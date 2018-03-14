ນາຍົກ ອັງກິດ ຈະໃຫ້ລາຍລະອຽດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຕອບໂຕ້ ຕໍ່ການໂຈມຕີ ອະດີດນັກສືບ ຣັດເຊຍ

ວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້, ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ອັງກິດ ທ່ານນາງ ເທຣິຊາ ເມ ຄາດວ່າຈະໃຫ້ລາຍລະ

ອຽດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ວິທີທີ່ລັດຖະບານຂອງເພິ່ນມີແຜນຈະຕອບໂຕ້ ຕໍ່ການວາງຢາພິດອະດີ

ນັກສືບຊາວ ຣັດເຊຍ ແລະ ລູກສາວຂອງລາວໃນ ອັງກິດ ແນວໃດ.

ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ໃຫ້ເວລາ ຣັດເຊຍ ຈົນຮອດທ່ຽງຄືນຂອງວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ເພື່ອອະທິ

ບາຍວ່າ ຢາພິດທຳຮ້າຍປະສາດທີ່ຖືກພັດທະນາຂຶ້ນໂດຍສະຫະພາບ ໂຊວຽດ ນັ້ນໄດ້

ຖືກໃຊ້ແນວໃດໃນການໂຈມຕີທ່ານ ເຊີເກ ສກຣິບປາລ ແລະ ລູກສາວຂອງລາວ, ນາງ

ຢູເລຍ ເມື່ອວັນທີ 4 ມີ ນາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ໃນເມືອງ ໂຊລສແບຣີ ທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງປະເທດ.

ລັດຖະບານ ຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດທຸກໆການກ່າວຫາ ແລະ ບໍ່ໄດ້ປະຕິບັດຕາມຄຳຮຽນ

ກຮ້ອງຂອງທ່ານນາງ ເມ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນຜົນທີ່ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ ຈະເປັນຜົນໃຫ້ມີການ

ຕອບໂຕ້ “ຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງ.”

ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ເວົ້າໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າ

ຈະຕອບໂຕ້ຄືນຖ້າ ອັງກິດ ວາງມາດຕະການລົງໂທດທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບການໂຈມຕີດັ່ງ

ກ່າວນັ້ນ.

ຖະແຫຼງການສະບັບນຶ່ງຂອງກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ “ຖ້າມີການຂົ່ມຂູ່

ໃດໆມັນກໍຈະມີການຕອບໂຕ້.”

ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ຣັດເຊຍ ທ່ານ ເຊີເກ ລາຟຣອຟ ໄດ້ຢືນຢັນວ່າ ຣັດເຊຍ

ຈະຮ່ວມມືກັບການສືບສວນສອບສວນຂອງ ອັງກິດ ຖ້າເຂົາເຈົ້າມີຕົວຢ່າງຂອງຢາພິດ

ທຳລາຍປະສາດທີ່ເຊື່ອວ່າຖືກນຳມາໃຊ້ນັ້ນ. ແຕ່ທ່ານ ລາຟຣອຟ ເວົ້າວ່າ ການຮ້ອງຂໍ

ເພື່ອຕົວຢ່າງຕ່າງໆແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກປະຕິເສດ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ເປັນການລ່ວງລະ

ເມີດສົນທິສັນຍາອາວຸດເຄມີ. ສົນທິສັນຍາດັ່ງກ່າວຫ້າມບໍ່ໃຫ້ມີການຜະ ລິດອາວຸດ

ເຄມີ.

ການຕອບໂຕ້ຢ່າງກະທັນຫັນຂອງ ອັງກິດ ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ຈະແມ່ນການຂັບໄລ່ພະນັກງານ

ສະຖານທູດ ຣັດເຊຍ ອອກຈາກປະເທດ, ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງນັກວິເຄາະ ທ່ານ ອຽນ

ບອນ, ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການພະແນກພົວ ພັນສາກົນ ທີ່ສູນກາງການປະຕິຮູບ ຢູໂຣບ.

ທ່ານ ບອນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ກຳຈັດພວກພະນັກງານສືບລັບທີ່ຖືກລະບຸຕົວໄດ້ບາງຄົນ

ໃນສະຖານທູດ ຣັດເຊຍ. ບາງເທື່ອ ສຳຄັນກວ່ານີ້, ພວກເຮົາມີອຳນາດທາງດ້ານການ

ເງິນ ຫຼາຍພໍສົມຄວນ ຕໍ່ພວກທີ່ຢູ່ວົງໃນຂອງທ່ານ ປູຕິນ, ຜູ້ທີ່ມີທີ່ດິນ ຫຼື ຊັບສິນອື່ນໆ

ໃນ ສະຫະລາດຊະອາ ນາຈັກ.”

ທາງເລືອກອື່ນໆທີ່ຖືກນຳມາພິຈາລະນາລວມມີ ການບໍ່ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການແຂ່ງຂັນເຕະ

ບານໂລກທີ່ ຣັດເຊຍ ເປັນເຈົ້າພາບໃນປີນີ້ ແລະ ຫ້າມສື່ມວນຊົນວັງ ເຄຣັມລິນ, ເຊັ່ນ

ວິທະຍຸ Russia Today.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to outline Wednesday how her government plans to respond to the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in Britain.



She had given Russia until midnight Tuesday to explain how a nerve agent developed by the Soviet Union was used in the March 4 attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in the southern city of Salisbury.



The Russian government rejects any blame and did not comply with May's demand, a result she said would result in "extensive" retaliatory action.



Russia's foreign ministry said Tuesday it would in turn retaliate for any sanctions Britain imposes in connection with the attack.



"Any threats will not remain unanswered," a ministry statement said.



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov insisted Russia would only cooperate with a British investigation if it gets samples of the nerve agent that is believed to have been used.But Lavrov said requests for the samples had been rejected, which he said violates the Chemical Weapons Convention. The convention prohibits the production of chemical weapons.



Britain's immediate response will likely be to expel some Russian embassy staff, said analyst Ian Bond, director of foreign affairs at the Center for European Reform



"Getting rid of some identified intelligence officers in the Russian embassy. More importantly perhaps, we have a certain amount of financial leverage against those in [Russian President] Putin's circle, who have property or other assets in the U.K," Bond said.



Other options being considered include boycotting the football World Cup in Russia this year and banning Kremlin state media, such as broadcaster Russia Today.