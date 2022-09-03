ມັນຄ້າຍຄືກັບຮ້ານອາຫານທີ່​ເປີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາໂລດ ດິນ​ທາ​ມ​ຫລືພື້ນທີ່ຊຸ່ມຊົ່ວຄາວໃນ ຮ່ອມ​ພູ​ພ​າກ​ກາງ​ຂອງລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ ຖືກສ້າງຂຶ້ນໃນເວລາ ແລະສະຖານທີ່ທີ່ ເຫມາະສົມອີ່​ຫລີ ເພື່ອຮັບໃຊ້ນົກທີ່ ເຄື່ອນຍ້າຍມາໂດຍການເດີນທາງທີ່ຍາວໄກ.

ທ່ານ​ຣອດ ແຄ​ລ​ຊີ (Rodd Kelsey) ຈາກອົງ​ການ​ອະ​ນຸ​ລັກທຳ​ມະ​ຊາດ ຫລື Nature Conservancy ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນກຸ່ມອະນຸລັກສິ່ງແວດ​ລ້ອມກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

“ເມື່ອສອງຮ້ອຍປີກ່ອນ ຖ້າເຈົ້າເປັນນົກທີ່ບິນຢູ່ເທິງພູມສັນຖານອັນນີ້ ສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານ ຈະໄດ້ເຫັນແມ່ນພາບ​ສະ​ຫລັບ​ກັນ ຫລື mosaic ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງດິນທາມ ແລະ ທົ່ງຫຍ້າ ທີ່ສະຫນອງແມງໄມ້ ແລະອາຫານອື່ນໆ ທີ່ອຸດົມສົມບູນ ໃຫ້ແກ່ທ່ານກິນ. ຕັ້ງແຕ່ນັ້ນມາ, ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນແມ່ນພູມສັນຖານອັນນີ້ໄດ້ຫັນໄປສູ່ ການ ກະສິກໍາເກືອບວ່າ ​ແຕ່ຝາກຳ​ແພງ​ກ້ຳ​ນັ້ນ​ ຮອດ​ຝາກໍາແພງກ້ຳ​ນີ້."

ຈໍານວນນົກໄດ້ຫຼຸດລົງຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ຍ້ອນການຂາດອາຫານ ແລະທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການເຄື່ອນ ຍ້າຍທີ່ຍາວໄກເຖິງ 11,000 ກິໂລແມັດ.

ປົກກະຕິ ທົ່ງນານີ້ຈະແຫ້ງແລ້ງໃນຊ່ວງເວລານີ້ຂອງປີ. ໂຄງການອະນຸລັກທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ປະ​ດິດ​ສ້າງ ກຳ​ລັງຈ່າຍເງິນໃຫ້ຊາວກະສິກອນ ເພື່ອ​ເຮັດທົ່ງນາ ໃຫ້​ມີນໍ້າຖ້ວມເປັນເວລາສອງສາມອາທິດຕໍ່ຄັ້ງ ເພື່ອສະຫນອງທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສ ແລະອາຫານ. ການກໍານົດເວລາ ແລະບ່ອນທີ່ຈະເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີນໍ້າຖ້ວມ ແມ່ນສໍາຄັນທີ່​ສຸດຕໍ່ຜົນສໍາເລັດຂອງໂຄງການ. ນີ້ແມ່ນເປັນບ່ອນທີ່ແອັບ​ພ​ລີ​ເຄ​ຊັນອີ-ເບີດ (eBird) ເຂົ້າມາ. ມັນ​ເປັນ​ແອັບ​ພ​ລີ​ເຄ​ຊັນ​ທີ່​ຟ​ຣີ, ບໍ່​ເສຍ​ຄ່າ ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ໂດຍ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຊົມ​ນົກ ເພື່ອ​ບັນ​ທຶກ​ທີວ​ທັດ​ທຳ​ມະ​ຊາດ.

ທ່ານ​ຣອດ ແຄ​ລ​ຊີ (Rodd Kelsey) ຈາກອົງ​ການ Nature Conservancy ກ່າວ​ວ່າ: "ແລະການສັງເກດການທັງ​ໝົດເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ສາມາດຖືກນໍາໃຊ້ເພື່ອເຮັດການຄາດ ຄະເນເຖິງບ່ອນທີ່ນົກຈະມາ​ຢູ່​ຢ່າງອຸດົມສົມບູນທີ່ສຸດ, ໃນຊ່ວງເວລາໃດ ຂອງປີ."

ການນໍາໃຊ້ແບບຂອງ eBird ສົມທົບກັບຂໍ້ມູນທາງດາວທຽມທີ່ຄາດຄະເນວ່າ ບ່ອນທີ່ມີນ້ໍາເກີດຂຶ້ນຕາມທໍາ ມະຊາດ, ສະມາຊິກໃນທີມສາມາດກໍານົດ ຊ່ອງ ຫວ່າງ ແລະກໍານົດວ່າ ທົ່ງແຫ່ງໃດທີ່ຄິດ​ວ່າ ​ເໝາະສົມທີ່ສຸດທີ່​ຈະ​ຖືກນ້ໍາຖ້ວມ.

ຟາມມອນ​ເທ​ນາ (Montna) ໄດ້ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ນໍ້າຖ້ວມບາງສ່ວນຂອງເນື້ອ​ທີ່ທັງ​ໝົດ 162 ເຮັກຕາ​ຂອງ​ຕົນສໍາລັບໂຄງການນີ້.

ທ່ານ​ຈອນ ມັງ​ເກີ (Jon Munger), ຜູ້ຈັດການຟາມດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ບອກວ່າ: "ນົກກະ​ສາໜ້າຂາວ, ມັນແມ່ນນົກຊະນິດນຶ່ງທີ່ເມື່ອ 21 ປີກ່ອນ ຂ້ອຍໄດ້ເຫັນ ໂຕນຶ່ງ ຫຼືສອງໂຕ ແຕ່ດຽວນີ້ຂ້ອຍເຫັນມັນ​ເປັນຝູງ ແລະ ມີຫຼາຍພັນໂຕ ຢູ່ໃນຟາມນັ້ນ."



ຜົນສຳເລັດຂອງໂຄງການດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ກຸ່ມອຸດສາຫະກຳຜະ​ລິດເຂົ້າ ໃຫ້ເລີ້ມ​ເຮັດໂຄງການຂອງຕົນເອງ ທີ່ເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມ​ກັນກັບຊາວກະສິກອນ.

ອ່ານ​ລາຍ​ງານນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ຢູ່​ລຸ່ມນີ້:

Guided by data from a bird-watching app, conservationists and farmers are creating instant wetlands for birds traveling thousands of miles. Matt Dibble has the story.

It’s like a pop-up restaurant, this temporary wetland in California’s Central Valley, created at just the right time and place to serve migrating birds on a very long journey.

Rodd Kelsey of the conservation group The Nature Conservancy.

“Two hundred years ago if you were a bird flying over this landscape, what you would have seen is a mosaic of wetlands and grasslands that provided abundant bugs and other food for you to eat. Since then, what we've seen is this landscape has turned into a patchwork of almost wall-to-wall agriculture.”

Bird populations have dropped dramatically from lack of food and habitat during migrations stretching up to 11,000 kilometers.

This rice field would normally be dry at this time of year. An innovative conservation program is paying farmers to flood fields for a few weeks at a time to provide habitat and food.

Determining when and where to flood fields is critical to the program’s success.

This is where eBird comes in. It’s a free app used by birdwatchers to record sightings.

Rodd Kelsey, The Nature Conservancy:

“And all of those observations can be used to make predictions of where birds will be most abundant, at which times of the year.”

Using the eBird models, combined with satellite data predicting where water naturally occurs, team members can identify gaps and determine which fields make the most sense to flood.

Montna Farms has flooded some of its 162 hectares for the program.

Jon Munger is manager of the farm:

Jon Munger, Montna Farms

“White-faced ibis, it was a bird that maybe 21 years ago I'd see one or two of them, now I'm seeing flocks and thousands of them on the farm.”

The project’s success has spurred a rice industry group to launch its own program working with farmers.