ທະ​ນາຍ​ຄວາມ​ສ່ວນໂ​ຕ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານນີ້​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້ຕິດ​ຕໍ່​ຫາ​ ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ພິ​ເສດ ແລະລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ ເພື່ອ​ລົງ​ທະ​ບຽນ​ຄວາມ​ກັງ​ວົນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ພວກເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຖື​ວ່າ​ເປັນຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ສຸ​ພາບ ແລະ​ບໍ່​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ຊົງ​ຈຳ​ຂອງທ່ານ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ AP.

ທ່ານບັອບ ບາວເອີ (Bob Bauer) ກ່າວຢູ່ລາຍການ Face The Nation ຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ CBS ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ວ່າ ບົດລາຍງານດັ່ງກ່າວ "​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ບໍ່​ຖືກ​ຈຸດ" ແລະວ່າ ມັນເປັນ "ຜົນການດໍາເນີນງານທີ່ຂີ້ຮ້າຍຫຼາຍ."

ອາຍຸ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ Biden ​ໄດ້ກາຍມາເປັນຄວາມກັງວົນ​ ຂອງບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ມີ​ສິດປ່ອນ​ບັດເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ. ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ກຳລັງຕອບຄຳຖາມທີ່ແຜ່ຂະຫຍາຍ​ວົງກວ້າງກ່ຽວກັບອາຍຸ ແລະຄວາມພ້ອມຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີອາຍຸ 81 ປີ ໂດຍຢືນຢັນວ່າ ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ມີຄວາມສາມາດໃນການເປັນຜູ້ບັນຊາການສູງສຸດໄດ້.

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden's personal attorney said Sunday that they went to both the special counsel and the attorney general to register concerns over what they viewed to be pejorative and unnecessary digs at the president's memory. Bob Bauer told CBS' Face The Nation on Sunday that the report went "off the rails" and that it was a "shabby work product." Biden's age has already been a concern for voters. Democrats are now answering the widespread questions about the 81-year-old president's age and readiness by affirming that Biden is capable of being commander in chief.