ຢາຄຸມກໍາເນີດເລີ້ມຜະລິດມາໄດ້ 60 ປີແລ້ວ ແຕ່ແມ່ຍິງ 230 ລ້ານຄົນ ໃນທົ່ວໂລກຍັງບໍ່ສາມາດ ເຂົ້າເຖິງມັນໄດ້ເທື່ອ

ໃນວັນທີ 9 ພຶດສະພາ, ປີ 1960 ອົງການອາຫານ ແລະຢາ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຫລື FDA ໄດ້

ໃຫ້ການອະນຸມັດເປັນຄັ້ງທໍາອິດແກ່ຢາຄຸມກໍາເນີດທີ່ຜະລິດອອກມາແບບເປັນສິນຄ້າເພື່ອ

ຂາຍ. ຢາຄຸມກໍາເນີດດັ່ງກ່າວ ທີ່ມີຄົນຮູ້ກັນຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງນັ້ນໄດ້ຮັບການສັນລະເສີນຈາກ

ຜູ້ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຢານີ້ວ່າ “ເປັນການປະຕິວັດ” ແຕ່ວ່າ 60 ປີຕໍ່ມາ ການທີ່ຄົນໃນ

ທົ່ວໂລກ ບໍ່ສາມາດເຂົ້າເຖິງຢານີ້ ແລະວິທີຄຸມກໍາເນີດຢ່າງອື່ນໄດ້ຢ່າງພຽງພໍນັ້ນກໍເຮັດໃຫ້

ສິ່ງທີ່ຫລາຍຄົນ ຫວັງວ່າ ຈະເປັນຢາມະຫັດສະຈັນສໍາລັບການໃຫ້ສິດໃນການມີລູກແກ່

ແມ່ຍິງນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຖືກຈໍາກັດ. Jesusemen Oni, ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ມີລາຍງານເລື້ອງ ນີ້ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນຈະນໍາມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ມັນໄດ້ຮັບການສັນລະເສີນວ່າເປັນເລື້ອງປະຕິວັດເລີຍ.

ຢາທີ່ກິນມື້ລະເທື່ອຊະນິດນຶ່ງ ທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ຜູ້ຍິງມີຄວາມສາມາດຄວບຄຸມຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນ ຖ້າຫາກວ່າມີ ແລະເມື່ອໃດຫາກມີການຮ່ວມເພດເພື່ອຈຸດປະສົງໃນການລູກມີເຕົ້າເພື່ອສືບພັນ.

ທ່ານນາງ ໂມນີກາ ເຄີຣິແກນ (Monica Kerrigan), ຫົວໜ້າບໍລິຫານຂອງ ອົງການ ການເປັນພໍ່ເປັນແມ່ທີ່ມີການວາງແຜນຂອງໂລກ ຫລື Planned Parenthood Global ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ໂດຍພື້ນຖານແລ້ວ, ມັນໄດ້ປ່ຽນແປງ ເສັ້ນໂຄຈອນຂອງສິດແມ່ຍິງ ແລະເອົາ ອໍານາດມາໃສ່ມືຂອງແມ່ຍິງ ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດການປະຕິວັດ ທາງເສດຖະກິດ ແລະສັງຄົມໄດ້.”

ໃນວັນທີ 9 ພຶດສະພາ, ປີ 1960 ອົງການອາຫານ ແລະຢາຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຫລື FDA ໄດ້ໃຫ້ ການອະນຸມັດເປັນຄັ້ງທໍາອິດ ແກ່ຢາຄຸມກໍາເນີດທີ່ຜະລິດ ອອກມາເພື່ອຄ້າຂາຍ. ບໍ່ຄືກັນກັບການຄຸມກໍາເນີດແບບອື່ນໆທີ່ມີຢູ່ໃນຕອນນັ້ນ ຢາດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ສະໜອງ ສິ່ງໃດສິ່ງນຶ່ງທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນໄປມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຜູ້ຊາຍຕ້ອງປະກອບ ສ່ວນນໍາ.

ທ່ານນາງອາຊາ ອາເໝັດ (Aziza Ahmed), ອາຈານສອນກົດໝາຍ ໃນມະ ຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ນອດອີສເທັນໃນນະຄອນບອສຕັນ, ລັດແມັຊຊາຈູແຊັສກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຄວາມສາມາດທີ່ຈະຕັດສິນໃຈເອົາເອງ ໃນການຄວບຄຸມການມີລູກມີເຕົ້າເພື່ອ ສືບພັນຂອງຕົນ ໄດ້ກາຍມາເປັນປະເດັນທີ່ຂ້ອນຂ້າງວ່າ ມີລັກສະນະປະຕິວັດ ເພາະວ່າທີ່ຈິງແລ້ວມັນປ່ຽນ, ຕົວຢ່າງເຊັ່ນພະລັງອໍານາດຢູ່ພາຍໃນສາຍພົວພັນ ຢູ່ໃນການສົມລົດ, ທ່ານຮູ້ບໍ່ ທີ່ຈິງແລ້ວການທີ່ຜູ້ຍິງທັງຫລາຍ ກິນຢາຄຸມກໍາເນີດ ແບບລັບໆ ແມ່ນສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າ ສາມາດຄວບຄຸມການມີລູກ ຂອງຕົນ ເອງໄດ້.”

ດັ່ງໃນກໍລະນີຂອງ ແມ່ຍິງທີ່ຍັງໜຸ່ມນ້ອຍຄົນນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນພາກເໜືອຂອງອັຟກາ ນິສຖານ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າໄປຫາສະຖານທີ່ວາງແຜນຄອບຄົວໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ໂດຍໄດ້ຮັບອານຸຍາດຈາກສາມີຂອງນາງ ແລະໄດ້ເລືອກເອົາຢາຄຸມກໍາເນີດ ມາກິນ.

ແມ່ຍິງທີ່ຍັງໜຸ່ມນ້ອຍບໍ່ປະສົງບອກນາມຄົນນັ້ນເວົ້າເປັນພາສາດາຣີສູ່ຟັງວ່າ:

“ຂ້ອຍມີລູກ 4 ຄົນ. ເທົ່ານັ້ນກໍພໍແລ້ວ.”

ໂດຍທີ່ມີຄົນໃຊ້ກັນຫລາຍກວ່າ 150 ລ້ານຄົນຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ, ອີງຕາມອົງການ ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດແລ້ວ, ຢາຄຸມກິນເພື່ອກໍາເນີດແມ່ນຍັງເປັນວິທີໃຊ້ໃນການຄຸມ ກໍາເນີດທີ່ໃຊ້ກັນຫລາຍທີ່ສຸດ ໃນທຸກມື້ນີ້.

ແຕ່ວ່າ ຢາດັ່ງກ່າວ ນັບແຕ່ມັນໄດ້ຮັບການນໍາສະເໜີໃຫ້ໃຊ້ໃນປີ 1960 ເປັນ ຕົ້ນມາ ຍັງເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ບໍ່ຕົກແຕກກັນໄດ້ຢູ່ຊຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດມີການຄັດຄ້ານກັນ ໂດຍ ອີງໃສ່ພື້ນຖານທາງດ້ານ ສິນລະທໍາ ແລະສາສະໜາ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ແລະແຫ່ງອື່ນໆ.

ທ່ານນາງອາຊາ ອາເໝັດ (Aziza Ahmed) ກ່າວເພີ້ມອີກວ່າ:

“ໂບດກາໂຕລິກໄດ້ຄັດຄ້ານຢ່າງເປັນປະຫວັດການຕໍ່ການອານຸຍາດໃຫ້ຄົນໃຊ້ ຢາຄຸມກໍາເນີດ ແລະແມ່ນແຕ່ການໃຊ້ ຖົງຢາງອະນາໄມ ທີ່ກັບກາຍມາເປັນ ບັນຫາຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ໃນໄລຍະທີ່ມີວິກິດການດ້ານໂຣກເອດສ໌ ນັ້ນ.”

ນອກຈາກນັ້ນແລ້ວ, ຄວາມກະຕືລືລົ້ນໃນຕອນທໍາອິດ ທີ່ເຫັນວ່າຢາອັນນີ້ ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ຜູ້ຍິງມີອໍານາດໃນການຕັດສິນໃຈເອົາເອງຫລາຍຂຶ້ນ ໂດຍການປ້ອງກັນ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ມີການຖືພາທີ່ບໍ່ຕ້ອງການ ແລະຊ່ວຍຫລຸດຜ່ອນຄວາມທຸກຈົນໄດ້ ໂດຍສະ ພາບຄວາມເປັນຈິງທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນ -ທີ່ວ່າ ການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງແມ່ຍິງ ແມ່ນ ຂ້ອນຂ້າງ ວ່າ ຈະຖືກກີດກັນໂດຍສະຖານະພາບທາງວັດທະນະທໍາ, ທາງການ ເມືອງ ຫລື ສາສະໜາ.

ທ່ານນາງ ບາບາຣາ ຊີລິກແມນ, ຮອງປະທານໂຄງການສາກົນ ຂອງຫ້ອງການ ຂໍ້ມູນດ້ານພົນລະເມືອ ງກ່າວຜ່ານທາງວີດິໂອຂອງຊຸມ (ZOOM) ວ່າ:

“ຖ້າຫາກຜູ້ຍິງຜູ້ນຶ່ງປຶກສາກັບສາມີຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະໄດ້ຮັບການຄຸມກໍາເນີດ ໂດຍບໍ່ເສຍຄ່າ ລາວກໍອາດຈະຮັບເອົາການຄຸມກໍາເນີດນັ້ນ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ລາວຈະ ເຮັດແນວໃດກັບມັນໃນເວລາຕໍ່ມານັ້ນ ມັນອາດຈະຂຶ້ນກັບສິ່ງທີ່ສາມີຂອງລາວ ຢາກໃຫ້ເຮັດຫລາຍກວ່າ.”

ການບໍ່ສາມາດເຂົ້າເຖິງຢານີ້ໄດ້ ແລະການມີຄລີນິກ ຫລືແພດໝໍໄວ້ສະໜອງ ການບໍລິການຢ່າງພຽງພໍ ກໍເປັນສິ່ງທ້າທາຍອີກອັນນຶ່ງ.

ທ່ານນາງ ບາບາຣາ ຊີລິກແມນ ໃຫ້ຄໍາເຫັນອີກວ່າ:

“ສິ່ງທ້າທາຍອັນນຶ່ງໃນຫລາຍໆຢ່າງ ກ່ຽວກັບຢານີ້ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດທີ່ກໍາລັງພັດທະ

ນາທັງຫາຍນັ້ນກໍຄືມັນເປັນວິທີຍາກທີ່ຈະໃຊ້. ຖ້າເຈົ້າຫາກລືມກິນຢາໄປເທື່ອນຶ່ງ ເຈົ້າຕ້ອງໄດ້ເຮັດຕາມຂັ້ນຕອນອນແນ່ນອນໃດນຶ່ງ. ຖ້າຫາກວ່າ ມີຫຍັງເກີດຂຶ້ນ ແລະເຈົ້າບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະໄດ້ຮັບຢາສະໜອງໃຫ້ທ່ານຄືນອີກ ແລະເຈົ້າໄດ້ລືມກິນ ຢາໄປອາທິດນຶ່ງ. ແລ້ວ ເຈົ້າຈະເຮັດຈັ່ງໃດບັດນີ້?”

ອີງຕາມອົງການການເປັນພໍ່ເປັນແມ່ຢ່າງມີການວາງແຜນ ຫລື Planned Parenthood ແລ້ວ ແມ່ນມີແມ່ຍິງຢູ່ 230 ລ້ານຄົນ ທີ່ຢາກໄດ້ຢານີ້ ແຕ່ບໍ່ສາມາດເຂົ້າເຖິງມັນໄດ້.

ທ່ານນາງເຄຣິແກນ ກ່າວມ້ວຍທ້າຍຜ່ານທາງ Zoom ວ່າ:

“ຍັງມີແມ່ຍິງຫລາຍຄົນທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດເຂົ້າເຖິງຢານີ້ໄດ້ ຢູ່ໃນທະວີບອາຟຣິກາແລະ ເອເຊຍ ແລະໃນຂົງເຂດອາເມຣິກາລາຕິນ ແລະໂດຍສະເພາະແລ້ວ ແມ່ນກຸ່ມ ເຊັ່ນພວກແມ່ຍິງທີ່ຍັງໜຸ່ມໆ, ພວກໄວລຸ້ນ ຜູ້ທີ່ມີການຮ່ວມເພດ ແຕ່ບໍ່ສາມາດ ປ້ອງກັນຕົນເອງໄດ້.”

ຢູ່ໃນວັນຄົບຮອບທີ່ເປັນຂີດໝາຍອັນນີ້, ອະນາຄົດຂອງຢານີ້ ແລະວິທີຄຸມກໍາ ເນີດແບບອື່ນໆ ຍັງສືບຕໍ່ເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ບໍ່ຕົກແຕກກັນຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ. ສານສູງ

ສຸດຂອງ ສະຫະລັດກໍາລັງຊັ່ງຊາເບິ່ງຄວາມຄິດເຫັນ ທີ່ຂັດແຍ້ງກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ

ເລື້ອງທີ່ວ່າ ນາຍຈ້າງ ໃນດ້ານສິນລະທໍາແລ້ວແມ່ນຄັດຄ້ານຕໍ່ການຄຸມກໍາເນີດ ນັ້ນ ມີສິດທີ່ຈະປະຕິເສດບໍ່ສະໜອງການຄຸ້ມຄອງຂອງປະກັນໄພໃນດ້ານການ

ຄຸມກໍາເນີດ ໃຫ້ແກ່ພະນັກ ງານຂອງຕົນໄດ້ ຫລືບໍ່.

ແຕ່ພວກສະແຫວງຫາການສະໜັບສະໜຸນເລື້ອງນີ້ ເວົ້າວ່າ ມັນເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ໜ້າ ແປກຢ່າງນຶ່ງ, ມີຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ ທີ່ການໃຊ້ຢາຄຸມກໍາເນີດເພີ້ມສູງຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ.

On May 9th, 1960, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the world’s first commercially produced oral contraceptive. The birth control drug – popularly known as ‘The Pill’ - was hailed by supporters as “revolutionary” but 60 years later, insufficient access to the drug and other methods of birth control around the world have hampered what many hoped would be the magic pill for female reproductive rights. VOA’s Jesusemen Oni has more.

It was hailed as revolutionary.

A once a day pill that would give women full control over if and when sex meant reproduction.

Monica Kerrigan, Executive Director, Planned Parenthood Global

“Fundamentally, it changed the whole trajectory of women's rights and put power in the hands of women and sparked an economic and social revolution”

On May 9th, 1960, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first, commercially produced oral contraceptive. Unlike other forms of birth control available at that time, the pill offered something different – it didn’t require male participation.

Aziza Ahmed, Law Professor, Northeastern University:

“That discreet ability to control one's own fertility became a sort of revolutionary factor because it actually changed, for example, power dynamics within marriage, the fact that women could, you know, secretly take the birth control pill, allowing them to control their own fertility.”

Such is the case of this young woman in northern Afghanistan, who visited a local family planning facility with her husband’s permission and chose the pill.

Anonymous, Young Woman) (in Dari):

"I have four children, that's enough."

With more than 150 million users worldwide according to the UN, birth control pills remain among the leading contraception method today.

Yet the pill has been controversial ever since it was introduced in 1960, arousing opposition on moral and religious grounds in the U.S. and elsewhere.

Aziza Ahmed, Law Professor, Northeastern University: SKYPE

“The Catholic Church has historically been opposed to allowing for birth control and even for condoms, which became a big problem during the AIDS crisis.”

Also, the initial excitement that the pill would empower women by preventing unwanted pregnancies and alleviating poverty was met by a different reality – that women’s decisions are often restricted by their cultural, political or religious settings.

Barbara Seligman, Intl. Programs VP, Population Reference Bureau: ZOOM)

“If a woman is counseled with her husband and offered free contraception, she may take that contraception. But what she does with it afterwards may be more conditioned by what her husband wants to do.”

Insufficient access and availability to clinics or health providers present another challenge.

Barbara Seligman, Intl. Programs VP, Population Reference Bureau: Zoom

“One of the challenges with the pill in developing countries is that it is a hard method to use. You skip a pill and you've got a certain protocol that you've got to follow. If something happens and you're unable to get your resupply of pills and you miss a week. Well, what do you do?”

There are 230 million women worldwide who want but lack access to contraceptives, according to Planned Parenthood.

Monica Kerrigan, Executive Director, Planned Parenthood Global: Zoom

“There's still many women that do not have access, in Africa and Asia and Latin America, and especially groups like young women, adolescents who are having sex but are not able to protect themselves.”

On this milestone anniversary, the future of the pill and other forms of contraception continue to debated in the US. The U.S. Supreme Court is weighing arguments over whether employers with moral objections to birth control have the right to deny insurance coverage of contraceptives to their employees.

A bit of an irony, advocates say, at a time when birth control use is on the rise worldwide.

