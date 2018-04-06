ຜູ້ພິພາກສາ ບຣາຊີລ ສັ່ງໃຫ້ ອະດີດ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເຂົ້າມອບຕົວ ເພື່ອຮັບໃຊ້ໂທດ

ຜູ້ພິພາກສາຂອງບຣາຊີລຄົນນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ສັ່ງໃຫ້ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີີ ຫລຸຍສ໌ ອີນາຊິໂອ
“ລູລາ” ດາ ຊິລວາ ມອບໂຕຕໍ່ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຢູ່ເມືອງກູຣິຕິບາ ທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງປະ
ເທດ ໃນຕອນບ່າຍຂອງວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້ ເພື່ອເລີ້ມຮັບໃຊ້ໂທດຕິດຄຸກ 12 ປີ ໃນຖານສໍ້
ລາດບັງຫຼວງ.
ໝາຍຈັບ ໄດ້ນຳອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ ບໍ່ພໍເທົ່າໃດຊົ່ວໂມງ ຫຼັງຈາກສານສູງສຸດບຣາຊິີລ ທີ່ເປັນສານສູງສຸດຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງ ໄດ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງ 6 ຕໍ່ 5 ເພື່ອປະຕິເສດຕໍ່
ການຮ້ອງຂໍຂອງທ່ານດາ ຊິລວາ ທີ່ບໍ່ຢາກຕິດຄຸກ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີການຂໍອຸ ທອນການ
ຕັດສິນລົງໂທດ.
ຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງການ ຜູ້ພິພາກສາສານລັດຖະບານກາງ ທ່ານເຊີຈີໂອ ໂມໂຣ ກ່າວວ່າ
ທ່ານໄດ້ໃຫ້ໂອກາດແກ່ທ່ານດາ ຊິລວາ ເຂົ້າມອບໂຕ ເພາະວ່າທ່ານເຄີຍເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງປະເທດ.
ທ່ານດາ ຊິລວາ ໄດ້ຖືກພົບເຫັນວ່າ ມີຄວາມຜິດ ໃນປີກາຍນີ້ ໃນການຮັບເງິນສິນບົນ
ໃນຮູບຂອງການບູລະນະເຮືອນຢູ່ແຄມທະເລ ເພື່ອເປັນການຕອບແທນທາງບໍລິສັດ
ກໍ່ສ້າງຈະໄດ້ຮັບສັນຍາຈ້າງ. ສານອຸທອນໄດ້ຕັດສິນເຫັນພ້ອມກັບ ຄຳພິພາກສາກ່ອນ
ໜ້ານີ້ ໃນເດືອນມັງກອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.
ທ່ານດາ ຊິລວາ ກ່າວວ່າ ການກ່າວຫາສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງຕໍ່ທ່ານນັ້ນ ແມ່ນມີຈຸດປະສົງ
ທາງການເມືອງ ແລະແນໃສ່ເພື່ອຂັດຂວາງບໍ່ໃຫ້ທ່ານສະໝັກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີອີກ
ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນເດືອນຕຸລາຈະມາເຖິງນີ້. ເຖິງແມ່ນໄດ້ມີການຕັດສິນໂທດ ແລະ
ຂໍ້ຫາສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງອື່ນໆອີກ 6 ກະທົງ ທີ່ຍັງລໍຖ້າການດຳເນີນຄະ ດີຢູ່ນັ້ນ ທ່ານຍັງມີ
ຄະແນນນໍາໜ້າໃນການຢັ່ງສຽງ. ພັກແຮງງານຫຼື PT ຂອງທ່ານໄດ້ອະທິບາຍວ່າ ການຕັດສິນດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ເປັນ “ມື້ເສົ້າໂສກແກ່ປະຊາທິປະໄຕແລະບຣາຊີລ.”
ໃນດ້ານເທັກນິກແລ້ວ ການຕັດສິນໂດຍສານສູງສຸດຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງ ບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດ
ໃຫ້ທ່ານດາ ຊິລວາ ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນບໍ່ໄດ້. ໃນເດືອນສິງຫາ ສານເລືອກຕັ້ງສູງສຸດຂອງ
ປະເທດ ຈະເປັນຜູ້ຕັດສິນຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍ ກ່ຽວກັບບັນດາຜູ້ສະໝັກ. ເປັນທີ່ຄາດກັນວ່າ ສານດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະປະຕິເສດ ຕໍ່ການສະໝັກຂອງທ່ານດາ ຊິລວາ ພາຍໃຕ້ກົດໝາຍທີ່
“ຂາວສະອາດ” ຂອງບຣາຊິລ ຊຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ບຸກຄົນທີ່ເຄີຍມີປະຫວັດບໍ່ດີ ໃນການກະ
ທຳຄວາມຜິດມາແລ້ວ ໝົດສິດ.
ບັນດາທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງທ່ານໄດ້ອອກຖະແຫຼງການຫຼາຍສະບັບກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຍື່ນຂໍອຸທອນ ດ້ວຍຄວາມຫວັງວ່າ ທ່ານຈະບໍ່ຖືກຕິດຄຸກ.
ທ່ານນາງເກລຊີ ຮັອຟແມນ ປະທານຍິງຂອງພັກແຮງງານ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາພິຈາ
ລະນາວ່ານີ້ແມ່ນການຕິດຄຸກດ້ານການເມືອງ ຊຶ່ງເປັນການຕິດຄຸກທີ່ຈະເປີດເຜີຍ
ບຣາຊິລໃຫ້ໂລກຮູ້.”
ທ່ານນາງເກລຊີ ຍັງໄດ້ຢືນຢັດວ່າ ທ່ານດາ ຊິລວາ ອາຍຸ 72 ປີ ຈະເປັນຜູ້ສະ ໝັກຕາງໜ້າໃຫ້ພັກໃນເດືອນຕຸລາ. ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີບໍ່ໄດ້ກ່າວໃດໆນັບແຕ່ໄດ້ຖືກຕັດສິນໂທດ.
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຢູ່ໃນຫຼາຍໆເມືອງກຳລັງພາກັນກຽມຮັບມືກັບການປະທ້ວງ ທັງໃນການສະໜັບສະໜູນ ແລະຕໍ່ຕ້ານອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ.
A Brazilian judge has ordered former President Luiz Inacio "Lula" da Silva to surrender to authorities in the southern city of Curitiba by Friday afternoon to begin serving a 12-year prison sentence on a corruption conviction.
The arrest warrant was issued just hours after Brazil's top court, the Supreme Federal Tribunal, voted 6-5 to deny a request by da Silva to stay out of prison while he appealed the conviction.
In a statement, Federal judge Sergio Moro said he was giving da Silva the opportunity to come in of his own accord because he had been president of the nation.
Da Silva was found guilty last year of taking bribes in the form of major renovations on an oceanfront apartment, in return for steering contracts to a construction company. An appeals court upheld the verdict in January.
Da Silva says the corruption charges against him are politically motivated and designed to keep him running for president again in October's election. Despite his conviction and six other pending corruption trials, he is leading in opinion polls. His Workers' Party (PT) described the ruling as "a tragic day for democracy and Brazil".
Technically, the Supreme Federal Tribunal's decision doesn't keep da Silva off the ballot. In August, the country's top electoral court makes final decisions about candidacies. It was expected to deny da Silva's candidacy under Brazil's "clean slate'' law, which disqualifies people who have had criminal convictions upheld.
His lawyers put out several statements saying they were filing injunctions in hopes of keeping him out of prison.
"We consider this to be a political imprisonment, an imprisonment that will expose Brazil before the world,'' said Gleisi Hoffmann, chairwoman of the Workers' Party.
Hoffmann also insisted that da Silva, 72, would be the party's candidate in October. The ex-president has not spoken since the ruling.
Authorities in several cities are bracing for demonstrations for and against the ex-president.
