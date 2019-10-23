ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ ອັງ​ກິດ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານນີ້ ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ການ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ເລັ່ງ​ຮັບ​ຮອງ​ແຜນ​ການ​ຂອງ​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ທ່ານ ບໍ​ຣິ​ສ ຈອນ​ສັນ ເພື່ອ​ແຍກ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອອກ​ຈາກ ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ ຢູໂຣບ ໃນ​ທ້າຍ​ເດືອນ​ຕຸ​ລານີ້.

ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຮອງ​ຮ່າງຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ຍາວ 115 ໜ້າ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ຈອນ​ສັນ ໃນ​ກາ​ນ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ 329 ຕໍ່ 299 ຄະ​ແນນ, ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ຄັ້ງ​ທຳ​ອິດ ​ທີ່​ສະ​ພາ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ໄດ້​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ຂໍ້​ສະ​ເໜີ Brexit.

ແຕ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ຕໍ່​ມາ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ, ໃນ​ການ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ 322 ຕໍ່ 308, ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຮັບ​ຮອງ​ຄັ້ງ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ກາ​ນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ສາມ​ວັນ, ເຊິ່ງ​ເບິ່ງ​ຄື​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ​ເພື່ອ​ສຳ​ເລັດ​ການ​ແຍກ​ຕົວຂອງ ອັງ​ກິດ ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ກຸ່ມ​ທີ່​ມີ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ 28 ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ທະ​ວີບ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ທິດ​ໜ້າ ທີ່ໄດ້​ເລື່ອນ​ເວ​ລາ​ມາ​ດົນແລ້ວ.

ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ ຢູ​ໂຣບ ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ໃຫ້​ອັງ​ກິດ ເລື່ອນ​ເວ​ລາ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ອີກ​ສາມ​ເດືອນ​ຈົນ​ຮອດ​ທ້າຍ​ເດືອນ​ມັງ​ກອນຫຼືບໍ່ ເພື່ອ​ສ້າງ​ແຜນ​ການ Brexit ທີ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ຜູ້​ໂຕ້​ແຍ້ງ​ໃນ ລອນດອນ ອາດ​ຮັບ​ຮອງ​ເອົາ.

ກ່ອນ​ການ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ຈອນ​ສັນ ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ວ່າ​ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ຈັດ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ສະ​ພາ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ໃໝ່ ຖ້າບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຮັບ​ຮອງ​ເອົາ​ຕາ​ຕະ​ລາງ​ຢ່າງວ່ອງ​ໄວ ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ແຍກ​ຕົວ​ຄັ້ງ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ​ອອກ​ຈາກສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ ຢູ​ໂຣບ.

ແນວ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ຕາມ, ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ, ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ທ່ານ​ຈະ “ຢຸດ​ການ​ອອກ​ກົດ​ໝາຍນີ້” ແລະ ປຶ​ກ​ສາ​ຫາ​ລື​ກັບ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ ຢູ​ໂຣບ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ເລື່ອນ​ເວ​ລາ Brexit ໃນ​ຄັ້ງ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ, ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຍັງ​ໂຕ້​ຖຽງ​ວ່າ ອັງ​ກິດ ຄວນ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ກຸ່ມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ ຕາມ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 31 ຕຸ​ລາ.

ທ່ານ ຈອນ​ສັນ​ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ວ່າ “ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ບໍ່​ຢາກ​ເລື່ອນ​ເວ​ລາ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ອີກ​ແລ້ວ, ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ ຢູ​ໂຣບ ກໍ​ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ, ແລະ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ດ້ວຍ.” ເຮົາ​ມາ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ Brexit ແລ້ວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 31 ຕຸ​ລານີ້​ເຖາະ ແລະ ກ້າວ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ຂ້າງ​ໜ້າ.”

ທ່ານ ຈອນ​ສັນ ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ Brexit ຢ່າງ​ກະ​ທັນ​ຫັນ​ກັບ​ 27 ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ ຢູ​ໂຣບ ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ, ແຕ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ໄດ້​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນສຽງ​ເພື່ອ​ເລື່ອນ​ເວ​ລາ​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຈົນ​ກວ່າ ຮ່າງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ຮັບ​ຮອງ​ເອົາ, ອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ​ເງື່ອນ​ໄຂ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ແຍກ​ຕົວ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ ຢູ​ໂຣບ ຂອງ​ອັງ​ກິດ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ເປັນ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ໃນ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ຂອງ​ທະ​ວີບ​ນັ້ນ​ໄດ້ 46 ປີ.

ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຮອງ​ເອົາ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານ ຈອນ​ສັນ ສົ່ງ​ຈົດ​ໝາຍ​ຫາ​ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ ຢູ​ໂຣບ ເພື່ອ​ຂໍເລື່ອນ​ເວ​ລາ Brexit ຈົນ​ຮອດ​ວັນ​ທີ 31 ມັງ​ກອນ, ເຊິ່ງ​ທ່ານບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເຊັນ. ແຕ່ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ສົ່ງໜັງ​ສື​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ເຊັນ​ອີກ​ອັນ​ນຶ່ງ, ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຄັດ​ຄ້ານຕໍ່​ການ​ເລື່ອນ​ເວ​ລາ.



British lawmakers on Tuesday rejected Prime Minister Boris Johnson's call for expedited approval of his plan to divorce the country from the European Union by the end of October.



The House of Commons adopted Johnson's 115-page Withdrawal Agreement Bill on a 329-299 vote, the first time Parliament has voted in favor of any Brexit proposal.



But the lawmakers then snubbed his bid, on a 322-308 vote, to give final approval to the measure within three days, likely eliminating his hope to complete Britain's long-delayed departure from the continent's 28-member bloc by next week.



The EU is considering whether to grant Britain another three-month delay to the end of January to devise a Brexit plan that contentious lawmakers in London would approve.



Ahead of the votes in Parliament, Johnson warned that he would call for a new parliamentary election if it failed to adopt a quick timetable for the final split from the EU.



After the vote, however, he said he would "pause this legislation" and consult with EU leaders about a further Brexit delay, while still contending Britain should leave the bloc as scheduled on Oct. 31.



"The public doesn't want any more delays, neither do European leaders, and neither do I," Johnson said Monday."Let's get Brexit done on Oct. 31 and let's move on."



Johnson struck a surprise Brexit deal with the 27 other EU countries last week, but lawmakers voted to delay their backing for the agreement until legislation is approved, spelling out the terms of Britain's split from the EU after 46 years of membership in the continent's coalition.



They also approved a measure that forced Johnson to send a letter to the EU asking for a Brexit delay until Jan. 31, which he did not sign. He sent another signed note, as well, saying he opposes any delay.