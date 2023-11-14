ຜູ້ນຳຂອງອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ທ. ວີໂດໂດ ຮຽກຮ້ອງຕໍ່ ທ. ໄບເດັນ ໃຫ້ຍຸຕິຄວາມໂຫດຮ້າຍທາລຸນ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດກາຊາ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ໂຈໂກ ວີໂດໂດ ຜູ້ນຳຂອງປະເທດ ທີ່ມີປະຊາກອນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ນັບຖືສາສະໜາອິສລາມ ທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງຕໍ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໃຫ້ເຮັດຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນເພື່ອຍຸຕິຄວາມໂຫດຮ້າຍທາລຸນ ຕໍ່ພົນລະເຮືອນຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດກາຊາ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມປະຊຸມຢູ່ທຳນຽບຂາວ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້. ທ່ານວີໂດໂດ ພວມຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍໍຊິງຕັນ ເພື່ອຍົກລະດັບຄວາມສຳພັນດ້ານການທູດ ຕໍ່ອັນທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ “ຄູ່ຮ່ວມພາຄີດ້ານຍຸດທະສາດຮອບດ້ານ ຫຼື Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” ຊຶ່ງເປັນການຈັດອັນດັບດ້ານການທູດທີ່ສູງທີ່ສຸດຂອງປະເທດ.

ອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ປາຖະໜາວ່າ ການເປັນຄູ່ພາຄີນັ້ນ ຈະ “ປະກອບສ່ວນຕໍ່ພາກພື້ນ ແລະສັນຕິພາບໂລກ ແລະຄວາມຈະເລີນຮຸ່ງເຮືອງ,” ທ່ານວີໂດໂດ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນການໃຫ້ຄຳເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ ກ່ອນໜ້າຂອງການເຂົ້າຮ່ວມປະຊຸມກັບທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໃນຫ້ອງການຮູບຊົງໄຂ່ຂອງທຳນຽບຂາວ.

ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ “ສະນັ້ນ, ອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ຮຽກຮ້ອງຕໍ່ສະຫະລັດ ໃຫ້ເຮັດຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນເພື່ອຢຸດການເຂັ່ນຂ້າຢູ່ໃນເຂດກາຊາ.” ທ່ານກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ “ການຢຸດຍິງແມ່ນຕ້ອງເຮັດ ເພື່ອປະໂຫຍດຂອງມະນຸດຊາດ.”

ມັນເປັນຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ອ່ອນໂຍນເມື່ອປຽບທຽບໃສ່ຖະແຫລງການທີ່ທ່ານວີໂດໂດ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນກອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫລງຂ່າວທາງອອນໄລນ໌ ຈາກວໍຊິງຕັນ ໃນຕອນແລງວັນອາທິດຜ່ານມາ, ບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າ “ອິສຣາແອລ ຕ້ອງເອົາຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບສຳລັບຄວາມໂຫດຮ້າຍທາລຸນທີ່ຕົນໄດ້ກະທຳລົງໄປ.”

ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ລະບຸລາຍການຂອງຜົນປະໂຫຍດທີ່ມີຮ່ວມກັນ ຊຶ່ງລວມທັງ ການຮ່ວມມືດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງທາງທະເລ, ການສ້າງຕ່ອງໂສ້ສະໜອງວັດຖຸ ທີ່ໝັ້ນຄົງ ແລະການຫັນປ່ຽນສູ່ພະລັງງານສະອາດ ເພື່ອຕໍ່ຕ້ານວິກິດການດ້ານດິນຟ້າອາກາດ. ທ່ານບໍ່ໄດ້ກ່າວເຖິງສົງຄາມໃນເຂດກາຊາເລີຍ.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, leader of the largest Muslim majority country, appealed to U.S. President Joe Biden to do more to stop atrocities against Palestinian civilians in Gaza while meeting Monday at the White House. Widodo is in Washington to elevate diplomatic ties to the “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” the highest in the country’s diplomatic rankings.

Indonesia wishes the partnership will “contribute to regional and global peace and prosperity,” Widodo said in remarks ahead of his meeting with Biden in the Oval Office.

“So, Indonesia appeals to the U.S. to do more to stop the atrocities in Gaza,” he said. “Cease-fire is a must for the sake of humanity.”

It’s a softer tone compared to the statement Widodo made to the press virtually from Washington Sunday evening, where he declared, “Israel must take responsibility for the atrocities it has committed.”

Biden named a list of common interests including maritime security cooperation, building a resilient supply chain, and clean energy transition to combat the climate crisis. He did not mention the war in Gaza.