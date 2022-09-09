ພ​ຣະຣາ​ຊີ​ນີ​ອາ​ລິ​ຊາແບັດ ທີສອງ ທີ່​ຄອງ​ຣາດ​ດົນ​ນານທີ່​ສຸດ​ແຫ່ງ​ອັງ​ກິດ ໄດ້​ສິ້ນ​ພະ​ຊົນ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ຮວມພະ​ຊົນມາ​ຍຸ​ໄດ້ 96 ພັນ​ສາ.

ພະ​ນ​າງ​ໄດ້​ຂຶ້ນ​ສະ​ເຫວີຍ​ຣາດ​ໃນ​ປີ 1952 ແລະ​ຄອງຣາດຊະ​ບັນລັງ​ມາ​ໄດ້​ຫລາຍກວ່າ​ເຈັດ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ. ​ພຣະ​ຣາ​ຊິ​ນີ​ ເອ​ລິ​ຊາ​ແບັດ​ໄດ້​ປົກ​ຄອງ ພ​ຣະ​ຣາດ​ຊະ​ອາ​ນາ​ຈັກ​ອັງ​ກິດ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ບູ​ລະ​ນະ​ສ້າງ​ສາຄື​ນ​ໃໝ່​ຈາກ​ຄວາມ​ຫາຍ​ຍະ​ນະ​ຂອງ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ໂລກຄັ້ງທີ​ສອງ ​ສູນເສຍ​ມະ​ຫາ​ອາ​ນາ​ຈັກ ຫັນ​ປ່ຽນ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ ແລະ​ທັງໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ ແລະ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ.

​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ໂລກ​ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ສົ່ງ​ສານ​ຢ່າງ​ໄວ​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ເສົ້າ​ສະ​ຫຼົດ​ໃຈ​ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຂ່າວ​ການ​ສິ້ນ​ພະ​ຊົ​ນ​ຂອງພະ​ນາງ.

ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຄົນ​ໃໝ່​ຂອງ​ອັງ​ກິດ ທ່ານ​ນາງລິ​ສ ທ​ຣັ​ສ ໄດ້​ອອກ​ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ພາ​ກັນ​ເສົ້າ​ສະ​ຫລົດ​ໃຈ ​ຈ​າກ​ຂ່າວ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຫາ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ຍິນຈາກປາ​ສາດ​ແບລ​ມໍ​ຣາ​ລ. ການ​ສິ້ນ​ພະ​ຊົນ​ຂອງ​ພະຣາ​ຊີ​ນີ ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ໃຫຍ່ ​ທີ່​ຕົກ​ໃຈ​ໃຫ້ແກ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ຊາດ ແລະ​ໂລກ. ພຣະຣາ​ຊີ​ນີ​ເອ​ລິ​ຊາ​ແບັດ​ທີສອງ ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ກ້ອນ​ຫີນແຂ່ງ​ແກ່ນ ​ໃນອັນ​ທີ່​ອັງ​ກິດ​ສະ​ໄໝ​ໃໝ່​ໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ຂຶ້ນ. ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ເຕີບ​ໃຫຍ່ ແລະ​ຈະ​ເລີນ​ຮຸ່ງ​ເຮືອງ​ພ​າຍ​ໃຕ້​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ຂອງ​ພະ​ນາງ.

​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ເປັນການບັນລຸ​ຜົນ​ພິ​ເສດ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຢູ່ຄຽງ​ດ້ວຍ​ພະ​ກຽດ ແລະຄຸ​ນສົມ​ບັດມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ 70 ປີ​. ການ​ຮັບ​ໃຊ້​ໃນ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຂອງ​ພະ​ນາງໄດ້​ຍາວ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ເໜືອກວ່າ​ຄວາ​ມ​ຊົງ​ຈຳ​ຂອງ​ພ​ວກ​ເຮົ​າທີ່​ມີ​ຊິ​ວິດ​ຢູ່. ໃນ​ການ​ສະ​ທ້ອນ​ກັບ ພະ​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຮັກ​ຫອມ ແລະ​ຊື່ນ​ຊົມ​ໂດຍ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະຣາດ​ຊະ​ອາ​ນາ​ຈັກ​ອັງ​ອິດ ແລະ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ​. ​ມື້​ນີ້ມີ​ການ​ສົ່ງ​ຕໍ່​ມົງ​ກຸດ ດັ່ງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຫລາຍ​ພັນ​ປີ ແກ່​ກະ​ສັດ​ຄົນ​ໃໝ່​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ຜູ້​ນຳ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໃໝ່ ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ກະ​ສັດ​ຊາລ​ສ໌ ທີສ​າມ.”

​ທ່​ານ​ນາງ​ເອີ​ເຊີ​ລາ ວອນ ເດີ ເດີ​ເລ​ເຢັນ ປະ​ທານ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມາ​ທິ​ການ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ທາງ​ທວິດ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ພິ​ຍານ​ສົງ​ຄາມ ແລະ​ການ​ປະ​ນີ​ປະ​ນອມ​ໃນ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ແລະ​ເໜືອ​ໄປ​ກວ່າ​ນັ້ນ ແລະການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງເລິກ​ລົງ​ໄປຂອງ​ໂລກ​ເຮົາ​ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສັງ​ຄົມ. ​ພະ​ນາງໄດ້ເປັນ​ແສງ​ສະ​ຫວ່າງ​ຂອງ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຜ່ານ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້ ບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ໄດ້​ລົດ​ລະ​ທີ່​ສະ​ແດງ​ເຖິງ​ຄວາມຫງຽບ​ສະ​ງົບ ແລະ​ອຸ​ທິດທີ່​ໄດ້​ນຳເອົາ​ຄວາມ​ເຂັ້ມ​ແຂງ​ມາ​ສູ່​ຫລາຍ​ຄົນ. ​ຂໍ​ໃຫ້​ພະ​ນາງ​ຈົ່ງ​ໄປ​ດີ​ເຖິ​ງ​ສຸກ.”

​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ໂຈ​ໄປ​ເດັນ ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການວ່າ “ພ​ຣະ​ຣາ​ຊີ​ນີເອ​ລີ​ຊາ​ແບັດ ທີ​ສອງ ​ແມ່ນເປັນຫລາຍກວ່າ​ກະ​ສັດອົງ​ນຶ່ງ. ພະ​ນາງ​ໄດ້ກຳ​ນົດ​ຍຸກ​ສະ​ໄໝ.

“​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ຂອງ​ໂລກ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ຈຳ ພະ​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ປາ​ກົດ​ໂຕ​ຢູ່​ຢ່າງ​ສະໝ່ຳ​ສະ​ເໝີ ແລະ​ເປັນ​ແຫລ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ອົບ​ອຸ່ນ ແລະ​ກຽດ​ແກ່​ຫລາຍ​ຊົ່ວ​ຄົນ​ຂອງ​ຊາວ​ອັງ​ກິດ ຮວ​ມ​ທັງ​ຫລາຍໆ​ຄົນ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ບໍ່ເຄີຍຮູ້​ວ່າ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ປາດ​ສະ​ຈາກ​ພະ​ນາງ. ຊື່​ສຽງ​ຂອງ​ພະ​ນາງ​ຈະ​ປົກ​ຄຸມ​ຢ່າງ​ໃຫຍ່ໄປ​ທົ່​ວ​ໜ້າ​ເຈ້ຍ ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ຫ​ວັດ​ສາດ​ອັງ​ກິດ ແລ​ະຢູ່​ໃນ​ນິ​ທານ​ໂລກ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ.”

​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ໄບ​ເດັນ ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ຊັດ​ທຸງຊາດສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ລົງ​ເ​ຄິ່ງ​ເສົາ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ເພື່ອ​ໄວ້​ອາ​ໄລ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ພ​ະ​ຣາ​ຊີ​ນີ​ຈົນ​ກວ່າ​ເສັດ​ພິ​ທີ.

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday at age 96.

She ascended the throne in 1952 and reigned for more than seven decades. Elizabeth ruled the United Kingdom as it rebuilt from the devastation of World War II, lost an empire, transformed its economy and both entered and left the European Union.

World leaders were quick to relay messages after the death of the monarch.

New British Prime Minister Liz Truss released a statement that said, “We are all devastated by the news we have just heard from Balmoral. The death of Her Majesty the Queen is a huge shock to the nation and to the world. Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built. Our country has grown and flourished under her reign.

"It is an extraordinary achievement to have presided with such dignity and grace for 70 years. Her life of service stretched beyond most of our living memories. In return, she was loved and admired by the people in the United Kingdom and all around the world,” she said. "Today the Crown passes — as it has done for more than a thousand years — to our new monarch, our new head of state: His Majesty King Charles III."

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, tweeted: “She witnessed war and reconciliation in Europe and beyond, and deep transformations of our planet and societies. She was a beacon of continuity throughout these changes, never ceasing to display a calmness and dedication that gave strength to many. May she rest in peace.”

U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement, “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era.

“In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her. … Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world.”

Biden also ordered that U.S. flags be flown at half-staff, in the U.S. and abroad, in memory of the queen until her interment.