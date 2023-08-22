ປ. ໄບເດັນ ໃນການຢ້ຽມຢາມ ລັດຮາວາຍ ປະຕິຍານວ່າ ຈະສະໜັບສະໜຸນໃນການຟື້ນຟູ ເຂດທີ່ຖືກໄຟປ່າເຜົາຜານ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາແກ່ບັນດາຜູ້ລອດຊີວິດ ຈາກໄຟປ່າຂອງລັດຮາວາຍ ເພື່ອຊ່ອຍສ້າງສາຄືນໃໝ່ ຊຶ່ງເກືອບສອງອາທິດຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ໄຟໄດ້ເຜົາໄໝ້ເອົາຊີວິດປະຊາຊົນຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 114 ຄົນ ແລະໄດ້ທຳລາຍເຮືອນຊານ ຫຼາຍພັນຫຼັງ ແລະເຜົາຜານ ເມືອງປະຫວັດສາດ ລາຮາຍນາ ຂອງລັດແຫ່ງນີ້ ໂດຍສ່ວນໃຫຍ່.

ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ແລະສະຕີໝາຍເລກນຶ່ງ ທ່ານນາງຈີລ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງ​ໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມເກາະມາວອີຂອງລັດຮາວາຍ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເພິ່ນ ໄດ້ພົບປະກັບບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ທີ່ລວມທັງຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດ ທ່ານຈອສ ກຣີນ ແລະທ່ານໄບເດັນ ກໍໄດ້ກ່າວຂອບອົກຂອບໃຈບັນດາໜ້າທີ່ກູ້ໄພ ສຳລັບການທຳງານຂອງພວກເຂົາ ເຈົ້າ ພາຍຫຼັງຈາກເກີດໄຟໄໝ້ທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງສຸດ.

“ຈາກເລື້ອງລາວຂອງຄວາມກເສົ້າສະຫລົດໃຈ ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນຫຼາຍໆເລື້ອງລາວຂອງຄວາມຫວັງ ແລະຄວາມກ້າຫານ, ຂອງນ້ຳໃຈ ອາໂລຮາ. ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກູ້ໄພສຸກເສີນໝົດທຸກຄົນ ໄດ້ສ່ຽງຊີວິດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເພື່ອຊ່ອຍຊີວິດຄົນອື່ນໆ” ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວ. ທ່ານກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ “ໃນແຕ່ລະມື້ ມີຄົນທີ່ກ້າຫານ, ເພື່ອນບ້ານໃກ້ເຮືອນຄຽງຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອຊຶ່ງກັນແລະກັນ, ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຊາວຮາວາຍພື້ນເມືອງ ມອບຂວັນກຳລັງໃຈແລະເຂັ້ມແຂງ.”

ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກາວຕື່ມວ່າ ປະເທດໂສກເສົ້າເສຍໃຈກັບພວກຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍ ແລະວ່າ ລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານ ຈະເຮັດທຸກສິ່ງທຸກຢ່າງທີ່ເປັນໄປໄດ້ ເພື່ອຊ່ອຍໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຟື້ນຟູ ແລະເຄົາລົບນັບຖືຮີດຄອງປະເພນີແລະວັດທະນະ ທຳຂອງທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ຂະນະທີ່ມີການສ້າງສາຄືນໃໝ່ແຫ່ງນີ້.

“ແສນນານເທົ່າໃດທີ່ຕ້ອງໃຊ້ເວລາ, ພວກເຮົາກໍຈະຢູ່ກັບພວກເຈົ້າ” ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວ ໃນຂະນະຢືນຢູ່ໃກ້ໆກັບຕົ້ນໄມ້ ບານຢອນ ທີ່ມີອາຍຸໄດ້ 150 ປີ ໃນເມືອງລາຮາຍນາ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກໄຟໄໝ້ ແຕ່ກໍຍັງຄົງຢືນຢູ່ຕໍ່ໄປ. ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ມີເຫດຜົນທີ່ຕົນໄມ້ນີ້ ລອດຊີວິດມາໄດ້.”

ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຊື່ອວ່າ ມັນເປັນສັນຍາລັກທີ່ມີພະລັງແຮງກ້າຂອງສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາສາມາດ ແລະຈະເຮັດເພື່ອຜ່ານຜ່າວິກິດການອັນນີ້.”

ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຖືກກ່າວຫາໂດຍບັນດາຣີພັບບລີກັນບາງສ່ວນວ່າ ບໍ່ເຮັດພຽງພໍໃນທັນທີທັນໃດ ພາຍຫຼັງຈາກເກີດໄຟໄໝ້. ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນເປັນ “ຄວາມໜ້າລະອາຍ” ທີ່ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຕອບສະໜອງວ່ອງໄວຂຶ້ນ. ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທຳນຽບຂາວ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການຢ້ຽມຢາມນີ້ ໄດ້ຊັກຊ້າເພື່ອຫລີກລ່ຽງໃນການເຂົ້າໄປແຊກແຊງກັບຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກູ້ໄພ ແລະວ່າ ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ກໍໄດ້ຕິດຕໍ່ກັບບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງລັດຮາວາຍ ຂະນະທີ່ວິກິດການກຳລັງເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ນັ້ນ.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday promised survivors of Hawaii's wildfires to help rebuild, nearly two weeks after the fires killed at least 114 people and destroyed thousands of homes and wiped out much of the historic town of Lahaina.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited the Hawaiian island Maui where they met with officials, including Gov. Josh Green, and thanked first responders for their work following the deadly fires.

"From stories of grief, we've seen so many stories of hope and heroism, of the aloha spirit. Every emergency responder put their lives on the line to save others," Biden said. "Everyday heroes, neighbors helping neighbors, Native Hawaiian leaders offering solace and strength."

Biden said the country grieves with the victims, and that his administration will do everything possible to help recovery efforts and to respect local cultural traditions as rebuilding takes place.

"For as long as it takes, we're going to be with you," Biden said, standing near a 150-year-old banyan tree in Lahaina that was burned, but was still standing. He said the "tree survived for a reason."

"I believe it's a very powerful symbol of what we can and will do to get through this crisis," he said.

Biden was accused by some Republicans of not doing enough in the immediate aftermath of the fires.

Former President Donald Trump said it was "disgraceful" Biden did not respond more quickly. White House officials said the visit was delayed to avoid interfering with emergency response efforts, and that the president was in touch with Hawaii officials as the crisis unfolded.