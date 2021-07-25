ມະຫາເສດຖີພັນລ້ານ ທ່ານ ເຈຟ ເບຊອສ ເດີນທາງຂຶ້ນໄປຮອດ ວົງໂຄຈອນໃນລະດັບຕໍ່າ ຢ່າງປະສົບຜົນສຳເລັດ

ຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງບໍລິສັດອະວະກາດ Blue Origin ແລະ Amazon ທ່ານ ເຈັຟ ເບຊອສ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງຂຶ້ນໄປອະວະກາດໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ພ້ອມກັບຄົນທີ່ມີອາຍຸແກ່ທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ໜຸ່ມທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກທີ່ໄດ້ບິນຂຶ້ນໄປອະວະກາດນຳກັນ. ຖ້ຽວບິນຂອງທ່ານ ເບຊອສ ມີຂຶ້ນລຸນຫຼັງການເດີນທາງຂຶ້ນໄປຮອດວົງໂຄຈອນໃນລະດັບຕ່ຳໂດຍທ່ານ ຣິເຈີດ ແບຣນສັນ ເຈົ້າຂອງບໍລິສັດ ເວີຈິນ ກາແລັກຕິກ (Virgin Galactic) ໃນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ມະຫາເສດຖີພັນລ້ານສອງທ່ານນັ້ນ ໄດ້ນຳພາຍຸກຂອງການທ່ອງທ່ຽວ ແລະ ສຳຫຼວດອະວະກາດກ້າວໄປໜ້າຕື່ມອີກ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ລໍແຣລ ໂບແມນ (Laurel Bowman) ມີລາຍງານເພີ່ມເຕີມ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ແລະ ເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍກັບຄືນມາ… ຫຼັງຈາກການບິນຂຶ້ນໄປ ຮອດວົງໂຄຈອນລະດັບຕ່ຳຄັ້ງປະຫວັດ ສາດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າທີ່ລວມມີ ຜູ້ຊາຍທີ່ລວຍທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກ ທ່ານ ເຈຟ ເບຊອສ, ຄົນທີ່ອາຍຸສູງທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກໃນຂະແໜງອະວະກາດ ທ່ານນາງ ແມຣີ ວອລເລສ ຫຼື ວອລລີ ຟັ້ງ 82 ປີ, ແລະ ຄົນທີ່ໜຸ່ມທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກ ທ້າວ ໂອລີເວີ ເດເມັນ ອາຍຸ 18 ປີ.

ຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງບໍລິສັດ Blue Origin ທ່ານ ເຈຟ ເບຊອສ ແລະ ອ້າຍຂອງລາວກັບຈຸບິນໄດ້ເດີນທາງອອກຈາກພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງລັດ ເທັກຊັສ ໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ຈະຫຼວດ ນິວ ເຊພາດ (New Shepard) ທີ່ນຳພາເຂົາເຈົ້າຂຶ້ນໄປ ແມ່ນຖືກຕັ້ງຊື່ ຕາມນັກບິນອະວະກາດຄົນທຳອິດຂອງ ອາເມ ຣິກາ. ມັນໄດ້ບິນຂຶ້ນໄປໃນວັນຄົບຮອບ 52 ປີຂອງການລົງຈອດດວງເດຶືອນໂດຍ ອາພອລໂລ 11.

ໃນຖ້ຽວບິນປະມານ 10 ນາທີ,​ ທ່ານ ເບຊອສ ແລະ ຈຸບິນຂອງລາວໄດ້ຂຶ້ນໄປຮອດຄວາມສູງເໜືອລະດັບນໍ້າທະເລ 65 ໄມ ແລະ ໄດ້ປະສົບກັບພາວະທີ່ບໍ່ມີນໍ້າໜັກ ດົນ 3 ນາທີກ່ອນທີ່ຈະບິນກັບລົງ ມາ ທີ່ບັນດານັກຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານເທັກນິກໄດ້ອະທິບາຍວ່າ ຄ້າຍຄືກັນກັບການນັ່ງເບົາໆຢູ່ເທິງຕັ່ງ. ໂອເຄ, ບາງເທື່ອກະອາດຈະບໍ່ແມ່ນ.

ທ່ານ ເຈຟ ເບຊອສ ຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງບໍລິສັດ Blue Origin ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ສິ່ງທີ່ສຸດຊຶ້ງສຳລັບຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍແມ່ນການແນມອອກໄປເບິ່ງໂລກ ແລະ ເບິ່ງຊັ້ນບັນຍາກາດຂອງໂລກ. ນັກອະວະກາດທຸກຄົນ, ທຸກຄົນທີ່ເຄີຍຂຶ້ນໄປອະວະກາດ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເວົ້າວ່າ: ມັນໄດ້ປ່ຽນແປງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະ ເຂົາເຈົ້າເບິ່ງມັນ ແລະ ຮູ້ສຶກມະຫັດສະຈັນ ແລະ ປະທັບໃຈກັບໂລກ ແລະ ຄວາມສວຍງາມຂອງມັນ ແຕ່ພ້ອມກັນກັບຄວາມແຕກຫັກໄດ້ງ່າຍຂອງມັນ.”

ທ່ານນາງ ແມຣີ ວອລເລສ ຫຼື ວອລລີ ຟັ້ງ, ນັກບຸກເບີກການບິນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້ອຍຢາກຂອບໃຈເຈົ້າທ່ານ ເຈຟ ທີ່ຮັກ ເພາະວ່າເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນເປັນໄປໄດ້ສຳລັບຂ້ອຍ. ຂ້ອຍໄດ້ລໍຖ້າມາເປັນເວລາດົນນານເຊິ່ງໃນທີ່ສຸດກໍໄດ້ບິນຂຶ້ນໄປເທິງນັ້ນ.”

ການເດີນທາງຂອງທ່ານ ເບຊອສ ໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນລຸນຫຼັງ ການເດີນທາງຂຶ້ນໄປຮອດວົງໂຄຈອນໃນລະ ດັບຕ່ຳຢ່າງປະສົບຜົນສຳເລັດ ໂດຍມະຫາເສດຖີພັນລ້ານ ເຈົ້າຂອງບໍລິສັດ Virgin Galactic ທ່ານ ຣິເຈີດ ແບຣນສັນ.

ທ່ານ ຣິເຈີດ ແບຣນສັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຄີຍເປັນເດັກນ້ອຍທີ່ມີຄວາມຝັນ, ແນມຂຶ້ນໄປເບິ່ງດາວ,​ ແລະ ຕອນນີ້ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າແມ່ນຜູ້ໃຫຍ່ໃນຍານອະວະກາດ ແນມກັບຄືນໄປເບິ່ງໂລກທີ່ສວຍ ງາມຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ສຳລັບນັກຝັນຄົນລຸ້ນຕໍ່ໄປ, ຖ້າພວກເຮົາສາມາດເຮັດສິ່ງນີ້, ລອງຈິນຕະນາ ການເບິ່ງວ່າເຈົ້າຈະສາມາດເຮັດຫຍັງໄດ້ແດ່.”

ບາງຄົນໄດ້ຕຳໜິວິຈານການບິນທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນວ່າ ເປັນການເດີນທາງທີ່ສະໜຸກສະໜານສຳລັບຄົນລວຍ. ແຕ່ກ່ອນການບິນນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ເບຊອສ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າລາວມີຈຸດປະສົງ.

ທ່ານ ເຈຟ ເບຊອສ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາຫວັງທີ່ຈະເຮັດກໍແມ່ນສ້າງຫົນທາງໄປສູ່ອະວະ ກາດ ສະນັ້ນຄົນລຸ້ນໃໝ່ໃນອະນາຄົດ, ບາງເທື່ອ ທ່ານໂອລີເວີ ແລະ ຄົນໃນລຸ້ນຂອງລາວ, ຈະສາ ມາດທີ່ຈະເຮັດສິ່ງທີ່ໜ້າມະຫັດສະຈັນຕ່າງໆໃນອະວະກາດ ຖ້າພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຝຶກຊ້ອມ ແລະ ມີຍານ ພາຫະນະໝູນໃຊ້ໄດ້ອີກທີ່ດີ. ສະນັ້ນ ນັ້ນແມ່ນເປົ້າໝາຍທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ.”

ແລະ ນັກວິເຄາະຫຼາຍຄົນເວົ້າວ່າ ການແຂ່ງຂັນລະຫວ່າງ ບັນດາບໍລິສັດເດີນທາງອະວະກາດເພື່ອການຄ້າ ຈະນຳເອົາຄ່າໃຊ້ຈ່າຍໃນການບິນຂຶ້ນໄປໃຫ້ຖືກລົງ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າເວົ້າວ່ານັ້ນຈະເສີມຂະຫຍາຍການຄົ້ນຄວ້າທາງດ້ານວິທະຍາສາດໃນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ຂະຫຍາຍການສຳຫຼວດອະວະກາດ.

Space company Blue Origin and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos rocketed to space Tuesday, with the world’s oldest and youngest people to ever fly in space in tow. Bezos’ flight follows last week’s suborbital jaunt by Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson. The two billionaires are further ushering in an era of space tourism and exploration. VOA’s Laurel Bowman has our story.

And they are back … after an historic suborbital flight that included the world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos, the world’s oldest person in space, 82-year-old Mary Wallace “Wally” Funk, and the youngest, 18-year-old Oliver Daemen.

Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos and his brother and crew blasted off from West Texas Tuesday. The New Shepard rocket carrying them was named after America’s first astronaut. It flew on the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

In the roughly 10-minute-long flight, Bezos and his crew reached an altitude of 65 miles and experienced 3 minutes of weightlessness before a touchdown that technical experts described as like sitting softly in a chair. OK, maybe not.

“The most profound piece of it for me was looking out at the Earth and looking at the Earth’s atmosphere. Every astronaut, everybody who has been up into space, they say this: that it changes them and they look at it and are kind of amazed and awestruck by the Earth and it’s beauty but also by its fragility.”

2:07 “I want to thank you, sweetheart, (to Jeff) because you made it possible for me. I have been waiting a long time to finally get it up there.”

Bezos’ trip follows last week’s successful suborbital journey by Virgin Galactic billionaire Richard Branson.

“I was once a kid with a dream, looking up to the stars, and now I'm an adult in a spaceship looking back to our beautiful Earth. To the next generation of dreamers, if we can do this, just imagine what you can do."

Some have criticized the flights as joyrides for the wealthy. But before the flight, Bezos said his had purpose.

“What we are hoping to do is build the road to space so that future generations, // maybe Oliver and people of his generation, will be able to do amazing things in space if we have practice and get good at reusable vehicles. So that’s the real goal.”

And many analysts say that competition among commercial space travel companies brings launch costs down. They say that ultimately boosts scientific research and expands space exploration.