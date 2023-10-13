ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານແອນໂທນີ ບລິງເກັນ ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ອິສ​ຣາ​ແອລ ເພື່ອ​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມັກ​ຄີ ແລະການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ປະ​ເທດດັ່ງ​ກ່າວດໍາເນີນການຕອບ​ໂຕ້ຕໍ່​ການ​ບຸກ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຂ້າມ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ຢ່າງ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ໂດຍ​ກຸ່ມ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງຮາມາສ. ທ່ານບລິງເກັນ ພົບປະກັບເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂັ້ນສູງຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ເພື່ອສອບຖາມວ່າ ແມ່ນຫຍັງທີ່ຈໍາເປັນສໍາລັບອິສຣາແອລ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຊອກຫາທາງປ່ອຍຕົວປະກັນຈາກກຸ່ມຮາມາສ, ຢຶດເອົາເຂດຊາຍແດນຂອງຕົນ ທີ່​ຕິດກັບເຂດກາຊາຄືນມາ ແລະທຳລາຍຄວາມສາມາດໃນການປະຕິບັດງານຂອງກຸ່ມຮາມາສ. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ການ​ທູດອະວຸ​ໂສ​ ຂອງ​ VOA ຊິນດີ້ ເຊນ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ, ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດ.

ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ທີ່​ບ້ານ​ກະ​ເສດ ຫຼື ກິບ​ບຸທ​ສ໌ ມາຊາດາ (Kibbutz Masada), ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ທາງພາກເໜືອ ຂອງອິສຣາແອລ, ໄດ້ເຂົ້າໄປຫຼົບຢູ່ໃນບ່ອນລີ້ໄພລຸນຫຼັງສຽງສັນຍານເຕືອນໄພດັງ​ຂຶ້ນສອງຄັ້ງ. ກອງທັບ​ອິສຣາ​ແອ​ລ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຕົນມີຄວາມ​ສົງ​ໄສ​ວ່າ ​ເປັນ "ການ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ​ທາງ​ອາກາດ" ຈາກ​ເລ​ບາ​ນອນ ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ພາກ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ອິສຣາ​ແອ​ລ, ​ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ໃນ​ເວລາ​ຕໍ່​ມາ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ລະບຸ​ວ່າ​ມີ​ການ​ບຸກ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທາງ​ອາກາດ​ຈາກ​ພາກ​ເໜືອຫຼືບໍ.

ມີປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 2,300 ຄົນ ໃນ ອິສຣາແອລ ແລະ ເຂດກາຊາ ໄດ້ຖືກສັງຫານ, ແລະມີອີກຫຼາຍພັນຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ, ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງຮາມາສ ໄດ້ທໍາການໂຈມຕີທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງໃນວັນເສົາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ສົ່ງຜົນເຮັດໃຫ້ອິສຣາແອລປະກາດສົງຄາມໃນທັນທີ ແລະຈັດຕັ້ງລັດຖະບານສຸກເສີນ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຢືນຢັນຊໍ້າແລ້ວຊໍ້າອີກວ່າ ທ່ານ ແລະໜ່ວຍງານຮັກສາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງທ່ານ ກໍາລັງດໍາເນີນງານທັງກາງເວັນ ແລະກາງຄືນ ກ່ຽວກັບບັນ​ຫາຂັດແຍ້ງ ແລະກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານພ້ອມດ້ວຍຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານນາງຄາມາລາ ແຮຣິສ ໄດ້ໂອ້ລົມກັນ ກັບນາຍົກລັດ ຖະມົນຕີອິສຣາແອລ ທ່ານເບັນຈາມິນ ເນຕັນຢາຮູ ອີກຄັ້ງໃນວັນພຸດແລ້ວນີ້.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ນະເວລານີ້, ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງມີຄວາມຈະແຈ້ງ, ບໍ່ມີການໃຫ້ເຫດຜົນໃດໆ ສໍາລັບການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ, ບໍ່ມີຂໍ້ແກ້ຕົວ, ແລະປະເພດຂອງການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ແມ່ນຢູ່ເຫນືອຄວາມຢ້ານກົວ. ດັ່ງທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ກ່າວໃນມື້ວານນີ້, ຄໍາຫມັ້ນສັນຍາຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຕໍ່ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຂອງອິສະຣາແອລ ແລະຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງປະຊາຊົນຊາວຢິວ ແມ່ນບໍ່ສັ່ນຄອນໄດ້.”

ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ສົ່ງນັກການທູດຂັ້ນສູງຂອງທ່ານ, ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ທ່ານແອນໂທນີ ບລິງເກັນ, ໄປ ອິສຣາແອລ ເພື່ອເປັນສັນຍານຂອງຄວາມສາ ມັກຄີ. ກ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານຈະອອກເດີນທາງ ໄປສູ່ພາກພື້ນທີ່ມີຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງ, ທ່ານ ບລິງເກັນ ຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງເວົ້າເລື່ອງນີ້ ກັບປະເທດຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ອາດຈະພະຍາຍາມສວຍໃຊ້ປະໂຫຍດຈາກສະຖານະການນີ້.

ທ່ານບລິງເກັນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ປະທານາທິບໍດີໄດ້ສົ່ງ, ດັ່ງທີ່ທ່ານຮູ້, ກຸ່ມ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ບັນ​ທຸກເຮືອບິນໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກ ໄປ​ຍັງ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ ເພື່ອໃຫ້​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ແຈ້ງວ່າ, ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງພວກເຮົາທີ່ຈະຂັດຂວາງທຸກໆຄົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ຄິດກ່ຽວກັບການຮຸກຮານໃດໆກໍຕາມຕໍ່ອິສຣາແອລໃນອະນາຄົດ."

ທ່ານບລິງເກັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະລັດຍັງເອົາໃຈໃສ່​ຕໍ່ພົນລະເມືອງຂອງຕົນເອງ ເຊິ່ງມີຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ 22 ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະຈໍານວນໂຕເລກດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ ອາດຈະເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ. ທຳນຽບຂາວກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມຣິກັນ 17 ຄົນຍັງຄົງ​ຫາຍ​ສາບ​ສູນ​ ​ແລະ​ລັດຖະບານ​ກໍ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຂໍ້​ມູນໃດໆ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ພາບ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າເລີຍ.

ຢູ່ທີ່ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດໃນນະຄອນນິວຢອກ, ເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທ່ານແອນໂຕນີໂອ ກູເຕເຣສ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຍັງຄົງຕິດຕໍ່ກັບບັນດາຜູ້ນໍາໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ ແລະມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງກ່ຽວກັບ "ການແຜ່ລາມ" ຂອງ​ບັນ​ຫາຂັດແຍ້ງຢູ່ໃນພາກພື້ນແຫ່ງນີ້.

ທ່ານກູເຕີເຣສ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ ກ່ຽວກັບການຍິງ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້ກັນຢູ່ຕາມເສັ້ນສີຟ້າໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້, ແລະການລາຍງານເມື່ອໄວໆມານີ້ ກ່ຽວກັບການໂຈມຕີຈາກພາກໃຕ້ຂອງເລບານອນ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຂໍ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ທຸກ​ຝ່າຍ, ແລະ​ຜູ້​ມີ​ອິດ​ທິ​ພົນ​ເຫຼົ່າ ນັ້ນຕໍ່​ທັງສອງຝ່າຍ​, ຈົ່ງ​ຫຼີກ​ເວັ້ນ​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງທີ່ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຕື່ມ ແລະການແຜ່ລາມຕ່າງໆ ໃນຕໍ່ໜ້າ.”

ທ່ານກູເຕເຣສ ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ຮຽກຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ປ່ອຍ​ຕົວ​ປະກັນ​ຊາວ​ອິສຣາ​ແອລ​ທັງ​ໝົດ, ​ໂດຍ​ເນັ້ນຢໍ້າ​ວ່າ ພົນລະ​ເຮືອນ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ຕະຫຼອດເວລາ ​ແລະກົດໝາຍ​ມະນຸດສະທຳ​ສາກົນ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ຮັບຮອງ. ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ປັດຈຸ​ບັນ ຊາວ​ປາ​ແລັ​ສ​ໄຕນ໌​ປະມານ 220,000 ຄົນ​ ໄດ້ພາກັນ​ລີ້​ໄພ​ຢູ່​ໃນສະຖານ ທີ່ 92 ແຫ່ງ​ຂອງອົງການ​ສະຫະ​ປະຊາ​ຊາດ​ທົ່ວຂົງ​ເຂດ​ກາຊາ, ​ແລະ​ສະຖານ​ທີ່​ຂອງ​ສະຫະ​ປະຊາ​ຊາດ ​ແລະ​ໂຮງໝໍ, ​ໂຮງຮຽນ ​ພ້ອມດ້ວຍ​ຄລີ​ນິກ ​ຕ້ອງ​ບໍ່​ຕົກເປັນ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍຂອງການໂຈມຕີ.

ໃນເວລາຕໍ່ມາຂອງມື້ວັນພຸດແລ້ວນີ້, ຢູ່ທຳນຽບຂາວ ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ​ກອງປະຊຸມໂຕະມົນກັບບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຊຸມຊົນຊາວຢິວ ເພື່ອສະແດງຄວາມເສຍໃຈ ແລະ ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຕໍ່ອິສຣາແອລຢ່າງບໍ່ຢຸດຢັ້ງ ລຸນຫຼັງການໂຈມຕີກໍ່ການຮ້າຍຂອງກຸ່ມຮາມາສ.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Israel in a show of solidarity and support as the country responds to devastating cross-border attacks by the militant group Hamas. Blinken is meeting with senior Israeli officials to inquire what Israel needs as it seeks to free hostages held by Hamas, regain control of its border with Gaza and destroy Hamas' operational capacity. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports. Warning: This video contains graphic images.

Residents of Kibbutz Masada, in northern Israel, took refuge in a shelter after a warning siren sounded twice. The Israeli army said it suspected an “aerial infiltration” from Lebanon into northern Israel, although it later said it had NOT identified any aerial intrusions from the north.

More than 2,300 people in Israel and Gaza have been killed, with thousands of others injured, since Hamas militants launched brutal attacks on Saturday, prompting Israel to declare war and to form an emergency government.

U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed that he and his national security team are working day and night on the conflict and said he and Vice President Kamala Harris had spoken again Wednesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

President Joe Biden

"In this moment, we have to be crystal clear. There is no justification for terrorism, no excuse, and the type of terrorism that was exhibited here is beyond the pale. Beyond the pale. As I said yesterday, my commitment to Israel's security and the safety of the Jewish people is unshakable.”

Biden dispatched his top diplomat, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, to Israel as a sign of solidarity. Before departing to the conflict region, Blinken had this to say to any country that might try to take advantage of the situation.

Antony Blinken, Secretary of State "The president has deployed, as you know, the world's largest aircraft carrier group to the region to make very clear our attempt to deter anyone contemplating any further aggression against Israel.”

Blinken said that the U.S. is also focused on its own citizens — that 22 Americans have died and that number could go up. The White House said 17 Americans were still missing and the administration had no information on their condition.

At the United Nations in New York, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he is in constant contact with leaders in the Middle East and is worried about a “spillover” of the conflict in the region.

Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General

“I am concerned about the recent exchange of fire along the Blue Line, and recent reported attacks from southern Lebanon. I appeal to all parties, and those who have an influence over those parties, to avoid any further escalation and spillover.”

Guterres also called for Hamas to release all Israeli hostages, emphasizing that civilians must always be protected and that international humanitarian law must be upheld. He said that about 220,000 Palestinians are now sheltered in 92 U.N. facilities across Gaza, and that U.N. premises and hospitals, schools and clinics must never be targeted.

Later Wednesday at the White House, Biden joined a roundtable with Jewish community leaders to express his condolences and his unwavering support for Israel following the Hamas terror attacks.