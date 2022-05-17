ປະທານານທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ໄດ້ຂອບໃຈນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນ ຕີກຣິສ ທ່ານກີເຣຍໂກສ ມິຕໂຊຕາ ກິສ (Kyriakos Mitsotakis) ຕໍ່ປະເທດຂອງທ່ານໃນນາມ “ເປັນຜູ້ນຳທີ່ມີສິນລະທຳ” ຫລັງຈາກການຮຸກຮານ ຂອງຣັດເຊຍຕໍ່ຢູເຄຣນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກທ່ານທັງສອງສົນທະນາກັນຢູ່ທຳນຽບຂາວກ່ຽວກັບການຂັດແຍ້ງທີ່ກຳລັງດຳເນີນຢູ່ຕໍ່ໄປ.
ການຢ້ຽມຢາມໂດຍ ທ່ານມິຕໂຊຕາກິສ ມີຂຶ້ນໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານມາຢ້ຽມຢາມວໍຊິງຕັນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນຂີດໝາຍທີ່ມີການລ້າຊ້າຍ້ອນໂຄວິດ ເພື່ອລະນຶກເຖິງການເລີ້ມສົງຄາມກຣິສຂອງການເປັນເອກກະລາດ ຄົບຮອບສອງຮ້ອຍປີ ທີີ່ແກ່ຍາວມາຍາວຫລາຍກວ່າແປດປີ ໄດ້ນຳໄປສູ່ການຂັບໄລ່ອານາຈັກອົດໂຕມັນ. ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແລະສະຕີໝາຍເລກນຶ່ງທ່ານນາງຈິລ ໄບເດັນ ຕຽມພ້ອມເປັນເຈົ້າພາບຕ້ອນຮັບ ທ່ານມິຕໂຊຕາກິສ ແລະພັນລະຍາ ທ່ານນາງມາຣີວາ ກຣາໂບສກີ-ມິຕໂຊຕາກິສ ໃນຕອນແລງວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ຢູ່ພິທີຕ້ອນຮັບທີ່ທຳນຽບຂາວ ເພື່ອເປັນຂີດໝາຍຄົບຮອບສອງຮ້ອຍປີ.
ແຕ່ວ່າການສະຫລອງໄດ້ຖືກບົດບັງ ໂດຍການສູ້ລົບທີ່ສຳຄັນຢູ່ໃນທະວີບນັບແຕ່ສົງຄາມໂລກຄັ້ງທີສອງເປັນຕົ້ນມາ ແລະໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ພະຍາຍາມທຳການທ້ອນໂຮມປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ກົດດັນໃຫ້ຣັດເຊຍສິ້ນສຸດສົງຄາມ.
“ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ພວກເຮົາປະເຊີນໜ້າການທ້າທາຍຮ່ວມກັນຂອງການຮຸກຮານຣັດເຊຍ” ທ່ານມິຕໂຊຕາກິສ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕອນເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂອງການປະຊຸມກັບທ່ານໄບເດັນ. ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີໄດ້ກ່າວເພີ້ມວ່າ ຄວາມສຳພັນສະຫະລັດແລະກຣິສ ແມ່ນ “ສູງແບບບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນ.”
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຢູໂຣບຊອກຫາທາງທີ່ຈະຢຸດເຊົາໃຊ້ພະລັງງານຣັດເຊຍ ທ່ານມິຕໂຊຕາກິສ ໄດ້ຊຸກຍູ້ແນວຄິດຂອງກຣິສ ທີ່ຈະກາຍມາເປັນສູນກາງພະລັງງານທີ່ສາມາດນຳເອົາແກັສຈາກພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງໃຕ້ເອເຊຍ ແລະພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງ ໄປຫາຢູໂຣບຕາເວັນອອກ.
ທໍ່ນ້ຳມັນໃໝ່ຈາກກຣິສ ໄປຫາບຸລກາເຣຍ ສ້າງລະຫວ່າງການແຜ່ລະບາດໂຄວິດໄດ້ທົດລອງ ແລະມີກຳນົດທີ່ຈະເລີ້ມປະຕິບັດງານການຄ້າໃນເດືອນມິຖຸນາ ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ທີ່ຈະປົກຄຸມນຳເອົາຈຳນວນໃຫຍ່ຂອງແກັສ ລະຫວ່າງສອງປະເທດຢູ່ໃນສອງທິດທາງ ເພື່ອຜະລິດໄຟຟ້າ ອຸດສາຫະກຳເຊື້ອເພີງ ແລະອາຍຮ້ອນຢູ່ໃນບ້ານເຮືອນ.
ການຕໍ່ທໍ່ສົ່ງນ້ຳມັນໃໝ່ ທີ່ຮ້ອງວ່າ ບ່ອນຕໍ່ແກັສກຣິສ-ບຸລກາເຣຍ ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ ບຸລກາເຣຍ ເຂົ້າຫາບັນດາທ່າເຮືອຢູ່ປະເທດເພື່ອນບ້ານກຣິສ ທີ່ກຳລັງນຳເຂົ້າ ແກັສທຳທະຊາດແຫລວ ຫລື LNG ແລະຍັງຈະນຳເອົາແກັສຈາກອາເຈີບາຍຈານຜ່ານລະບົບທໍ່ນ້ຳມັນໃໝ່ທີ່ສຸດລົງຢູ່ອີຕາລີ. ຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ປະກາດໃນເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້ວ່າ ຕົນຈະຕັດແກັສທຳມະຊາດທີ່ສົ່ງອອກໄປຫາບຸລກາເຣຍ ແລະໂປແລນ ຕໍ່ບັນດາປະເທດ ທີ່ປະຕິເສດບໍ່ຈ່າຍເປັນເງິນຣູໂບລ.
President Joe Biden on Monday thanked Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for his country's "moral leadership" in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine as the two held talks at the White House about the ongoing conflict.
The visit by Mitsotakis comes as he was in Washington to mark a COVID-delayed commemoration of the bicentennial of the start of the Greek War of Independence, a more than eight-year-long struggle that led to the ouster of the Ottoman Empire. The president and first lady Jill Biden hosted Mitsotakis and his wife, Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotakis, later Monday at a White House reception to mark the bicentennial.
But the celebratory moment was overshadowed by the most significant fighting on the continent since World War II, and as Biden seeks to keep the West unified as it pressures Russia to end the war.
We are now facing united the challenge of Russian aggression," Mitsotakis said at the start of his meeting with Biden. The prime minister added that the U.S.-Greek relationship was at an "all-time high."
As Europe looks to wean itself off Russian energy, Mitsotakis has pushed the idea of Greece becoming an energy hub that can bring gas from southwest Asia and the Middle East to Eastern Europe.
A new Greece-to-Bulgaria pipeline — built during the COVID-19 pandemic, tested and due to start commercial operation in June — is slated to bring large volumes of gas between the two countries in both directions to generate electricity, fuel industry and heat homes.
The new pipeline connection, called the Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria, will give Bulgaria access to ports in neighboring Greece that are importing liquefied natural gas, or LNG, and also will bring gas from Azerbaijan through a new pipeline system that ends in Italy. Russia announced last month it was cutting off natural gas exports to Bulgaria and Poland over the countries' refusal to pay in rubles.