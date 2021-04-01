ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ພະນັນຕໍ່ການຊຸກຍູ້ ເງິນຫຼາຍພັນຕື້ໂດລາ ໃສ່ພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ປະກາດແຜນການຂອງທ່ານໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ເພື່ອທຸ້ມເທງົບປະມານ 2 ພັນຕື້ໂດລາ ເຂົ້າໃນການປັບປຸງພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໄລຍະ 8 ປີນັ້ນ ໄດ້ປະເຊີນນກັບສຽງຄັດຄ້ານພຽງໜ້ອຍດຽວ ຊຶ່ງຕາມທຳມະດາແລ້ວຈະມີຫາງສຽງຕ້ອງຕິຈາກຫຼາຍໆຄົນຕໍ່ການໃຊ້ຈ່າຍຂອງລັດຖະບານ. ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ບັນດານັກເສດຖະສາດໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນດີນຳຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງ ຕໍ່ແຜນການດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ ອັນເປັນຂໍ້ສະເໜີທີ່ຈະສົ່ງເສີມ ເສດຖະກິດ ໃຫ້ຂະຫຍາຍຕົວຂຶ້ນ ໃນໄລຍະຍາວໄດ້.

ມັນອາດເປັນໄປໄດ້ຢ່າງແນ່ນອນທີ່ວ່າ ການຊຸກຍູ້ເງິນຈຳນວນຫຼາຍປານນັ້ນເຂົ້າໃນເສດຖະກິດ ໂດຍມີອັດຕາດອກເບ້ຍເກືອບຮອດສູນ ແລະການຟື້ນຕົວແມ່ນກຳລັງເລີ້ມມີຮູບຮ່າງຂຶ້ນແລ້ວ ຊຶ່ງອາດເຮັດໃຫ້ມີສະພາບເງິນເຟີ້ ດັ່ງທີ່ທ່ານມາກຄ໌ ແຮມຣິກຄ໌ ນັກວິເຄາະເສດຖະກິດອະວຸໂສຢູ່ທີ່ບໍລິສັດ Bankrate.com ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວໄປ.

ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍຕາມ ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ພາກສ່ວນອື່ນໆຂອງການສົນທະນາກັນ ກໍແມ່ວ່າ ມັນເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງແລ້ວວ່າ ມີຄວາມສ່ຽງຫຼາຍຈາກຄວາມລົ້ມແຫຼວທີ່ຈະບໍ່ແກ້ໄຂຄວາມຕ້ອງການຂອງລະບົບພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງ. ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄຶດວ່າ ຄົນສ່ວນຫຼາຍຈະເວົ້າວ່າ ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ ແມ່ນຄວາມສ່ຽງທີ່ຄຸ້ມຄ່າພໍທີ່ຈະເອົາໃນເວລານີ້.”

ທ່ານໄບໄດ້ອະທິບາຍລາຍລະອຽດຂໍ້ສະເໜີດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນນະຄອນພິສເບີກວ່າ ຈະໃຊ້ເງິນມູນຄ່າ 620 ຕື້ໂດລາ ສຳລັບພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງລະບົບຂົນສົ່ງ, 300 ຕື້ໂດລາເພື່ອສົ່ງເສີມການຜະລິດຂອງສະຫະລັດ, 180 ຕື້ໂດລາເພື່ອເລັ່ງການນຳ ໃຊ້ລົດໄຟຟ້າ ແລະອີກຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຕື້ໂດລາເພື່ອລາຍການຂອງໂຄງການນ້ອຍຕ່າງໆທີ່ເປັນບູລິມະສິດນັ້ນ.

ການໃຊ້ຈ່າຍຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ທັງໝົດນີ້ ແມ່ນພຽງເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງຂອງອັນທີ່ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ຈະເປັນສອງສ່ວນຂອງຄວາມພະຍາຍາມເພື່ອລົງທຶນໃສ່ໃນອະນາຄົດຂອງປະເທດ ໂດຍສ່ວນທີສອງນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຄາດໝາຍໃສ່ເດືອນໜ້າ. ອົງປະກອບຕ່າງໆຂອງແຜນການທ່ານໄບເດັນທີ່ໄດ້ປະກາດໄປໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບເງິນມາໃຊ້ຈ່າຍໂດຍການຂຶ້ນພາສີຕໍ່ບັນດາທຸລະກິດທັງຫຼາຍຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຮອບຕໍ່ໄປຂອງຂໍ້ສະເໜີນັ້ນ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບເງິນມາໃຊ້ຈ່າຍ ໂດຍການຂຶ້ນພາສີຕໍ່ບຸກຄົນທັງຫຼາຍທີ່ຮັ່ງມີ.

ມັນເປັນຂໍ້ພິສູດຕໍ່ການເຫັນດີຕົກລົງຢ່າງແຜ່ຫຼາຍ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມຈຳເປັນສຳລັບການລົງທຶນໃນລະບົບພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງ ທີ່ແມ່ນກະທັງກຸ່ມຕ່າງໆທີ່ໄດ້ຄັດຄ້ານຢ່າງແຂງຂັນຕໍ່ແຜນການຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ທີ່ຈະຈ່າຍສຳລັບມັນນັ້ນດ້ວຍການຂຶ້ນພາສີ ຫຼື ເປັນຫ່ວງກ່ຽວກັບການກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດສະພາບການເງິນເຟີ້ທີ່ອາດເປັນໄປໄດ້ນັ້ນ ກໍໄດ້ຫັນມາຍົກຍ້ອງຢ່າງໄວວາ ຕໍ່ຂໍ້ສະເໜີທີ່ກວ້າງຂວາງ ແລະມີຄວາມທະເຍີທະຍານນັ້ນ.

President Joe Biden’s plan announced Wednesday to plow $2 trillion into an eight-year overhaul of U.S. infrastructure was met with only limited carping from many voices normally critical of government spending. Meanwhile, economists expressed broad agreement that the plan, as proposed, would power long-run economic growth.

It is certainly possible that pumping that much money into the economy, with interest rates near zero and a nascent recovery already taking shape, could cause inflation, said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate.com.

However, he said, “The other part of the discussion is, there's clearly a huge risk from failing to address infrastructure needs. And I think most people would say that [inflation] is a risk worth taking at this point.”

The proposal outlined by Biden in Pittsburgh would direct $620 billion in funding to transportation infrastructure, $300 billion to boost U.S. manufacturing, $180 billion to research and development focused on climate-science research, $174 billion to accelerate the use of electric vehicles, and hundreds of billions more to a laundry list of smaller-ticket priorities.

All of this massive spending is only the first half of what officials say will be a two-part effort to invest in the country’s future, with the second piece expected next month. The elements of the Biden plan announced Wednesday would be paid for by increasing taxes on U.S. businesses, while the next round of proposals would be paid for by increasing taxes on wealthy individuals.

It is a testament to the widespread agreement on the need for infrastructure investment that even groups adamantly opposed to Biden’s plan to pay for it with a tax increase or concerned about the possibility of it causing inflation, were quick to praise the proposal’s breadth and ambition.