ທ່ານບລິງເກັນ ພວມຢູ່ໃນອິສຣາແອລ ທ່າມກາງການຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ ຄວບຄຸມສົງຄາມກາຊາ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ຂະຫຍາຍອອກ

ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານແອນໂຕນີ ບລິງເກັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຈະປຶກສາຫາລື “ວິທີທາງຕໍ່ໜ້າ” ຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານພົບປະກັບບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ຢູ່ນະຄອນ ແທລ ອາວີບ ໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ ທ່າມກາງການຊຸກຍູ້ເພື່ອບໍ່ໃຫ້ສົງຄາມໃນກາຊາ ຂະຫຍາຍອອກໄປໃນຂົງເຂດ ແລະໃຫ້ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ດຳເນີນການຕື່ມອີກ ເພື່ອປົກປ້ອງພົນລະເຮືອນທັງ ຫຼາຍ ແລະອຳນວຍຄວາມສະດວກໃນການ​ຈັດສົ່ງເຄື່ອງຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອດ້ານມະນຸດ ສະທຳໄປຍັງເຂດກາຊາ.

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ກ່າວຖະແຫລງຢູ່ຄຽງຂ້າງປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ທ່ານໄອຊາກ ເຮີຊອກ (Isaac Herzog) ທ່ານບລິງເກັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຈະມີໂອ ກາດ ທີ່ຈະພົບປະກັບບັນດາຄອບຄົວ ຂອງພວກທີ່ຖືກຈັບເປັນຕົວປະກັນໂດຍພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງຮາມາສໃນກາຊາ ແລະຈະສົ່ງຕໍ່ໃຫ້ແກ່ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ກ່ຽວກັບສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນ ຈາກບັນດາຜູ້ນຳ ຢູ່ໃນພາກພື້ນ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການຢຸດແວ່ ຢູ່ທີ່ ເທີກີ ກຣິສ ຈໍແດັນ ກາຕາ ສະຫະລັດອາຣັບເອເມີເຣັສ ແລະຊາອຸດີອາຣາເບຍ.

ທ່ານເຮີຊອກ ໄດ້ຂອບໃຈສະຫະລັດ ສຳລັບ “ການຢືນຢູ່ຄຽງຂ້າງກັບອິສຣາແອລຕະຫຼອດມາ” ແລະໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ສົງຄາມຕໍ່ຕ້ານກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ເປັນສິ່ງນຶ່ງທີ່ “ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ຄຸນນະທຳຂອງນານາຊາດ ແລະຄຸນນະທຳຂອງໂລກເສລີ.”

ທ່ານເຮີຊອກ ຍັງໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງຢູ່ສານຍຸຕິທຳສາກົນ ທີ່ກ່າວຫາອິສຣາແອລ ຂ້າລ້າງເຊື້ອຊາດເຜົ່າພັນ ຕໍ່ຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ໃນກາຊາ ໂດຍທ່ານເອີ້ນຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາດັ່ງກ່າວວ່າ “ບໍ່ໜ້າເຊື່ອເລີຍ ແລະໜ້າຍາກຫົວ.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he would discuss “the way forward” as he met Tuesday with Israeli leaders in Tel Aviv, amid a push to prevent the war in Gaza from spreading in the region and for Israeli officials to do more to protect civilians and facilitate humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza.



Speaking alongside Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Blinken said he would have the opportunity to meet with the families of the some of the hostages held by Hamas militants in Gaza, and to relay to Israeli leaders some of what he heard from other leaders in the region during stops in Turkey, Greece, Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Herzog thanked the United States for “standing steadfast with Israel” and said the war against Hamas is one that “affects international values and the values of the free world.”

Herzog also rejected a lawsuit filed at the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, calling the accusation “atrocious and preposterous.”