ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ ເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ ແລະ​ໂຄ​ລອມ​ເບຍ ເລ​ີ້ມ​ເປີດ​ຄືນແລ້ວ

ພວກ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ພາ​ກັນ​ຫຼິ້ນ​ຢູ່​ຫຼັງ​ລົດ​ຮ້າງໃນ​ຄຸ້ມ "Aguerridos Liberator" ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ Caracas, Venezuela ວັນ​ທີ 9 ພຶດ​ສະ​ພາ 2019.

ຫຼາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ຂ້າມ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປໃນປະ​ເທດ​ ໂຄ​ລອມ​ເບຍ ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ວານ​ນີ້ ເພື່ອ​
ຊື້​ອາ​ຫານ ແລະ​ ຢາ ຫຼັງ​ຈ​າກ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ ທ່ານ ​ນິ​ໂຄ​ລັ​ສ ມ​າ​ດູ​ໂຣ
ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ຊາຍ​ແດນລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຄືນ​ໃໝ່ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ປິດ​ລົງມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ສີ່​ເດືອນ​.

ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ເປີດຄືນ​ໃໝ່​ນັ້ນ ຄົນ​ຈຳ​ນວນຫຼາຍ​ໄດ້ຖື​ໂອ​ກາດດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ປະ​ເທດ​
ເພື່ອນ​ບ້ານ ຢູ່​ເມືອງ ​ຕາ​ຈີ​ຣາ ແລະ​ຊື້ບັນ​ດາ​ສິ່ງ​ຂອງຕ່າງໆ ທີ່​ຊອ​ກາ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ ເວ​ເນ
​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ສັງ​ຄົມ​ນິ​ຍົມ ໃນປະ​ເທດ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ​ໃຕ້ນັ້ນ ໄດ້​ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ປິດ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ກັບເກາະ
ອາ​ຣູ​ບາ, ບອນ​ແອ​ຣ, ກູ​ຣາ​ກາວ, ບ​ຣາ​ຂິ​ລ ແລະ ​ໂຄ​ລອມເບຍ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ກຸມ​ພ​າ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ
ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ​ໄດ້​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ນຳ​ສົ່ງອາ​ຫານ ແລະ​ຢາ​ປົວ​ພະ​ຍາດ​ເຂົ້າ​
ມາ​ປະ​ເທດ.

ພາບ​ບັນ​ທຶກ ບັນ​ດາ​ແມ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເອົາ​ນົມ​ໃຫ້​ລູ​ກຳ​ນ ຢູ່​ໂຮງໝໍ Santa Ana ໃນ​ນ​ະ​ຄອນ Caracas ວັນ​ທີ 22 ຕຸ​ລາ 2011.
Border Between Venezuela and Colombia reopens.

AP- Thousands of people crossed into Colombia on Saturday to buy food and medicine after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro reopened the border between the countries that had been shut down for the past four months.
With the reopening, a flood of people seized on the opportunity to enter into the neighbouring country in Tachira and secure items that are all but unattainable in Venezuela.
The South American nation's socialist government ordered the borders with Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, Brazil and Colombia closed in February as the opposition tried to deliver food and medical supplies into the country.

