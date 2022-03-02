ປ. ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ປູຕິນ ຈະບໍ່ເອົາຊະນະຫົວໃຈ ແລະວິນຍານ ຂອງຊາວຢູເຄຣນ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວໃນຕອນແລງວັນອັງຄານວານ ນີ້ວ່າ ຜູ້ນຳຣັດເຊຍ ທ່ານວລາດີເມຍ ປູຕິນ “ໄດ້ຄາດຄະເນຜິດພາດທີ່ສຸດ” ໃນການຮຸກຮານປະເທດເພື່ອນບ້ານຢູເຄຣນແລະຄິດວ່າ ທ່ານສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ໂລກ ເສລີ “ກົ້ມຫົວໃຫ້ການກະທຳແບບ​ຂູ່​ເຂັນ​ຂອງ​ລາວ.”

ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ການເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ຕໍ່​ສະ​ພາ​ແລະປະເທດຊາດຂອງທ່ານ ເພື່ອສະແດງການສະໜັບສະໜູນຕໍ່ຢູເຄຣນແລະ​ເວົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້ທາງອອນລາຍ​ນ໌ ຢ່າງກວ້າງ​ຂວາງ​ແລະເປັນ​ເອກ​ກະ​ພາບກັນ ຈາກບັນດາພັນທະມິດຂອງ ຢູເຄຣນ ທີ່​ຮວມ​ທັງ​ການສົ່ງອາວຸດ ແລະການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອໄປໃຫ້ຢູເຄຣນແລະວາງ ມາດຕະການລົງໂທດທາງ​ດ້ານເສດຖະກິດຢ່າງໜັກ​ຕໍ່ຣັດເຊຍ.

ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ປູຕິນ ອາດປິດ​ລ້ອມນະຄອນກິຢິບ ດ້ວຍລົດຫຸ້ມເກາະ ແຕ່ຈະບໍ່ເອົາຊະນະຫົວໃຈແລະວິນຍານຂອງປະຊາຊົນຢູເຄຣນ. ທ່ານຈະບໍ່ສາ ມາດດັບ​ມອດຄວາມຮັກ ​ໃນອິດສະ​ຫລະພາບຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເລີຍ. ທ່ານຈະບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດເຮັດໃຫ້​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ຂອງໂລກເສລີອ່ອນ​ແອ​ລົງເລີຍ.”

ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ປະກາດປິດນ່ານຟ້າຂອງສະຫະລັດຕໍ່ການບິນຣັດເຊຍທັງໝົດ ແລະກ່າວວ່າ ກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳສະຫະລັດກຳລັງປະກອບໜ່ວຍສະເພາະກິດພິເສດ “ເພື່ອຕິດຕາມ​ເບິ່ງອາຊະຍາກຳ​ຂອງພວກຊົນ​ຊັ້ນ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ທີ່​ຮັ່ງ​ມີ​ຂອງຣັດເຊຍ.”

ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວຢໍ້າວ່າ ສະຫະລັດຈະບໍ່ສົ່ງທະຫານໄປສູ້ລົບຢູ່ໃນຢູເຄຣນ ໃນ ຂະນະທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ບັນດາພັນທະມິດເນໂຕ “ຈະປ້ອງກັນທຸກໆຄືບ” ຂອງດິນ ແດນ ບັນດາປະ​ເທດສະມາຊິກ.”

ທ່ານໄບເດັນກ່າວວ່າ “ຊາວຢູເຄຣນພາກັນຕໍ່ສູ້ຄືນດ້ວຍຄວາມອົງອາດກ້າຫານ ແຕ່ວ່າໃນອີກສອງສາມມື້ ອາທິດ ແລະຫຼາຍເດືອນ ຂ້າງໜ້ານີ້ ຈະເປັນທີ່ຍາກ ລໍາບາກສຳ​ລັບເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ທ່ານປູຕິນ ໄດ້ກໍ່ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງແລະວຸ້ນວາຍ ແຕ່​ໃນ ຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານອາດສ້າງຄວາມຄືບໜ້າຢູ່ໃນສະໜາມລົບ ທ່ານຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່ ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍສູງໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.”

ຮວມຢູ່ໃນຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ​ ຢູ່ທີ່ລັດຖະສະພາສະຫະລັດ ກໍມີເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດຢູ ເຄຣນປະ​ຈຳສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານນາງອົກຊານາ ມາກາໂຣວາ. ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາຫຼາຍຄົນທີ່ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໄດ້ພາກັນນຸ່ງເຄື່ອງສີເຫລືອງ ແລະສີຟ້າ ທີ່ເປັນສີຂອງທຸງຊາດຢູເຄຣນ ເພື່ອສະແດງເຖິງການສະໜັບສະ

U.S. President Joe Biden said late Tuesday Russian leader Vladimir Putin “badly miscalculated” in his invasion of neighboring Ukraine and the thought that he could make the free world “bend to his menacing ways.”

Biden used the beginning of his State of the Union address to the nation to express support for Ukraine and outline the widespread, unified response from Ukrainian allies that has included sending weapons and aid to Ukraine and imposing strong economic sanctions against Russia.

“Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he will never gain the hearts and souls of the Ukrainian people,” Biden said. “He will never extinguish their love of freedom. He will never, never weaken the resolve of the free world.”

Biden announced the closing of U.S. air space to all Russian flights and said the U.S. Justice Department is forming a special task force “to go after the crimes of Russian oligarchs.”

He reiterated that the United States will not be sending troops to fight in Ukraine, while stating that NATO allies would “defend every inch” of territory in member states.

“The Ukrainians are fighting back with pure courage, but the next few days, weeks and months will be hard on them,” Biden said. “Putin has unleashed violence and chaos, but while he may make gains on the battlefield, he will pay a continuing high price over the long run.”

Among the audience in the U.S. Capitol was Ukraine Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova. Many of the lawmakers in attendance wore forms of yellow and blue, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, to show their support.