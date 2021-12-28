ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ຖືກຍົກຍ້ອງ ແລະ ຕິຕຽນ ສຳລັບການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບ COVID-19 ໃນປີ 2021

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ເວົ້າວ່າ ການເອົາຊະນະໂຣກະບາດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາທັງໃນປະເທດ ແລະ ທົ່ວໂລກ ແມ່ນບູລິມະສິດສູງສຸດຂອງທ່ານ. ວີໂອເອຈະພາໄປເບິ່ງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ວິ ທີທີ່ທ່ານຮັບມືກັບສິ່ງທ້າທາຍທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນໃນໂລກ ແລະ ພາຍໃນປະເທດໃນລະຫວ່າງການເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີປີທຳອິດຂອງທ່ານ ດ້ວຍລາຍງານນີ້ ຈາກນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອປະຈຳທຳນຽບຂາວ ອານິຕາ ພາວ (Anita Powell), ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຕອນຕົ້ນໆໃນການດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຖືກຂີດໝາຍດ້ວຍໄຊຊະນະທີ່ເປັນຕາຢ້ານສຳລັບໄວຣັສ.

ໃນອາທິດທຳອິດຂອງການດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານນັ້ນ, ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ມີຄົນ​ຕິດ​ພະ​ຍາດ COVID-19 ເຖິງ 25 ລ້ານກໍລະນີ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ຂະຫຍາຍ ຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງທີ່​ເປັນ​ໜ້າ​ຢ້ານຂອງປະເທດ ໃນການເປັນຜູ້ນຳໜ້າໝູ່ໃນໂລກ ກ່ຽວກັບກໍລະນີຄົນ​ປ່ວຍ ແລະ ການຕາຍຍ້ອນ​ພະ​ຍາດນີ້ໃນໂລກ.

ໃນເດືອນກຸມພາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ສະຫະລັດ ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດຍ້ອນ COVID-19 ເຄິ່ງລ້ານຄົນ. ໃນເດືອນເມສາ, ໃນໂລກມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ 5 ລ້ານຄົນ.

ແລະ ຕໍ່ມາ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ປະຊາຊົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ເລີ່ມທີ່ຈະສັກຢາວັກຊີນ ເປັນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຫລວງ​ຫລາຍ​ພ້ອມກັນ ແລະ ຫຼາຍພາກສ່ວນໃນໂລກແມ່ນຍັງລໍຖ້າຢູ່ ນັ້ນ, ສາຍພັນ ແດລຕ້າ ທີ່ສາ​ມາດຕິດແປດໄດ້ສູງນັ້ນກໍໄດ້ລະບາດຂຶ້ນ.

ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ຕ້ອງໄດ້ຊັ່ງຊາຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບຂອງທ່ານຕໍ່ພົນລະເມືອງ ຂອງທ່ານກັບສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ ແມ່ນພັນທະທາງສິນທຳຂອງປະເທດທີ່ຮັ່ງມີທີ່ ສຸດໃນໂລກຕໍ່ຄົນ​ຢູ່ສ່ວນ​ອື່ນຂອງໂລກ.

ໃນເດືອນມິຖຸນາ, ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 6 ເດືອນຫຼັງຈາກປະຊາຊົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ໄດ້ຮັບຢາວັກຊີນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າແລ້ວ, ສະຫະລັດກໍ ໄດ້ເລີ່ມສົ່ງອອກການບໍລິຈາກ ຢາວັກຊີນຫຼາຍລ້ານໂດສໃຫ້ປະເທດທີ່ມີລາຍໄດ້ຕໍ່າ ແລະ ປານກາງ.

ຮອດເດືອນກັນຍາ, ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ອະທິບາຍ ສະຫະລັດປຽບ​ເໝືອນ “ຄັງ​ອາ​ວຸດວັກ​ຊີນຂອງໂລກ,” ດ້ວຍມີການໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ໝັ້ນສັນຍາທີ່ຈະບໍລິຈາກ ຢາວັກຊີນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 1 ຕື້ໂດສ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນປະເທດທີ່ນຳໜ້າໝູ່ໃນໂລກ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການບໍລິຈາກຢາວັກຊີນ. ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງການ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງເຮັດສິ່ງນັ້ນ, ພວກເຮົາຢາກໃຫ້ປະເທດທີ່ມີລາຍໄດ້ສູງອື່ນໆປະຕິບັດການບໍລິຈາກຢາວັກຊີນ ແລະ ຄຳສັນ ຍາທີ່ກະຕືລືລົ້ນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າເອງ. ເພາະ​ສະນັ້ນມື້ນີ້, ພວກເຮົາຈຶ່ງໄດ້ເປີດການ​ເປັນຄູ່ພາ​ຄີ​ຢາວັກຊີນ ສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ ແລະສະຫະລັດ ເພື່ອເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັນຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດກວ່າເກົ່າ ແລະ ກັບຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແລະ ຂະຫຍາຍການສັກຢາໃນໂລກ.”

ບັນດານັກວິຈານເວົ້າວ່າ ປະເທດທີ່ຮັ່ງມີທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກສາມາດທີ່ຈະເຮັດໄດ້ຫຼາຍກວ່ານີ້. ບາງຄົນສົງໄສວ່າ ເປັນຫຍັງປະເທດທີ່ຮັ່ງມີຈຶ່ງເກັບສະສົມຢາວັກຊີນທີ່​ເຫລືອຫຼາຍລ້ານໂດສໄວ້ ແລະ ເປັນຫຍັງປະຊາຊົນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງໄດ້ສັກຢາ ເຂັມເພີ່ມ ຫຼື ບູສເຕີ, ໃນເວລາທີ່ຫຼາຍປະເທດໃນທົ່ວ ໂລກຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບຢາໂດສທຳອິດເທື່ອ.

ທ່ານ ທອມ ຮາທ໌ ຈາກອົງການ One Champion ກ່າວວ່າ “ສິ່ງທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຮັດດີຫຼາຍກໍແມ່ນເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາທີ່ຈະສະໜອງຢາວັກຊີນເພີ່ມເຕີມໃຫ້ປະເທດທີ່ຕ້ອງການມັນ, ເຂົາ ເຈົ້າໄດ້ມີຄຳໝັ້ນໝາຍທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ທຶນເພີ່ມເຕີມຕໍ່ສະຖາບັນຕ່າງໆເພື່ອຊ່ວຍນຳສົ່ງຢາວັກຊີນພວກນັ້ນ ແລະ ສຳລັບອຸປະກອບປ້ອງກັນຕົວ ແລະ ການຕອບສະໜອງອື່ນໆທີ່ມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການ. ເຂົາ ເຈົ້າໄດ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນໃນການແລກປ່ຽນຊັບສິນທາງປັນຍາ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ໃຊ້ການເປັນຜູ້ນຳຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າດ້ວຍການເປນຕົວຢ່າງ, ເພື່ອຜົນສະທ້ອນທີ່ດີ. ແລະ ສະນັ້ນ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າພູມໃຈຫຼາຍ ກ່ຽວ ກັບ ສິ່ງທີ່ປະເທດນີ້ໄດ້ເຮັດ, ແລະ ເປັນຜູ້ທີ່ດີກວ່າຄົນອື່ນໆ. ແຕ່ຖ້າຈະເວົ້າຢ່າງກະຈ່າງແຈ້ງແລ້ວ: ມັນບໍ່ພໍ.”

ໂດຍລວມແລ້ວ, ອາຈານສອນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການແພດ ດຣ. ໄທສັນ ແບລ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນດີ ສຳລັບຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງທ່ານ. ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ ແຕ່ມັນຍັງມີບ່ອນໃຫ້ປັບປຸງອີກຫຼວງຫຼາຍໃນປີໜ້າ.

ດຣ. ໄທສັນ ແບລ໌ ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ເວີຈິເນຍ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນມີສອງສາມຢ່າງທີ່ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງເຮັດໃຫ້ດີກວ່າເກົ່າ. ອັນທຳອິດກໍແມ່ນນຳເອົາຊຸມຊົນທີ່ມີການສັກຢາຕໍ່າ, ສະໜັບສະໜູນໃຫ້ເຂົາ ເຈົ້າສັກຢາວັກຊີນ. ສອງກໍແມ່ນພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງເຮັດໃຫ້ດີກວ່າເກົ່າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການນຳເອົາຢາວັກຊີນໄປໃຫ້ປະເທດທີ່ມີລາຍໄດ້ຕໍ່າ ແລະ ປານກາງ. ແລະ ຄວາມບໍ່ເທົ່າທຽມກັນທີ່ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນແມ່ນໜ້າອັບ ອາຍຂາຍໜ້າໃນຈຸດນີ້, ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນໂຣກລະບາດນີ້ສອງປີແລ້ວ ແລະ ພວກເຮົາຍັງມີທະວີບຕ່າງໆຄື ອາຟຣິກາ ທີ່ມີຜູ້ສັກຢາຄົບແຕ່ 10 ເປີເຊັນ, ມັນບໍ່ມີຄຳອະທິບາຍສຳລັບສິ່ງນັ້ນ ແລະ ບໍ່ມີຄຳປ້ອງກັນ. ແລະ ໃນອັນທີສາມ, ແມ່ນການວາງຮາກຖານສຳລັບການຕອບໂຕ້ຂອງພວກເຮົາໃນອະນາຄົດ, ຮັບປະກັນວ່າພວກເຮົາມີພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງສາທາລະນະສຸກທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບທຶນເປັນຢ່າງດີ, ທີ່ພວກເຮົາຈະມີຄວາມສາມາດຕອບໂຕ້ຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມສາມາດທີ່ຈະປະຕິບັດການກວດໂຣກ, ແລະ ວ່າພວກເຮົາສາມາດແຍກແນວຄິດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສາທາລະນະສຸກຈາກການເມືອງ ທີ່ໄດ້ມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມຢ່າງຫຼີກລ່ຽງບໍ່ໄດ້.”

ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ແຕ່ໄວຣັສນີ້ແມ່ນຜູ້ທີ່ເຮັດວຽກໜັກ. ແລະ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ສາຍພັນໃໝ່ໄດ້ປາກົດຂຶ້ນ, ມັນກໍສາມາດປັບຕົວເຂົ້າໄດ້. ນັ້ນໝາຍຄວາມວ່າມັນຈະຢູ່ນຳເຮົາໄປອີກດົນ.

ດຣ. ໄທສັນ ແບລ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ COVID ແມ່ນຈະຢູ່ກັບພວກເຮົາ. ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງເຮັດກໍແມ່ນໄປເຖິງຈຸດທີ່ມັນບໍ່ຖ້ວມລົ້ນໂຮງໝໍຕ່າງໆ, ພວກເຮົາມີຄົນເຂົ້າໂຮງໝໍຕໍ່າ, ພວກເຮົາສາມາດຈັດການກັບຈຳນວນການຕາຍປີຕໍ່ປີ, ແລະ ມັນເສົ້າທີ່ຈະເວົ້າແນວນັ້ນ. ແຕ່ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງສາມາດທີ່ຈະຈັດການມັນໄດ້.”

ທ່ານ ແບລ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ ວິທີທີ່ດີທີ່ຈະສຸດທີ່ຈະໄປຮອດຈຸດນັ້ນ, ກໍແມ່ນການເຮັດໃຫ້ທຸກຄົນໄດ້ສັກຢາວັກຊີນ.

ແລະ ນັ້ນກໍແມ່ນຄຳຊີ້ນຳທີ່ມັກຖືກກ່າວຢໍ້າທີ່ສຸດຂອງທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ, ແລະ ເປັນອັນທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຕິດ ຕາມຢ່າງເປີດເຜີຍຫຼາຍໃນເດືອນກັນຍາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ດ້ວຍການສັກຢາເຂັມທີສາມ.

U.S. President Joe Biden says defeating the coronavirus pandemic – both at home and around the world – is his top priority. VOA looks at how he handled this unprecedented global and domestic challenge during his first year as president, with this report from White House correspondent Anita Powell.]]

President Joe Biden’s early days in office were marked by a grim victory for the virus:

in the first week of his term, the U.S. reached 25 million cases of COVID-19, continuing the country’s dubious distinction as leading in global cases and deaths.

In February, the U.S. hit half a million COVID-19 deaths. In April, the world hit 5 million deaths.

And then, just as Americans began to vaccinate en masse – and much of the world was still waiting – the highly infectious delta variant hit.

Biden has had to balance his responsibility to his citizenry with what he says is a moral obligation of the world’s wealthiest nation to the rest of the planet.

In June, more than six months after Americans began receiving their vaccinations, the U.S. began sending out millions of vaccine donations to lower- and middle-income nations.

By September, Biden described the U.S. as the “world’s arsenal of vaccines,” with pledges of more than 1 billion donated doses.

"The United States is leading the world on vaccination donations. We need – as we're doing that, we need other high-income countries to deliver on their own ambitious vaccine donations and pledges. That's why today, we're launching the EU-U.S. vaccine partnership to work more closely together and with our partners and expanding global vaccination."

Critics say the world’s richest nation can afford to do more. Some question why wealthy nations stockpiled millions of extra vaccine doses and why their citizens are getting booster shots when many around the world have yet to receive a first dose.

“What they have done very well is they have committed more vaccines to countries that need them, they have committed more funding to institutions to help deliver those vaccines and for the PPE and other responses that are needed. They have supported sharing intellectual property, they have supported increased manufacturing in developing countries, they have used their leadership by example, to good effect. And so, I'm very proud of what this country has done, and is head and shoulders above the rest. But to be clear: it is not enough.”

Overall, professor of medicine Dr. Taison Bell says Biden gets a good grade for his efforts. But there is plenty of room for improvement next year, he said.

“There are a few things that we need to do a better job at. The first is getting low vaccinated communities, encourage them to get vaccinated. // I CUT THE SOT HERE AND NEED TO COVER THIS JUMP WITH FOOTAGE OF AMERICANS GETTING VACCINATED // The second is we need to do a better job of getting vaccine available in low- and middle-income countries. And the growing disparity is now you know, it's embarrassing at this point, no, we're two years into this and, and we still have continents like Africa that are at 10% fully vaccinated, there's no explanation for that, and no defense. And in the third, you know, really is laying the groundwork for our future response, making sure that we have a well-funded public health infrastructure, that we have rapid response capability that we have the ability to implement testing, and that we can separate the concept of public health from the politics that inevitably gets caught up.”

But, he said, this virus is a hard worker. And as the new variants have shown, it is adaptable. That means it might be around for a while yet.

“I think COVID is going to be with us. What we have to do is get it to a point where it's not overwhelming hospitals, we have low hospitalizations, we have, you know, a manageable amount of deaths year to year, sad to say it that way. But we need to be able to manage it.”

The best way to get there, Bell said, is for everyone to get vaccinated.

That, too, is Biden’s most oft-repeated piece of advice, and one he very publicly followed in September, by getting his third shot.