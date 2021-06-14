ອັງກິດ ຄາດວ່າ ຈະເລື່ອນເວລາ ໃນການຍົກເລີກ ຂໍ້ຈຳກັດກ່ຽວກັບໂຄວິດ

ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີອັງກິດ ທ່ານບໍຣິສ ຈອນສັນ ຄາດວ່າຈະປະກາດການເລື່ອນເວລາ ໃນ

ຜ່ອນຜັນຕໍ່ການຈໍາກັດຮັດແຄບກ່ຽວກັບໂຄວິດ-19 ເນື່ອງຈາກມີການ ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່ໃນປະ

ເທດອັງກິດ ຂອງໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາສາຍພັນໃໝ່ແດລຕາ ທີ່ໄດ້ ລະບຸເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດຢູ່ໃນ

ປະເທດອິນເດຍ.

ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານພະຍາດຕິດແປດ ທີີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງອັງກິດຄົນນຶ່ງ ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວ ບີບີຊີ

(BBC) ວ່າ ທ່ານນາງໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນຕໍ່ການເລື່ອນເວລາ. ທ່ານ ນາງຊຽນ

ກຣີຟຟີຟ (Sian Griffiths) ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຈາກທັດສະນະ ດ້ານສາ ທາລະນະສຸກແລ້ວ

ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງເຫັນ ກໍລະນີເພີິ້ມຂຶ້ນ ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງເຫັນ ການເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງໃນ

ໂຮງໝໍ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ມີກໍລະນີເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຢ່າງຫຼວງ ຫຼາຍ ແລະການສັກຢາວັກຊີນໄດ້

ຜົນ ແຕ່ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງການໃຫ້ສັກໂດສທີສອງ ສຳລັບທຸກໆຄົນ ທີີ່ມີອາຍຸກາຍ 50 ປີ

ແລະຂະຫຍາຍໂຄງການສັກຢາວັກຊີນ ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນໃຫ້ທຸກຄົນປອດໄພ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ

ຄິດວ່າ ລໍຖ້າໄປອີກໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງ ເພື່ອ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບ ຄວາມຄືບໜ້າທີ່ຈຳເປັນແບບຍືນຍົງ.

ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກອິນເດຍ ໄດ້ລາຍງານ 80,834 ກໍລະນີ

ໂຄວິດໃໝ່ໃນໄລຍະ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ໂຕເລກດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນຈຳ ນວນກໍລະນີໃໝ່

ທີ່ຕໍ່າສຸດຂອງປະເທດ ໃນຮອບ 71 ມືຶ້ຜ່ານມາ. ສູນກາງໂຄໂຣ ນາໄວຣັສ ຈອນສ໌ ຮອບ

ກິນສ໌ ກ່າວໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ວ່າ ອິນເດຍ ມີຜູ້ຕິດໂຄວິດຫຼາຍກວ່າ 29 ລ້ານ

ຫຼກໍລະນີ.

ມີແຕ່ສະຫະລັດ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ລາຍງານວ່າ ມີຜູ້ຕິດຫຼາຍກວ່າ 33 ລ້ານກໍລະນີ ຊຶ່ງເປັນໂຕເລກ

ທີ່ຫຼາຍກວ່າອິນເດຍ ອີງຕາມຈອນສ໌ ຮອບກິນສ໌.

ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຣັດເຊຍກຳລັງຊັກຊວນໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນຂອງຕົນ ໄປສັກ

ຢາວັກຊີນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ ໃນການເພີ້ມ ຂຶ້ນຂອງກໍລະນີ

ຕິດໂຄວິດ ໂດຍສະເພາະຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງມົສກູ. ຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ ລາຍງານວ່າ ມີຫຼາຍກວ່າ

13,000 ກໍລະນີໃໝ່ ໃນວັນເສົາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ຢູ່ປະເທດຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ສາຍການບິນ All Nippons ໄດ້ສັກຢາ ໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກນັກບິນ ແລະຜູ້ບໍລິ

ການໃນເຮືອບິນສໍາລັບຖ້ຽວບິນລະຫວ່າງປະເທດ. ຍີ່ປຸ່ນພະຍາຍາມ ເພີ້ມຈຳນວນການ

ສັກຢາໃສ່ແຂນປະຊາຊົນຂອງຕົນໃນຂະນະທີ່ປະເທດກະກຽມ ເປັນເຈົ້າພາບຈັດການແຂ່ງ

ຂັນກິລາໂອລິມປິກ ໃນອີກປະມານຫົກອາທິດຂ້າງ ໜ້ານີ້.

ຢູ່ປະເທດບຣາຊີລ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແຈຣ ໂບລໂຊນາໂຣ (Jair Bolsonaro) ໄດ້ຖືກປັບ

ໃໝ່ 100 ໂດລາ ທີ່ບໍ່ໃສ່ໜ້າກາກ ຢູ່ບ່ອນຊຸມນຸມຂີ່ລົດຈັກ “Accelerate for Christ” ທີ່

ລັດຊາວປາວໂລ.

ຜູ້ປົກຄອງນະຄອນ ຊາວປາວໂລ ທ່ານໂຈອາວ ໂດເຣຍ (Joao Doria) ໄດ້ ເຕືອນປະທາ

ນາທິບໍດີວ່າ ທ່ານຈະຖືກປັບໃໝ ຖ້າຫາກທ່ານບໍ່ປະຕິບັດຕາມກົດ ລະບຽບຂອງລັດ ກ່ຽວ

ກັບການໃສ່ໜ້າກາກ.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce the delay of the easing of COVID-19-related restrictions due to the growing presence in the U.K. of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, first identified in India.

A prominent British epidemiologist told the BBC that she supports the delay. Sian Griffiths said, “From a public health point of view, we’re seeing the cases increase, we’re seeing a slight increase in hospitalization in areas where there are a lot of cases, and the vaccination does work, but we need to get second doses into everybody over 50 and expand the vaccination program to keep everybody safe. I think waiting a little bit longer to sustain the progress is necessary.”

On Sunday, India’s health ministry reported 80,834 new COVID cases in the previous 24-hour period. The tally is the country's lowest new case count in 71 days. Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center said early Sunday that India has more than 29 million COVID cases.

Only the U.S., which has reported more than 33 million infections, has more cases than India, according to Hopkins.

Meanwhile, Russian officials are encouraging its citizens to get vaccinated as the country is experiencing a concerning uptick in COVID cases, especially in Moscow.Russia reported more than 13,000 new cases Saturday.

In Japan, All Nippon Airways is vaccinating pilots and cabin attendants on international flights. Japan is attempting to get an increasing number of shots into the arms of its citizens as the country prepares to host the Olympics in about six weeks.

In Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro was fined $100 for not wearing a mask at an “Accelerate for Christ” motorcycle rally in Sao Paulo.

Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria had warned the president he would be fined if he did not adhere to state regulations about masks