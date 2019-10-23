ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ອັງກິດ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດການຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ເລັ່ງຮັບຮອງແຜນການຂອງນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ທ່ານ ບໍຣິສ ຈອນສັນ ເພື່ອແຍກປະເທດອອກຈາກ ສະຫະພາບ ຢູໂຣບ ໃນທ້າຍເດືອນຕຸລານີ້.
ສະພາຕ່ຳໄດ້ຮັບຮອງຮ່າງຂໍ້ຕົກລົງຍາວ 115 ໜ້າຂອງທ່ານ ຈອນສັນ ໃນການລົງຄະແນນສຽງ 329 ຕໍ່ 299 ຄະແນນ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນຄັ້ງທຳອິດ ທີ່ສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດໄດ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງສະໜັບສະໜູນຂໍ້ສະເໜີ Brexit.
ແຕ່ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາດັ່ງກ່າວ ຕໍ່ມາໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງທ່ານ, ໃນການລົງຄະແນນສຽງ 322 ຕໍ່ 308, ເພື່ອໃຫ້ການຮັບຮອງຄັ້ງສຸດທ້າຍ ສຳລັບມາດຕະການດັ່ງກ່າວພາຍໃນສາມວັນ, ເຊິ່ງເບິ່ງຄືວ່າຈະທຳລາຍຄວາມຫວັງຂອງທ່ານ ເພື່ອສຳເລັດການແຍກຕົວຂອງ ອັງກິດ ອອກຈາກກຸ່ມທີ່ມີສະມາຊິກ 28 ປະເທດຂອງທະວີບດັ່ງກ່າວໃນທິດໜ້າ ທີ່ໄດ້ເລື່ອນເວລາມາດົນແລ້ວ.
ສະຫະພາບ ຢູໂຣບ ແມ່ນກຳລັງພິຈາລະນາວ່າຈະໃຫ້ອັງກິດ ເລື່ອນເວລາອອກໄປອີກສາມເດືອນຈົນຮອດທ້າຍເດືອນມັງກອນຫຼືບໍ່ ເພື່ອສ້າງແຜນການ Brexit ທີ່ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາຜູ້ໂຕ້ແຍ້ງໃນ ລອນດອນ ອາດຮັບຮອງເອົາ.
ກ່ອນການລົງຄະແນນສຽງໃນສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ຈອນສັນ ໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າທ່ານຈະຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຈັດການເລືອກຕັ້ງສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດໃໝ່ ຖ້າບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະຮັບຮອງເອົາຕາຕະລາງຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ ສຳລັບການແຍກຕົວຄັ້ງສຸດທ້າຍອອກຈາກສະຫະພາບ ຢູໂຣບ.
ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ, ຫຼັງຈາກການລົງຄະແນນສຽງ, ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າທ່ານຈະ “ຢຸດການອອກກົດໝາຍນີ້” ແລະ ປຶກສາຫາລືກັບບັນດາຜູ້ນຳສະຫະພາບ ຢູໂຣບ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການເລື່ອນເວລາ Brexit ໃນຄັ້ງຕໍ່ໄປ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຍັງໂຕ້ຖຽງວ່າ ອັງກິດ ຄວນອອກຈາກກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວ ຕາມກຳນົດໃນວັນທີ 31 ຕຸລາ.
ທ່ານ ຈອນສັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາວ່າ “ປະຊາຊົນບໍ່ຢາກເລື່ອນເວລາອອກໄປອີກແລ້ວ, ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳ ຢູໂຣບ ກໍເຊັ່ນກັນ, ແລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າດ້ວຍ.” ເຮົາມາເຮັດໃຫ້ Brexit ແລ້ວໃນວັນທີ 31 ຕຸລານີ້ເຖາະ ແລະ ກ້າວຕໍ່ໄປຂ້າງໜ້າ.”
ທ່ານ ຈອນສັນ ໄດ້ເຮັດຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ Brexit ຢ່າງກະທັນຫັນກັບ 27 ປະເທດສະມາຊິກຂອງສະຫະພາບ ຢູໂຣບ ໃນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ແຕ່ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາໄດ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງເພື່ອເລື່ອນເວລາການສະໜັບສະໜູນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ສຳລັບຂໍ້ຕົກລົງດັ່ງກ່າວຈົນກວ່າ ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍຈະຖືກຮັບຮອງເອົາ, ອະທິບາຍເງື່ອນໄຂ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການແຍກຕົວອອກຈາກສະຫະພາບ ຢູໂຣບ ຂອງອັງກິດ ຫຼັງຈາກເປັນສະມາຊິກໃນພັນທະມິດຂອງທະວີບນັ້ນໄດ້ 46 ປີ.
ເຂົາເຈົ້າຍັງໄດ້ຮັບຮອງເອົາມາດຕະການທີ່ໄດ້ບັງຄັບໃຫ້ທ່ານ ຈອນສັນ ສົ່ງຈົດໝາຍຫາສະຫະພາບ ຢູໂຣບ ເພື່ອຂໍເລື່ອນເວລາ Brexit ຈົນຮອດວັນທີ 31 ມັງກອນ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານບໍ່ໄດ້ເຊັນ. ແຕ່ທ່ານໄດ້ສົ່ງໜັງສືທີ່ຖືກເຊັນອີກອັນນຶ່ງ, ພ້ອມກັບເວົ້າວ່າ ທ່ານຄັດຄ້ານຕໍ່ການເລື່ອນເວລາ.
British lawmakers on Tuesday rejected Prime Minister Boris Johnson's call for expedited approval of his plan to divorce the country from the European Union by the end of October.
The House of Commons adopted Johnson's 115-page Withdrawal Agreement Bill on a 329-299 vote, the first time Parliament has voted in favor of any Brexit proposal.
But the lawmakers then snubbed his bid, on a 322-308 vote, to give final approval to the measure within three days, likely eliminating his hope to complete Britain's long-delayed departure from the continent's 28-member bloc by next week.
The EU is considering whether to grant Britain another three-month delay to the end of January to devise a Brexit plan that contentious lawmakers in London would approve.
Ahead of the votes in Parliament, Johnson warned that he would call for a new parliamentary election if it failed to adopt a quick timetable for the final split from the EU.
After the vote, however, he said he would "pause this legislation" and consult with EU leaders about a further Brexit delay, while still contending Britain should leave the bloc as scheduled on Oct. 31.
"The public doesn't want any more delays, neither do European leaders, and neither do I," Johnson said Monday."Let's get Brexit done on Oct. 31 and let's move on."
Johnson struck a surprise Brexit deal with the 27 other EU countries last week, but lawmakers voted to delay their backing for the agreement until legislation is approved, spelling out the terms of Britain's split from the EU after 46 years of membership in the continent's coalition.
They also approved a measure that forced Johnson to send a letter to the EU asking for a Brexit delay until Jan. 31, which he did not sign. He sent another signed note, as well, saying he opposes any delay.