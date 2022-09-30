ເຮີິ​ຣິ​ເຄນອຽນ (IAN) ໄດ້​ຫລຸດ​ຄວາມ​ແຮງ​ລົງ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ພ​າ​ຍຸເຂດຮ້ອນ ບັດ​ນີ້​ໄດ້​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ມາເປັນ​ເຮ​ຣິ​ເຄ​ນ​ອີກ ​ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ສູ​ນ​ກາງ​ເຮ​ຣິ​ເຄນ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ​ທີ່ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້.

ສູນ​ກາງ​ເຮີ​ຣິ​ເຄນ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ອຽນ “ກຳ​ລັງ​ແນ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ໃສ່” ບັນ​ດາ​ລັດ​ຄາ​ໂຣ​ໄລ​ນາ ແລະ​ຈໍ​ເຈຍ ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ຕໍ່​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຢ່າງ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ ນ້ຳ​ຖ້ວມ ຟອງ​ທະ​ເລ ແລະ​ລົມ​ແຮງ.”

ມີ​ການທຳ​ນາຍ​ວ່າ ເຮີ​ຣິ​ເຄນອຽນ ຈະ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃກ້ຝັ່ງ​ທະ​ເລ​ລັດ​ຄາ​ໂຣ​ໄລ​ນາ​ໃຕ້ ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ມື້​ນີ້ ໂດຍ​ມີ​ຈຸດ​ໃຈ​ກາງ​ເຄື່ອນ​ຍ້າຍ​ຂຶ້ນຝັ່ງ​ແລະ​ພັດ​ເລິກເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນບັນ​ດາ​ລັດ​ຄາ​ໂຣ​ໄລ​ນາ ໃນຕອນ​ຄ່ຳ​ວັນ​ສຸກ ແລະ​ວັນ​ເສົາ.

ເຮ​ຣິ​ເຄນອຽນ ອ​າດ​ຫລຸດ​ຄວາມ​ແຮງ​ລົງ​ໜ້ອຍ​ນຶ່ງ​ກ່ອນພັດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ສູ່​ໜ້າ​ດິນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ມື້​ນີ້ ​ອີງ​ຕາມບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ພະ​ຍາ​ກອນ​ອາ​ກາດ ແຕ່​ອາດ​ຈະ “ອ່ອນ​ຄວາມ​ແຮງ​ລົງ​ຢ່າງ​ໄວ ​ຢູ່​ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ສຽງ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເດິກວັນ​ສຸກ ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ວັນ​ເສົາ.”

​ເຮ​ຣິ​ເຄນອຽນ ໄດ້​ປະ​ຮ່ອງ​ຮອຍຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍໄວ້​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນໃນ​ລັດ​ຟ​ລໍ​ຣິ​ດາ ແລະ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ວ່າ ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງ​ຈະ​ທຳ​ທຸກວິ​ທີ​ທາງໃນ​ການຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອເພື່ອ​ສ້າງ​ສາລັດ​ຟ​ລໍ​ຣິ​ດາ​ຄືນ​ໃໝ່.

​ໃນ​ການ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ຈາກ​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ໃຫຍ່ ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງພາ​ວະ​ສຸ​ກ​ເສີນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງ ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ໂອ້​ລົມ​ກັບ​ຜູ້​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ລັດ​ຟ​ລໍ​ຣິ​ດາ ທ່ານຣອນ ເດີ​ແຊນ​ຕິ​ສ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ອະ​ນຸ​ມັດ​ຄວາມ ຮ​ຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ​ຢ່າງ​ຮີບ​ດ່ວນ ຕໍ່​ໄພ​ພິ​ບັດ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ນີ້.

​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ນັ້ນ​ໝາ​ຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງ​ຈະ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ຕໍ່ລາ​ຄາ​ມ້​ຽນ​ມັດສິ່ງຫັກ​ພັງ ແລະ​ສ້າງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຕຶກ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ຄືນ​ໃໝ່. ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງ​ຍັງ​ຈະ​ຊ່ວຍ​ຄ່າ​ປຸກ​ສ້າງ​ເຮືອນ ແລະ​ໃຫ້​ການຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອຕໍ່ຊັບ​ສິນຜູ້​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ປະ​ກັນ​ໄພ

ຢ່າງພຽງ​ພໍ.

​ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ເຮີ​ຣິ​ເຄນອຽນ ອາດ​ພິ​ສູດວ່າ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ຍຸ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ສຸດ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ມາ​ກ່ອນ ທີ່​ພັດ​ເຂົ້າຖະ​ຫລົ່ມ​ລັດ​ຟ​ລໍ​ຣິ​ດາ ໂດຍ​ທີ່​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ໄດ້​ຖືກຖືກພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດນັ້ນ.

​ຢູ່​ທີ່ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ນັ້ນ ທ່ານ​ເດີ​ແຊນຕິ​ສ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ແລະ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ແຈ່ມ​ແຈ້ງ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ໜ່ວຍ​ກູ້​ໄພ​ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ເລີ້ມ​ຕອບຮັບຕໍ່​ການ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສະ​ພາບການ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​. ​ພວກ​ກູ້​ໄພພາ​ກັນ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຢູ່​ເທິງ​ໜ້າ​ດິນ ທະ​ເລ ແລະ​ອາ​ກາດ ເພື່ອ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ຊາວ​ບ້ານ ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ຄ້າງ​ຢູ່​ນັ້ນ.

Ian, which had been downgraded to a tropical storm, is now a hurricane again, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Thursday.

Ian is “taking aim,” the center said, “at the Carolinas and Georgia with life-threatening flooding, storm surge and strong winds.”

Ian is predicted to approach the coast of South Carolina Friday, with its center moving farther inland across the Carolinas Friday night and Saturday.

Ian could slightly strengthen before making landfall Friday, forecasters said, but could “rapidly weaken over the southeastern United States late Friday into Saturday.”

Ian has left a path of destruction in Florida, and U.S. President Joe Biden Thursday pledged the federal government will do whatever has to be done to help Florida rebuild.

Speaking from the headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency in Washington, Biden said he had spoken with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and approved his requests for an expedited major disaster designation.

He said that means the federal government will cover the costs of removing all debris and rebuilding public buildings. The federal government will also provide funds to help cover the costs of rebuilding homes and recovering property for those who do not have enough insurance.

Biden said Ian could prove to be the deadliest storm ever to hit Florida by the time its effects are finally determined.

At a news conference earlier in the day, DeSantis said the extent of deaths and injuries was unclear, as rescue workers were only starting to respond to calls after not being able to go out during the treacherous conditions. Rescue crews were working by land, sea and air to reach stranded residents.