ການເລືອກທ່ານນາງ ຄາມາລາ ແຮຣິສ ເປັນຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຖືກພິຈາລະນາວ່າ ມີຄວາມສຳຄັນ ປະຫວັດສາດ ແລະ ຕົວເລືອກທີ່ປອດໄພ

ການເລືອກສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງຈາກລັດ ຄາລິຟໍເນຍ ທ່ານນາງ ຄາມາລາ ແຮຣິສ ເປັນຄູ່ຮ່ວມລົງແຂ່ງຂັນເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີກັບຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກຄາດ ວ່າ ຈະຖືກສະເໜີຊື່ ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແມ່ນການສ້າງປະຫວັດ ສາດ ກັບເປັນທາງເລືອກທີ່ປອດໄພທາງການເມືອງ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງບັນດານັກວິເຄາະ. ໃນຖານະ ເປັນແມ່ຍິງອາເມຣິກັນ ເຊື້ອສາຍ ອາຟຣິກາ ແລະ ເອເຊຍໃຕ້ ຄົນທຳອິດ ໃນ ລາຍຊື່ສະມາຊິກຜູ້ສະໝັກຮັບເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງພັກການເມືອງໃຫຍ່ນັ້ນ, ທ່ານນາງ ແຮຣິສ ຈະນຳເອົາຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງຫຼາກຫຼາຍທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນມາສູ່ການແຂ່ງ ຂັນ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ບຣາຍອັນ ແພດເດັນ ລາຍງານວ່າ, ສະມາຊິກສະພາ ສູງ ແລະ ອະດີດຫົວໜ້າພະແນກຍຸຕິທຳຂອງລັດຄົນດັ່ງກ່າວ ຍັງຈະນຳເອົາປະ ສົບການ ຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍມາສູ່ລັດຖະບານທີ່ຖືກເລືອກ, ການບັນລຸມາດຕະຖານ ຂອງທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ທີ່ມີອາຍຸ 77 ປີ ທີ່ລາວມີຄວາມພ້ອມທີ່ຈະປະຕິບັດໜ້າທີ່ ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ, ຖ້າເກີດມີຄວາມຈຳເປັນ. ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳເອົາ ລາຍລະອຽດມາ ສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ທ່ານນາງ ຄາມາລາ ແຮຣິສ ໄດ້ຖືກພິຈາລະນາເປັນຜູ້ທີ່ມີຄະແນນນຳໜ້າໝູ່ໃນ ການຄົ້ນຫາ ຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຂອງຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກຄາດວ່າ ຈະເປັນຜູ້ຖືກສະເໜີຊື່ ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິ ບໍດີຂອງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ.

ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງຈາກລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ ໄດ້ບັນລຸມາດຕະຖານຂອງ ທ່ານສຳລັບແມ່ຍິງທີ່ມີຄຸນວຸດທິເປັນຢ່າງສູງ. ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ຍັງໄດ້ປະເຊີນກັບ ການກົດດັນຈາກຄົນພາຍໃນພັກຂອງທ່ານເອງ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ເລືອກເອົາແມ່ຍິງອາເມ ຣິກັນ ເຊື້ອສາຍອາຟຣິກາ ໃນເວລາທີ່ຫຼາຍພາກສ່ວນຂອງປະເທດ ໄດ້ຕັ້ງຈຸດເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ຄວາມຍຸຕິທຳດ້ານເຊື້ອຊາດຜິວພັນ.

ທ່ານ ຈາເຣັດ ລີໂອໂປລ ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານຍຸດທະສາດປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ຈາກ ກຸ່ມ Evergreen Mission ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າມັນແມ່ນການເລືອກ ທີ່ດີິ ໂດຍທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ, ມັນຂຶ້ນກັບລາວຕໍ່ໄປທີ່ຈະທຳການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງ ທີ່ສະຫຼາດ ແລະ ປອດໄພ. ທ່ານນາງ ຄາມາລາ ແຮຣິສ ແມ່ນຜູ້ທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງ. ລາວໄດ້ຮັບການໄວ້ວາງໃຈ. ລາວແມ່ນຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ເຄີຍຖືກເລືອກໃນເວທີແຫ່ງຊາດ ແລະ ລາວກໍເປັນຕົວເລືອກທີ່ສະຫຼາດສຳລັບທ່ານ.”

ການເລືອກເອົາທ່ານນາງ ແຮຣິສ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນລູກສາວ ຂອງຜູ້ຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານ ຊາວ ຈາໄມກາ ແລະ ອິນເດຍ ນັ້ນ, ຈະເປັນກຳລັງໃຈທີ່ສຳຄັນຕໍ່ຜູ້ລົງຄະແນນ ສຽງ ປະຊາທິປະໄຕ.

ທ່ານນາງ ແດນຽລລາ ກິບສ໌ ເລເກີ, ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານຍຸທະສາດຈາກ ສູນກາງ ເພື່ອຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າ ອາເມຣິກັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າດີໃຈຫຼາຍທີ່ມັນແມ່ນ ລາວ ແລະ ເຫັນໄດ້ຊັດວ່າ ລາວແມ່ນແມ່ຍິງຜິວດຳ, ມັນດີຫຼາຍທີ່ໄດ້ເຫັນແນວ ນັ້ນ,​ ເຈົ້າຮູ້ບໍ່, ຄົນໆນຶ່ງທີ່ຄືກັບຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ເປັນຕາງໜ້າໃນລາຍຊື່ສະມາຊິກ ຜູ້ສະໝັກຮັບເລືອກຕັ້ງແຫ່ງຊາດໃນຊົ່ວຊີວິດຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ. ສະນັ້ນຂັ້ນພະເຈົ້າ ຈຶ່ງຕື່ນເຕັ້ນກັບມັນຫຼາຍ.”

ທ່ານນາງ ແຮຣິສ ໄດ້ເວົ້າເຖິງປະສົບການທີ່ລາວເປັນອະດີດຫົວໜ້າພະແນກຍຸຕິທຳຂອງລັດ ຄາລິຟໍເນຍ, ແລະ ໃນສະພາສູງ ບ່ອນທີ່ລາວໄດ້ມີຊື່ສຽງ ສຳ ລັບ ການຖາມຄຳຖາມທີ່ໜັກແໜ້ນ ຕໍ່ຜູ້ຖືກສະເໜີຊື່ຕ່າງໆຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ລວມມີຜູ້ຖືກສະເໜີຊື່ເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງໃນສານສູງສຸດທ່ານ ເບຣັດ ຄາວານໍ ໃນການໃຫ້ການຢືນຢັນ ຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານ ໃນປີ 2018. ນັກບັນ ຍາຍຜູ້ທີ່ມີຄວາມຄ່ອງແຄ້ວຄົນດັ່ງກ່າວ, ທີ່ເຄີຍເປັນຄູ່ແຂ່ງຂອງທ່ານ ໄບດັນ ສຳລັບການຖືກສະ ເໜີຊື່ນັ້ນແມ່ນຄ່າດວ່າ ຈະເປັນຄູ່ແຂ່ງທີ່ເປັນຕາຢ້ານຕໍ່ຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ທ່ານ ໄມຄ໌ ເພັນສ໌ ໃນເວທີການໂຕ້ວາທີ.

ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ເອີ້ນທ່ານນາງ ແຮຣິສ໌ ວ່າ “ໃຈແຄບ ແລະ ບໍ່ມີຄວາມເຄົາລົບ” ສຳລັບການທີ່ລາວໄດ້ສອບຖາມທ່ານ ຄາວານໍ.

ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ຍັງໄດ້ເອີ້ນທ່ານນາງ ແຮຣິສ ວ່າ “ສົກກະປົກ” ເຊິ່ງເປັນການຂະຫຍາຍການລາຍງານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຕຳໜິວິຈານພາຍໃນທີມຂອງທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ເອງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການໂຈມຕີຂອງທ່ານນາງ ແຮຣິສ ຕໍ່ປະຫວັດຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການໂຕ້ວາທີຄັ້ງທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ເມື່ອທ່ານນາງໄດ້ກ່າວຫາທ່ານ ກ່ຽວ ກັບການຄັດຄ້ານການໃຊ້ລົດເມໂຮງຮຽເພື່ອຂະຫຍາຍການລວມກຸ່ມເຊື້ອຊາດຜິວ ພັນໃນຊຸມປີ 1970, ເຊິ່ງເປັນການປ່ຽນແປງທີ່ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ການອະທິບາຍ ກ່ຽວ ກັບ ບຸກຄົນໃນທາງທີ່ຜິດ.”

ແລະ ການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ອອກໂຄສະນາການໂຈມຕີ ຢ່າງໄວທີ່ເອີ້ນທ່ານນາງ ແຮຣິສ ວ່າພວກຝ່າຍຊ້າຍຫົວຮຸນແຮງ.

ທ່ານ ແພັດທຣິກ ບາຊາມ ນັກວິເຄາະ ຈາກສະຖາບັນປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ກ່າວວ່າ “ການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະບໍ່ອາຍ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າມີເງິນ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າມີອາວຸດຍຸດໂທປະກອນ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າມີລູກປືນທີ່ຈະລົ້ມຕົວເລືອກດັ່ງກ່າວ.”

ມັນຍັງບໍ່ແນ່ນອນວ່າ ການປະນາມທ່ານນາງ ແຮຣິສ ວ່າຫົວຮຸນແຮງຈະມີຜົນສະທ້ອນຕໍ່ບັນດາຜູ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງຫຼືບໍ່. ບາງຄົນເຊື່ອວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີດັ່ງກ່າວອາດມີສົ່ງຜົນສະທ້ອນກັບ ຖ້າຖືກພິຈາລະ ນາວ່າ ກີດກັນທາງເພດຫຼາຍເກີນໄປ.

ທ່ານນາງ ແດນຽລລາ ກິບສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງລະວັງຕົວໃຫ້ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ເພາະ ວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະສູນເສຍຜູ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ທີ່ເປັນແມ່ຍິງ ຊົນຊັ້ນກຳມະກອນຄົນຜິວຂາວ ຜູ້ທີ່ເຂົາ ເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການຢ່າງແຮງ ເພື່ອທີ່ຈະຊະ ນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນຄັ້ງນີ້.”

ການເລືອກເອົາທ່ານນາງ ແຮຣິສ ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນນັກການເມືອງທີ່ຂ້ອນຂ້າງແມ່ນຫົວ ປານກາງໃນພັກການເມືອງທີ່ມີແນວໂນມອຽງໄປຊ້າຍນັ້ນ, ອາດຈະລວມເອົາການສະໜັບສະໜູນອິດສະຫຼະ ທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນທຸລະກິດຂອງທ່ານ ໄບດັນ ມາເຂົ້າກັນ. ແຕ່ທ່ານນາງອາດສ້າງຄວາມຜິດຫວັງໃຫ້ອົງປະກອບຫົວກ້າວໜ້າ ສ່ວນຫຼາຍຂອງພັກທີ່ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານແຊກແຊງເຂົ້າໃນເສດຖະ ກິດຢ່າງສຸດຂີດ.

ທ່ານນາງ ແຮຣິສ ຖືກພິຈາລະນາດັ່ງກັບຕົວເລືອກທີ່ປອດໄພສຳລັບການໂຄສະ ນາຫາສຽງທີ່ນຳໜ້າໃນການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງຢູ່ແລ້ວນັ້ນ, ແມ່ນກຳລັງທ້າທາຍຕໍ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຜູ້ທີ່ການນຳພາຂອງລາວ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກທົດສອບໂດຍໂຣກລະບາດ ແລະ ວິກິດການດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ.

The selection of California Senator Kamala Harris as vice presidential running mate to presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is both a history-making and politically safe choice, analysts say. As the first African American and South Asian woman on a major party ticket, Harris brings unprecedented diversity to the contest. VOA’s Brian Padden reports, the senator and former state attorney general also brings ample experience in elected office, meeting the 77-year-old Biden’s criteria that she be ready to serve as president, if the need arises.

Kamala Harris had long been seen as the frontrunner in presumptive Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden’s vice presidential search.

The California senator met his criteria for a highly qualified woman. Biden also faced pressure from within his party to choose an African American at a time when much of the country is focused on racial justice.

“I think it's a great choice by Biden. Look, it's up to him right now to run a safe smart campaign. Kamala Harris is a known entity. She's trusted. She's someone who has been vetted on the national stage and she's a smart pick for him.”

The selection of Harris, the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, should energize key Democratic constituencies.

“I'm really happy that it's her and obviously, as a black woman, it's, it's just remarkable to see, you know, (someone like) myself represented on a national ticket in my lifetime. So I'm really excited about it.”

Harris boasts experience as California’s former top prosecutor, and in the Senate where she gained prominence for her tough questioning of President Donald Trump’s nominees, including Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at his 2018 confirmation hearing. A dynamic speaker, the one-time rival of Biden for the nomination is expected to be a formidable opponent to Republican Vice President Mike Pence on the debate stage.

President Trump called Harris “mean and disrespectful” for her grilling of Kavanaugh.

Trump also Called Harris “nasty” amplifying reported criticism within Biden’s own team over Harris’ attack on Biden’s record during a past debate, when she accused him of opposing school busing to increase racial integration in the 1970s, a charge that Biden said was a “mischaracterization.”

And the Trump campaign put out an early attack ad calling Harris a radical leftist.

“The Trump campaign is not going to be shy. They have the money. They have the weaponry; they have the ammunition to take down such a choice.”

It is unclear whether branding Harris a radical will resonate with voters. Some believe the attacks could backfire if seen as overtly sexist.

“I do think they [Republicans] need to be very careful because they will turn off those white suburban women voters who they so desperately need in order to win this election.”

The choice of Harris - a relative political moderate in a party trending leftward - could solidify Biden’s support among pro-business independents. But she may disappoint the most progressive elements of the party demanding radical government intervention in the economy.

Harris is seen as a safe choice for a campaign that is already ahead in public opinion polls, challenging a president whose leadership is being put to the test by the pandemic and an economic crisis.