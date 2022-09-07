ປະທານາທິບໍດີໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃຈຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍ ທີ່ຈະບໍ່ລະບຸວ່າ ຣັດເຊຍ ເປັນປະເທດໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທຳນຽບຂາວໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວດັ່ງກ່າວອາດເປັນຜົນຮ້າຍ ແລະຜົນທີ່ຕິດຕາມມາແບບບໍ່ມີຄວາມຕັ້ງໃຈຕໍ່ການສະໜັບສະໜູນຢູເຄຣນ ທ່າມກາງການບຸກລຸກຂອງຣັດເຊຍ.
ຄຳຕອບພຽງຄຳດຽວຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນກໍຄື “ບໍ່” ເວລາບັນດານັກຂ່າວໄດ້ຖາມທ່ານ ໃນວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາວ່າ “ຣັດເຊຍຄວນຖືກລະບຸຊື່ໃຫ້ເປັນປະເທດສະໜັບສະໜູນການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍບໍ?” ເຮັດໃຫ້ການສົນທະນາຢ່າງກະຕືລືລົ້ນເປັນເວ ລາ ຫລາຍເດືອນ ຢູ່ທີ່ລັດຖະສະພາ ແລະຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງຂອງປະເທດຕ່າງໆສິ້ນສຸດລົງ ກ່ຽວກັບວ່າຈະເອົາຊື່ຣັດເຊຍ ເຂົ້າຢູ່ໃນບັນຊີສັ້ນໆ ຊຶ່ງປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ແມ່ນຮວມທັງຄິວບາ ອີຣານ ເກົາຫລີເໜືອ ແລະຊິເຣຍ.
ບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການລະບຸຊື່ດັ່ງກ່າວ ເວລາໃດທີ່ລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດເຫັນວ່າ ລັດຖະບານຕ່າງປະເທດ “ໃຫ້ການນສະໜັບສະໜູນຊ້ຳແລ້ວຊ້ຳອີກ ຕໍ່ການປະຕິບັດງານກໍ່ການຮ້າຍຢູ່ຕ່າງປະເທດ.” ການລະບຸຊື່ນີ້ມີຜົນເຮັດໃຫ້ປະເທດເປົ້າໝາຍເປັນປະເທດທີ່ບໍ່ໜ້າຄົບຄ້າ ໂດຍການວາງຂອບເຂດຈຳກັດສຳລັບການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອສະຫະລັດ ຫ້າມການສົ່ງອອກແລະຂາຍອຸບປະກອນດ້ານປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ຄວບຄຸມສິ່ງຂອງຕ່າງໆທີ່ສາມາດໃຊ້ໄດ້ສອງທາງຄື ທາງທະຫານ ແລະຈຸດປະສົງທີ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນທາງທະຫານ ແລະຂອບເຂດຈຳກັດຕໍ່ສິ່ງອື່ນໆ.
ໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໂຄສົກທຳນຽບຂາວ ທ່ານນາງຄາຣິນ ຊັງ-ປີແອ ໄດ້ບັນລະຍາຍເຖິງຂັ້ນຕອນໃນຄວາມນຶກຄິດຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ.
ທ່ານນາງກ່າວວ່າ “ການລະບຸຊື່ດັ່ງກ່າວອາດບໍ່ມີມີຜົນແບບບໍ່ໄດ້ຄວາມຕັ້ງໃຈທີ່ຈະຕິດຕາມມາ ສຳລັບຢູເຄຣນ ແລະໂລກ. ດັ່ງໂຕຢ່າງ ອີງຕາມບັນດາຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ ແລະບັນດາອົງການທີ່ບໍ່ຂຶ້ນກັບລັດຖະບານ (NGO) ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ກ່າວເຖິງ ມັນອາດເປັນຜົນກະທົບທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງຕໍ່ຄວາມສາມາດໃນການຈັດສົ່ງການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອໄປໃຫ້ເຂດຕ່າງໆໃນຢູເຄຣນ.
“ອີກອັນນຶ່ງມັນອາດເປັນການກົດດັນທາງດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ ແລະບັນດາຜູ້ທີ່ເຮັດການຄ້າ ໃນການຊ່ວຍອຳນວຍຄວາມສະດວກໃນການສົ່ງອອກອາຫານ ເພື່ອຫລຸດຜ່ອນວິກິດການອາຫານໂລກ ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ເປັນຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຕົກລົງກ່ຽວກັບບັນດາທ່າເຮືອໃນທະເລດຳ ທີ່ໄດ້ມີການສົ່ງອາຫານຢູເຄຣນຫລາຍລ້ານໂຕນ ອອກໄປສູ່ຕະຫຼວດໂລກ ຮວມທັງຢູ່ໃນບັນດາປະເທດໃນເຂດແຫລມຮອນຂອງອາຟຣິກາ.
ທ່ານນາງກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນຍັງຈະເປັນການຫຼຸດຜ່ອນແບບບໍ່ມີເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນ ຕໍ່ການດຳເນີນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງຫຼາຍຝ່າຍ ທີ່ໄດ້ຜົນດີ ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ (ປະທານາທິບໍດີຣັດເຊຍ ທ່ານວລາດີເມຍ) ປູຕິນ ເປັນຜູ້ຮັບຜິດຊອບ ແລະອາດຈະ ບ່ອນທຳລາຍຕໍ່ຄວາມສາມາດຂອງພວກເຮົາໃນການສະໜັບສະໜູນຢູເຄຣນ ຢູ່ທີ່ໂຕະເຈລະຈາ. ເພາະສະນັ້ນ ອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງ ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ຄິດວ່າ ນີ້ເປັນທາງທີ່ເປັນຜົນດີທີ່ສຸດທີ່ຈະເຮັດ ຫລືເຂັ້ມແຂງສຸດໄປໜ້າ.”
President Joe Biden has made a final decision to not designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, the White House said Tuesday, saying that such a move could backfire and have unintended consequences for U.S. support of Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.
Biden's one-word response — "no," he said, when reporters asked him on Monday, "should Russia be designated a state sponsor of terrorism?" — ends months of serious, fervent discussions on Capitol Hill and in foreign capitals over whether to add Russia to the short, grim list that currently includes Cuba, Iran, North Korea and Syria.
Nations earn this label when the U.S. secretary of state deems that a foreign government is "repeatedly providing support for acts of international terrorism." The designation effectively renders the target a pariah, by imposing restrictions on U.S. assistance; a ban on defense exports and sales; controls over items that can be used for both military and non-military purposes, and a raft of other restrictions.
On Tuesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre elaborated on the president's thought process.
"This designation could have unintended consequences to Ukraine, and the world," she said. "For example, according to humanitarian experts and NGOs we have spoken to, it could seriously affect the ability to deliver assistance in areas of Ukraine.
“Another one is it could drive critical humanitarian and commercial actors away from facilitating food exports to help mitigate the global food crisis and jeopardize the Black Sea ports deal that has already led to over a million tons of Ukrainian food exports reaching the world, including those in Horn of Africa.
“It will also undercut unprecedented multilateral conditions that have been so effective in holding [Russian President Vladimir] Putin accountable and could also undermine our ability to support Ukraine at the negotiating table,” she said. “So, again, we do not think this is the most effective way to go, or the strongest path forward."