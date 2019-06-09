ຫຼາຍພັນຄົນໄດ້ພາກັນຂ້າມເຂົ້າໄປໃນປະເທດ ໂຄລອມເບຍ ໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້ ເພື່ອ
ຊື້ອາຫານ ແລະ ຢາ ຫຼັງຈາກປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເວເນຊູເອລາ ທ່ານ ນິໂຄລັສ ມາດູໂຣ
ໄດ້ເປີດຊາຍແດນລະຫວ່າງປະເທດຄືນໃໝ່ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກປິດລົງມາເປັນເວລາສີ່ເດືອນ.
ດ້ວຍການເປີດຄືນໃໝ່ນັ້ນ ຄົນຈຳນວນຫຼາຍໄດ້ຖືໂອກາດດັ່ງກ່າວ ເຂົ້າໄປປະເທດ
ເພື່ອນບ້ານ ຢູ່ເມືອງ ຕາຈີຣາ ແລະຊື້ບັນດາສິ່ງຂອງຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ຊອກາບໍ່ໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນ ເວເນ
ຊູເອລາ.
ລັດຖະບານສັງຄົມນິຍົມ ໃນປະເທດອາເມຣິກາໃຕ້ນັ້ນ ໄດ້ສັ່ງໃຫ້ປິດຊາຍແດນກັບເກາະ
ອາຣູບາ, ບອນແອຣ, ກູຣາກາວ, ບຣາຂິລ ແລະ ໂຄລອມເບຍ ໃນເດືອນກຸມພາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຝ່າຍຄ້ານໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະນຳສົ່ງອາຫານ ແລະຢາປົວພະຍາດເຂົ້າ
ມາປະເທດ.
Border Between Venezuela and Colombia reopens.
AP- Thousands of people crossed into Colombia on Saturday to buy food and medicine after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro reopened the border between the countries that had been shut down for the past four months.
With the reopening, a flood of people seized on the opportunity to enter into the neighbouring country in Tachira and secure items that are all but unattainable in Venezuela.
The South American nation's socialist government ordered the borders with Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, Brazil and Colombia closed in February as the opposition tried to deliver food and medical supplies into the country.
