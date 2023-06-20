ທ່ານບລິງເກັນ ຫັນປ່ຽນໄປເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ ເລື້ອງຢູເຄຣນ ໃນ ການເດີນທາງໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມ ອັງກິດ

ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ແອນໂທນີ ບລິງເກັນ ໄດ້ເດີນ ທາງໄປຍັງນະຄອນຫຼວງລອນດອນ ໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານມີກຳນົດຈະພົບປະກັບຄູ່ຕຳແໜ່ງຈາກອັງກິດ ແລະຢູເຄຣນ ກ່ອນໜ້າກອງປະຊຸມທີ່ເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ການສົ່ງເສີມໃຫ້ນານາຊາດສະໜັບສະໜຸນການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອຢູເຄຣນຟື້ນຟູປະເທດຈາກຜົນກະທົບຂອງການບຸກລຸກໂດຍຣັດເຊຍ.

ທັງອັງກິດ ແລະຢູເຄຣນ ຮ່ວມກັນເປັນເຈົ້າພາບຈັດກອງປະຊຸມ ທີ່ຈະມີຂຶ້ນໃນວັນພຸດ ແລະວັນພະຫັດ ນີ້.

ທ່ານບລິງເກັນ ແລະລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງອັງກິດ ທ່ານ ເຈມສ໌ ແຄລບເວີລີ ແມ່ນມີນັດໝາຍຈະເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນງານດັ່ງກ່າວ ສຳລັບວັນອົບພະຍົບຂອງໂລກ ຫຼື World Refugee Day ຢູ່ທີ່ສູນກາງທີ່ໄດ້ຈັດຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນເພື່ອຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອຊາວຢູເຄຣນ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຫລົບໜີສົງຄາມ ໃຫ້ໄດ້ຮັບການແນະນຳ ແລະການສະໜັບສະໜຸນທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການ ເພື່ອປັບຕົວເຂົ້າກັບຊີວິດການເປັນຢູ່ໃນອັງກິດ.

ພາຍຫຼັງຈາກການເຈລະຈາສອງຝ່າຍກັບ ທ່ານ ແຄລບເວີລີ, ທ່ານ ບລິງເກັນ ຍັງມີກຳນົດຈະຈັດການເຈລະຈາ ກັບລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ທ່ານ ດີມິດໂທຣ ຄູເລບາ ໃນຕອນແລງວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້.

ສ່ວນນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີອັງກິດ ທ່ານ ຣີຊີ ຊູນາກ ໄດ້ລົມກັບ ປະທານາທິບໍດີຢູເຄຣນ ທ່ານ ໂວໂລດີເມຍ ເຊເລັນສກີ ຜ່ານທາງໂທລະສັບ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ກ່ອນໜ້າຂອງກອງປະຊຸມຟື້ນຟູຢູເຄຣນ.

ສຳນັກງານຂອງທ່ານ ຊູນາກ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຖະແຫລງການສະບັບນຶ່ງ ວ່າ “ມັນເປັນໂອກາດທີ່ພິເສດເພື່ອເນັ້ນຢ້ຳການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຢ່າງເຂັ້ມແຂງຂອງພາກ ສ່ວນ ມະຫາຊົນ ແລະເອກະຊົນ ສຳລັບຢູເຄຣນ ແລະສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງປະເທດ ແລະການປະຕິຮູບທີ່ກຳລັງດຳເນີນຢູ່ ຊຶ່ງບັນດາຜູ້ນຳໄດ້ຕົກລົງເຫັນດີ.”

ອັງກິດ ເປັນຜູ້ບໍລິຈາກລາຍໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດອັນດັບສອງຂອງການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອດ້ານການທະຫານແກ່ຢູເຄຣນ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ບຸກລຸກໃນເດືອນກຸມພາ ປີ 2022 ນຳຫຼັງພຽງແຕ່ສະຫະລັດ.

ທ່ານເຊເລັນສກີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຄາດໝາຍວ່າ ກອງປະຊຸມດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະລວບ ລວມຄວາມພະຍາຍາມໃນການຟື້ນຟູຫຼາຍໆຢ່າງແລະວ່າ ການຟື້ນຟູນັ້ນ “ຄວນ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງໂລກ ທີ່ເສລີ ແມ່ນຢູ່ຍືນຍົງ.”

ທ່ານເຊເລັນສກີ ໃນການກ່າວຖະແຫລງ ປະຈຳແລງວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ຍັງໄດ້ຍົກ ຍ້ອງອັງກິດ ສຳລັບຮ່າງກົດໝາຍໃໝ່ ທີ່ຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ຈັດສັນທຶນຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກກັກໄວ້ນັ້ນ ພາຍໃຕ້ມາດຕະການລົງໂທດ ເພື່ອຊ່ອຍຈ່າຍສຳລັບການບູລະນະສ້າງສາຂອງຢູເຄຣນ.

U.S. Secretary Antony Blinken traveled Tuesday to London where he is due to meet with his British and Ukrainian counterparts ahead of a conference focused on fostering international support for helping Ukraine recover from the effects of a Russian invasion.

Britain and Ukraine are co-hosting the conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday.

Blinken and British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly are scheduled to take part in an event for World Refugee Day at a center set up to help Ukrainians who fled the war get the advice and support they need to adapt to life in Britain.

After bilateral talks with Cleverly, Blinken is also due to hold talks later Tuesday with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke by telephone Monday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of the Ukraine Recovery Conference.

"It was a unique opportunity to underline the strong public and private sector support for Ukraine, and demonstrate the country's transformation and ongoing reform, the leaders agreed," Sunak's office said in a statement.

Britain is the second-largest donor of military aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022, trailing only the United States.

Zelenskyy said he expects the conference will consolidate various recovery efforts, and that the recovery "should demonstrate to the world that freedom is invincible."

Zelenskyy, in his nightly address Monday, also praised Britain for new legislation that would allow redirecting Russian funds frozen under sanctions to help pay for Ukraine's rebuilding.