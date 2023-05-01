ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ແລະ ທ່ານມາໂກສ ມີກໍານົດພົບປະກັນ ເນື່ອງຈາກຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງ ກັບ ຈີນ ທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ມີກໍານົດທີ່ຈະພົບປະກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເຟີດີນານ ມາໂກສ ຈູເນ່ຍ (Ferdinand Marcos Jr.) ເນື່ອງຈາກຄວາມກັງວົນກ່ຽວກັບ ການເກາະຜິດທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຂອງຈີນ ຕໍ່ກໍາປັ່ນຂອງຟີລິບປິນ ຢູ່ທະເລຈີນໃຕ້ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ເອ​ພີ.

ການຢ້ຽມຢາມທໍານຽບຂາວ ຂອງ ທ່ານມາໂກສ ໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ ມີຂຶ້ນລຸນຫຼັງການທີ່ທັງສອງປະເທດສໍາເລັດການຊ້ອມຮົບຮ່ວມທາງ​ທະ​ຫານທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດ​ເທົ່າທີ່ເຄີຍມີມາ.

ປະເທດຟີລິບປິນ ໃນປີນີ້ໄດ້ຕົກລົງໃຫ້ກອງທັບສະຫະລັດ ​ນຳ​ໃຊ້ຖານທັບເພີ້ມອີກ 4 ແຫ່ງ ເນື່ອງຈາກລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນຕ້ອງການທີ່ຈະຂັດຂວາງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວເກາະຜິດທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຂອງຈີນຕໍ່ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ແລະຂໍ້ພິພາດຕ່າງໆຢູ່ໃນທະເລຈີນໃຕ້.

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ດຽວ​ກັນ, ຈີນກໍສະແດງຄວາມບໍ່ພໍໃຈຕໍ່ຟີລິບປິນໂດຍການລົບກວນຕໍ່ກອງທັບເຮືອ, ​ການ​ລາດ​ຕະ​ເວນ​ຂອງໜ່ວຍຍາມຝັ່ງ ແລະ​ຂັບ​ໄລ່ຊາວປະມົງຂອງ​ຟີ​ລິບ​ປິນຊໍ້າແລ້ວຊໍ້າອີກ ຢູ່ໃນ​ເຂດນ່ານນໍ້າ ທີ່ໃກ້ກັບຊາຍຝັ່ງຂອງປະເທດຟີລິບປິນ.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to meet President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as concerns grow about China's harassment of Philippine vessels in the South China Sea. Marcos' White House visit on Monday comes after the two countries completed their largest joint war drills ever. The Philippines this year agreed to give the U.S. military access to four more bases as the Biden administration looks to deter China's increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan and in the disputed South China Sea. Meanwhile, China has angered the Philippines by repeatedly harassing its navy and coast guard patrols and chasing away fishermen in waters close to Philippine shores.