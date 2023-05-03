ລັດຖະບານທ່ານໄບເດັນຈະສົ່ງທະຫານ 1,500 ຄົນໄປຍັງເຂດຊາຍສະຫະລັດຕິດກັບເມັກຊິກໂກ ທ່າມກາງທີ່ຄາດກັນວ່າ ຈະມີພວກຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານເປັນຈຳນວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍຫຼັ່ງໄຫຼເຂົ້າມາໃນສະຫະລັດເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ລຸນຫຼັງທີ່ການລະບາດຂອງໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາສິ້ນສຸດລົງ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານ ຂອງອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າກ່າວວ່າ ພວກທະຫານຈະຖືກສົ່ງໄປເຮັດໜ້າທີ່ ທີ່ແນໃສ່ການບໍລິຫານວຽກງານເພື່ອໃຫ້ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ພາສີແລະປ້ອງກັນຊາຍແດນ ສາມາດປະຕິບັດງານ ພາກສະໜາມ. ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ອອກມາກ່າວໃນເລື້ອງນີ້ ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ຈຶ່ງໃຫ້ຄວາມເຫັນແບບຂໍສະຫງວນຊື່ຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ. ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແມ່ນຄ້າຍຄືກັນກັບຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໃນເວລານັ້ນ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານໄດ້ສົ່ງທະຫານໄປເຂດຊາຍແດນ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລາດຕະເວນຊາຍແດນດຳເນີນການກັບກອງຄາຣາວານຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ຂອງພວກຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານ ໃນການສົມທົບກັບກຳລັງຮັກສາດິນແດນ ຊຶ່ງປະຈຳການຢູ່ໃນເຂດຊາຍແດນແລ້ວນັ້ນ.
The Biden administration will send 1,500 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border amid an expected migrant surge following the end of coronavirus pandemic-era restrictions. That's according to four administration officials. They said the troops would be sent to focus on administrative tasks so that U.S. Customs and Border Protection can work in the field. The troops would not do law enforcement work. The officials were not authorized to speak publicly about the request and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity. President Joe Biden's actions follow similar moves by then-President Donald Trump, who deployed active duty troops to the border to assist border patrol in processing large migrant caravans, on top of National Guard forces that were already there.