ປະ​ທາ​ນານ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້ ໄດ້​ຂອບ​ໃຈ​ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນ ຕີກຣິສ ທ່ານກີເຣຍໂກສ ມິຕໂຊຕາ ກິສ (Kyriakos Mitsotakis) ຕໍ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ທ່​ານໃນ​ນາມ “ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ນຳທີ່​ມີສິນ​ລະ​ທຳ” ​ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຮຸ​ກ​ຮານ ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ຕໍ່​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ພວກ​ທ່ານທັງ​ສອງ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ກັນ​ຢູ່​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຢູ່​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​.

ການ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ໂດຍ ​ທ່ານມິຕໂຊຕາກິສ ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ມາ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ຂີດໝາຍທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ລ້າ​ຊ້າຍ້ອນໂຄວິດ ເພື່ອລະ​ນຶກ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ເລີ້ມ​ສົງ​ຄາມກ​ຣິ​ສ​ຂອງ​ການ​ເປັນ​ເອກ​ກະ​ລາດ ຄົບ​ຮອບສອງ​ຮ້ອຍ​ປີ ທີີ່​ແກ່​ຍາວ​ມາ​ຍາວຫລາຍກວ່າ​ແປດ​ປີ ​ໄດ້​ນຳ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ການ​ຂັບ​ໄລ່​ອາ​ນາ​ຈັກ​ອົດໂຕ​ມັນ. ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິບໍ​ດີ ແລະ​ສະ​ຕີ​ໝາຍ​ເລກ​ນຶ່ງທ່ານນ​າງ​ຈິ​ລ ໄບ​ເດັນ ຕຽມ​ພ້ອມ​ເປັນ​ເຈົ້າ​ພາບ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັບ ທ່ານ​ມິ​ຕ​ໂຊ​ຕາ​ກິ​ສ ແລະ​ພັນ​ລະ​ຍາ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ມາ​ຣີ​ວາ ກ​ຣາ​ໂບ​ສ​ກີ-ມິ​ຕໂຊຕາ​ກິ​ສ ໃນ​ຕອນ​ແລງວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ຢູ່​ພິ​ທີ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັບ​ທີ່ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ ເພື່ອ​ເປັນ​ຂີດ​ໝາຍຄົ​ບ​ຮອບສອງ​ຮ້ອຍ​ປີ.

ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ການ​ສະ​ຫລອງໄດ້​ຖືກ​ບົດ​ບັງ ໂດຍ​ການ​ສູ້​ລົບ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຢູ່​ໃນທະ​ວີບ​ນັບ​ແຕ່​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ໂລກ​ຄັ້ງ​ທີ​ສອງ​ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນມາ ແລະ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນ ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມທຳ​ການ​ທ້ອນ​ໂຮມ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ກົດ​ດັນ​ໃຫ້​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ສົງ​ຄ​າມ.

“ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັ​ນ​ນີ້ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ການທ້າ​ທາຍ​ຮ່ວມ​ກັນ​ຂອງ​ການ​ຮຸກ​ຮານຣັດ​ເຊຍ” ​ທ່ານມິຕ​ໂຊ​ຕາ​ກິ​ສ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕອນ​ເລີ້ມ​ຕົ້ນ​ຂອງ​ການ​ປະ​ຊຸ​ມ​ກັບ​ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນ. ​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ​ວ່​າ ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດແລະກ​ຣິ​ສ ແມ່ນ ​“ສູງ​ແບບ​ບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ມີ​ມາ​ກ່ອ​ນ.”

​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຢູ​ໂຣ​ບ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ທາງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຢຸດ​ເຊົາ​ໃຊ້ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທ່ານ​ມິ​ຕ​ໂຊ​ຕາ​ກິ​ສ ໄດ້​ຊຸກ​ຍູ້​ແນວ​ຄິດ​ຂອງກ​ຣິ​ສ ​ທີ່​ຈະກາຍ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ສູນ​ກາງ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ທີ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ແກັ​ສ​ຈາກ​ພາ​ກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ສຽງ​ໃຕ້​ເອ​ເຊຍ ແລະພາກຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ກາງ ໄປ​ຫາ​ຢູ​ໂຣບຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ.

ທໍ່​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ໃໝ່​ຈາກກ​ຣິ​ສ ໄປ​ຫາບຸ​ລ​ກາເ​ຣຍ ສ້າງ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ແຜ່​ລະ​ບ​າດ​ໂຄວິດໄດ້​ທົດ​ລອງ ແລະ​ມີ​ກຳ​ນົດທີ່ຈະ​ເລີ້ມ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ໃນ​ເດືອນມິ​ຖຸ​ນາ ຈະ​ມາ​ເຖິງ​ນີ້ ທີ່​ຈະ​ປົກ​ຄຸມ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ໃຫ​ຍ່​ຂອງ​ແກັ​ສ ລະຫວ່າງ​ສອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສອງ​ທິດ​ທາງ ເພື່ອຜະ​ລິດ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ ອຸດ​ສາ​ຫະ​ກຳ​ເຊື້ອ​ເພີງ ແລະ​ອາຍ​ຮ້ອນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບ້ານເຮືອນ.

ການ​ຕໍ່​ທໍ່​ສົ່ງ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ໃໝ່ ທີ່​ຮ້ອງວ່າ ບ່ອນ​ຕໍ່​ແກັ​ສກ​ຣິ​ສ-ບຸ​ລ​ກາ​ເຣຍ ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ ບຸ​ລ​ກາ​ເຣຍ ​ເຂົ້າ​ຫາ​ບັນ​ດາ​ທ່າ​ເຮືອ​ຢູ່​ປະ​ເທດເພື່ອນ​ບ້ານກ​ຣິ​ສ ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ນຳ​ເຂົ້າ​ ແກັ​ສ​ທຳ​ທະ​ຊາດແຫລວ​ ຫລື LNG ແລະ​ຍັງ​ຈະ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ແກັ​ສ​ຈາກອາ​ເຈີ​ບາຍ​ຈານຜ່ານ​ລະ​ບົບ​ທໍ່​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ໃໝ່​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ລົງ​ຢູ່​ອີ​ຕາ​ລີ. ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ຈະ​ຕັດ​ແກັ​ສ​ທຳ​ມະ​ຊາດ​ທີ່​ສົ່ງ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ບຸ​ລ​ກາ​ເຣຍ ແລະ​ໂປ​ແລນ ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ ທີ່​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ບໍ່​ຈ່າຍ​ເປັນ​ເງິນ​ຣູ​ໂບ​ລ.

President Joe Biden on Monday thanked Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for his country's "moral leadership" in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine as the two held talks at the White House about the ongoing conflict.

The visit by Mitsotakis comes as he was in Washington to mark a COVID-delayed commemoration of the bicentennial of the start of the Greek War of Independence, a more than eight-year-long struggle that led to the ouster of the Ottoman Empire. The president and first lady Jill Biden hosted Mitsotakis and his wife, Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotakis, later Monday at a White House reception to mark the bicentennial.

But the celebratory moment was overshadowed by the most significant fighting on the continent since World War II, and as Biden seeks to keep the West unified as it pressures Russia to end the war.

We are now facing united the challenge of Russian aggression," Mitsotakis said at the start of his meeting with Biden. The prime minister added that the U.S.-Greek relationship was at an "all-time high."

As Europe looks to wean itself off Russian energy, Mitsotakis has pushed the idea of Greece becoming an energy hub that can bring gas from southwest Asia and the Middle East to Eastern Europe.

A new Greece-to-Bulgaria pipeline — built during the COVID-19 pandemic, tested and due to start commercial operation in June — is slated to bring large volumes of gas between the two countries in both directions to generate electricity, fuel industry and heat homes.

The new pipeline connection, called the Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria, will give Bulgaria access to ports in neighboring Greece that are importing liquefied natural gas, or LNG, and also will bring gas from Azerbaijan through a new pipeline system that ends in Italy. Russia announced last month it was cutting off natural gas exports to Bulgaria and Poland over the countries' refusal to pay in rubles.