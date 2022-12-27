ໜ່ວຍ​ກູ້​ໄພ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ​ໃນລັດ ​ນິວຢອກ ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້ໄດ້​ຮີບ​ຮ້ອນເພື່ອ​ກູ້​ໄພ ຊາວ​ບ້ານ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍ ຈາກ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຮ້ອງວ່າ “ພາ​ຍຸ​ລະ​ດູ​ໜາວ​ແຫ່ງ​ສັດ​ຕະ​ວັດ” ​ພາ​ຍຸ​ທີ່​ໂຫດ​ຮ້າຍ​ນັ້ນໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ເກືອບ 50 ຄົນ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ບຸນ​ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ມັ​ສ​ສັບ​ສົນ​ວຸ້ນ​ວາຍ ອີງ​ຕາມອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ຝ​ຣັ່ງ (AFP) ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ.

​ສະ​ພາບພາ​ຍຸ​ຫິ​ມະ​ຍັງ​ຄົງ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ຫຼາຍພາກ​ສ່ວນ​ຂອງພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ສຽງ​ເໜືອ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ, ສ່ວນ​ທີ່​ເຫຼືອ​ຢູ່ຂອງ​ສະ​ພາບ​ອາ​ກາດ​ທີ່​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ສຸດທີ່​ໄດ້​ກະ​ທົບ​ຕໍ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາຫຼາຍ​ວັນ ໄດເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ມອດ​ຢ່າງກວ້າງ​ຂວາງ, ການ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ຊັກ​ຊ້າ ແລະ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 49 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ເກົ້າ​ລັດ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ໂຕ​ເລກ​ທາງ​ການ.

ຢູ່​ລັດ​ນິວຢອກ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ອະ​ທິ​ບາຍເຖິງ​ສະ​ພາບ​ການ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ຢູ່​ເມືອງ​ບັບ​ຟາໂລ, ດ້ວຍ​ຫລາຍ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​ທີ່​ຫລຽວ​ບໍ່​ເຫັນ, ​ຫລາຍຊ​າກ​ສົບ​ຖືກ​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລົດ ແລະ​ຢູ່​ກ້ອງພື້ນ​ຫິ​ມະ ແລະ​ໜ່ວຍ​ກູ້​ໄພ​ສຸກ​ເສີນໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ຊອ​ກ​ຫາຜູ້​ລອດ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ “ຢູ່​ໃນລົດ​ແຕ່​ລະ​ຄັນ.”

ພາ​ຍຸ​ຫິ​ມະ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງທີ່​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ທັນ​ທີ ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ​ລົມພັດ​ແຮງ ແລະ ​ອຸນ​ຫະ​ພູມ​ຕ່ຳ​ກວ່າ​ສູນ ໄດ້​ບັງ​ຄັບໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ຍົກ​ເລີກຫລາຍກວ່າ 15,000 ຖ້ຽວ​ບິນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ຫວ່າງ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ມື້​ທີ່​ຜ່າ​ນ​ມາ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ເກືອບ 4,000 ຖ້ຽວໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ຢູ່​ເວບ​ໄຊ Flightaware.com.

Emergency crews in New York were scrambling Monday to rescue marooned residents from what authorities called the "blizzard of the century," a relentless storm that has left nearly 50 people dead across the United States and caused Christmas travel chaos.

Blizzard conditions persist in parts of the northeastern U.S., the stubborn remnants of a massive sprawl of extreme weather that gripped the country over several days, causing widespread power outages, travel delays and at least 49 deaths across nine states, according to official figures.

In New York state, authorities have described ferocious conditions, particularly in Buffalo, with hours-long whiteouts, bodies being discovered in vehicles and under snowbanks, and emergency personnel going "car to car" searching for survivors.

The perfect storm of fierce snow squalls, howling wind and sub-zero temperatures forced the cancelation of more than 15,000 U.S. flights in recent days, including nearly 4,000 on Monday, according to tracking site Flightaware.com.