ອັງ​ກິດ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ມື້ນີ້​ວ່າ ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ຂອງ ອີ​ຣ່ານ ໄດ້​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ແລ່ນ​ເຂົ້າ

ແຊກແຊງເສັ້ນທາງສັນຈອນຂອງກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກນ້ຳມັນ ອັງກິດ ຜ່ານຊ່ອງແຄບ ຮໍມຸສ.

ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ສາມ​ລຳ​ຂອງ ອີ​ຣ່ານ ໄດ້​ມີ

ສ່ວນຮ່ວມໃນເຫດການດັ່ງກ່າວ, ແລະ ວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຖອນອອກໄປ ເມື່ອໄດ້ຮັບການ

ເຕືອນຈາກກຳປັ່ນຮົບຂອງ ອັງກິດ.

ກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ພິ​ທັກ​ປະ​ຕິ​ວັດ ອີ​ຣ່ານ ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ ​ຂອງ ອັງ​ກິດ. ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​

ການສະບັບນຶ່ງ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບມາໂດຍອົງການຂ່າວ Fars ຂອງທາງການ ອີຣ່ານ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ

ເຮືອລາດຕະເວນຂອງກອງກຳລັງພິທັກໄດ້ດຳເນີນການປະຕິບັດໜ້າທີ່ປົກກະຕິ ແລະ

ບໍ່ໄດ້ມີການປະທະກັນກັບເຮືອຂອງຕ່າງປະເທດ, ໂດຍສະເພາະແມ່ນເຮືອຂອງ ອັງ

ກິດ.”

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ອີ​ຣ່ານ ທ່ານ ຮ​າ​ສ​ຊານ ຣູ​ຮາ​ນີ ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານນີ້​ວ່າ ອັງ​ກິດ

ຈະໄດ້ປະເຊີນກັບ “ຜົນທີ່ຈະຕາມມາ” ໂດຍບໍ່ໄດ້ລະບຸວ່າ ແມ່ນຫຍັງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຍຶດ

ກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກນ້ຳມັນຂອງ ອີຣ່ານ ໃນສັບປະດາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ທີ່ຖືກສົງໄສ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການ

ຂົນສົ່ງນ້ຳມັນໄປ ຊີເຣຍ ໃນການລະເມີດມາດຕະການລົງໂທດ.

ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ​ໃນ​ອ່າວ ​ເປີ​ເຊຍ ໄດ້​ເພີ່ມ​ທະ​ວີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ ອີ​ຣ່ານ ກັບ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ

ພັນທະມິດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ລັດຖະບານ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ໄດ້ເພີ່ມມາດຕະການລົງໂທດ

ຕໍ່ລັດຖະບານ ເຕຫະຣ່ານ ແລະ ໄດ້ເຄື່ອນໄຫວເພື່ອຢຸດການສົ່ງອອກນ້ຳມັນ ອັນເປັນ

ສ່ວນນຶ່ງ ຂອງນະໂຍບາຍ “ການກົດດັນສູງສຸດ” ເພື່ອບັງຄັບໃຫ້ ອີຣ່ານ ຢຸດການກະທຳ

ທີ່ຖືວ່າ ເປັນການທຳລາຍຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງໃນພາກພື້ນ.

Britain said Thursday that Iranian vessels tried to interfere with a British oil tanker's passage through the Strait of Hormuz.



A government statement said three Iranian vessels were involved with the incident, and that they backed off when they received a warning from a British warship.



Iran's Revolutionary Guards denied Britain's accusation.A statement carried by the semi-official Fars news agency said Guards patrol boats carried out normal duties and had "no clashes with alien boats, especially English boats."



Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had warned Wednesday that Britain would face unspecified "consequences" over the seizure last week of an Iranian oil tanker suspected of transporting oil to Syria in violation of sanctions.



Tensions in the Persian Gulf have escalated between Iran and the United States and its allies since Washington stepped up economic sanctions against Tehran and moved to halt its oil exports as a part of a "maximum pressure" policy to force Iran to end actions deemed to undermine regional security.