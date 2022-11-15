ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານບໍ່ເຊື່ອວ່າ ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຈີນມີແຜນທີ່ຈະໂຈມຕີໄຕ້ຫວັນໃນ “ໄວໆນີ້” ແຕ່ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ວໍຊິງຕັນຍັງສືບຕໍ່ມີຄວາມໝັ້ນໝາຍ ທີ່ຈະປົກປັກຮັກສາສັນຕິພາບຢູ່ໃນບໍລິເວນຊ່ອງແຄບໄຕ້ຫວັນ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີໄບເດັນ ກ່າວຢູ່ກອງປະຊຸມນັກຂ່າວທີ່ເກາະບາຫລີວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ເຫັນພ້ອມກັບການປ່ຽນແປງສະຖານະພາບທີ່ເປັນຢູ່ໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ໂດຍຝ່າຍໃດຝ່າຍນຶ່ງ ແລະພວກເຮົາຍັງມີຄວາມໝັ້ນໝາຍທີ່ຈະປົກປັກຮັກສາສັນຕິພາບແລະສະຖຽນລະພາບ ຢູ່ໃນບໍລິເວນຊ່ອງແຄບໄຕ້ຫວັນ.”
ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢູ່ກອງປະຊຸມນັກຂ່າວ ຫລັງຈາກສອງຊົ່ວໂມງເຄິ່ງຂອງການສົນທະນາຫາລືກັບ ທ່ານສີ ຈິ້ນຜິງ ປະທານປະເທດຈີນ ຢູ່ໂຮງແຮມຕາກອາກາດໃນເກາະບາຫລີ ກ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະລັດຈະ “ແຂ່ງຂັນຢ່າງແຂງຂັນ” ກັບຈີນຢູ່ເທິງເວທີໂລກ “ແຕ່ວ່າຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ຊອກຫາການຂັດແຍ້ງ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຢາກໃຫ້ມີການຄຸ້ມຄອງການແຂ່ງຂັນແບບຮັບຜິດຊອບ.”
ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງກ່ຽວກັບໄຕ້ຫວັນ ໄດ້ທະວີຄວາມຮ້າຍແຮງຂຶ້ນ ຫວ່າງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໂດຍທີ່ປັກກິ່ງໄດ້ສົ່ງຝູງເຮືອບິນລົບ ບິນເຂົ້າໄປໃກ້ກັບນ່ານຟ້າໄຕ້ຫວັນ ແລະຍິງລູກສອນໄຟເຂົ້າສູ່ເຂດນ່ານນ້ຳໃກ້ຄຽງ ເພື່ອປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ການໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມໄທເປ ຂອງປະທານສະພາຕ່ຳສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານນາງແນນຊີ ເພໂລຊີ ໃນເດືອນສິງຫາ.
ກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດຈີນ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານສີ ຂໍຮ້ອງໃຫ້ທ່ານໄບເດັນຮັກສາຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາຂອງທ່ານວ່າ ສະຫະລັດບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນຄວາມເປັນເອກກະລາດຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ ຫລືສະຫະລັດມີຄວາມຕັ້ງໃຈທີ່ຈະໃຊ້ໄຕ້ຫວັນເປັນເຄື່ອງມືຄວບຄຸມຈີນ.
ຈີນກ່າວໃນຖະແຫຼງຂ່າວວ່າ “ມັນເປັນຄວາມຫວັງໂດຍທົ່ວໄປຂອງປະຊາຊົນຈີນ ເພື່ອຮັກສາຄວາມເປັນປຶກແຜ່ນ ແລະຜືນແຜ່ນດີນອັນຄົບຖ້ວນຂອງມາຕຸພູມ. ຜູ້ໃດກໍຕາມ ທີ່ຢາກແບ່ງແຍກໄຕ້ຫວັນ ອອກຈາກຈີນນັ້ນ ເປັນການຕ້ານຕໍ່ຜົນປະໂຫຍດແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງຈີນ ປະຊາຊົນຈີນຈະບໍ່ເຫັນພ້ອມເລີຍ.
U.S. President Joe Biden said Monday that he does not believe China's leaders plan an "imminent" attack on Taiwan, but he said Washington remains committed to maintaining peace in the Taiwan Strait.
"We oppose unilateral change in the status quo by either side, and we're committed to maintaining the peace and stability in Taiwan Strait," said Biden in a press conference in Bali.
Biden, speaking at a news conference after 2 ½ hour talks with China's President Xi Jinping at a resort hotel in Bali, said the United States would "compete vigorously" with China on the world stage, "but I'm not looking for conflict. I'm looking to manage this competition responsibly."
Tensions over Taiwan soared in recent months, with Beijing scrambling fighter jets near Taiwanese airspace and firing missiles into nearby waters protesting a visit to Taipei by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi in August.
The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Xi asked Biden to honor his promise that the U.S. does not support Taiwan's independence, nor does the U.S. have any intention to use Taiwan as a tool to contain China.
The Chinese readout said: "It is the common aspiration of the Chinese people to safeguard the unity and territorial integrity of the motherland. Anyone who wants to separate Taiwan from China is against China's national interests. The Chinese people will never agree!"