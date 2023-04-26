ຫຼັງຈາກຫຼາຍອາທິດ ທີ່ໃຫ້ຮ່ອງຮອຍ ກ່ຽວກັບການລົງສະໝັກ, ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ກໍໄດ້ປະກາດ ການລົງເລືອກຕັ້ງເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ

ຫຼັງຈາກຫຼາຍອາທິດ ທີ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້​ຮ່ອງ​ຮອຍກ່ຽວກັບການລົງສະໝັກເລືອກຕັ້ງອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ໄດ້ປະກາດຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ການລົງສະໝັກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງທ່ານ ສຳລັບປີ 2024 ຢູ່ໃນວີດີໂອ ຍາວສາມນາທີ ທີ່ໄດ້ວາດພາບຢ່າງໜັກແໜ້ນຂອງສິ່ງທີ່ ທ່່ານເຊື່ອວ່າ ເປັນເລື້ອງກ່ຽວກັບ: ຈິດໃຈຂອງອາເມຣິກາແທ້ໆ.

ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນວີດີໂອ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກເປີດເຜີຍຢູ່ໃນເວັບໄຊຂອງທ່ານ ວ່າ “ເມື່ອຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ລົງສະໝັກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສີ່ປີກ່ອນ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງຢູ່ໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ເພື່ອຈິດໃຈຂອງອາເມຣິກາ. ແລະພວກເຮົາຍັງເຮັດຢູ່.”

https://joebiden.com/

ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນວີດີໂອ ທ່ານໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ກິດຈະການຂອງປະເທດໃຫ້ຖືກຕ້ອງຢູ່ໃນອາເມຣິກາ ແລະກໍສາມາດເສີມຂະຫຍາຍເຫດຜົນຂອງປະຊາທິປະ ໄຕ ດ້ວຍອີກສະໄໝນຶ່ງໄລຍະສີ່ປີ ໃນທຳນຽບຂາວ.

“ຄຳຖາມທີ່ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງປະເຊີນຢູ່ແມ່ນວ່າ ໃນໄລຍະສີ່ປີຂ້າງໜ້າ ພວກເຮົາມີເສລີພາບຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ຫຼືບໍ່ ຫຼືວ່າເສລີພາບທີ່ຫລຸດລົງ, ມີສິດຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ຫຼືໜ້ອຍກວ່າເກົ່າ” ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນວີດີໂອ. ທ່ານກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮູ້ດີວ່າ ແມ່ນຫຍັງທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຢາກໃຫ້ຄຳຕອບເປັນ. ອັນນີ້ ບໍ່ແມ່ນເວລາທີ່ເພິ່ງພໍໃຈ. ອັນນັ້ນ ເປັນເຫດຜົນທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ລົງສະໝັກການເລືອກຕັ້ງອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ.”

After weeks of hinting at a run for reelection, U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday formally announced his candidacy for 2024 in a three-minute video that drew a stark picture of what he believes is at stake: the very soul of America.

“When I ran for president four years ago, I said we are in a battle for the soul of America. And we still are,” Biden says in the video, released on his website.

Biden said in the video he had righted the affairs of state in America and can advance the cause of democracy with another four-year term in the White House.

“The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom, more rights or fewer,” Biden says in the video. “I know what I want the answer to be. This is not a time to be complacent. That’s why I’m running for reelection.”

Biden’s long-awaited announcement, released in the early hours of Tuesday, opens with an evocative image: that of a violent mob thronging the U.S. Capitol as it prepared to mount a failed insurrection attempt on Jan 6, 2021.