ກຸ່ມ BRICS ມີຊີ້ນງົວ: ອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້ ຈະຂາຍຊີ້ນ ໃຫ້ແກ່ຊາອຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍ

ຊາວກະສິກອນໃນອຸດສາຫະກຳ ຊີ້ນ ຂອງອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້ ຮູ້ສຶກຕື່ນ ເຕັ້ນທີ່ຈະກັບຄືນມາສົ່ງອອກຊີ້ນງົວ ແລະຊີ້ນແກະໄປ ຊາອຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍ ອີກຄັ້ງ ຫລັງຈາກທີ່ປະຫວ່າງໄປດົນ. Kate Bartlett ລາຍງານຈາກຟາມສັດນອກນະ​ຄອນໂຈແຮນເນັສເບີກ ເຊິ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮັບຜົນປະໂຫຍດ ຈາກການຮ່ວມມືທາງດ້ານຄ້າການຄ້າ ຄັ້ງໃຫມ່, ອາດ​ນະ​ສັກ ມີ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ຂອງ​ເລື້ອງນີ້.

ຊີ້ນງົວຈາກ ງົວອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 150,000 ໂຕ ຢູ່ບ່ອນລ້ຽງ ທີ່ຢູ່ນອກນະ​ຄອນ ໂຈແຮນເນັ​ສເບີກ ແຫ່ງນີ້ ແມ່ນມີໄວ້ສຳລັບບັນດາຮ້ານອາຫານທີ່ຢູ່ຫາງໄກອອກໄປຫຼາຍໄມລ໌ ໃນ ຊາ​ອຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍ.

ນັ້ນແມ່ນຫຼັງ​ຈາກທີ່​ອາ​ຟຣິ​ກາ​ໃຕ້​ ໄດ້​ເຮັດຂໍ້ຕົກລົງກັບ ຣາຊະອານາຈັກ ທີ່ໃນ​ປີ​ນີ້​ໄດ້​ກາຍເປັນ​ສະມາຊິກ​ໃໝ່​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ BRICS Plus ຂອງ​ບັນດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່ມີເສດຖະກິດທີ່​ພົ້ນ​ເດັ່ນ, ​ເຊິ່ງລວມມີບຣາຊິລ, ຣັດ​ເຊຍ, ອິນ​ເດຍ, ຈີນ ​ແລະ​ອາ​ຟຣິກາ​ໃຕ້ ​ແລະ​ນຳສະ​ເໜີ​ຕົວ​ເອງ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ເລືອກ​ແທນໂຄງສ້າງຂອງມະຫາອຳນາດໂລກທີ່ນຳພາໂດຍປະ​ເທດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ.

ທ່ານ ແມັດທີວ ກາແຣນ (Matthew Karan), ເຈົ້າຂອງຮ້ານຂາຍຊິ້ນງົວ ເປັນສ່ວນ ກາແຣນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ຊາອູດີ ອາຣາເບຍ ໃນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນ ແມ່ນເປັນຕະຫຼາດທາດໂປຼຕີນທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດໂດຍທົ່ວໄປ, ພວກເຂົາເປັນຜູ້ບໍລິໂພກທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດໃນອ່າວ, ດັ່ງນັ້ນອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້ ຈຶ່ງຫາກໍໄດ້ຮັບການຮັບຮອງ, ແລະໂຮງງານຕ່າງໆ ໄດ້ຮັບການຮັບຮອງ, ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ນີ້ຈຶ່ງເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ຫນ້າຕື່ນເຕັ້ນຫຼາຍສໍາລັບອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້. ປະເທດທີ່ຍັງເຫຼືອຂອງ BRICS, ຂະນະນີ້ແມ່ນພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ສົ່ງອອກໄປປະເທດສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຂອງກຸ່ມ. ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ສົ່ງອອກໄປຣັດເຊຍ, ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ສົ່ງອອກໄປ ບຣາຊີລ, ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ສົ່ງອອກໄປອິນເດຍ."

ຮ້ານຊີ້ນງົວ ກາແຣນ ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນຜູ້ຜະລິດຊີ້ນງົວທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້, ທີ່ສົ່ງອອກໄປຈີນ, ແຕ່ເຮັດທຸລະກິດຫຼັກກັບບັນດາປະເທດຢູ່ໃນອ່າວ ແລະ ໃນຕະຫຼາດທາດໂປຼຕີນທີ່ມີມູນຄ່າປະມານ 2 ຕື້ໂດລາ ຂອງພັນທະມິດໃຫມ່ຊາອູດີ ອາຣາເບຍ.

ມາຮອດປັດຈຸບັນນີ້, ອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້ ໄດ້ຖືກຫ້າມຈາກການສົ່ງອອກໄປຍັງຣາຊະອາ ນາຈັກທີ່ອຸດົມສົມບູນໄປດ້ວຍນ້ໍາມັນ ເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍກວ່າ ຊາວປີ - ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ການລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດປາກເປື່ອຍລົງເລັບ, ທ່ານ ແວນດີເລ ຊີໂລໂບ (Wandile Sihlobo), ຫົວໜ້ານັກເສດຖະສາດຂອງສະພາການຄ້າດ້ານທຸລະກິດກະສິກໍາ ຂອງອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້ ກ່າວ.

ທ່ານ ແວນດີເລ ຊີໂລໂບ (Wandile Sihlobo), ນັກເສດຖະສາດ:

"ບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ຄອບຄອງຕະຫຼາດຊາອູດີ ອາຣາເບຍ ລວມມີສະຫະລັດ, ອາເມຣິກາໃຕ້ ... ແລະໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້ ຈະເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກັບບັນດາປະເທດເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ເນື່ອງຈາກການສົ່ງອອກຂອງພວກເຮົາມີການຂະຫຍາຍຕົວຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ ໃນຊ່ວງໄລຍະເວລາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ຊາອຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍ ຈຶ່ງສະເຫນີໂອກາດໃຫມ່ໆ ໃນການຂະຫຍາຍທຸລະກິດ.”

ທ່ານ ດີວອດ ໂອລີວີແອ (Dewald Olivier), ຊີອີໂອຂອງ Red Meat Industry Services, ກ່າວວ່າການຄ້າກັບຈີນ ຕິດພັນກັບອຸປະສັກທາງດ້ານການຂົນສົ່ງ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຕະຫຼາດ ອີຢູ ເປັນເລື້ອງຍາກທີ່ຈະເຈາະເຂົ້າໄປ. ຊີ້ນງົວ ຂອງອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້ສ່ວນຫຼາຍ ແມ່ນສົ່ງໄປຕະຫຼາດພາຍໃນປະເທດ, ໂດຍການສົ່ງອອກມີພຽງແຕ່ປະມານ 4 ເປີເຊັນເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ລູກຄ້າໃຫມ່ເຊັ່ນ ຊາອຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍ ຈຶ່ງມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນ.

ທ່ານ ດີວອດ ໂອລີວີແອ (Dewald Olivier), ຊີອີໂອຂອງ Red Meat Industry Services ກ່າວຜ່ານ Zoom ວ່າ:

"ຖ້າທ່ານເບິ່ງໄປທີ່ຕະຫຼາດ ຊາອຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍລິໂພກຊີ້ນແດງ 2.4 ລ້ານໂຕນຕໍ່ປີ, ນັ້ນແມ່ນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງປີ 2024."

ແລະ ທ່ານໂອລີວີແອ (Olivier) ກ່າວວ່າຂໍ້ຕົກລົງດັ່ງກ່າວ ກຳລັງຈະເປີດໂອ ກາດອື່ນໆ ຢູ່ໃນກຸ່ມ BRICS Plus ແລ້ວ.

ທ່ານ ດີວອດ ໂອລີວີແອ (Dewald Olivier), ຊີອີໂອຂອງ Red Meat Industry Services ກ່າວຜ່ານ Zoom ວ່າ:

"ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນແມ່ນວ່າຢູ່ເບື້ອງຫຼັງຂອງ ການເປີດໃຈໃຫ້ກັບພວກເຮົາ ຂອງຊາອຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍ, ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ມີການປຶກສາຫາລືກັບອີຣ່ານ ໃນທັນທີທັນໃດ."

ການ​ສົ່ງ​ອອກ​ທີ່​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ ຄວນ​ມີ​ຜົນ​ດີ​ຕໍ່​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຂອງ​ອາ​ຟຣິ​ກາ​ໃຕ້ ແລະ​ອັດ​ຕາ​ການ​ຫວ່າງ​ງານ​ສູງ.

ອ່ານລາຍງານເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຂ້າງລຸ່ມນີ້:

Farmers in South Africa’s red meat industry are excited to resume exporting beef and lamb to Saudi Arabia after a long hiatus. Kate Bartlett reports from a ranch outside Johannesburg that stands to benefit from the new trade partnership.

The beef from some of the more than 150,000 South African cows on this feedlot outside Johannesburg is destined for diners many miles away in Saudi Arabia.

That’s after South Africa did a deal with the Kingdom, which this year became a new member of the BRICS Plus group of emerging economies – which already includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa and presents itself as an alternative to the Western-led global order.

Matthew Karan, Karan Beef Part Owner:

“So Saudi Arabia is firstly a very big market for protein generally, they are the largest consumer in the Gulf, so South Africa has just been accredited, and various factories have been accredited, so this is very exciting for South Africa. (10 mins) The rest of the BRICS countries, we currently don’t export to many of them. We don’t export to Russia, we don’t export to Brazil, we don’t export to India.”

Karan Beef, one of South Africa’s biggest beef producers, does export to China, but does business primarily with Gulf countries and new partner Saudi Arabia’s protein market is worth some $2 billion.

Until now, South Africa had been banned from exporting to the oil-rich Kingdom for more than twenty years – ever since an outbreak of foot and mouth disease, said Wandile Sihlobo, chief economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa.

Wandile Sihlobo, Economist:

“(Countries that have dominated the Saudi market include the likes of the U.S., South America… and now South Africa will be joining those countries and I think that given that our exports have been progressively growing over time, Saudi Arabia offers new opportunities for expansion.”

Dewald Olivier, CEO of Red Meat Industry Services, says trade with China involves logistical hurdles, while the EU market is difficult to break into. Most of South Africa’s beef goes to the domestic market, with exports accounting for only around 4 percent. So a new customer like Saudi Arabia is important.

Dewald Olivier, Red Meat Industry Services, through Zoom:

"If you look at the Saudi Arabian market they consume 2.4 million tons of red meat per annum, that’s the 2024 forecast."

And Olivier says the deal is already opening other doors in the BRICS Plus grouping.

Dewald Olivier, Red Meat Industry Seyrvices, through Zoom:

“What we’ve seen was that on the back of Saudi Arabia opening up to us, we’ve had discussions immediately with Iran.”

Increased exports should have a positive effect on South Africa’s flailing economy and high unemployment rates.