ລົດບັດຕຳກັນ ຢູ່ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ເຮັດໃຫ້ ນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວຈີນ ເສຍຊີວິດ 32 ຄົນ

ຈີນກ່າວວ່າ ມີພວກນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວຊາວຈີນ 32 ຄົນ ແລະຊາວເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ 4 ຄົນເສຍ

ຊີວິດໃນວັນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໃນອຸປະຕິເຫດທາງລົດບັດທີ່ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ.

ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດຈີນ ກ່າວວ່າ ອຸປະຕິເຫດຄັ້ງນີ້ແມ່ນເກີດຂຶ້ນທີ່ແຂວງຮວາງ

ເຫ ຊຶ່ງຕັ້ງຢູ່ທາງທິດໃຕ້ ນະຄອນຫຼວງພຽງຢາງຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ.

ທ່ານລູ ກັງ ໂຄສົກກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດຈີນ ກ່າວຕໍ່ພວກນັກຂ່າວໃນວັນຈັນວານ

ນີ້ວ່າສາເຫດຂອງອຸປະຕິເຫດແມ່ນກຳລັງມີການສືບສວນກັນຢູ່.

ນອກຈາກພວກທີ່ເສຍຊີວິດແລ້ວ ນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວຈິນອີກ 2 ຄົນ ຍັງໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບສາ

ຫັດ ໃນອຸປະຕິເຫດດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະຈີນໄດ້ສົ່ງພວກນາຍໝໍ ໄປໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອໃນການ

ຮັບມືກັບອຸປະຕິເຫດນີ້.

ພວກນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວຈີນ ແມ່ນປະກອບເປັນກຸ່ມໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດ ທີ່ໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມ

ປະເທດເພື່ອນບ້ານທີ່ໂດດດ່ຽວດັ່ງກ່າວ.



China says 32 Chinese tourists and four North Koreans died Sunday in a bus crash in North Korea.



The Chinese foreign ministry said the crash happened in North Hwanghae province, which is located south of the North Korean capital of Pyongyang.



Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told reporters Monday the cause was under investigation.



In addition to those killed, two other Chinese tourists were badly hurt in the crash, and China sent a medical team to assist in the response.



Chinese tourists are among the largest group to visit their isolated neighbor.