ໜ່ວຍກູ້ໄພສຸກເສີນໃນລັດ ນິວຢອກ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ໄດ້ຮີບຮ້ອນເພື່ອກູ້ໄພ ຊາວບ້ານທີ່ຢູ່ໃນອັນຕະລາຍ ຈາກອັນທີ່ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຮ້ອງວ່າ “ພາຍຸລະດູໜາວແຫ່ງສັດຕະວັດ” ພາຍຸທີ່ໂຫດຮ້າຍນັ້ນໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກືອບ 50 ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດຢູ່ທົ່ວສະຫະລັດ ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ການເດີນທາງບຸນຄຣິສມັສສັບສົນວຸ້ນວາຍ ອີງຕາມອົງການຂ່າວຝຣັ່ງ (AFP) ໄດ້ລາຍງານ.
ສະພາບພາຍຸຫິມະຍັງຄົງຢູ່ໃນຫຼາຍພາກສ່ວນຂອງພາກຕາເວັນອອກສຽງເໜືອສະຫະລັດ, ສ່ວນທີ່ເຫຼືອຢູ່ຂອງສະພາບອາກາດທີ່ຮຸນແຮງສຸດທີ່ໄດ້ກະທົບຕໍ່ປະເທດເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍວັນ ໄດເຮັດໃຫ້ໄຟຟ້າມອດຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງ, ການເດີນທາງຊັກຊ້າ ແລະຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 49 ຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດຢູ່ທົ່ວເກົ້າລັດ ອີງຕາມໂຕເລກທາງການ.
ຢູ່ລັດນິວຢອກພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ອະທິບາຍເຖິງສະພາບການທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ ໂດຍສະເພາະຢູ່ເມືອງບັບຟາໂລ, ດ້ວຍຫລາຍຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຫລຽວບໍ່ເຫັນ, ຫລາຍຊາກສົບຖືກພົບເຫັນຢູ່ໃນລົດ ແລະຢູ່ກ້ອງພື້ນຫິມະ ແລະໜ່ວຍກູ້ໄພສຸກເສີນໄດ້ພາກັນຊອກຫາຜູ້ລອດຊີວິດ “ຢູ່ໃນລົດແຕ່ລະຄັນ.”
ພາຍຸຫິມະຮ້າຍແຮງທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນທັນທີ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍລົມພັດແຮງ ແລະ ອຸນຫະພູມຕ່ຳກວ່າສູນ ໄດ້ບັງຄັບໃຫ້ມີການຍົກເລີກຫລາຍກວ່າ 15,000 ຖ້ຽວບິນຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ຫວ່າງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຮວມທັງເກືອບ 4,000 ຖ້ຽວໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ອີງຕາມການຕິດຕາມຢູ່ເວບໄຊ Flightaware.com.
Emergency crews in New York were scrambling Monday to rescue marooned residents from what authorities called the "blizzard of the century," a relentless storm that has left nearly 50 people dead across the United States and caused Christmas travel chaos.
Blizzard conditions persist in parts of the northeastern U.S., the stubborn remnants of a massive sprawl of extreme weather that gripped the country over several days, causing widespread power outages, travel delays and at least 49 deaths across nine states, according to official figures.
In New York state, authorities have described ferocious conditions, particularly in Buffalo, with hours-long whiteouts, bodies being discovered in vehicles and under snowbanks, and emergency personnel going "car to car" searching for survivors.
The perfect storm of fierce snow squalls, howling wind and sub-zero temperatures forced the cancelation of more than 15,000 U.S. flights in recent days, including nearly 4,000 on Monday, according to tracking site Flightaware.com.