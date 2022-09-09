ພຣະຣາຊີນີອາລິຊາແບັດ ທີສອງ ທີ່ຄອງຣາດດົນນານທີ່ສຸດແຫ່ງອັງກິດ ໄດ້ສິ້ນພະຊົນ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ຮວມພະຊົນມາຍຸໄດ້ 96 ພັນສາ.
ພະນາງໄດ້ຂຶ້ນສະເຫວີຍຣາດໃນປີ 1952 ແລະຄອງຣາດຊະບັນລັງມາໄດ້ຫລາຍກວ່າເຈັດທົດສະວັດ. ພຣະຣາຊິນີ ເອລິຊາແບັດໄດ້ປົກຄອງ ພຣະຣາດຊະອານາຈັກອັງກິດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບູລະນະສ້າງສາຄືນໃໝ່ຈາກຄວາມຫາຍຍະນະຂອງສົງຄາມໂລກຄັ້ງທີສອງ ສູນເສຍມະຫາອານາຈັກ ຫັນປ່ຽນເສດຖະກິດ ແລະທັງໄດ້ເຂົ້າ ແລະອອກຈາກສະຫະພາບ ຢູໂຣບ.
ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳໂລກໄດ້ພາກັນສົ່ງສານຢ່າງໄວສະແດງຄວາມເສົ້າສະຫຼົດໃຈ ຫລັງຈາກໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວການສິ້ນພະຊົນຂອງພະນາງ.
ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຄົນໃໝ່ຂອງອັງກິດ ທ່ານນາງລິສ ທຣັສ ໄດ້ອອກຖະແຫລງການກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາທັງໝົດພາກັນເສົ້າສະຫລົດໃຈ ຈາກຂ່າວທີ່ພວກເຮົາຫາກໍໄດ້ຍິນຈາກປາສາດແບລມໍຣາລ. ການສິ້ນພະຊົນຂອງພະຣາຊີນີ ເປັນເລື້ອງໃຫຍ່ ທີ່ຕົກໃຈໃຫ້ແກ່ປະເທດຊາດ ແລະໂລກ. ພຣະຣາຊີນີເອລິຊາແບັດທີສອງ ໄດ້ເປັນກ້ອນຫີນແຂ່ງແກ່ນ ໃນອັນທີ່ອັງກິດສະໄໝໃໝ່ໄດ້ສ້າງຂຶ້ນ. ປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຕີບໃຫຍ່ ແລະຈະເລີນຮຸ່ງເຮືອງພາຍໃຕ້ການປົກຄອງຂອງພະນາງ.
ທ່ານນາງກ່າວວ່າ “ເປັນການບັນລຸຜົນພິເສດທີ່ໄດ້ຢູ່ຄຽງດ້ວຍພະກຽດ ແລະຄຸນສົມບັດມາເປັນເວລາ 70 ປີ. ການຮັບໃຊ້ໃນຊີວິດຂອງພະນາງໄດ້ຍາວອອກໄປເໜືອກວ່າຄວາມຊົງຈຳຂອງພວກເຮົາທີ່ມີຊິວິດຢູ່. ໃນການສະທ້ອນກັບ ພະນາງໄດ້ເປັນທີ່ຮັກຫອມ ແລະຊື່ນຊົມໂດຍປະຊາຊົນຂອງສະຫະຣາດຊະອານາຈັກອັງອິດ ແລະຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກ. ມື້ນີ້ມີການສົ່ງຕໍ່ມົງກຸດ ດັ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ປະຕິບັດມາເປັນເວລາຫລາຍພັນປີ ແກ່ກະສັດຄົນໃໝ່ຂອງພວກເຮົາ ຜູ້ນຳປະເທດໃໝ່ ຂອງພວກເຮົາ ກະສັດຊາລສ໌ ທີສາມ.”
ທ່ານນາງເອີເຊີລາ ວອນ ເດີ ເດີເລເຢັນ ປະທານຄະນະກຳມາທິການຢູໂຣບ ໄດ້ສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມທາງທວິດວ່າ ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ເປັນພິຍານສົງຄາມ ແລະການປະນີປະນອມໃນຢູໂຣບ ແລະເໜືອໄປກວ່ານັ້ນ ແລະການປ່ຽນແປງເລິກລົງໄປຂອງໂລກເຮົາ ແລະບັນດາສັງຄົມ. ພະນາງໄດ້ເປັນແສງສະຫວ່າງຂອງການດຳເນີນຜ່ານການປ່ຽນແປງເຫລົ່ານີ້ ບໍ່ເຄີຍໄດ້ລົດລະທີ່ສະແດງເຖິງຄວາມຫງຽບສະງົບ ແລະອຸທິດທີ່ໄດ້ນຳເອົາຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງມາສູ່ຫລາຍຄົນ. ຂໍໃຫ້ພະນາງຈົ່ງໄປດີເຖິງສຸກ.”
ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈໄປເດັນ ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫລງການວ່າ “ພຣະຣາຊີນີເອລີຊາແບັດ ທີສອງ ແມ່ນເປັນຫລາຍກວ່າກະສັດອົງນຶ່ງ. ພະນາງໄດ້ກຳນົດຍຸກສະໄໝ.
“ຢູ່ໃນການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງໂລກທີ່ມີຂຶ້ນເປັນປະຈຳ ພະນາງໄດ້ປາກົດໂຕຢູ່ຢ່າງສະໝ່ຳສະເໝີ ແລະເປັນແຫລ່ງໃຫ້ຄວາມອົບອຸ່ນ ແລະກຽດແກ່ຫລາຍຊົ່ວຄົນຂອງຊາວອັງກິດ ຮວມທັງຫລາຍໆຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍຮູ້ວ່າປະເທດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າປາດສະຈາກພະນາງ. ຊື່ສຽງຂອງພະນາງຈະປົກຄຸມຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ໄປທົ່ວໜ້າເຈ້ຍ ຂອງປະຫວັດສາດອັງກິດ ແລະຢູ່ໃນນິທານໂລກຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”
ປະທານາທິບໍດີໄບເດັນ ຍັງໄດ້ສັ່ງໃຫ້ຊັດທຸງຊາດສະຫະລັດລົງເຄິ່ງເສົາ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ແລະຕ່າງປະເທດ ເພື່ອໄວ້ອາໄລໃຫ້ແກ່ພະຣາຊີນີຈົນກວ່າເສັດພິທີ.
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday at age 96.
She ascended the throne in 1952 and reigned for more than seven decades. Elizabeth ruled the United Kingdom as it rebuilt from the devastation of World War II, lost an empire, transformed its economy and both entered and left the European Union.
World leaders were quick to relay messages after the death of the monarch.
New British Prime Minister Liz Truss released a statement that said, “We are all devastated by the news we have just heard from Balmoral. The death of Her Majesty the Queen is a huge shock to the nation and to the world. Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built. Our country has grown and flourished under her reign.
"It is an extraordinary achievement to have presided with such dignity and grace for 70 years. Her life of service stretched beyond most of our living memories. In return, she was loved and admired by the people in the United Kingdom and all around the world,” she said. "Today the Crown passes — as it has done for more than a thousand years — to our new monarch, our new head of state: His Majesty King Charles III."
Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, tweeted: “She witnessed war and reconciliation in Europe and beyond, and deep transformations of our planet and societies. She was a beacon of continuity throughout these changes, never ceasing to display a calmness and dedication that gave strength to many. May she rest in peace.”
U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement, “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era.
“In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her. … Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world.”
Biden also ordered that U.S. flags be flown at half-staff, in the U.S. and abroad, in memory of the queen until her interment.