ລັດຖະບານທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ໄດ້ປະກາດການລົງໂທດຄັ້ງໃໝ່ ຕໍ່ອົງການບໍລິການຄວາມປອດໄພ ລັດຖະບານກາງຣັດເຊຍ (FSB) ແລະພະແນກສືບລັບກຳລັງພິທັກປະຕິວັດອິສລາມຂອງອີຣ່ານ (IRGC) ຕໍ່ບົດບາດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໃນການກັກຂັງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນຢູ່ໃນຕ່າງປະເທດດ້ວຍຄວາມຜິດພາດ.
“ບັນດາຜູ້ກະທຳເຫລົ່ານີ້ຢູ່ໃນຣັດເຊຍ ແລະອີຣ່ານ ໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະໃຊ້ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນເປັນເຄື່ອງຕໍ່ລອງທາງການເມືອງ ຫລືຊອກຫາການຜ່ອນຜັນຈາກສະ ຫະລັດ” ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອະວຸໂສສະຫະລັດຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ກ່າວ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວຢູ່ທຳນຽບຂາວໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້.
ນອກຈາກສອງອົງການນີ້ແລ້ວ ຍັງໄດ້ມີການລົງໂທດຕໍ່ສີ່ບຸກຄົນສຳຄັນຢູ່ໃນອົງ ການສືບລັບຂອງກຳລັງປະຕິວັດອິສລາມອີຣ່ານ (IRGC-IO) ຫົວໜ້າ ທ່ານໂມຮຳມັດ ຄາເຊີມີ ຮອງຫົວໜ້າ ທ່ານເມດີ ຊາຢາຣີ ແລະທ່ານຮາສຊານ ໂມຮາເກກີ ແລະຮອງຫົວໜ້າ ທ່ານຣູໂຮລລາ ບາສກັນດີ.
“ອົງການ FSB ໄດ້ພົວພັນຊໍ້າແລ້ວຊໍ້າອີກ ໃນການຈັບກຸມ ສືບສວນ ແລະກັກຂັງຄົນສັນຊາດອາເມຣິກັນ ດ້ວຍຄວາມຜິດພາດຢູ່ໃນຣັດເຊຍ” ທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວ.
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລັດຖະບານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວເພີ້ມວ່າ ອົງການ IRGC-IO “ມັກຈັດ ການສອບສວນພວກກັກຂັງ ຮວມທັງຢ່າງໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງກໍລະນີ ທີ່ໄດ້ກັກຂັງຄົນສັນ ຊາດອາເມຣິກັນຜິດ ຢູ່ຄຸກ Evin” ຊຶ່ງເປັນຄຸກໃຫຍ່ໃນເຕຫະຣ່ານທີ່ມີປະຫວັດ ເປີະເປຶ້ອນຍາວນານ ຂອງການລະເມີດສິດທິມະນຸດ ຮວມທັງມີລາຍງານການທໍລະມານທີ່ມີມາຍາວນານ.
ການລົງໂທດນີ້ແມ່ນເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດທີ່ໄດ້ເລີ້ມພາຍໃຕ້ດຳລັດຂອງຝ່າຍບໍລິຫານ
ທີ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີໄດ້ລົງນາມ ໃນເດືອນກໍລະກົດແລ້ວນີ້. ການລົງໂທດເພີ້ມເຕີມຄາດວ່າຈະປະກາດອີກ.
ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານຈຳນວນນຶ່ງບໍ່ເຊື່ອໝັ້ນວ່າ ການລົງໂທດດັ່ງກ່າວຈະໄດ້ຜົນ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ມີການປ່ອຍໂຕຂອງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ. ເທົ່າທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ພຽງແຕ່ສະຫະລັດ ຮັບຮູ້ເອົາຄວາມຈິງຂອງການແລກປ່ຽນນັກໂທດຫລືໃນກໍລະນີຂອງອີຣ່ານປ່ອຍການ ກັກຊັບສິນເຂົາເຈົ້າ ທີ່ຈະປ່ຽນນະໂຍບາຍເຂົາເຈົ້າຕໍ່ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນທີ່ຖືກກັກຂັງ ທີ່ທ່ານເຈກັບ ເຄີກເກີກາດ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອະວຸໂສຢູ່ກອງທຶນ Marshall ຂອງເຢຍຣະມັນໄດ້ກ່າວ.
The Biden administration on Thursday announced new sanctions against the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and the intelligence arm of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) for their roles in wrongfully detaining Americans abroad.
“These actors in Russia and Iran have tried to use Americans for political leverage or to seek concessions from the United States,” said one of two senior administration officials who briefed White House reporters Thursday.
In addition to the two entities, sanctions are being slapped on four key figures in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Intelligence Organization (IRGC-IO), its head Mohammad Kazemi, co-deputy chiefs Mehdi Sayari and Hassan Mohagheghi, and deputy head Ruhollah Bazghandi.
“The FSB has repeatedly been involved in the arrest, investigation and detention of U.S. nationals wrongfully detained in Russia,” he said.
The Biden administration official added that the IRGC-IO “frequently holds and interrogates detainees, including at least one wrongfully detained U.S. national in Evin prison,” a detention facility in Tehran that has a “long and sordid history of human rights abuses including extensive reports of torture.”
The sanctions are the first that were launched under an executive order that President Joe Biden signed last July. More sanctions are expected to be announced.
Some experts are skeptical these sanctions would work to facilitate the release of Americans. In the past, only U.S. acceptance of de facto prisoner swaps, or in the case of Iran, releasing their held assets would change their policies on detained Americans, said Jacob Kirkegaard, senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund.