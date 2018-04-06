ຜູ້ພິພາກສາ ບຣາຊີລ ສັ່ງໃຫ້ ອະດີດ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເຂົ້າມອບຕົວ ເພື່ອຮັບໃຊ້ໂທດ

ຜູ້​ພິພາກສາ​ຂອງບຣາຊີ​ລຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ​ໄດ້​ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ອ​ະດີດ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີີ ຫລຸຍ​ສ໌ ອີ​ນາ​ຊິ​ໂອ

“ລູລາ” ດາ ຊິ​ລວາ ມອບ​ໂຕ​ຕໍ່ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ຢູ່​ເມືອງກູຣິຕິ​ບາ ທາງ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ປະ​

ເທດ ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ບ່າຍຂອງວັນ​ສຸກ​ມື້​ນີ້ ​ເພື່​ອ​ເລີ້ມ​ຮັບໃຊ້ໂທດຕິດ​ຄຸກ 12 ປີ ​ໃນ​ຖານ​ສໍ້​

ລາດ​ບັງ​ຫຼວງ.

ໝາຍ​ຈັບ​ ໄດ້​ນຳອອກ​ເຜີຍແຜ່ ບໍ່ພໍ​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກສານ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ບຣາຊິີລ ທີ່​ເປັນສານສູງສຸດຂອງລັດຖະບານ​ກາງ ​ໄດ້​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ 6 ຕໍ່ 5 ​ເພື່ອ​ປະຕິ​ເສດ​ຕໍ່

ການ​ຮ້ອງ​ຂໍ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານດາ ຊິ​ລວາ ທີ່ບໍ່ຢາກຕິດ​ຄຸກ ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການຂໍ​ອຸ ທອນ​ການ

​ຕັດສິນ​ລົງໂທດ.

ຢູ່ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫຼ​ງການ ຜູ້​ພິພາກສາ​ສານ​ລັດຖະບານ​ກາງ ທ່ານ​ເຊີ​ຈີ​ໂອ ​ໂມ​ໂຣ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ

ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ໂອກາດ​ແກ່ທ່ານ​ດາ ຊິ​ລວາ ເຂົ້າມອບໂຕ ​ເພາະວ່າ​ທ່ານເຄີຍເປັນ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ.

ທ່ານ​ດາ ຊິ​ລວາ​ ​ໄດ້ຖືກ​ພົບ​ເຫັນວ່າ ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ ໃນ​ປີ​ກາຍ​ນີ້ ໃນການຮັບເງິນ​ສິນ​ບົນ

​ ໃນ​ຮູບ​ຂອງການບູລະນະ​ເຮືອນ​ຢູ່​ແຄມ​ທະ​ເລ ​ເພື່ອເປັນ​ການ​ຕອບ​ແທນ​ທາງບໍລິສັດ​

ກໍ່ສ້າງ​ຈະໄດ້ຮັບສັນຍາຈ້າງ. ສານ​ອຸທອນ​ໄດ້​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ເຫັນພ້ອມກັບ ຄຳພິພາກສາກ່ອນ

ໜ້ານີ້ ໃນເດືອນ​ມັງກອນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

ທ່ານ​ດາ ຊິ​ລວາ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ສໍ້​ລາດ​ບັງ​ຫຼວງ​ຕໍ່​ທ່ານ​ນັ້ນ ​ແມ່ນມີຈຸດປະສົງ

ທາງ​ການ​ເ​ມື​ອງ ​ແລະ​ແນໃສ່ເພື່ອຂັດຂວາງບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານ​ສະໝັກເປັນ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ອີກ

​ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງໃນເດືອນ​ຕຸລາຈະ​ມາ​ເຖິງນີ້. ​ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້ມີ​ການ​ຕັດສິນໂທດ ​ແລະ​

ຂໍ້ຫາສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງອື່ນໆອີກ 6 ກະທົງ ​ທີ່​ຍັງ​ລໍຖ້າ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ ດີຢູ່ນັ້ນ ທ່ານ​ຍັງມີ

ຄະແນນນໍ​າໜ້າ​ໃນການ​ຢັ່ງ​ສຽງ. ພັກ​ແຮງ​ງານຫຼື PT ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານໄດ້​ອະທິບ​າຍວ່າ ການ​ຕັດສິນດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ​ເປັນ “​ມື້​ເສົ້າ​ໂສກ​ແກ່​ປະຊາທິປະ​ໄຕ​ແລະ​ບຣາຊີ​ລ.”

ໃນດ້ານເທັກນິກ​ແລ້ວ ການ​ຕັດສິນ​ໂດຍສານ​ສູ​ງສຸດ​ຂອງລັດຖະບານ​ກາງ ບໍ່​ໄດ້ເຮັດ

ໃຫ້​ທ່ານ​ດາ ຊິ​ລວາ ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນບໍ່ໄດ້. ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ສິງຫາ ສານ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງສູງ​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​

ປະ​ເ​ທດ ​ຈະເປັນຜູ້​ຕັດສິນຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ບັນດາ​ຜູ້​ສະໝັກ. ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຄາດກັນວ່າ ສານດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະປະຕິ​ເສດ ຕໍ່ການສະໝັກ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ດາ ຊິ​ລວາ ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ກົດໝາ​ຍທີ່

“ຂາ​ວສະອາດ” ຂອງ​ບຣາຊິ​ລ ຊຶ່ງເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ບຸກຄົນທີ່ເຄີຍມີປະຫວັດບໍ່ດີ ໃນ​ການກະ

ທຳ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດມາແລ້ວ ໝົດສິດ.

ບັນດາ​ທະນາຍຄວາມ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ອອກ​ຖະ​ແຫຼ​ງການ​ຫຼາຍ​ສະບັບກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້ຍື່ນຂໍອຸທອນ ດ້ວຍຄວາມ​ຫວັງ​ວ່າ ທ່ານຈະບໍ່ຖືກຕິດຄຸກ.

ທ່ານນາງເກລ​ຊີ ຮັອຟ​ແມນ ປະທານຍິງຂອງ​ພັກ​ແຮງ​ງານ​ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ພິຈາ

ລະນາ​ວ່າ​ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ການ​ຕິດ​ຄຸກ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເມືອ​ງ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຕິດ​ຄຸກ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ

​ບຣາຊິ​ລໃຫ້ໂລກຮູ້.”

ທ່ານ​ນາງເກລ​ຊີ ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ຢືນຢັດ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ດາ ຊິ​ລວາ ອາຍຸ 72 ປີ ຈະເປັນ​ຜູ້​ສະ ໝັກ​ຕາງໜ້າໃຫ້ພັກ​ໃນເດືອນ​ຕຸລາ. ອະ​ດີດ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃດໆ​ນັບ​ແຕ່​ໄດ້ຖືກ​ຕັດສິນໂທດ.

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ເມືອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ພາກັນ​ກຽມຮັບມືກັບ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ທັງໃນ​ການ​ສະໜັບສະໜູນ ​ແລະ​ຕໍ່ຕ້ານ​ອະດີດ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ.





A Brazilian judge has ordered former President Luiz Inacio "Lula" da Silva to surrender to authorities in the southern city of Curitiba by Friday afternoon to begin serving a 12-year prison sentence on a corruption conviction.



The arrest warrant was issued just hours after Brazil's top court, the Supreme Federal Tribunal, voted 6-5 to deny a request by da Silva to stay out of prison while he appealed the conviction.



In a statement, Federal judge Sergio Moro said he was giving da Silva the opportunity to come in of his own accord because he had been president of the nation.



Da Silva was found guilty last year of taking bribes in the form of major renovations on an oceanfront apartment, in return for steering contracts to a construction company. An appeals court upheld the verdict in January.



Da Silva says the corruption charges against him are politically motivated and designed to keep him running for president again in October's election. Despite his conviction and six other pending corruption trials, he is leading in opinion polls. His Workers' Party (PT) described the ruling as "a tragic day for democracy and Brazil".



Technically, the Supreme Federal Tribunal's decision doesn't keep da Silva off the ballot. In August, the country's top electoral court makes final decisions about candidacies. It was expected to deny da Silva's candidacy under Brazil's "clean slate'' law, which disqualifies people who have had criminal convictions upheld.



His lawyers put out several statements saying they were filing injunctions in hopes of keeping him out of prison.



"We consider this to be a political imprisonment, an imprisonment that will expose Brazil before the world,'' said Gleisi Hoffmann, chairwoman of the Workers' Party.



Hoffmann also insisted that da Silva, 72, would be the party's candidate in October. The ex-president has not spoken since the ruling.



Authorities in several cities are bracing for demonstrations for and against the ex-president.

​