ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ຢ້ຽມຢາມຊາຍແດນສະຫະລັດ ແລະເມັກຊິໂກ ທ່າມກາງຂໍ້ຈໍາກັດຕ່າງໆອັນໃໝ່ ສໍາລັບການເຂົ້າເມືອງ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມເຂດຊາຍແດນອາເມຣິກາ​ທີ່ເມືອງເອລ ພາໂຊ (El Paso), ​ໃນລັດເທັກຊັສ ໃນຕອນບ່າຍຂອງມື້ວັນອາທິດແລ້ວ ກ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານຈະເດີນທາງໄປນະ ຄອນຫຼວງເມັກຊິໂກຊິຕີ້ ເພື່ອພົບປະກັບບັນດາຜູ້ນໍາຂອງທະວີບອາເມຣິກາເໜືອ. ນີ້​ແມ່ນການເດີນທາງໄປ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ເຂດຊາຍແດນ ທາງທິດຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງໃຕ້ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ເປັນຄັ້ງທໍາອິດ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ທ່ານໄດ້ເຂົ້າດໍາລົງຕໍາແໜ່ງ. ອາລີນີ ແບໂຣສ(Aline Barros) ນັກຂ່າວ VOA ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້, ເຊິ່ງທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປເຂດຊາຍແດນສະຫະລັດ ​ຕິດ​ກັບເມັກຊິໂກ ໃນວັນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ເພື່ອກວດເບິ່ງຄວາມປອດໄພໂດຍກົງຢູ່ບໍລິເວນຊາຍແດນ. ການເດີນທາງໄປຊາຍແດນ ເປັນຄັ້ງທໍາອິດ ໃນຖານະປະທານາທິບໍ ດີ, ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າກວດກາ ເບິ່ງທ່າເຮືອ ແລະການຍ່າງເຂົ້າມາຢ່າງຫຼວງ ຫຼາຍ ໂດຍມີເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຊາຍແດນຢືນຢູ່ທີ່ກໍາແພງທີ່ກັ້ນລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດແລະ ເມັກຊິໂກ.

ເຖິງແມ່ນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເດີນ​ທາງໄປ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມສູນກາງຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງທ້ອງຖິ່ນ, ແຕ່ນີ້ ເປັນການເດີນທາງໄປຂົງເຂດ ທີ່ໃກ້ທີ່ສຸດຂອງທ່ານ ເຊິ່ງມີພວກ​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ

ຖິ່ນ​ຖານປະມານ 400 ຄົນ ໄດ້ພາກັນມາ​ຂໍລີ້ໄພຢູ່ບໍລິເວນທາງຍ່າງຢູ່ນອກໂບດ ໃນເມືອງເອລ ພາໂຊ (El Paso), ລັດເທັກຊັສ.

ເຈເຣມີ ເມເຈຍ (Geremy Mejia), ຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງຊາວເວເນຊູເອລາ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາສະເປນວ່າ:

“ຂ້ອຍມີລູກ 2 ຄົນ, ຂ້ອຍຕ້ອງການສະ​ໜອງຄຸນນະພາບຊີວິດທີ່ດີກວ່ານີ້​ໃຫ້​ແກ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ຢາກໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຕ້ອງຜ່ານໃນສິ່ງທີ່ຂ້ອຍເຄີຍຜ່ານມາແລ້ວ. ຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ພວກເຮົາຖືກປຸ້ນຈີ້ແລະຖືກທໍາຮ້າຍຮ່າງກາຍ. ມັນບໍ່ມີສິດທິມະ ນຸດສໍາລັບພວກເຮົາຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້.”

ການຢ້ຽມຢາມຊາຍແດນສະຫະລັດ ແລະເມັກຊິໂກ ຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ມີຂຶ້ນຫຼັງຈາກລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານ ປະກາດຂັ້ນຕອນໃໝ່ ສໍາລັບການເດີນທາງເຂົ້າປະ ເທດທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍສໍາລັບຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງທີ່ມາຈາກປະເທດນິກາຣາກົວ, ຄິວບາ, ເວເນຊູເອລາ ແລະເຮຕີ.

ລັດຖະບານ ຍັງໄດ້ຂະຫຍາຍການບັງຄັບໃຊ້ກ່ຽວກັບຊາຍແດນ ເພື່ອອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ມີການຍ້າຍໄປປະເທດເມັກຊິໂກ​ໃນທັນທີສໍາລັບພວກ​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານທີ່ມາຈາກປະເທດທັງ 4 ເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ, ທີ່ເດີນທາງເຂົ້າມາສະຫະລັດແບບບໍ່ມີເອກະສານທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ.

ທ່ານອາເລຈານໂດຣ ເມ​ຢໍກາສ (Alejandro Mayorkas), ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະ​ຊວງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພພາຍໃນຂອງສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ມີຜົນທັນທີ ສໍາລັບປະຊາຊົນທີ່ມາຈາກປະເທດເວເນຊູເອລາ, ນິກາຣາກົວ, ຄິວບາ ແລະເຮຕີ ທີ່ພະຍາຍາມຂ້າມຊາຍແດນໂດຍບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການອະນຸຍາດ, ແລະຈະຕ້ອງຖືກໄລ່ອອກໄປປະເທດເມັກຊິໂກ ໃນທັນທີທັນໃດ, ເຊິ່ງຈະຕ້ອງຮັບເອົາຜູ້ຄົນຮອດ 30,000 ຄົນຕໍ່ເດືອນ ສໍາລັບຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ຜ່ານນະໂຍບາຍໃໝ່ເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ຫຼືນະ ໂຍບາຍປະເທດບ້ານເກີດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ໃນເວລາດຽວກັນ, ພວກເຮົາກໍຍິນດີທີ່ຈະຮັບຜູ້ຄົນເຫຼົ່ານີ້ສູງສຸດ 30,000 ຄົນທີ່ມາຈາກ 4 ປະເທດເຫຼົ່ານີ້ໃນແຕ່ລະເດືອນ ເພື່ອມາອາໄສ ແລະເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ຢ່າງປອດໄພເປັນເວລາສອງປີ.”

ພາຍໃຕ້ໂຄງການກົດໝາຍໃໝ່, ພວກ​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານທີ່ມາຈາກ 4 ປະເທດເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ຈະຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້ຂໍສະໝັກທາງອອນລາຍ, ຊອກຫາຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜຸນທາງການເງິນ ແລະຜ່ານການກວດກາຄວາມປອດໄພ ເພື່ອໂອກາດທີ່ຈະດໍາລົງຊີວິດຊົ່ວຄາວຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ. ສໍາລັບຜູ້ທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນບໍລິເວນຊາຍແດນແລ້ວນັ້ນແມ່ນ ບໍ່ແນ່ນອນ, ແລະພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍມີຄວາມກັງວົນທີ່ຈະຖືກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕໍາຫຼວດກວດ ກາຊາຍແດນ ຈັບໂຕ.

ເຈເຣມີ ເມເຈຍ, ​ຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງຊາວເວເນຊູເອລາກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ສາມາດຂ້າມຖະໜົນໄດ້ ຍ້ອນວ່າ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງສາມາດຈັບພວກເຮົາໄດ້.”

ສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບຣິກັນພະຍາຍາມຕ້ອງ​ຕິກ່ຽວກັບວິທີການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພຢູ່ບໍລິເວນຊາຍແດນຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ. ຜູ້ປົກ​ຄອງລັດເທັກຊັສ ທ່ານເກຣກ ແອັບບັອດ (Greg Abbott) ສົ່ງຈົດໝາຍຂອງທ່ານ ໃຫ້ແກ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ກ່ຽວກັບບົດສະຫຼຸບສໍາລັບຄວາມເຫັນຕ່າງໆເພື່ອຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຢູ່ຕາມຊາຍແດນ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນ, ມັນບໍ່ມີຫຍັງ ແຕ່ເພື່ອສະແດງອອກ ທ່ານເລີ້ມຕົ້ນບັງຄັບໃຊ້ກົດໝາຍຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ທີ່ໄດ້ມີອອກມາແລ້ວຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ, ທີ່ມີຢູ່ໃນຈົດໝາຍທີ່ມອບໃຫ້ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີໃນມື້ນີ້.”

ບາງຄົນເຊື່ອວ່າ ນະໂຍບາຍໃໝ່ນີ້ ມີຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຫຼາຍເກີນໄປ ແລະເປັນການຂັດຂວາງຕໍ່ກົດໝາຍຜູ້ລີ້ໄພໃນປັດຈຸບັນ.

ທ່ານເຟີແນນໂດ ກາເຊຍ (Fernando Garcia), ຈາກເຄືອຂ່າຍເພື່ອສິດທິມະນຸດຊາຍ​ແດນກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີບໍ່ມີເວລາ ທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າໃຈວ່າແມ່ນຫຍັງກໍາລັງຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ທີ່ຊາຍແດນແຫ່ງນີ້. ພວກເຮົາປາຖະໜາໃຫ້ລາວມີເວລາຫຼາຍກວ່ານີ້ ແລະກ່ອນທີ່ລາວຈະປະກາດແຜນການຕ່າງໆ ພວກເຮົາກໍປາຖະໜາໃຫ້ລາວໄດ້ພົບກັບບັນດາຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງຢູ່ຕາມຊາຍແດນແຫ່ງນີ້, ເຊິ່ງໜ້າເສຍດາຍ, ລາວບໍ່ໄດ້ມາດັ່ງທີ່ປາຖະໜາໄວ້.”

ໃນລະຫວ່າງທີ່ ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ເດີນທາງໄປຢຸດອີກຈຸດນຶ່ງຖັດໄປ, ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງລັດຖະບານກ່າວວ່າ ມາດຕະການຊາຍແດນໃໝ່ ບໍ່ແມ່ນການຂັດຂວາງຜູ້ລີ້ໄພ ເນື່ອງຈາກມັນຍັງມີອີກຫຼາຍໆທາງສໍາລັບຜູ້ລີ້ໄພ ເພື່ອຂໍການຊ່ວຍບັນເທົາທຸກຢູ່ທີ່ທ່າເຮືອຂາເຂົ້າ.

U.S. President Joe Biden visited the American border town of El Paso, in Texas, Sunday afternoon before traveling to Mexico City to meet with North American leaders. This is Biden’s first trip to the Southwestern border since taking office. VOA’s immigration reporter Aline Barros has more.

President Joe Biden visited the U.S.-Mexico border Sunday for a firsthand look at border security. In his first trip to the border as president, Biden inspected a busy port of entry and walked with border patrol officers along the border wall that separates the United States from Mexico.

Though the president visited a local migrant center, this was the closest he was to a location where about 400 migrants have been taking refuge on the sidewalks outside a church in El Paso, Texas.

Geremy Mejia, Venezuelan Migrant, in Spanish

“I have two children. I want to provide a better quality of life for them. I don’t want them to go through what I went through. Here, we’ve been robbed and mistreated. There are no human rights for us here.”

Biden's visit to the U.S.-Mexico border comes on the heels of his administration’s announcement of a new process for legal entry for migrants from Nicaragua, Cuba, Venezuela and Haiti.

The government also expanded border enforcement to allow immediate removal to Mexico for migrants from those four countries who entered the United States without authorization.

Alejandro Mayorkas, Homeland Security Secretary

“Effective immediately citizens from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba, in Haiti who attempt to cross our border without authorization will be swiftly expelled to Mexico, which will accept returns of 30,000 individuals per month who failed to use these new pathways or their home country. At the same time, we will welcome up to 30,000 individuals per month from these four countries to come safely to live and work here for two years.”

Under the new legal program, migrants from those four countries must apply online, find a financial sponsor and pass security checks for a chance to live temporarily in the U.S. Those already at the border are in limbo, and fear being detained by Border Patrol officers.

Geremy Mejia, Venezuelan Migrant

We can’t cross the street because immigration officers can detain us.”

Republicans continue to criticize Biden’s approach to border security. Texas Governor Greg Abbott gave the president a letter outlining his recommendations for border security.

Gov. Greg Abbott, Republican

“Also, this is nothing but for show unless he begins to enforce the immigration laws already that exist in the United States of America that are contained in the letter that are provided to the president today."

Others believe the new policies are too harsh and go against current asylum laws.

Fernando Garcia, Border Network for Human Rights

“I don't think the president will have time to understand what is happening here at the border. We wish he had more time and before the announcement of any plan, we wished he could have met with people here at the border. And unfortunately, he didn’t do it.”

As Biden moves on to his next stop, government officials say the new border measures are not an asylum ban because there is still a way for asylum-seekers to seek relief at the ports of entry.