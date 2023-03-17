ທ່ານບລິງເກັນ ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຊາວເອທີໂອເປຍປະຕິບັດຕາມຄໍາໝັ້ນສັນຍາດ້ານສັນຕິພາບ ແລະມີຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ

ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານແອນໂທນີ ບລິງເກັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ການຈັດ​ຕັ້ງ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທາງສັນຕິພາບຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ ເອທີໂອເປຍ ເມື່ອເດືອນພະຈິກທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ກໍາລັງສະແດງໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາເຫັນເຖິງຄວາມຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າທີ່ສໍາຄັນ. ຫົ​ວ​ໜ້ານັກການທູດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຍັງໄດ້ປະ ກາດໃຫ້ເງິນສະໜັບສະໜຸນເພີ້ມຕື່ມຈໍານວນ 331 ລ້ານໂດລາ ​ເພື່ອ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອປະຊາຊົນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບ​ຈາກ​ໄພ​ແຫ້ງ​ແລ້ງຢູ່ໃນປະເທດແຫ່ງນີ້. ມາຢາ ມິຊິເກຍ (Maya Misikir) ມີລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນອາດີສອາບາບາ ປະເທດເອທີໂອເປຍ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານແອນໂທນີ ບລິງເກັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ​ໄດ້ມີຄວາມ​ກ້າວ​ໜ້າທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ​ໃນ​ການ​ຈັດ​ຕັ້ງ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສັນຕິພາບຢູ່ໃນປະເທດເອທີໂອເປຍ.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ກ່າວກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມມຸ້ງໝັ້ນຕໍ່ຂັ້ນຕອນສັນຕິພາບ ໂດຍທັງສອງຝ່າຍ ລະຫວ່າງການຖະແຫຼງຂ່າວ ໃນວັນພຸດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຢູ່ທີ່ມະ ຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ອາດີສອາບາບາ ເຊິ່ງເປັນການສະ​ຫຼຸບມື້ທໍາອິດຂອງທ່ານ ໃນປະເທດເອທີໂອເປຍ, ເຊິ່ງ ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ໂດຍທົ່ວໄປແລ້ວ, ເມື່ອສຽງປືນຍຸຕິລົງ ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງດ້ານມະນຸດສະທໍາກໍຕາມມາ, ການບໍລິການຕ່າງໆແມ່ນກໍາລັງໄດ້ຮັບການປັບປຸງ, ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນວ່າ TPLF ພາກັນປົດອາວຸດໜັກຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ແລະພວກເຮົາກໍໄດ້ເຫັນວ່າ ກອງກໍາລັງພາຍນອກ ພວມພາກັນຍົກຍ້າຍ ອອກຈາກຂົງເຂດທິເກຣ ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ຮວມ​ທັງກອງກໍາລັງອິຣິເທຣຍ. ມັນຍັງບໍ່ທັນໄດ້ຄົບຖ້ວນ, ມັນເປັນ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນ ແຕ່ພວກເຮົາແມ່ນຍັງສືບ​ຕໍ່ເຫັນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ໄປໃນທິດທາງທີ່ຖືກ ຕ້ອງ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ບັນລຸຄໍາໝັ້ນສັນຍາທີ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ໄວ້ຢູ່ໃນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ.”

ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສັນຕິພາບ ໄດ້ເຊັນລົງນາມລະຫວ່າງ ລັດຖະບານກາງຂອງປະເທດເອທີໂອເປຍ ແລະກອງກໍາລັງທິເກຣ ໃນເດືອນພະຈິກທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ລຸນຫຼັງການຂັດແຍ້ງມາເປັນເວລາສອງປີ.

ທ່ານບລິງເກັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ການລະເມີດສິດທິມະນຸດຢູ່ໃນທິເກຣ ມີຈໍານວນຫຼຸດລົງມາຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດແຫ່ງນີ້, ອີງຕາມຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜຸນທາງດ້ານສິດ ທິມະນຸດ ທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ພົບປະໃນກ່ອນໜ້ານັ້ນ.

ທ່ານບລິງເກັນ ຍັງໄດ້ປະກາດໃຫ້ເງິນສະໜັບສະໜຸນທາງດ້ານມະນຸດສະທໍາ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດເອທີໂອເປຍ ໃນຈໍານວນເງິນ 331 ລ້ານໂດລາ, ເຊິ່ງ ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ໃນມື້ນີ້, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າປະກາດໃຫ້ເງິນຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອເພີ້ມຕື່ມຈໍານວນ 331 ລ້ານໂດລາ ສໍາລັບໂຄງການອາຫານສຸກເສີນ ໃນການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງດ້ານມະນຸດສະທໍາ ທີ່ຈະໄປຮອດປະຊາຊົນຈໍານວນຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບໂດຍຄວາມຂັດ ແຍ້ງ ແລະໄພແຫ້ງແລ້ງ.”

ສະຫະລັດແມ່ນປະເທດທີ່ສະໜອງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງດ້ານມະນຸດສະທໍາທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງປະເທດເອທີໂອເປຍ, ດ້ວຍຈໍານວນເງິນທີ່ມີມູນຄ່າ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 3 ຕື້ໂດລາ ສໍາລັບການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງດ້ານມະນຸດສະທໍາ ທີ່ສະໜອງໃຫ້ໃນບໍລິເວນທີ່ມີຂົງເຂດຂັດແຍ້ງ ເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍກວ່າສອງປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ໃນການຢ້ຽມຢາມປະເທດເອທີໂອເປຍຂອງທ່ານບລິງເກັນໃນຄັ້ງນີ້ ລວມມີການສົນທະນາກັບນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີເອທີໂອເປຍ ທ່ານອາບີ ອາເມັດ ສໍາລັບຈັດ​ຕັ້ງ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສັນຕິພາບ.

ທັງສອງທ່ານ ໄດ້ມີການໂອ້ລົມກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບຕ່າງໆ ​ໃນຄວາມ​ຮຸ​ນ ແຮງທີ່ຖືກກໍ່ຂຶ້ນ ໂດຍທຸກໆຝ່າຍ ໃນລະຫວ່າງທີ່ມີຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງກັນແລະຄວາມ ຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ໄດ້​ຮັບຄວາມຍຸຕິທໍາ, ອີງຕາມຖະແຫຼງການຂອງໂຄສົກກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານເນດ ໄພຣສ໌.

ທ່ານບລິງເກັນ ຄາດວ່າ ຈະພົບປະກັບປະທານສະຫະພາບອາຟຣິກາ ທ່ານມຸສຊາ ຟາກີ ມາຮາມັດ ໃນວັນພະຫັດ ກ່ອນອອກເດີນທາງໄປປະເທດ ໄນເຈີ.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says implementation of the November peace deal in Ethiopia is showing significant progress. The top U.S. diplomat also announced an additional support of $331 million dollars for drought-affected people in the country. Maya Misikir reports from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says there has been significant progress in the implementation of the peace deal in Ethiopia.

The Secretary of State spoke about the commitment to the peace process by both sides during at a press conference Wednesday at Addis Ababa University concluding his first day in Ethiopia.

BLINKEN ACT

“By and large the guns are silent, humanitarian assistance is flowing, services are being restored, we’ve seen the TPLF disarm its heavy weapons, and we are seeing external forces moving out of Tigray to include the Eritreans. It’s not a … complete, it’s a process but we continue to see significant movement in the right direction to fulfilling the commitments that were made in the agreement.”

The peace deal was signed between the Ethiopian federal government and Tigrayan forces last November after two years of conflict.

Blinken said that there was a very significant drop in human rights abuses in Tigray, according to the human rights advocates he met with earlier.

Blinken also made an announcement for $331 million dollars in humanitarian support in Ethiopia.

BLINKEN ACT

“Today, I announce an additional $331 million dollars in emergency food in humanitarian assistance that will reach billions of people — millions of Ethiopians affected by conflict affected by drought.”

The U.S. is Ethiopia’s biggest single-country provider of humanitarian assistance, with over $3 billion dollars’ worth of humanitarian assistance provided over the last two years of conflict.

Blinken’s visit to Ethiopia included talks with the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on implementation of the peace deal.

The two also discussed issues of accountability for atrocities perpetrated by all parties during the conflict and the need for transitional justice, according to a statement by spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State, Ned Price.

Blinken was expected to meet with African Union Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat Thursday before heading to Niger.