ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ ໄດ້​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ຂັ້ນ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ ທີ່​ຈະ​ບໍ່ລະ​ບຸ​ວ່າ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ເປັນປະ​ເທດ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ການ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວໃນ​ວັນອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ ໂດຍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າ​ວອ​າດ​ເປັນ​ຜົນ​ຮ້າຍ ແລະຜົນ​ທີ່​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ມາ​ແບບ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາ​ມຕັ້ງ​ໃຈຕໍ່​ການ​ສະ​ໜັ​ບ​ສະ​ໜູ​ນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ທ່າມ​ກາງ​ການ​ບຸ​ກ​ລຸກ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ.

​ຄຳ​ຕອບພຽງຄຳ​ດຽວຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນ​ກໍ​ຄື “ບໍ່” ເວ​ລາ​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ໄດ້​ຖາມ​ທ່ານ​ ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ວ່າ “ຣັດ​ເຊຍຄວນ​ຖືກ​ລະ​ບຸ​ຊື່​ໃຫ້​ເປັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ການ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ບໍ?” ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ຢ່າງ​ກະ​ຕື​ລືລົ້ນເປັນ​ເວ ​ລ​າ​ ຫລາຍເດືອນ ​ຢູ່ທີ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ ແລະ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດຕ່າງໆ​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ລົງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ວ່າຈະເອົາ​ຊື່ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ​ເຂົ້າ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບັນ​ຊີ​ສັ້ນໆ ຊຶ່ງ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້ແມ່ນ​ຮວມ​ທັງຄິວ​ບາ ອີ​ຣານ ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອ ແລະ​ຊິ​ເຣຍ.

​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການລະ​ບຸ​ຊື່​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ເວ​ລາ​ໃດ​ທີ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ “ໃຫ້​ການນ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູ​ນ​ຊ້ຳ​ແລ້ວ​ຊ້ຳ​ອີກ ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດງານ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ຢູ່​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​.” ການລະ​ບຸ​ຊື່ນີ້ມີຜົນເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ປະ​ເທດ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ໜ້າ​ຄົບ​ຄ້າ ໂດຍ​ການ​ວາງ​ຂອບ​ເຂດ​ຈຳ​ກັດ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຫ້າມ​ການ​ສົ່ງອອກແລະ​ຂາຍ​ອຸບ​ປະ​ກອນ​ດ້ານ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ສິ່ງ​ຂອງ​ຕ່າງໆ​ທີ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ໃຊ້ໄດ້​ສອງ​ທາງ​ຄື ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ ແລ​ະ​ຈຸດ​ປະ​ສົງ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ ແລະ​ຂອບ​ເຂດ​ຈຳ​ກັດ​ຕໍ່​ສິ່ງອື່ນໆ.

​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ໂຄ​ສົກ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ຄາ​ຣິນ ຊັງ​-ປີ​ແອ​ ​ໄດ້​ບັນ​ລະ​ຍາຍ​ເຖິງ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນໃນຄວາມ​ນຶກ​ຄິດ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ການ​ລະ​ບຸ​ຊື່​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ອາດ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ມີ​ຜົນ​ແບບ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຄວາມ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຈ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ມາ ສຳ​ລັບ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ແລະ​ໂລກ. ​ດັ່ງ​ໂຕ​ຢ່າງ ອີງ​ຕາ​ມ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ​ດ້ານ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳ ແລະບັນ​ດາ​ອົງ​ການ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ຂຶ້ນ​ກັບ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ (NGO) ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພ​ວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ເຖິງ ມັນ​ອາດເປັນຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງຕໍ່ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ໃນ​ການ​ຈັດ​ສົ່ງການຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ໄປ​ໃຫ້ເຂດຕ່​າງໆ​ໃນຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ.

“ອີກ​ອັນ​ນຶ່ງ​ມັນ​ອາດ​ເປັນ​ການ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາຜູ້​ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ການ​ຄ້າ ໃນ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ອຳ​ນວຍ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ດວກ​ໃນການສົ່ງ​ອອກ​ອາ​ຫານ ເພື່ອ​ຫລຸດ​ຜ່ອນ​ວິ​ກິ​ດ​ການ​ອາ​ຫານ​ໂລກ ແລະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເປັນ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຕໍ່ການ​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບບັນ​ດາ​ທ່າ​ເຮືອ​ໃນທະ​ເລ​ດຳ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ສົ່ງອາ​ຫານ​ຢູເຄ​ຣນຫລາຍ​ລ້ານ​ໂຕນ ອອກໄປ​ສູ່​ຕະ​ຫຼວດ​ໂລກ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ແຫລມຮອນ​ຂອງອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ.

​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ມັນ​ຍັງ​ຈະເປັນ​ການ​ຫຼຸ​ດ​ຜ່ອນ​ແບບ​ບໍ່​ມີເຄີຍ​ມີມາ​ກ່ອນ ຕໍ່​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຂອງ​ຫຼາຍ​ຝ່າຍ ທີ່​ໄດ້ຜົນດີ ເພື່ອເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ (ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທ່ານວ​ລາ​ດີ​ເມຍ) ປູ​ຕິນ ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຮັບຜິ​ດຊອບ ແລະ​ອາດ​ຈະ ​ບ່ອນ​ທຳ​ລາຍຕໍ່ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໃນການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ຢູ່​ທີ່​ໂຕະ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ. ເພ​າ​ະ​ສະ​ນັ້ນ ອີກ​ເທື່ອ​ນຶ່ງ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ນີ້​ເປັນ​ທາງທີ່​ເປັນ​ຜົນດີ​ທີ່​ສຸດທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ ຫລື​ເຂັ້ມ​ແຂງ​ສຸດ​ໄປ​ໜ້າ.”

President Joe Biden has made a final decision to not designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, the White House said Tuesday, saying that such a move could backfire and have unintended consequences for U.S. support of Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.

Biden's one-word response — "no," he said, when reporters asked him on Monday, "should Russia be designated a state sponsor of terrorism?" — ends months of serious, fervent discussions on Capitol Hill and in foreign capitals over whether to add Russia to the short, grim list that currently includes Cuba, Iran, North Korea and Syria.

Nations earn this label when the U.S. secretary of state deems that a foreign government is "repeatedly providing support for acts of international terrorism." The designation effectively renders the target a pariah, by imposing restrictions on U.S. assistance; a ban on defense exports and sales; controls over items that can be used for both military and non-military purposes, and a raft of other restrictions.

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre elaborated on the president's thought process.

"This designation could have unintended consequences to Ukraine, and the world," she said. "For example, according to humanitarian experts and NGOs we have spoken to, it could seriously affect the ability to deliver assistance in areas of Ukraine.

“Another one is it could drive critical humanitarian and commercial actors away from facilitating food exports to help mitigate the global food crisis and jeopardize the Black Sea ports deal that has already led to over a million tons of Ukrainian food exports reaching the world, including those in Horn of Africa.

“It will also undercut unprecedented multilateral conditions that have been so effective in holding [Russian President Vladimir] Putin accountable and could also undermine our ability to support Ukraine at the negotiating table,” she said. “So, again, we do not think this is the most effective way to go, or the strongest path forward."