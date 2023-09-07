ທ່ານບລິງເກັນ ຢ້ຽມຢາມສະຖານທີ່ປ້ອງກັນຊາຍແດນຢູເຄຣນ

ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານແອນໂທນີ ບລິງເກັນ (Antony Blinken) ຢ້ຽມຢາມນະຄອນຫຼວງກີຢິບ ເປັນເວລາ 2 ມື້ ໂດຍບໍ່ໄດ້ແຈ້ງໃຫ້ຮູ້ລ່ວງໜ້າ, ເຊິ່ງຖືເປັນການຢ້ຽມຢາມຄັ້ງທີ 4 ຂອງທ່ານ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ຣັດເຊຍ ບຸກໂຈມຕີປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນເດືອນກຸມພາ 2022. ມັນເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດ ທີ່ທ່ານ ແລະຄະນະໃຊ້ເວລາພັກເຊົາຢູ່ໃນປະເທດນີ້.

ທ່່ານບລິງເກັນ ໄດ້ພົບກັບລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດຢູເຄຣນ ທ່ານດີມິໂທຣ ກູເລບາ (Dmytro Kuleba), ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ທ່ານເດັນນີສ ຊມີແຮລ (Denys Shmyhal) ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານ ໂວໂລດີເມຍ ເຊເລັນສກີ (Volodymyr Zelenskyy) ເພື່ອຮັບຟັງການປະເມີນຄວາມຕ້ອງການຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນການບຸກໂຈມຕີຕອບໂຕຣັດເຊຍ ຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ ແລະລະດູຫນາວທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງ.

ທ່ານ​ມີ​ຂ່າວ​ດີ​ສຳລັບພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ, ໂດຍປະກາດຈະມອບ​ເງິນ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ 1 ຕື້​ໂດ​ລາ​ສະຫະລັດ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ຢູ​ເຄຣນ. ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພເຊິ່ງເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງຊຸດການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນມີມູນຄ່າເຖິງ 175 ລ້ານໂດລາສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ລວມມີອຸປະກອນປ້ອງກັນໄພທາງອາກາດເພີ່ມເຕີມ, ລູກປືນໃຫຍ່, ອາວຸດຕໍ່ຕ້ານລົດຖັງ ລວມທັງລູກປືນ ​ທີ່​ມີຢູເຣນຽມກຳ​ມັນ​ຕະ​ພາບ​ລັງ​ສີ​ຕ່ຳສຳລັບລົດຖັງເອແບຣມສ໌ (Abrams) ທີ່ເຄີຍຖືກໃຊ້ງານກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້, ແລະອຸປະກອນອື່ນໆ.

ເມື່ອຖືກຖາມວ່າທ່ານກັງວົນ ກ່ຽວກັບການຮັກສາລະດັບການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຂອງສະຫະລັດໃນບັນດາພົນລະເມືອງອາເມຣິກັນ ແລະສະມາຊິກສະພາໃນລະດັບນັ້ນຫຼືບໍ່, ທ່ານບລິງເກັນ ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມເຫັນໄປໃນແງ່ດີ.

“ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນີ້​ຄັ້ງ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ​ເກືອບ​ນຶ່ງ​ປີ​ກ່ອນ,” ທ່ານກ່າວ. “​ແລະ​ໃນ​ເວລາ​ນັ້ນ, ​ໃນ​ປີ​ທີ່​ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າໄດ້ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນີ້​ຄັ້ງ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ, ຢູເຄຣນ​ໄດ້​ຍຶດ​ເອົາ​ດິນ​ແດນທີ່ຣັດເຊຍຍຶດ​ໄປ ກັບຄືນມາໄດ້​ແລ້ວ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 50% ນັບຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ເດືອນ​ກຸມພາ​ 2022. ໃນການບຸກໂຈມຕີຕອບໂຕ້ຄືນໃນປັດຈຸບັນ, ພວກເຮົາເຫັນຄວາມຄືບໜ້າຢ່າງແທ້ຈິງໃນຊ່ວງສອງສາມອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ."

ລັດຖະມົນຕີ​ການ​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ​ຢູ​ແຄຣນ ທ່ານກູເລບາ (Kuleba) ​ກ່າວວ່າ: ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ກຳລັງຖືກ​ຕັດສິນ​ໃຈ​ໃນ​ສົງຄາມ​ຄັ້ງ​ນີ້ ບໍ່ແມ່ນ​ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຢູ​ແຄຣນ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ, ຫາກ​ຍັງ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບສະພາບຂອງໂລກ​ຈະເປັນ​ຄື​ແນວ​ໃດ​ພາຍຫຼັງ​ສົງຄາມ​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ລົງ. ຖ້າຣັດເຊຍຊະນະ, ພວກຜະເດັດການອື່ນໆ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບອໍານາດ ໃຫ້ຮຸກຮານປະ ເທດເພື່ອນບ້ານຂອງພວກເຂົາ, ທ່ານກ່າວໂດຍຖາມວ່າ, "ຖ້າປະເທດຕາເວັນ ຕົກບໍ່ສາມາດຊະນະສົງຄາມນີ້ໄດ້, ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະສາມາດຊະນະສົງຄາມໃດໄດ້ແນ່?"

ແຕ່ຢູ່ທີ່ຫໍລັດຖະສະພາ, ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ຈາກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຕໍ່ວີໂອເອ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຢາກເຫັນຍຸດທະສາດອັນແນ່ນອນຈາກລັດ​ຖະ​ບານຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ຢູເຄຣນຊະນະສົງຄາມ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຂ້າງລຸ່ມນີ້:

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Kyiv on an unannounced two-day visit, his fourth to Ukraine since Russia invaded the country in February 2022. It is the first time he and his entourage are spending the night in the country.

Blinken met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to hear their assessment of their needs for the ongoing counteroffensive against Russia and the coming winter.

He had good news for them, announcing $1 billion more in U.S. aid for Ukraine. The security assistance part of the package totals up to $175 million and includes additional air defense equipment, artillery munitions, anti-tank weapons including depleted uranium rounds for previously committed Abrams tanks, and other equipment.

Asked if he is concerned about sustaining that level of U.S. aid among American citizens and lawmakers, Blinken was optimistic.

“I was last here almost exactly a year ago,” he said. “And in that time, in the year since I was last here, Ukraine has taken back more than 50% of the territory that Russia has seized from it since February 2022. In the current counteroffensive, we are seeing real progress over the last few weeks."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba said what is being decided in this war is not just about Ukraine, but about what the world is going to look like after the war is over. If Russia wins, other autocrats will be empowered to invade their neighbors, he said, asking, ‘If the West cannot win this war, what war can they win?”

But on Capitol Hill, one Republican senator expressed concerns to VOA, saying he would like to see a definitive strategy from the Biden administration for Ukraine to win the war.

“I’d like to see an announcement coming from all the NATO members saying that they are willing to step up. … I just got back from a trip to Europe, and we encouraged our NATO allies to actually step up their game, and I would like to see that happen,” Senator Bill Hagerty of Tennessee said.

The United States is the largest donor of military aid to Ukraine in total dollars. But a number of other countries, including Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Norway, Finland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the Czech Republic, are making larger financial contributions to Ukraine relative to the size of their own economies, according to the Kiel Institute.

Just three hours before Blinken arrived in Kyiv on a train from Poland, Russia carried out airstrikes on the capital and the southern region of Odesa. No casualties were reported in Kyiv, but Ukrainian officials say a civilian was killed and port infrastructure damaged in the south. And a Russian strike Wednesday on a market in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kostyantynivka killed more than 16 people and wounded 28 others, Ukrainian sources said.

Despite the Russian airstrikes, Blinken laid a wreath at a cemetery for fallen Ukrainian soldiers, visited a church to hear about the Ukrainian first lady’s mental health program, visited diplomatic staff at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv and even grabbed a snack with Foreign Minister Kuleba at a McDonald’s near the opera.

Kuleba thanked Blinken for his help in getting the restaurant reopened, saying it sends a signal of confidence to his countrymen after 18 months of war and deprivation.

President Zelenskyy tweeted Wednesday that he has been meeting with his top staff to make plans for winter, and in his words, “anything the terrorist Russian state might do.” [[ https://twitter.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/1699330841095066105?s=20 ]]

Russia has accused the United States of prolonging the war by supporting Ukraine, amid reports that Moscow faces a serious shortage of weapons and ammunition.