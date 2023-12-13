ການໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍລູກສອນໄຟຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ແນໃສ່ ກີຢິບ ຂະນະທີ່ ທ່ານເຊເລນສ໌ກີ ຊຸກຍູ້ເພື່ອການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອຂອງສະຫະລັດ

ການຍິງລູກສອນໄຟຫຼາຍບັ້ນຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ແນໃສ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຜູ້ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 45 ຄົນ ໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ ຂະນະທີ່ປະທາ ນາທິບໍດີ ໂວໂລດີເມຍ ເຊເລນສ໌ກີ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງຕໍ່ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໃຫ້ອະນຸມັດຊຸດການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອໃໝ່ ມູນຄ່າ 61 ຕື້ໂດລາ ເພື່ອຊ່ອຍປະເທດ ຂອງທ່ານຕໍ່ສູ້ຕ້ານການຮຸກຮານຂອງຣັດເຊຍ.

ກອງທັບອາກາດຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການປ້ອງກັນທາງອາກາດຂອງປະ ເທດ ສາມາດຍິງລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດທັງໝົດ 10 ລູກ ທີ່ຍິງມາໂດຍຣັດເຊຍ ຕົກ.

ຊິ້ນສ່ວນຂອງລູກສອນໄຟທີ່ຖືກຍິງຕົກນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຕົກລົງມາສ້າງຄວາມເສຍແກ່ໂຮງໝໍຂອງເດັກ ແລະລະບົບນ້ຳປະປາຂອງເມືອງ ດັ່ງທີ່ເຈົ້າຄອງນະຄອນກີຢິບ ທ່ານວິທາລີ ກລິຈໂກ (Vitaly Klitchko) ໄດ້ກ່າວ, ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ທ່ານເຊີຮີ ປອບໂກ ຫົວໜ້າຄະນະບໍລິຫານກອງທັບ ກໍໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຊິ້ນສ່ວນຍັງຕົກຖືກເຮືອນຫຼາຍຫຼັງ.

“ຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ພິສູດໃຫ້ເຫັນອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງວ່າ ຕົນເປັນປະເທດທີ່ໂຫດຫ້ຽມ ທີ່ຍິງລູກສອນໄຟໃນຍາມກາງຄືນ ພະຍາຍາມແນໃສ່ບໍລິເວນທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສ, ໂຮງຮຽນອະນຸ ບານ, ແລະສະຖານທີ່ດ້ານພະລັງງານທັງຫຼາຍ ໃນລະຫວ່າງລະດູໜາວ” ທ່ານເຊເລນສ໌ກີ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນສື່ສັງຄົມ. ທ່ານກ່າວອີກວ່າ “ຈະມີການຕອບໂຕ້. ຢ່າງແນ່ນອນ.”

ທ່ານເຊເລນສ໌ກີ ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ ທ່ານແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ຈະເຮັດວຽກກ່ຽວກັບການເພີ້ມລະບົບປ້ອງກັນໄພທາງອາກາດຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ແລະວ່າ ຣັດເຊຍ “ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ການຕັດສິນໃຈນີ້ ແມ່ນມີຄວາມສຳຄັນຢ່າງຍິງ ແນວໃດ.”

A barrage of Russian missiles targeted Ukraine’s capital, injuring at least 45 people Wednesday, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged U.S. officials to approve $61 billion in new aid to help his country fight off Russia’s invasion.

Ukraine’s air forces said the country’s air defenses downed all 10 ballistic missiles launched by Russia.

Falling debris from the downed missiles damaged a children’s hospital and the city’s water system, Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said, while Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said debris also hit several homes.

“Russia has proven once again that it is a heinous country that fires missiles at night, trying to hit residential areas, kindergartens, and energy facilities during the winter,” Zelenskyy said Wednesday on social media. “There will be a response. Certainly.”

Zelenskyy added that he and U.S. President Joe Biden had agreed to work on increasing the number of Ukraine’s air defense systems, and that Russia had “demonstrated how critical this decision is.”