want to make life a little easier for people and safer at a time when safety is a big concern.