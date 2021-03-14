ທ່ານ ບລິງເຄັນ ຈະພົບປະ ກັບນັກການທູດ ລະດັບສູງ ຂອງ ຈີນ ໃນອາທິດນີ້

ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ແອນໂທນີ ບລິງເຄັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ຄະນະກຳມະການສະພາຕໍ່າວ່າ ທ່ານຈະພົບປະກັບບັນດານັກການທູດລະດັບສູງຂອງ ຈີນ ໃນອາທິດໜ້າ ແລະ ຈະປຶກສາຫາລື ກ່ຽວກັບ ຫຼາຍບັນຫາທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບ ສະຫະລັດ. ນັກຂ່າວການທູດອາວຸໂສຂອງ ວີໂອເອ ຊິນດີ ເຊນ ມີລາຍງານ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ທ່ານ ແອນໂທນີ ບລິງເຄັນ ໄດ້ອະທິບາຍກ່ຽວກັບ ນະໂຍບາຍການຕ່າງປະເທດທີ່ເປັນບູລິມະສິດສູງສຸດ ຂອງລັດຖະບານ ທ່ານ ໄບດັນ ຢູ່ຕໍ່ໜ້າຄະນະກຳມະການພົວ ພັນຕ່າງປະເທດສະພາຕໍ່າໃນວັນພຸດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ການປະກາດຂອງທ່ານທີ່ວ່າທ່ານຈະພົບປະກັບນັກການທູດລະດັບສູງຂອງ ຈີນ ເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດໃນອາທິດນີ້ ຢູ່ລັດ ອາລາສກາ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການເດີນທາງກັບຈາກປະເທດ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ແລະ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ນັ້ນ ໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ມີຄວາມສົງໄສຫຼາຍອັນຈາກບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ. ທ່ານ ບລິງເຄັນ ໄດ້ຮັບປະກັນຕໍ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າວ່າ ທ່ານຈະຍົກເອົາບັນຫາຕ່າງໆຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ຂຶ້ນມາ, ແລະ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າສຳລັບດຽວນີ້, ນີ້ແມ່ນການພົບປະຄັ້ງດຽວ.

ທ່ານ ແອນໂທນີ ບລິງເຄັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນບໍ່ມີເຈຕະນາໃນເວລານີ້ທີ່ຈະຈັດການປະຊຸມຕິດຕາມຫຼາຍຄັ້ງ. ການປະຊຸມທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນ,​ ຖ້າເຂົາເຈົ້າປະຕິບັດຕາມ, ມັນຕ້ອງອີງໃສ່ຂໍ້ສະເໜີທີ່ວ່າພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າທີ່ຊັດແຈ້ງ ແລະ ຜົນອອກມາທີ່ຊັດແຈ້ງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ບັນຫາຕ່າງໆທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງຕໍ່ເຮົາກັບ ຈີນ.”

ທ່ານ ບລິງເຄັນ ໄດ້ເຫັນດີກັບບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາຫຼາຍຄົນຈາກສອງພັກການເມືອງວ່າ ການປາບປາມຂອງ ຈີນ ຕໍ່ຊົນເຜົ່າ ວີເກີ ແລະ ຊົນກຸ່ມນ້ອຍ ອື່ນໆໃນພາກພື້ນ ຊິນຈຽງ ແມ່ນເທົ່າກັບການຂ້າລ້າງເຜົ່າພັນ ແລະ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ ປັກກິ່ງ ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ປະຊາຄົມນານາຊາດ ແລະ ອົງ ການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດເຂົ້າໄປ.

ທ່ານ ແອນໂທນີ ບລິງເຄັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ມີຫຍັງຕ້ອງເຊື່ອງ, ຈົ່ງສະແດງໃຫ້ເຮົາເຫັນແມ, ສະແດງໃຫ້ໂລກເບິ່ງ.”

ສະມາຊິກສະພາສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນຫຼາຍຄົນໄດ້ຖາມ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຜູ້ຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານທີ່ພະຍາ ຍາມຂ້າມເຂດຊາຍແດນພາກໃຕ້ຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ກັບ ເມັກ ຊິໂກ ແລະ ວ່າເປັນຫຍັງລັດຖະບານທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ຈຶ່ງຍົກເລີກຂໍ້ຕົກລົງການຂໍລີ້ໄພທີ່ຖືກເຊັນໂດຍລັດຖະບານທ່ານ ທຣຳ ກັບບັນດາປະເທດ ອາເມຣິກາ ກາງ.

ທ່ານ ໄມເກິລ ແມັກຄອລ, ສະມາຊິກສະພາຕໍ່າສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີິກັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນການເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຂອງຜູ້ຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານຂ້າມ ແລະ ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດວິກິດການຢູ່ເຂດຊາຍແດນພາກໃຕ້ຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ເປັນຫຍັງທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີຈຶ່ງໄດ້ຍົກເລີກຂໍ້ຕົກລົງພວກນີ້ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສະ ໜັບສະໜູນໂດຍເພື່ອນບ້ານຂອງພວກເຮົາໃນພາກໃຕ້?”

ທ່ານ ບລິງເຄັນ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຕອບໂດຍກົງແຕ່ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແມ່ນມີຄວາມໝັ້ນໃຈວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ມີເຂດຊາຍແດນທີ່ປອດໄພ, ເປັນລະບຽບ ແລະ ມີມະນຸດສະທຳກັບ ເມັກຊິໂກ.

ທ່ານຍັງໄດ້ຖືກຖາມ ກ່ຽວກັບ ວິກິດການດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳໃນພາກພື້ນ ທິເກຣ ຂອງປະເທດ ເອທິ ໂອເປຍ ແລະ ໄດ້ກ່າວປະນາມຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງໃນສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານເອີ້ນວ່າ “ການກະທຳຂອງການກວາດລ້າງຊົນເຜົ່າ” ຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ ແອນໂທນີ ບລິງເຄັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ອາບີ ອາເມັດ ແມ່ນຜູ້ນຳທີ່ເປັນແຮງບັນດານໃຈ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຊະນະລາງວັນໂນແບລ ຂະແໜງ ສັນຕິພາບ. ຕອນນີ້ທ່ານຕ້ອງໄດ້ລຸກຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ຮັບປະກັນວ່າປະຊາຊົນຂອງ ທ່ານເອງໃນພາກພື້ນ ທິເກຣ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຮັບການປົກປ້ອງ ທີ່ເຂົາ ເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການ ແລະ ສົມຄວນໄດ້ຮັບ.”

ທ່ານ ບລິງເຄັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ລົມໂທລະສັບຢ່າງຊໍ້າແລ້ວຊໍ້າອີກກັບນາ ຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ອາບີ ແລະ ຜູ້ນຳຄົນອື່ນໆໃນພາກພື້ນ ເພື່ອພະຍາຍາມຊອກ ຫາວິທີ ສິ້ນສຸດຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຕໍ່ພົນລະເຮືອນ.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a congressional panel he will meet with top Chinese diplomats next week and will discuss a host of issues that concern the United States. VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken outlined the Biden administration’s top foreign policy priorities in front of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Wednesday.

His announcement that he will meet for the first time with China’s top diplomats next week in Alaska on the way back from a trip to Japan and South Korea prompted a number of questions from lawmakers. Blinken assured them he would raise a host of U.S. concerns, and said for now, this is a one-time meeting.

"There's no intent at this point for a series of follow-on engagements. Those engagements, if they are to follow, really have to be based on the proposition that we're seeing tangible progress and tangible outcomes on the issues of concern to us with China."

Blinken agreed with a number of lawmakers from both parties that China’s repression of ethnic Muslim Uighur and other minorities in the Xinjiang region amounts to genocide and called on Beijing to grant access to the international community and the United Nations.

“If they have nothing to hide, show it to us, show the world.”

Several Republican lawmakers asked about migrants trying to cross the U.S. southern border with Mexico and why the Biden administration canceled asylum agreements signed by the Trump administration with Central American countries.

“We have seen a massive surge of migrants crossing and causing a crisis at our southern border. Why did the president rescind these agreements that were supported by our neighbors to the south?”

Blinken didn’t respond directly but said President Joe Biden is determined that the U.S. have a safe, orderly and humane border with Mexico.

He was also asked about the humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia’s Tigray region and strongly condemned what he called “acts of ethnic cleansing” there.

“Prime Minister Abiy (Ahmed) was an inspiring leader who won the Nobel Peace Prize. Now he needs to step up and make sure that his own people in Tigray are getting the protections that they need and deserve.”

Blinken said he has been on the phone repeatedly with Prime Minister Abiy and other leaders in the region to try to find a way to end the violence against civilians.