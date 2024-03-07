ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ຈະກ່າວຄຳປາໄສຕໍ່ສະພາ ແລະ ປະເທດ ຊາດປະຈຳປີ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຈະກ່າວຄຳປາໄສຕໍ່ສະພາ ແລະ ປະເທດຊາດຂອງທ່ານ ໃນກອງປະຊຸມຮ່ວມຂອງລັດ​ຖະ​ສະພາ ໃນຄືນ ວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ອ້າງຄວາມສຳເລັດຂອງລັດ​ຖະ​ບານຂອງທ່ານ, ຜັກດັນໃຫ້ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ແລະ ໂນ້ມນ້າວຜູ້ມີສິດລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ກ່ອນການພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ແຂ່ງເລືອກຕັ້ງດຳ​ລົງ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ອີກ​ສະ​ໄໝຂອງທ່ານໃນ ເດືອນພະຈິກ.

ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ໃນວິດີໂອທີ່ເຜີຍແຜ່ໃນສື່ສັງຄົມວ່າ ທ່ານວາງແຜນທີ່ຈະ "ແຈ້ງຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າຕໍ່ບັນດາທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມຄືບ ຫນ້າຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແລະກຳນົດເສັ້ນທາງໃນຕໍ່ຫນ້າ."

ມີການຄາດການວ່າ ທ່ານຈະເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບຫົວຂໍ້ຕ່າງໆເຊັ່ນ: ພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງ, ລາຄາຢາ, ຫນີ້ນັກສຶກສາ, ສິດໃນການ​ເຮັດແທ້ງລູກ ແລະການຄວບຄຸມອາວຸດ ປືນ.

ຄໍາປາໄສດັ່ງກ່າວ ມີຂຶ້ນໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີແນວໂນ້ມຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນວ່າ ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ອາດຈະປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນ ກັນຄືນອີກຄັ້ງ ຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ປີ 2020.

ພ້ອມນັ້ນ, ຄຳປາໄສດັ່ງກ່າວ ຍັງເກີິດຂຶ້ນໃນຂະນະທີ່ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານຂອງທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ລັດຖະສະພາຮັບຜ່ານການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ສໍາລັບຢູເຄຣນ ແລະອິສຣາແອລ, ແລະໃນຂະນະທີ່ ສະມາຊິກສະພາເຮັດວຽກ ເພື່ອສະຫນອງທຶນໃຫ້ແກ່ລັດຖະບານ ແລະຫຼີກເວັ້ນການປິດໂຕລົງ.

ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ, ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງຈາກລັດ​ອາ​ລາ​ບາ​ມາ ທ່ານນາງ ເຄທີ ບຣິທ (Katie Britt) ມີ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ຈະ​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ຕອບ​ຈາກ​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລິ​ກັນ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຂ້າງລູ່ມນີ້:

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress Thursday night as he seeks to tout his administration’s accomplishments, push lawmakers to act on security aid and convince voters ahead of his November reelection bid.

Biden said Wednesday in a video posted on social media that he planned to “update you on our progress and lay out the path ahead.”

He is expected to discuss topics such as infrastructure, drug prices, student debt, abortion rights and gun control.

The speech comes as it appears increasingly likely Biden will face former President Donald Trump in a rematch of the 2020 presidential election.

It also comes as the Biden administration urges Congress to pass security aid for Ukraine and Israel, and as lawmakers work to fund the government and avoid a shutdown.

Following Biden’s address, Alabama Senator Katie Britt is due to give the Republican response.

