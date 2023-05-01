ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ແລະ ທ່ານມາໂກສ ມີກໍານົດພົບປະກັນ ເນື່ອງຈາກຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງ ກັບ ຈີນ ທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ມີກໍານົດທີ່ຈະພົບປະກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເຟີດີນານ ມາໂກສ ຈູເນ່ຍ (Ferdinand Marcos Jr.) ເນື່ອງຈາກຄວາມກັງວົນກ່ຽວກັບ ການເກາະຜິດທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຂອງຈີນ ຕໍ່ກໍາປັ່ນຂອງຟີລິບປິນ ຢູ່ທະເລຈີນໃຕ້ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.
ການຢ້ຽມຢາມທໍານຽບຂາວ ຂອງ ທ່ານມາໂກສ ໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ ມີຂຶ້ນລຸນຫຼັງການທີ່ທັງສອງປະເທດສໍາເລັດການຊ້ອມຮົບຮ່ວມທາງທະຫານທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດເທົ່າທີ່ເຄີຍມີມາ.
ປະເທດຟີລິບປິນ ໃນປີນີ້ໄດ້ຕົກລົງໃຫ້ກອງທັບສະຫະລັດ ນຳໃຊ້ຖານທັບເພີ້ມອີກ 4 ແຫ່ງ ເນື່ອງຈາກລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນຕ້ອງການທີ່ຈະຂັດຂວາງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວເກາະຜິດທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຂອງຈີນຕໍ່ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ແລະຂໍ້ພິພາດຕ່າງໆຢູ່ໃນທະເລຈີນໃຕ້.
ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ, ຈີນກໍສະແດງຄວາມບໍ່ພໍໃຈຕໍ່ຟີລິບປິນໂດຍການລົບກວນຕໍ່ກອງທັບເຮືອ, ການລາດຕະເວນຂອງໜ່ວຍຍາມຝັ່ງ ແລະຂັບໄລ່ຊາວປະມົງຂອງຟີລິບປິນຊໍ້າແລ້ວຊໍ້າອີກ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດນ່ານນໍ້າ ທີ່ໃກ້ກັບຊາຍຝັ່ງຂອງປະເທດຟີລິບປິນ.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to meet President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as concerns grow about China's harassment of Philippine vessels in the South China Sea. Marcos' White House visit on Monday comes after the two countries completed their largest joint war drills ever. The Philippines this year agreed to give the U.S. military access to four more bases as the Biden administration looks to deter China's increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan and in the disputed South China Sea. Meanwhile, China has angered the Philippines by repeatedly harassing its navy and coast guard patrols and chasing away fishermen in waters close to Philippine shores.