ທ. ບລິງເກັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ອິສຣາແອລ ຕົກລົງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄະນະປະຕິບັດງານຂອງ ສປຊ ທີ່ຈະປະເມີນສະຖານະການຢູ່ພາກເໜືອຂອງກາຊາ

ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານແອນໂຕນີ ບລິງເກັນ ໃນພາລະ ກິດຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງທ່ານ ເພື່ອຄວບຄຸມສົງຄາມໃນກາຊາ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ຂະຫຍາຍອອກນັ້ນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກພັດພາກຈາກຖິ່ນຖານຕ້ອງສາມາດກັບຄືນສູ່ພູມລຳເນົາໄວທີ່ສຸດເທົ່າທີ່ສະພາບການອຳນວຍໃຫ້ ແລະອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ຕົກລົງ ທີ່ຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ຄະນະປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດປະເມີນສະຖານະການຢູ່ທາງພາກເໜືອຂອງກາຊາທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກສົງຄາມທຳລາຍຢ່າງໜັກ.

“ໃນຂະນະທີ່ປະຕິບັດການຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ພວມກ້າວເຂົ້າສູ່ໄລຍະການບຸກໂຈມຕີທີ່ຫລຸດນ້ອຍຖອຍລົງຢູ່ໃນເຂດພາກເໜືອຂອງກາຊາ ແລະໃນຂະນະທີ່ກອງກຳລັງປ້ອງກັນຊາດຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ຫຼື IDF ກໍໄດ້ຫລຸດຈຳນວນພົນລົງຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຕົກລົງກັນໃນມື້ນີ້ ກ່ຽວກັບແຜນການເພື່ອໃຫ້ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ດຳ ເນີນພາລະກິດການປະເມີນຜົນ. ຊຶ່ງມັນຈະກຳນົດສິ່ງທີ່ຕ້ອງໄດ້ເຮັດ ເພື່ອອຳ ນວຍໃຫ້ພວກຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ທີ່ຖືກພັດພາກຈາກຖິ່ນຖານ ກັບຄືນສູ່ພູມລຳເນົາໃນພາກເໜືອຢ່າງປອດໄພ” ທ່ານລບິງເກັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວໃນລະຫວ່າງກອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫລງຂ່າວເມື່ອວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນເທລ ອາວີບ.

ນັກການທູດຂັ້ນສູງທ່ານນີ້ ຍັງໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳອິສຣາແອລ ຈົ່ງປ້ອງກັນພົນລະເຮືອນຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ໄດ້ຮັບໄພອັນຕະລາຍຕື່ມອີກ.

ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ “ຈຳນວນພົນລະເຮືອນທີ່ເສຍຊີວິດແຕ່ລະວັນຢູ່ໃນກາຊາ ໂດຍສະເພາະພວກເດັກນ້ອຍ ແມ່ນສູງເກີນໄປໂພດ.”

ທ້າຍອາທິດນີ້ ສານຍຸຕິທຳສາກົນ ຈະດຳເນີນການພິຈາລະນາຄະດີຟ້ອງຮ້ອງໂດຍປະເທດອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້ ທີ່ກ່າວຫາອິສຣາແອລ ຂ້າລ້າງເຊື້ອຊາດເຜົ່າພັນຕໍ່ຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດກາຊາ ແລະສະແຫວງຫາການຍຸຕິປະຕິບັດການທາງດ້ານທະຫານແບບສຸກເສີນ.

ສະຫະລັດເຊື່ອວ່າຄະດີດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນຂາດພື້ນຖານທາງດ້ານກົດໝາຍ ແລະວ່າ ມັນບ່າຍບ່ຽງຄວາມສົນໃຈຈາກຄວາມພະຍາຍາມໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຂອງພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງຮາມາສ ແລະພວກຕົວແທນອື່ນໆຂອງອີຣ່ານ ທີ່ລວມທັງກຸ່ມເຮັສໂບລາ ແລະຮູທີ ນຳດ້ວຍ ອີງຕາມທ່ານບລິງເກັນ.

ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຢາກໃຫ້ສົງຄາມນີ້ຍຸຕິລົງໄວທີ່ສຸດເທົ່າທີ່ເປັນໄປໄດ້. ແຕ່ວ່າ ມັນສຳຄັນຍິ່ງທີ່ອິສຣາແອລ ບັນລຸເປົ້າໝາຍທັງຫຼາຍ ອັນຊອບທຳຂອງຕົນ ເພື່ອຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ເຫດການໃນວັນທີ 7 ຕຸລາ ບໍ່ສາມາດເກີດຂຶ້ນໄດ້ອີກເລີຍ.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on his latest mission to contain the Gaza war, said displaced Palestinians must be able to return home as soon as conditions allow, and Israel has agreed to allow a United Nations mission to evaluate the situation in war-ravaged northern Gaza.

"As Israel's campaign moves to a lower intensity phase in northern Gaza and as the IDF [Israel Defense Forces] scales down its forces there, we agreed today on a plan for the U.N. to carry out an assessment mission,” Blinken told reporters during a Tuesday news conference in Tel Aviv. “It will determine what needs to be done to allow displaced Palestinians to return safely to homes in the north.

The top diplomat also urged Israeli leaders to prevent further harm to Palestinian civilians.

"The daily toll on civilians in Gaza, particularly on children, is far too high," he said.

International Court of Justice hearings

Later this week, the International Court of Justice will conduct hearings on a case filed by South Africa accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and seeking an emergency suspension of its military campaign.

The United States believes the case is meritless and that it distracts from Israel's efforts to fight threats from Hamas militants and other Iran proxies, including Hezbollah and the Houthis, according to Blinken.

"We want this war to end as soon as possible," he said. "But it's vital that Israel achieves its very legitimate objectives of ensuring that October 7 can never happened again."