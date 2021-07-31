ເຄື່ອງກວດຫາທາດເຫລົ້າແບບໃໝ່ ແມ່ນປະດິດຂຶ້ນມາ ເພື່ອແນໃສ່ ເຮັດໃຫ້ບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບຂີ່ລົດໃນເວລາມືນເມົາ ຕໍ່ໄປອີກແລ້ວ

ຄຸນລັກສະນະການໃຊ້ງານດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຄົ້ນພົບທີ່ກໍາລັງໄດ້ຮັບການພັດທະນາຂຶ້ນເພື່ອໃຊ້ກັບຍານພາຫະນະນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຖືກອອກແບບມາເພື່ອຊ່ວຍກອບກູ້ຊີວິດຂອງ 10,000 ຄົນໄວ້ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ເສຍໄປ ຍ້ອນການຂັບຂີ່ໃນ ຂະນະມືນເມົາ ໃນແຕ່ລະປີ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ. ນັກຂ່າວຂອງວີໂອເອ Julie Taboh ມີລາຍລະອຽດເພີ່ມເຕີມກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນຈະນໍາມາສະ ເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຄົນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ບໍ່ຄ່ອຍມັກຄິດຮິ່ນຕອງເລີຍ ເມື່ອເຂົາເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໄປນັ່ງຢູ່ໃນລົດ, ຕິດຈັກ…ແລະກໍເລີ່ມຂັບລົດຂອອກໄປ…ແຕ່ບໍ່ດົນດອກ, ສິ່ງນັ້ນຈະບໍ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນແລ້ວ ຖ້າພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຫາກເມົາເຫຼົ້າ.



"ມີເທັກໂນໂລຈີສອງຢ່າງກຳລັງຖືກຄົ້ນພົບຢູ່ ... "

ຄຸນລັກສະນະການໃຊ້ງານໃໝ່ດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພທີ່ກຳລັງຖືກພັດທະນາຂຶ້ນມາ ສຳລັບພາຫະນະແມ່ນໃຊ້ລົມຫາຍໃຈ ແລະການສໍາພັດຂອງເຄື່ອງເຊັນເຊີ ເພື່ອວັດແທກລະດັບຂອງເຫຼົ້າໃນຜູ້ຂັບຂີ່ຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ. ຖ້າມັນເກີນຂີດກໍານົດໃຫ້ຕາມທາງກົດໝາຍແລ້ວ, ຍານພາຫະນະກໍຈະບໍ່ໄປເລີຍ.

ເຄື່ອງເຊັນເຊີຈັບລົມຫາຍໃຈ - ທີ່ເອົາປະສົມປະສານເຂົ້າ ກັບສ່ວນປະກອບຕ່າງໆຂອງລົດ - ດູດລົມຫາຍໃຈຂອງຄົນຂັບລົດ ເວລາທີ່ປ່ອຍລົມຫາຍໃຈ ອອກມາ… ແລະເຄື່ອງເຊັນເຊີກໍສາມາດປຽບທຽບສອງຢ່າງນີ້ໄດ້.''

ໂດຍໃຊ້ແສງອິນຟຣາເຣດ, ລະບົບຈະວັດແທກການປະສົມກັນຂອງເຫຼົ້າກັບອາຍຄາບອນໄດອອກໄຊ ຢູ່ໃນລົມຫາຍໃຈຂອງຄົນຂັບລົດ.

ໂດຍທີ່ມີລະບົບທີ່ອີງໃສ່ການສໍາຜັດ, ເຄື່ອງເຊັນເຊີຢູ່ໃນປຸ່ມຕິດຈັກລົດ ຫລື ປຸ່ມ ສຕາດ ຫລື ພວງມາໄລນັ້ນ ຈະອ່ານເບິ່ງເຫຼົ້າ ໃນເລືອດຢູ່ໃຕ້ພື້ນຜິວໜັງ ໂດຍການສາດແສງອິນຟຣາເຣດ ຜ່ານປາຍນິ້ວມືຂອງຄົນຂັບລົດ.



ໂຄງການ "ລະບົບກວດຫາເຫຼົ້າເພື່ອຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງຄົນຂັບລົດ" ທີ່ເອີ້ນ ຫຍໍ້ວ່າ DADSS ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜູນຈາກຜູ້ຜະລິດລົດຍົນຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ, ມີຈຸດປະສົງເພື່ອຫຼຸດຜ່ອນການເສຍຊີວິດປະມານ 10,000 ຄົນຍ້ອນການຂັບຂີ່ໃນເວລາເມົາເຫຼົ້າ ໃນສະຫະລັດໃນແຕ່ລະປີ.

ທ່ານ ໂຣເບີດ ສແຕຣສ ເບີເກີ (Robert Strassburger) ((STRAHS burger)) ເປັນປະທານ ແລະຫົວໜ້າຜູ້ບໍລິຫານ ຫລື CEO ຂອງແນວໂຮມ ລົດຍົນເພື່ອຄວາມປອດໄພໃນດ້ານການສັນຈອນ ແລະເປັນຜູ້ຮ່ວມກໍ່ຕັ້ງໂຄງ ການລະບົບກວດຫາເຫຼົ້າ ເພື່ອຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງຄົນຂັບລົດ ຫຼື DADSS. ທ່ານໄດ້ໂອ້ລົມກັບວີໂອເອຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

"ແລະນັ້ນກໍແມ່ນຈຸດປະສົງອັນທ້າຍສຸດຂອງພວກເຮົາແທ້ໆ ກ່ຽວກັບໂຄງການນີ້ ກໍຄືກຳຈັດສິ່ງທີ່ສາມາດປ້ອງກັນໄດ້ທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນທຸກຍາມ, ແລະໃນທີ່ສຸດ ກໍກຳຈັດຄວາມໂສກເສົ້າຂອງຄອບຄົວ ທີ່ມາພ້ອມກັບມັນນັ້ນໄດ້."

ລັດເວີຈີເນຍໄດ້ກາຍເປັນລັດທຳອິດ ທີ່ທົດລອງໃຊ້ເຄື່ອງເຊັນເຊີແທກລົມຫາຍ ໃຈແລະໄດ້ຮັບຄຳຄິດເຫັນຈາກຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ.

ທ່ານຈອຣຈ໌ ບາຍຊັອຟ (George Bishop) ເປັນຮອງກຳມາທິການຂອງພະແນກຍານພາຫະນະລົດຍົນຂອງລັດເວີຈີເນຍ. ທ່ານໄດ້ໂອ້ລົມກັບວີໂອເອຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ: "ເມື່ອພວກເຮົາ ໃນນາມເປັນທີມກວດເບິ່ງເທັກໂນໂລຈີນີ້, ມັນເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງສໍາລັບຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຫລາຍທີ່ໄດ້ຮູ້ວ່າເທັກໂນໂລຈີນີ້ມີຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ ທີ່ຈະມີຜົນກະທົບທີ່ທ່ານອາດຈະໄດ້ຮັບ ທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບສາຍແອວຮັດຢູ່ ໃນລົດ ຫລື ສາຍແອວນີລະໄພ."

ທ່ານບາຍຊັອຟກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ອີກວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມີລູກຄົນດຽວ, ລູກຊາຍຄົນດຽວ. ມີແຕ່ລາວເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ແລະມັນກໍ່ໃຫ້ຄວາມຫວັງແກ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຫລາຍໃນອະນາຄົດ ວ່າລູກຊາຍຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະສາມາດອາໄສຢູ່ໃນໂລກ ທີ່ບໍ່ມີການຂັບຂີ່ໃນເວລາມືນເມົາໄດ້.”

ມັນແມ່ນຄວາມຫວັງທີ່ຜັກດັນໃຫ້ນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ນຳເອົາເທັກໂນໂລຈີນີ້ອອກມາສູ່ຕະຫຼາດ.



ອ່ານພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ລຸ່ມນີ້:

A breakthrough safety feature being developed for vehicles is designed to potentially save the 10,000 lives lost to drunk driving in the U.S. each year.

Most people don’t think twice when they get behind the wheel of their car…

turn on the engine… and start driving…

But soon, that won’t happen if they’re drunk.

“Two technologies are being explored…”

A new safety feature being developed for vehicles uses breath and touch sensors to quickly measure a driver’s blood alcohol level. If it’s above the legal limit, the vehicle won't move.

The breath sensors — which are integrated into various components of the car — pull in the driver’s exhaled breath.

"… and the sensor can compare the two’’

Using infrared light, the system measures the mixture of alcohol and carbon dioxide in the driver’s breath.

With the touch-based system, sensors in the start button or steering wheel, read the blood alcohol below the skin surface by shining an infrared light through the fingertip of the driver.

The program (("Driver Alcohol Detection System for Safety" program -- DADSS for short)) – which has the backing of some major automakers, aims to greatly reduce the roughly 10,000 lives lost to drunk driving in the U.S. each year.

Robert Strassburger is president and CEO of the Automotive Coalition for Traffic Safety and co-founder of the Driver Alcohol Detection System for Safety, or DADSS. He spoke with VOA via Skype.

“And that is really ultimately our goal with the program, is to eliminate what is eminently preventable, and in the end, eliminate the family grief that comes along with it.”

“The Driven to Protest Initiative…”

Virginia became the first state to test the breath sensor and get feedback from participants.

George Bishop is deputy commissioner of the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. He spoke with VOA via Skype:

George Bishop, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles via Skype:

“When we as a team looked at the technology, it became very clear to me that this technology had the possibility of having the kind of impact that you might associate with the seat belt.”

George Bishop, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles via Skype:

“I have one child, one son. He is it. And it gives me great hope for the future that my son will be able to live in a world devoid of drunk driving.”

It’s that hope that drives researchers to bring this technology to market.