ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ ທ່ານ​ໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່​ານ​ບໍ່​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ ​ບັນ​ດາຜູ້​ນຳ​ຈີນ​ມີ​ແຜນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໂຈມ​ຕີໄຕ້​ຫວັນໃນ “ໄວໆ​ນີ້” ແຕ່​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ​ຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ໝາຍ ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ປົກ​ປັກ​ຮັກ​ສາສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ​ຢູ່​ໃນບໍ​ລິເວນຊ່ອງ​ແຄບ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ໄບ​ເດັນ ກ່າວ​ຢູ່ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ທີ່​ເກາະ​ບາ​ຫລີ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ພາບ​ທີ່​ເປັນຢູ່​ໃນປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ ໂດຍ​ຝ່າຍ​ໃດ​ຝ່າຍ​ນຶ່ງ ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຍັງ​ມີ​ຄວາມໝັ້ນ​ໝາຍ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ປົກ​ປັກ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບແລະສະ​ຖຽນ​ລະ​ພາບ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບໍ​ລິ​ເວນ​ຊ່ອງ​ແຄບ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ.”

ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຢູ່ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ສອງ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​ເຄິ່ງຂອງ​ການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ຫາ​ລື​ກັບ ທ່ານ​ສີ ​ຈິ້ນ​ຜິງ ປະ​ທານ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈີນ ຢູ່​ໂຮງ​ແຮມ​ຕາກ​ອາ​ກາດ​ໃນ​ເກາະ​ບາ​ຫລີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດຈະ “ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ຢ່າງແຂງ​ຂັນ” ​ກັບ​ຈີນ​ຢູ່​ເທິງ​ເວ​ທີ​ໂລກ “ແຕ່​ວ່າຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ການຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າຢາກ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງການ​ແຂ່ງຂັນ​ແບບຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ.”

ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ​ໄດ້​ທະ​ວີຄວາມ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ຫວ່າງ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ເດືອນ​ທີ່​ຜ່າ​ນ​ມາ ໂດຍ​ທີ່​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ​ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ຝູງ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ລົບ​ ບິນ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃກ້​ກັບ​ນ່ານ​ຟ້າ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ແລະ​ຍິງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່ເຂດນ່ານ​ນ້ຳ​ໃກ້​ຄຽງ ​ເພື່ອ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມ​ໄທ​ເປ ຂອງ​ປະ​ທານສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ແນນ​ຊີ ເພ​ໂລ​ຊີ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ສິງ​ຫາ.

ກະ​ຊວງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈີນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ສີ ​ຂໍ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄຳ​ໝັ້ນ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ເອກ​ກະ​ລາດ​ຂອງໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ຫລື​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຈ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໃຊ້ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ​ເປັນ​ເຄື່ອງ​ມື​ຄວບ​ຄຸ​ມ​ຈີນ.

ຈີນກ່າວ​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ຂ່າວ​ວ່າ “ມັນ​ເປັນ​ຄວາມ​ຫວັງໂດຍ​ທົ່ວ​ໄປຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຈີນ ເພື່ອ​ຮັກ​ສາຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ປຶກ​ແຜ່ນ ແລະຜືນ​ແຜ່ນ​ດີນ​ອັນ​ຄົບ​ຖ້ວນ​ຂອງ​ມາ​ຕຸ​ພູມ. ຜູ້​ໃດ​ກໍ​ຕາມ ​ທີ່​ຢາກ​ແບ່ງ​ແຍກ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ​ ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຈີນ​ນັ້ນ ເປັນ​ການ​ຕ້ານ​ຕໍ່​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຈີນ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມເລີຍ​.

U.S. President Joe Biden said Monday that he does not believe China's leaders plan an "imminent" attack on Taiwan, but he said Washington remains committed to maintaining peace in the Taiwan Strait.

"We oppose unilateral change in the status quo by either side, and we're committed to maintaining the peace and stability in Taiwan Strait," said Biden in a press conference in Bali.

Biden, speaking at a news conference after 2 ½ hour talks with China's President Xi Jinping at a resort hotel in Bali, said the United States would "compete vigorously" with China on the world stage, "but I'm not looking for conflict. I'm looking to manage this competition responsibly."

Tensions over Taiwan soared in recent months, with Beijing scrambling fighter jets near Taiwanese airspace and firing missiles into nearby waters protesting a visit to Taipei by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi in August.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Xi asked Biden to honor his promise that the U.S. does not support Taiwan's independence, nor does the U.S. have any intention to use Taiwan as a tool to contain China.

The Chinese readout said: "It is the common aspiration of the Chinese people to safeguard the unity and territorial integrity of the motherland. Anyone who wants to separate Taiwan from China is against China's national interests. The Chinese people will never agree!"