ເຮີິຣິເຄນອຽນ (IAN) ໄດ້ຫລຸດຄວາມແຮງລົງມາເປັນພາຍຸເຂດຮ້ອນ ບັດນີ້ໄດ້ກັບຄືນມາເປັນເຮຣິເຄນອີກ ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງສູນກາງເຮຣິເຄນແຫ່ງຊາດ ທີ່ກ່າວໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້.
ສູນກາງເຮີຣິເຄນກ່າວວ່າ ອຽນ “ກຳລັງແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່” ບັນດາລັດຄາໂຣໄລນາ ແລະຈໍເຈຍ ຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ຊີວິດຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງ ນ້ຳຖ້ວມ ຟອງທະເລ ແລະລົມແຮງ.”
ມີການທຳນາຍວ່າ ເຮີຣິເຄນອຽນ ຈະເຂົ້າໃກ້ຝັ່ງທະເລລັດຄາໂຣໄລນາໃຕ້ ໃນວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້ ໂດຍມີຈຸດໃຈກາງເຄື່ອນຍ້າຍຂຶ້ນຝັ່ງແລະພັດເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນບັນດາລັດຄາໂຣໄລນາ ໃນຕອນຄ່ຳວັນສຸກ ແລະວັນເສົາ.
ເຮຣິເຄນອຽນ ອາດຫລຸດຄວາມແຮງລົງໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງກ່ອນພັດຂຶ້ນສູ່ໜ້າດິນໃນວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້ ອີງຕາມບັນດານັກພະຍາກອນອາກາດ ແຕ່ອາດຈະ “ອ່ອນຄວາມແຮງລົງຢ່າງໄວ ຢູ່ທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໃນຕອນເດິກວັນສຸກ ເຂົ້າສູ່ວັນເສົາ.”
ເຮຣິເຄນອຽນ ໄດ້ປະຮ່ອງຮອຍຄວາມເສຍຫາຍໄວ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນໃນລັດຟລໍຣິດາ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າ ລັດຖະບານກາງຈະທຳທຸກວິທີທາງໃນການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອເພື່ອສ້າງສາລັດຟລໍຣິດາຄືນໃໝ່.
ໃນການຖະແຫຼງຈາກຫ້ອງການໃຫຍ່ ຂອງອົງການຄຸ້ມຄອງພາວະສຸກເສີນລັດຖະບານກາງ ໃນນະຄອນຫລວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ໂອ້ລົມກັບຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດຟລໍຣິດາ ທ່ານຣອນ ເດີແຊນຕິສ ແລະໄດ້ອະນຸມັດຄວາມ ຮຽກຮ້ອງຂອງທ່ານ ຢ່າງຮີບດ່ວນ ຕໍ່ໄພພິບັດທີ່ສຳຄັນນີ້.
ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ນັ້ນໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ລັດຖະບານກາງຈະຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ລາຄາມ້ຽນມັດສິ່ງຫັກພັງ ແລະສ້າງບັນດາຕຶກສາທາລະນະຄືນໃໝ່. ລັດຖະບານກາງຍັງຈະຊ່ວຍຄ່າປຸກສ້າງເຮືອນ ແລະໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອຕໍ່ຊັບສິນຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ມີປະກັນໄພ
ຢ່າງພຽງພໍ.
ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ເຮີຣິເຄນອຽນ ອາດພິສູດວ່າເປັນພາຍຸທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງສຸດທີ່ບໍ່ມີມາກ່ອນ ທີ່ພັດເຂົ້າຖະຫລົ່ມລັດຟລໍຣິດາ ໂດຍທີ່ເວລາທີ່ເປັນຜົນກະທົບໄດ້ຖືກຖືກພິຈາລະນາໃນທີ່ສຸດນັ້ນ.
ຢູ່ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມນັກຂ່າວໃນວັນນັ້ນ ທ່ານເດີແຊນຕິສ ກ່າວວ່າ ການເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະບາດເຈັບຍັງບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ແຈ່ມແຈ້ງ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບັນດາໜ່ວຍກູ້ໄພພຽງແຕ່ໄດ້ພາກັນເລີ້ມຕອບຮັບຕໍ່ການຮຽກຮ້ອງ ຫລັງຈາກບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະອອກໄປໄດ້ລະຫວ່າງສະພາບການທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ. ພວກກູ້ໄພພາກັນເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ເທິງໜ້າດິນ ທະເລ ແລະອາກາດ ເພື່ອເຂົ້າໄປຫາຊາວບ້ານ ທີ່ໄດ້ຕົກຄ້າງຢູ່ນັ້ນ.
Ian, which had been downgraded to a tropical storm, is now a hurricane again, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Thursday.
Ian is “taking aim,” the center said, “at the Carolinas and Georgia with life-threatening flooding, storm surge and strong winds.”
Ian is predicted to approach the coast of South Carolina Friday, with its center moving farther inland across the Carolinas Friday night and Saturday.
Ian could slightly strengthen before making landfall Friday, forecasters said, but could “rapidly weaken over the southeastern United States late Friday into Saturday.”
Ian has left a path of destruction in Florida, and U.S. President Joe Biden Thursday pledged the federal government will do whatever has to be done to help Florida rebuild.
Speaking from the headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency in Washington, Biden said he had spoken with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and approved his requests for an expedited major disaster designation.
He said that means the federal government will cover the costs of removing all debris and rebuilding public buildings. The federal government will also provide funds to help cover the costs of rebuilding homes and recovering property for those who do not have enough insurance.
Biden said Ian could prove to be the deadliest storm ever to hit Florida by the time its effects are finally determined.
At a news conference earlier in the day, DeSantis said the extent of deaths and injuries was unclear, as rescue workers were only starting to respond to calls after not being able to go out during the treacherous conditions. Rescue crews were working by land, sea and air to reach stranded residents.