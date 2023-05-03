ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນ​ຈະ​ສົ່ງ​ທະ​ຫານ 1,500 ຄົນໄປ​ຍັງເຂດ​ຊາຍ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຕິດ​ກັບ​ເມັກ​ຊິກ​ໂກ ທ່າມ​ກາງ​ທີ່ຄາດ​ກັນ​ວ່າ ​ຈະ​ມີ​ພວກ​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານເປັນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍ​ຫຼັ່ງ​ໄຫຼ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ລຸນ​ຫຼັງທີ່ການ​ລະ​ບາດ​ຂອງ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ໂຄ​ໂຣ​ນາ​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ລົງ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ເອ​ພີ. ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ທະ​ຫານຈະ​ຖືກ​ສົ່ງ​ໄປເຮັດ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ ທີ່ແນ​ໃສ່​ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ວຽກ​ງານ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ພາ​ສີແລະ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ ​ສາ​ມາດ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ ​ພາກ​ສະ​ໜາມ. ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ອອກ​ມາ​ກ່າວໃນ​ເລື້ອງນີ້ ດັ່ງ​ນັ້ນ ​ຈຶ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ເຫັນ​ແບບ​ຂໍ​ສະ​ຫງວນ​ຊື່​ຕໍ່​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ເອ​ພີ. ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ ແມ່ນ​ຄ້າຍ​ຄື​ກັນ​ກັບ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໃນ​ເວ​ລານັ້ນ ຊຶ່ງ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ໄປ​ເຂດ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍ ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ລາດ​ຕະ​ເວນ​ຊາຍ​ແດນດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ກັບ​ກອງ​ຄາ​ຣາ​ວານ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານ ໃນ​ການ​ສົມ​ທົບ​ກັບ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ດິນ​ແດນ ຊຶ່ງປະ​ຈຳ​ການ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ແລ້ວນັ້ນ.

The Biden administration will send 1,500 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border amid an expected migrant surge following the end of coronavirus pandemic-era restrictions. That's according to four administration officials. They said the troops would be sent to focus on administrative tasks so that U.S. Customs and Border Protection can work in the field. The troops would not do law enforcement work. The officials were not authorized to speak publicly about the request and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity. President Joe Biden's actions follow similar moves by then-President Donald Trump, who deployed active duty troops to the border to assist border patrol in processing large migrant caravans, on top of National Guard forces that were already there.